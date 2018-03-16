American Outdoor Brands: Signs Of Life, But Still Stumbling Through The Dark

In my latest article on American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) published just over three months ago, I waved the white flag on my bullish thesis on the company and sold my shares, and, boy, am I glad I did! Looking through their latest conference call, though there are very real signs of life at AOBC, the future remains very foggy and management doesn't seem to have much of an idea of what to expect. As a result, I recommend staying on the sidelines until more clarity is achieved and/or the valuation multiple falls into the single digits.

In its 3rd quarter results, AOBC missed in revenue by nearly a whopping 10%, marking nearly 33% year over year declines. Though outdoors products showed double digit growth and strong margins and are "for the most part" performing in line with expectations when management invested in them, they are clearly failing to compensate for the dismal margin and revenue performance of the firearms segment.

AOBC data by YCharts

The bright side of the report was that the inventory build-up is finally showing signs of clearing up and promotions are beginning to subside. Furthermore, the company's financial situation remains strong as the company reiterated positive free cash flow guidance for the full year and has dedicated much of that free cash flow to paying down the credit line. Finally, any concerns about the recent move by Dick's (DKS) to remove certain firearms from its inventory were abated when management discussed that it will have a negligible impact on AOBC's business.

While it appears clear that the company isn't headed for bankruptcy any time soon, there are, however, still major question marks about the business from an investment standpoint. Management continually balked during the earnings call when pressed to describe their outlook for the foreseeable future of demand, describing in vague terms "long term growth prospects", but going with "flattish" demand projections over the near term. When pressed to describe what they meant by "flattish" they continued to dodge and left me with the impression that they really have little certainty about how consumers will respond to an attempt to remove promotions from products, especially given that the market has been saturated with firearms over the past several years. Perhaps most telling is the fact that AOBC recently reduced their manufacturing head count by ~25% despite claiming that inventory build-up issues were nearing resolution. Additionally, the company's refusal to buy back stock near 52-week lows (and nearly 50% off of post-election highs) and almost frantic commitment to paying down their credit line shows how uncertain, if not scared, they are of what might transpire in the industry over the next 12-24 months.

AOBC data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway:

AOBC's products remain some of my personal favorites and I would love to reinvest in the firearms industry. However, until management begins giving straighter answers on the future of firearms demand and starts investing money in their stock and business, I highly recommend steering clear. With a P/E ratio nearing 15, there is potential for significant (read: 50% or more) downside in the stock from current prices, especially if demand craters in the wake of promotional activity beginning to subside. Even if current performance remains "flattish" as management projects, a 15 P/E is not exactly cheap for a non-growing company that doesn't even pay a dividend or buy back shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.