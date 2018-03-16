Floater Segment: Mediterranean, Eastern Europe, Newbuilds And Concluding Thoughts

Recovery is obviously not here yet due to significant backlog of stacked rigs and newbuilds.

This is the final article in the series on supply fundamentals of the floater segment of the offshore drilling market.

All things come to an end, and so does this series on floater rig supply fundamentals. In this article, we will discuss rigs based in the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe. We will also look at the armada of newbuild rigs and I will provide my thoughts on the big picture.

Put simply, the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe are a very small market for floaters. For every driller except Saipem, which is an Italian company, this market just offers occasional jobs. At the same time, the Mediterranean is a very important stacking place. The reasons for this are favorable geographical position, availability of high-skilled workforce and great climate:

There’s a whole fleet of modern drillships currently warm stacked in the region. Among U.S.- traded companies, it includes rigs from Ensco (ESV), Noble Corp. (NE), Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ), Seadrill Partners (SDLP) and Seadrill (SDRL). The cold stacked fleet is also impressive:

The cold stacked fleet is dominated by Ocean Rig (ORIG) rigs. One rig, Diamond Offshore’s (DO) Ocean Endeavor, may soon be reactivated as per Diamond’s comments during the latest earnings call.

Obviously, rigs that are stacked in the region ultimately plan to work elsewhere. Therefore, the supply abundance that we saw in all regions except North Sea in the previous installments of this series is an even more challenging problem.

There are also a big number of rigs coming straight out of shipyards:

Delivery dates here are only estimates. Most rigs scheduled for delivery in 2018 – 2019 are highly unlikely to be delivered within this timeframe. Among big international players, Ensco, Transocean (RIG) and Seadrill will be taking their rigs sooner or later. Ocean Rig still has the option to take delivery of Crete and Santorini, although it is not clear whether the company will use this option or not. I’d like to note a company called Bluewhale Offshore. De facto, it’s an attempt of the Chinese yard CIMC to do something with the rigs it built. CIMC is not alone: Samsung and Keppel are also rig owners now.

I must admit that while the data I presented in this series was not unfamiliar to me, the effort of compiling it in an easy-to-read format made me more skeptical about the ultra-deepwater recovery. Going through these tables, I sometimes wonder what all the companies were thinking when they ordered so many rigs. Obviously, not only older rigs, but a number of rigs built in 2008 – 2012, will have to go away for the market to find balance. Also, it may be tough for cold stacked rigs to return to the market with so many warm stacked rigs and newbuilds available.

Segment-wise, the only healthy segment is the North Sea. All others are still in trouble and dayrate recovery should not be expected in 2018 and potentially 2020. Perhaps Diamond Offshore’s prediction of good market for floaters in 2021 – 2025 looked too pessimistic to many at first glance, but looking at the actual number of floating rigs is sobering. The segment remains heavily oversupplied and both scrapping and the significant increase in the number of jobs are necessary to improve the situation.

