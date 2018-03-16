10 Reasons For No Inflation

The purpose of this report is to assess the impact of the latest inflation statistics, the impact of macro-fiscal flows and investment markets.

Inflation is attracting headlines at the moment, and the mainstream believes and fears that it is just around the corner.

The latest inflation data has just been released ahead of the March FOMC meeting and is shown below in the chart below.

A fundamental macroeconomic analysis shows there are little grounds for inflation and that the only inflation we are likely to see is self-induced cost-push inflation from the Fed.

There are two types of inflation:

1. Demand-pull inflation: This is true inflation where the aggregate demand in the economy has outrun productive capacity and puts pressure on prices as limited goods and services are bid up due to scarcity. This has just about never happened.

2. Cost-push inflation: This is where prices rise because a monopolist has unilaterally increased the price of a critical good or service. The 1970 oil crisis, covered below in more detail, is an example of this.

Are expectations for inflation being built up in the face of fundamental evidence to the contrary? It looks that way. Why and who gains? How can one benefit from this information?

One has the feeling at present that the mainstream propaganda is creating the expectation of inflation and rate rises and that they should be accepted as normal and even celebrated as a sign of an improving economy.

The great fear is that we have a return to the years of relatively high inflation that occurred in the late 1970's and early 1980's. The oil crisis period caused a fundamental change in both politics and finance that has led us to where we are today.

Personally, I do not see it, and these are the fundamental reasons why:

1. Neoliberal Economic Policies

From the end of the second world war until the Reagan/Thatcher era public policy was based on full employment. The war had provided full employment and also reduced the workforce, and there was a case for providing jobs for soldiers demobilizing from the armed forces.

Massive fiscal spending won wars and so could win the peace too, and for many decades it did.

The Reagan/Thatcher era abandoned the concept of full employment for the pursuit of low inflation.

Regulations, union weakness, innovative efficiencies, globalized cheap labor alternatives and the growing power of corporate America have directed the returns from production away from labor and into business earnings and profit.

The chart below shows how successful neoliberal economics has been.

The yellow portion of the chart above is the wages share of national income that now goes to business owner earnings and profits.

The worker has been encouraged to maintain his lifestyle and consumption level with credit instead of real income. This has led to an enormous growth of private debt at interest and is the subject of a separate discussion point below.

This trend is not limited to America. This is a global trend. The IMF and World bank pursue policies, tied to promises of loans, designed to lower wages to become export-oriented and competitive.

The World Bank and IMF have a one size fit all programme where each country is encouraged to become an export superstar like Germany if only they can crush internal wages to keep costs down and crush domestic demand to keep imports down and therefore the currency weak.

I have seen the stock of unemployed people referred to in some mainstream economic publications as an "inflation anchor" and also an "inflation expectations anchor."

The result is low wages, government austerity, privatizations and unemployment.

The same policies are followed by the European Union as well, and they work too as the charts below show: Low inflation and high unemployment in advanced modern economies.

Almost the only major exception to the rule is China where expansionary economic policy also makes for low inflation and low unemployment.

The missing ingredient in China is Western style austerity. The Chinese might also find it morally disgusting to use a stock of unemployed people as an inflation anchor. Or they might feel that people come before inflation or both.

A large stock of unemployed people is ideal for keeping both wages low and domestic demand low as well. Very deflationary. This policy is working well for the German business owners in Europe but cannot be applied to all countries equally as it is not possible for all nations to have an export surplus. One country's surplus is another country's deficit.

Another side effect of neoliberal austerity economics is a less healthy and well-educated population as public services are cut. This too is deflationary as such a society is not as productive and cannot command high prices for its services.

This policy approach ignores a crucial accounting identity, and that is:

Gross Domestic Production = Gross Domestic Income.

This is shown in the graph below.

Any divergence cannot last long. A fall in income must cause a fall in production when markets are not cleared at the new lower level of income. Notice too how the trend line falls from left to right along the time scale.

Neoliberal economics inserted the following caveat into the accounting entity described above:

Gross Domestic Production = Gross Domestic Income + Credit

Now that private debt has reached 150% of GDP and stopped growing the formula no longer works.

If one cuts wages, income falls, and production cannot be sold.

2. The Very Very Long-Term Trend

The higher income growth, socially progressive phase between 1945 and 1970 was a historical anomaly caused by progressive social policies where income matched production and obeyed the GDP = GDI accounting entity identified in point 1 above. The inflation at the end was caused by the oil monopolist, not labor, as is covered in point 3 below.

The chart below shows inflation since 1350.

As one can see the long-term trend is down and normally it is very low for a very long time. We now see a return to the relative tranquility of the time between 1700 and 1900 where prices were written on brass plates because they did not change from one decade to the next.

The anomaly of the 1970's oil price inflation leads me on to the next point.

2. Low oil prices.

The late 1970’s to early 1980's were a period of tremendous oil price shocks. Except for 1997, we have never had oil shocks quite like the 1970’s.

The chart below shows the percentage change in the price of oil and the trend to lower rates of change.

Oil price rises cause cost-push inflation. Cost-push inflation is when costs rise not because demand has outrun production as in demand-pull inflation, but rather that a commodity monopolist has set the price at a higher level all other things equal. The Middle East oil cartel is an excellent example of a commodity monopolist abusing its market power and causing cost-push inflation. Most people think that oil is contained mostly in fuels that we need for transport and see the impact of the price rise at the fuel pump. The truth is that oil is found in most everyday objects such as plastics and paint. A rise in the oil price, therefore, causes the price of most things to increase.

The shale oil and gas technology revolution put an end to the Middle East oil cartel and more importantly has made the U.S.A oil independent as it is blessed with a great deal of shale oil mineral deposits.

An oil price surge now is highly unlikely given oil and energy alternatives now available. The U.S. has replaced the Middle East as the oil swing producer; as soon as the oil price rises, shale production increases to meet the market and lower the price.

3. Private Debt

Up until the Global Financial Crisis (NYSE:GFC) or Great Recession of 2007-2009, the effects of which are still with us nearly a decade later, there was a strong rate of private credit expansion.

The credit expansion began in the Reagan/Thatcher neoliberal economic era. The financial industry was deregulated, and private credit expansion boomed. Credit became a replacement for the wage earners real income which stagnated in parallel.

The flow of private credit expansion was well over five percent most years. Some years saw peaks of over 15%.

The GFC ended all of that and credit expansion went negative and is now barely over 2% as the chart below shows.

While the flow of private credit has more or less stopped, the stock of private debt has reached never seen before levels as the chart below shows.

Loans create deposits and generate reserves at the Fed. When this process reverses money is destroyed as are the reserves at the Fed.

Private credit money always nets to zero over the long term as each loan is matched by a debt liability that is either repaid or written off.

(Source: Professor Steven Keen)

At its peak, private debt reached over 170% of GDP. Even now after a small retreat, the level of private debt is over 150% of GDP.

Professor Keen has shown that countries with a private debt to GDP ratio of 150% or more tend not to take on more debt. 150% of GDP appears to be a natural barrier.

The flow of interest on this massive stock of private debt with each Fed rate rise is significant as the table below shows.

The figures shown in the above table are conservative given that some banks pass on interest rate rises at more than the rise itself and also that many loans are much higher than the reserve rate. Credit card loans and auto loans are at much higher rates. The bulk of the debt stock is for property mortgages at relatively lower rates, but always more than the bench rate.

Even a modest rise in interest rates will send large flows of money to the banking sector. This will be cost-push inflationary as finance is a part of almost everything we do, and the cost of business and living will rise because of it for no additional gain.

Most likely the impact will be inflationary for bank profits and deflationary for real economic profits and aggregate demand.

A rate rise is income deflation for Main Street and a win for Wall Street.

Fed rate rises can be seen as a huge tax. Each rate rise of 0.25% sends $70B interest income to the Fed on the money it advances the banks when they make a loan. The Fed funds rate is shown in the chart below.

A bank makes its money on the spread between the interest rate on which it lends and the cost of funds from the Fed. The Fed will advance bank reserves to cover any loan generated by a bank as part of the Federal payment system.

Credit expansion is limited only by the number of creditworthy borrowers ready, willing and able to take out a loan.

The Fed makes a return on the reserves it lends out at the rate of 1.5%. 80% of the Fed's profits are deposited with the Government Treasury. The Treasury/National Government is the issuer of the dollar and has them in infinite supply; it does not need the Fed profit income. Like taxes, the Fed earnings vanish from the money supply and appear on no official measure of the money stock such as M1, M2 or M3. 2.26% of GDP is lost in this way.

The positive side of a Fed rate increase is that the income from Treasury Deposits rises to the new higher rate. The table below shows how Treasury Deposit interest payments rise over a range of interest rates.

When one looks across both tables in this section on sees that:

1. For each 0.25% interest increase the banks pay $70B more for loan reserves and pass this cost onto borrowers, plus a margin. The $70B is paid to the Fed who then pays it to the Treasury who then deletes the money from the economy. It is functionally the same as a tax and is deflationary.

2. For each 0.25% of interest increase, the Fed pays $52B of coupon interest on Treasury deposits. This is "state money" and adds dollars to the economy and grows it.

The balance of the transactions are:

1. $18B is deleted from the money supply, and

2. There is a redistribution effect in that it takes money off borrowers, who tend to be middle America, and pays dollars to Treasury holders who tend to be banks and the wealthy.

This too is deflationary in two senses:

1. It removes dollars from the economy.

2. It gives dollars to the rich who have a lower propensity to spend and a higher propensity to save and so less real goods, and services are consumed, which is deflationary.

Another point about Treasury Deposit income is that a large portion of Treasuries are held by foreigners which means the income flow goes overseas and so adds to the current account deficit which is deflationary for the domestic private sector.

4. Demographics

Demographic trends are not inflationary. One of the lessons from Japan is that a country with a shrinking population is unlikely to experience inflation - in fact quite the opposite. Aggregate demand sinks with the population decline and income decline. The stock of productive capacity serving a falling population must deflate with falling demand and respond with lower production levels.

Older people do and consume less.

Population growth is a key element to economic growth.

Neoliberal austerity economics also plays to this trend. The population is unlikely to want to expand and put children into an austere world of expensive privatized public services on ever diminishing incomes.

5. Technology

Technological advancements are putting increasing downward pressure on prices at the macroeconomic level. We see this not only in the tech industry but also the food and energy industries where prices have declined substantially due to the abundance of these resources.

Technology advances lift productivity.

Given the prevailing weak political and economic leadership, improvements in technology to make life better are the most likely source of relief from neoliberal austerity economics.

Any improved efficiency that lowers the cost of business and living adds to income and grows aggregate demand.

Anything that lowers prices is deflationary in a good sense.

6. Denial of Monetary Sovereignty

The government and the body politic have convinced themselves that it is bankrupt and needs to save money with austerity politics with cuts to public services such as health, education, and infrastructure. This is a complete denial of monetary sovereignty.

To "repay" the "national debt" the government seeks to tax the private sector and cut government spending as much as possible. This is very deflationary as it drains dollars out of the economy, slows growth and causes unemployment and the degradation of the public realm and populace.

The issuer of the currency, such as the U.S dollar, is not monetarily constrained. It can expand the money supply at no interest to the limits of the real resources available to it to buy, past this limit demand-pull inflation occurs.

Until a "Copernicus moment" (Copernicus discovered that the Earth revolved around the Sun and not the other way around) occurs in economics and public policy, the deflationary effects of a voluntarily constrained mismanaged economy will remain.

The mainstream discovery that the national government deficit = the non-government surplus will herald in a new Golden Age.

National Government Deficit [G] = the Non-Government Surplus [P] is an accounting identity as immutable as GDP = GDI.

Similarly GDP = National Government spending [G] + Private spending [P] + Current Account Balance [X].

Three immutable accounting identities to apply to real-world economics:

GDP = GDI

GDP = G + P +X

G = P

One can work out the sectoral balance using the current account balance and the national government balance to how the domestic private sector is fairing.

Recent, current and projected sector balances are shown in the table below:

Private Sector [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] 2016 0.6% -2.6 % 3.2% 2017 1.08% -2.42% 3.5% 2018 Congress budget 1.79%# -2.5%# 4.29%#

(Source: Trading Economics, FRED and Author calculations based on same)

*estimate to be updated when the end of year numbers are known.

#Forecast based on existing flow rates

One sees that thanks to the national government deficit the current account deficit is met and also that the private sector is net saving and able to grow financial assets in 2017 and 2018.

Given the high level of private debt, the most likely action taken by most people in the private sector with excess disposable income is to pay down debt. Repaying loans is the destruction of money and deflationary.

7. The Current Account Deficit

America has a current account deficit as shown in the chart below:

About $500B of dollar credits are exported overseas each year in return for goods and services from other countries.

When money leaves the domestic economy for any reason the effect is deflationary. The outward flow of funds reduces the stock of money in the economy thus making the remaining stock worth more.

The current account is ongoing and not likely to change, nor should it. Importing goods from overseas and adding to our real resources is much better than the equivalent in taxes to drain off the same amount of money to control inflation.

$500B leaving the economy each year makes room for the government to add the same amount back in with no inflationary effects. It could provide free health care and education and improve infrastructure. All three activities would provide domestic jobs, a better productive base and a better standard of living.

8. TIPS point the way

Treasury Inflation Protected Securities - (OTC:TIPS) telegraph what the market believes the inflation rate to be in future years. As the chart below indicates. The chart is telegraphing no inflation.

The chart above shows 5-year TIPS and compares the real and nominal yields on 5-yr Treasuries (red and blue lines) with the difference between the two (green line). The latter is the market's expectation of what the CPI will average over the next five years. With 5-yr inflation expectations today at 2.15%, the market is reasonably sure the Fed will be able to hit its 2% inflation target (on the core PCE deflator, which tends to run about 30 or 40 bps lower than the CPI). The market sees future inflation that the same as we have now and have had for decades.

9. Investable Funds

Shifting income to the rich by taxing dividends, capital gains, inheritances and corporate profits much less than the tax rates on wages also tends to make more funds available for investment since when the investment is taxed relatively less, more funds are made available for the investment. That would also put downward pressure on interest rates.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), put it best when he said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout."

This speaks to peer to peer lending rather than credit creation by private banks. This is rich people investing their savings in more income producing assets such as shopping centers, offices, homes for rent, factories etc. The greater the stock of savings that one can access for investment the less the interest rate will be.

This trend to inequality will continue, the recent tax changes are evidence of that.

10. Ricardo´s Law of Rent

One key economic law that one nearly never hears about is Ricardo's law of rent. Banks understand this law very well. The law of rent, set in a modern context is that "the land price takes all the economic gains and reflects them as a higher land price."

This law is to economics what the law of gravity is to physics. America does not keep a record of its land prices and so in the chart below Australia has been used as a proxy because it does record its land price growth.

Each technological improvement, better infrastructure, health, and education results in more productivity and efficiency and thus more income, economic rent. As income rises from these improvements the land rent rises to capture them. As the land rent rises the valuation of the land rises as well. Banks then mortgage this increased valuation thus adding a debt charge against it and thus capturing a good portion of the economic rent. Around five percent long-term average.

The chart below shows the impact of household debt, mainly for mortgages against land, as a percentage of GDP over time. Again Australia is used as a proxy.

What this means is that the cost of accommodation whether buying or renting continues to grow and take a larger portion of gross domestic income. When this is securitized into mortgages an ever greater portion of gross domestic income is allocated to debt repayment and debt servicing and not on real goods and services.

Debt repayment and debt interest do not produce anything. When this cost rises there is no matching physical production of goods and services, no value added, just bank interest income created out of nothing. Cost-push inflation, the product is the same but costs more. This is made worse when interest rates rise as even more gross domestic income goes to empty production.

This is inflationary for land however deflationary for real goods and services as less gross domestic income is available to purchase real goods and services produced, so less are produced.

The chart below shows core inflation with and without shelter (shelter is another term for land rent and debt service on mortgages) included in the measure. One sees that without the shelter component the real economy has a much lower inflation rate.

The problem though is that the Fed looks at core inflation with shelter prices included. The shelter price is mainly debt service to private banks which increases when the Fed increases interest rates. Through this price mechanism, the Fed can create its own inflation by itself increasing the shelter component which is in effect bank loan interest.

The real inflation rate for the real economy, and not the financialized economy, is falling. One sees a clear falling trend from left to right since 2008 in the core inflation measure.

How does one benefit from this trend macroeconomic trend?

Low rates for longer benefits users of debt who enjoy low-interest rates on leveraged funds.

The best category of investment that springs to mind is Mortgage REITs, due to the direct link to the land price, Ricardo's law and low cost leveraging.

Another category is the leveraged ETNs such BDCL and CEFL that offer leveraged access to broader measures of the stock market such as the S&P500 and Closed-End Funds. All these ETNs offer high dividend income too, normal dividends leveraged higher by two times at LIBOR rates.

Symbol _______ ETF Name _____________________________________________________ (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORL) ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (REML) Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MRRL) ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (CEFL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed - End Fund ETN (BDCL) UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN

One should note that the above ETFs and ETNs have incredible dividend returns of 20% or better. These instruments are well covered by Seeking Alpha's Professor Lance Brofman.