CONMED Can Prove To Be A Promising Medtech Investment In 2018

The year 2017 can be labeled as nothing less than transformational for CONMED (CNMD). With the company’s investments in products and people starting to pay off handsomely, CONMED seems all set to reap benefits of its effective turnaround strategy in the coming years.

Going beyond posting impressive performance for its General Surgery business, which has always been a plus factor for CONMED, the company also demonstrated reversal to revenue growth for its orthopedics business in USA in last quarter of 2017. This is exceptional, considering that lack of innovation has resulted in almost seven consecutive quarters of revenue decline for this business first quarter of 2016.

As governments across the world and especially in USA have been constantly working towards reducing healthcare costs, it has become apparent that minimally invasive procedures market is poised for a very strong growth trajectory. And with CONMED offering multiple products in this segment, cost conscious healthcare providers may find it lucrative to enter into agreement with CONMED and negotiate for lower prices in exchange of purchasing greater number of products.

In this context, I consider CONMED all set to ride the growth wave in 2018. In this article, I will be explaining at length why I consider CONMED to be a top notch investment opportunity in 2018.

CONMED is expected to benefit from robust macroeconomic and regulatory trends in 2018.

Medical supplies player, CONMED, categorizes its revenues in two segments, Orthopedic surgery and General surgery. The company offers sports medicine products, sports biologics and tissue, devices, and powered surgical instruments used to repair injuries and trauma caused in articulating joints of the body, through its orthopedic surgery business. Through the General Surgery business, CONMED offers minimally invasive electrosurgery and endosurgery products that cater to areas such as advanced surgery and endoscopy. Beyond this, the company also has a broad range of patient care products in its critical care portfolio.

The brief description of CONMED’s product suite has made it obvious that the company’s forte lies in offering wide range of options in the minimally invasive procedure segment. And minimally invasive procedures are being increasingly favored by both public and private healthcare payers, since they involve much lower patient recovery times and hence lesser hospitalization time. Minimally invasive procedures also result in lower rate of future complications. With emergency care and inpatient admissions contributing to a significant part of the total healthcare costs in USA, CONMED seems well placed to leverage the upcoming growth opportunity in the minimally invasive procedure segment. This segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.1% and reach a market value of $21.47 billion by year 2021.

Product mix geared towards recurring business is proving to be a strong growth driver for CONMED.

This is a time when healthcare providers have been excessively keen on reducing overheads as well as capital investments. Medicare also reduces payments to hospitals and even levies penalties for hospital acquired conditions. In this context, it was inevitable that healthcare providers will start preferring single-use disposables, and thus expand the latter’s market size.

CONMED is well placed to benefit from this trend, considering that the company derives almost 80% of its annual revenues from sale of single-use disposables. Additionally, the company also follows the practice of loaning out capital equipment to customers at minimal or no charge, in exchange for the commitment of purchasing disposables. Then again, even in scenarios where there is no such explicit arrangement, it is obvious that capital purchases will accelerate demand for complementary disposables.

Now single-use disposables is a recurring business, which implies that the cost of customer acquisition for CONMED is limited, unless it is a new customer altogether. A product mix geared towards recurring items helps company to have better visibility for its future top line, as demand remains more or less stable.

Approximately 74% of CONMED’s orthopedics segment revenues (linked above), which involve sale of products belonging to categories such as sports medicine, allograft tissue, powered instruments, and surgical visualization, is recurring in nature. On the other hand, 87% of the company’s general surgery business, earned from sale of products in categories such as access, energy, instruments, endoscopic technologies, and critical care, is of the recurring type.

This can prove to be a very strong positive driver for CONMED in coming years.

General Surgery Continues to be a Driving Force for CONMED in 2018.

CONMED has managed to report revenue growth for its general surgery segment, for the past eight quarters in a row. The first integrated access management technology, Airseal platform, added to CONMED’s portfolio through acquisition of SurgiQuest completed in January 2016, has significantly strengthened CONMED’s position in the growing laparoscopic and robotic procedures segment. This differentiated technology platform has played a pivotal role, not only in boosting the company’s international revenues but also CONMED’s overall surgery revenues in USA.

Beyond this, CONMED has been witnessing consistently rising demand for other endo-mechanical products used in gastrointestinal procedures, electrosurgical generators, and cardiac monitoring products. General Surgery segment is expected to be a key organic growth driver for CONMED in coming years.

CONMED’s R&D strategy seems to be paying off in 2018.

While CONMED has planned to launch 20 new products in 2017, the actual number of products launched was even higher, close to 22. And CONMED has managed to launch almost 42 new products (linked above) since 2014. With medical technology becoming obsolete pretty fast, a steady flow of new product launches enables CONMED to continue maintaining its position in the medical supplies segment.

But certain risks cannot be ignored by CONMED’s investors.

First and foremost, the changing regulatory environment and the rapidly rising pricing pressures in USA and Europe have proved to be a double edged sword for CONMED. While it has improved prospects for adoption of minimally invasive procedures, the impending uncertainty has reduced the overall number of physician office visits. As healthcare spending comes under the radar, just like other medical device companies, CONMED is also forced to opt for innovative strategies to increase sale of its products.

CONMED’s sales attributable to the surgical visualization product line suffered due to budget constraints for hospitals in Europe and other international markets. And with governments across the world slashing their healthcare budgets, it is obvious that a company like Coned that derives more than half of its revenues from foreign markets may land up suffering in the coming years. Besides, the strengthening US dollar also poses much higher risk to CONMED’s financials as compared to companies mostly focused on the US market.

Then again, medical device sector is flooded with large resource rich players such as Medtronic (MDT), Stryker (SYK), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). CONMED is a much smaller company and may fail to deploy equivalent level of resources, capital and human, in its R&D pipeline.

The lack of innovation has been one of the major factors affecting margins of CONMED in the orthopedics segment in USA. Besides this, the company has also suffered due to increasing pricing pressures exerted by GPOs, specifically in the orthopedic segment.

Finally, it should be remembered that CONMED has only $32 million cash on its balance sheet, as against a debt of $486.5 million. CONMED has a debt to equity ratio of 77.0x, which is definitely worrying.

Despite these constraints, CONMED is a promising buy opportunity in 2018.

Though there are some risks to these investments, it should be remembered that CONMED has just started its upward growth trajectory. Trading at PE of around 32.6x, this stock is definitely not cheap. However, it fares better in fundamentals as compared to peers especially on grounds of high proportion of recurring business and AirSeal platform.

While CONMED's financials may seem a little stretched, it should be remembered that this is a profitable company that earned adjusted EPS close to $1.89 for full year 2017. This company is also expected to report 12% to 15% rise in adjusted EPS for full year 2018, and earn $2.11 to $2.17 in 2018.

In the wake of improving business and subsequent improvement in financials, Needham & Company updated the target price for CONMED to be around $71.0. Though the consensus target price is around $62.50, I find Needham's estimate to be more reflective of the current growth prospects of CONMED. Needham's target price, updated on February 01, 2018, is also the most recent one, updated after the company's latest earnings release.

In this context, I suggest investors should consider adding this stock to their portfolio in 2018.

