GreenTree Hospitality Group Updates IPO Filing With Proposed Terms

Financial results have been impressive, but the IPO is richly valued.

GreenTree Hospitality aims to sell $330 million worth of ADSs in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) intends to raise $330 million from the sale of its ADSs in a U.S. IPO.

The company operates a franchise-centric network of hotels at various price and amenity levels throughout China.

The firm appears well managed and has produced enviable financial results, however the IPO isn't cheap.

Company Recap

Shanghai, China-based GHG was founded in 2004 to provide mid-scale accommodations in the Shanghai area. The firm has since expanded its lodging concepts to virtually all levels of service and now has hotels in 263 cities in China.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Alex Yu, who was previously founder of American Pacific Homes, a residential real estate developer in California.

The sole shareholder is GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group [GTI], which is controlled by CEO Yu. However, GTI has pledged 20% of its shares in the company to the Pudong Development Bank in return for a $142 million Euro-denominated loan.

Business

GreenTree has created a large and growing network of economy- to mid-scale hotels and is the fourth largest such network in China as of January 1, 2018, as the table below indicates:

(Source: GHG F-1)

Below is an example of a mid-scale Greentree Alliance hotel:

(Source: channelhotels)

The company’s geographic network map is relatively concentrated in the greater Shanghai region and surrounding regions of eastern China, as the map below illustrates:

Customer Acquisition

GHG sells 97% of its room nights primarily through direct sales channels such as its website and mobile apps and 3% through online travel agencies [OTAs].

By having a network of hotels at varying cost and amenity levels that appeal to a wide variety of business and pleasure travelers, GHG can convert a larger percentage of site visitors.

The firm has over 820,000 corporate clients and 1.8 million individual members that it counts as direct pay customers.

Market

According to a 2013 report by A.T. Kearny, the Chinese hotel industry is expected to experience continued dramatic growth through 2022.

Specifically, the report highlighted the strong demand for mid-scale and budget hotel segments, as the chart below shows:

Furthermore, the report forecasted that ‘there is ample room to grow and new entrants will emerge.’

Although it cited international firms such as Marriott (MAR), Starwood, InterContinental (IHG) and Accor (OTCPK:ACRFF), most of those chains tend toward the high-end segment.

The report also cited the ongoing driver for hotel growth, which is the rising middle and upper middle class within China.

Notably, it stated that the online travel agencies [OTAs] were important distribution channels for hotel operators, while GHG has grown dramatically with little use of OTAs, which can take a slice of revenue in return for referrals.

Competition

GHG says that it is the top ‘pure play’ hotel franchisor in China. It competes for franchisees to choose its network and franchise model over other hotel franchisors.

The firm has 98.9% of its network hotels franchised; however, it still receives a significant percentage of its revenue from its leased-and-operated hotels. By focusing on a franchise model, GHG believes it can grow faster than lesser-focused firms which divide their attention between corporate-owned and franchisees.

To-date GHG has earned its customer base without relying on OTAs, which can tend to commoditize hotels in the consumer’s mind.

Whether the firm will be able to continue to grow with its direct sales-only strategy is an open question. I believe it will need to pursue growth via OTAs to continue its growth trajectory, resulting in increasing challenges for branding and financial results.

Direct competitors include:

Jinjiang

Home Inns

7 Days Inn

Hanting

Super 8

Ibis

Financials

GHG’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven but growing topline revenue

Steadily increasing operating income

Consistently growing operating margin percentage

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: GHG F-1)

Revenue ($)

2017: $119.6 million, 17% increase vs. prior

2016: $102.1 million, 2.1% increase vs. prior

2015: $100 million

Operating Income ($)

2017: $59.5 million

2016: $49.2 million

2015: $45.3 million

Operating Margin (%)

2017: 49.7%

2016: 48%

2015: 45%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $73.3 million cash flow from operations

2016: $70 million cash flow from operations

2015: $56.3 million cash flow from operations

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $24.9 million in cash and $157.3 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

GHG intends to sell 19.4 million ADSs at a midpoint price of $17.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $330 million.

Each ADSs represents one underlying Class A share, which receives one vote per share.

Class B shareholders, which are principally founder and CEO Alex Yu, receive three votes per Class B share, effectively providing voting control in the event of a loss of economic rights.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $1.88 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately 25% of the net proceeds of this offering for the organic expansion of our hotel chain and the improvement of existing hotel properties, including conversion of existing leased-and-operated hotels to new brands, including Gme, Gya and VX; approximately 60% of the net proceeds of this offering for potential acquisitions of domestic and overseas operators that will complement our operations and accelerate our expansion plan. Currently, we have not entered into any binding agreement for any acquisition nor identified any definite acquisition target; and the remaining amount, approximately 15% for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including marketing and upgrading our IT system.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here. Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank and ICBC International.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.