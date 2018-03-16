Alibaba: Undervalued?

Judging from the trend, by the end of this year, Alibaba’s stock will cross the mark of $250.

Estimating Alibaba’s multiples through the prism of the forecasted growth rate, we can notice a substantial undervaluation of the company.

In the ranking of the forecasted growth of profits and revenues, Alibaba occupies a leading position.

Investment Thesis

Evaluating Alibaba Group (BABA) in the context of its expected growth rate we see that the company is definitely undervalued.

Several times I heard and read that Alibaba Group was called one of the most undervalued companies in the market. Let's check this hypothesis by analyzing the key results of Alibaba for the Q4.

To begin with, let's take a look at the current multiples of Alibaba Group and those of its closest competitors:

The result indicates that the price of Alibaba's stock is slightly overvalued judging by the P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples, and strongly overvalued judging by the P/S. You'd expect something different from a company that is called the most undervalued.

But let's take it a step further.

I believe any investor is not so much interested in what the company is now, but rather in what it will become in the future. It means that the multiples are always influenced by investors' expectations and this must be taken into consideration when performing the analysis.

Therefore, as the next step, let's look at the growth in profit and revenue growth expected from Alibaba in the coming year.

Here is the information we've got on Earnings Per Share based on current data of Yahoo! Finance:

As you can see, the average analysts' expectations suggest that the EPS of Alibaba will grow by 28.03%, which is significantly higher than the median value in my sample of companies, and higher than the results of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Now let's look at the revenue:

Alibaba is the leader here, except for Weibo (WB), which strictly speaking cannot be equated with Alibaba Group because of the substantial difference in the absolute size of their revenues.

As you can see, the expected growth in revenues and profits of Alibaba significantly outperforms the market averages.

Now let's have another look at the P/S (forward) and P/E (forward) multiples of Alibaba, but this time we'll adjust them (i.e., divide) by the expected rates of revenue and profit respectively.

This is what we've got when comparing Alibaba with its key competitors:

In this case, Alibaba has a 5% growth potential on the P/S to growth (forward) and 19% on the P/E to growth (forward).

Now let's use a similar approach to compare Alibaba with the FAAMG companies:

In this case, the growth potential on both multiples is higher than in the previous one.

And finally let's compare Alibaba with all the companies from my sampling:

In this case, we get the greatest growth potential: 76% on the P/S to growth (forward) and 27% on the P/E to growth (forward).

So, as you can see, Alibaba's multiples are extremely low if we take into account the growth rates expected from this company in the future.

Will not stop at this, and see how adequate the current levels of Alibaba's multiples are in the context of their historical values.

In the last quarter, the revenue ((TTM)) of Alibaba grew by 57.99% YOY, showing the best growth rate in the company's history. However, the current value of the EV/Revenue is the lowest over 2017 and does not exceed the median over the past three years:

Alibaba a relatively young company and at the moment there are still no clearly generated dependencies between the values of the EV/Revenue and the revenue growth. But even that weak dependence that already exists clearly signals the current underestimation of Alibaba.

Let's use a similar approach to look at Alibaba's EBITDA:

In the Q4, the EBITDA (TTM) of Alibaba grew by 96.73% amounting to $17,312 billion. Personally, I am not aware of the companies with a comparable size of EBITDA demonstrate similar growth (for example, in the Q4, the EBITDA (TTM) of Facebook grew by 58.9% amounting to $23.624 billion). At that, the current value of Alibaba's EV/EBITDA is lower than in the first three quarters of the year 2017.

So, even in the context of the internal history, Alibaba's multiples look undervalued relative to the growth demonstrated by the company.

Now let's side Alibaba's multiples aside and look at the long-term trend of its shares in order to determine what can be expected from this company in the coming year.

The shares of Alibaba, just like the shares of most companies, follow their long-term trend which tends to be well identified on the graph with log y-axis. Here is this trend.

As you can see, by the end of 2019, the trend line reaches a level of $250 per share, which implies a 26% growth potential of Alibaba's shares relative to the current level. If you remember about the growth potential, indicated by the P/S to growth (forward) and P/E to growth (forward) of Alibaba, I believe such a forecast is more than real.

Putting It All Together

So, I'm not sure about the "most", but Alibaba is undervalued, that's for sure.

In a couple of days, I'll update my DCF model for Alibaba and present its results

