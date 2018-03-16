Lucrative Multi-Year Trading Opportunity In Shale Oil Stocks

Introduction

If you want to make real money, don't buy and hold shale oil stocks, trade them.

It's not an accident that the recovery in shale stocks over year-end 2016 and year-end 2017 both evaporated. Expect more starts and stops in the years ahead.

Emerging limitations and developments within the shale sector will soon support higher oil prices.

The maturing U.S. economy, with diminishing unemployment and associated cost pressures, requires tighter monetary policies. As interest rates climb, stock markets, elevated by the era of ultra-loose monetary policies, will experience turbulence.

All told, the oil and macro-economic factors will combine to create powerful trends over coming years that will enable traders to make lucrative profits.

Background

This most recent downturn in the oil business was the most severe since the 1980s. WTI fell from over $100 per barrel in June 2014 to under $30 by February 2016. Companies throughout the value chain culled employee numbers, slashed costs and streamlined operations. Having become leaner, and with the help of high-grading their drilling inventory, shale companies reduced their break-even thresholds to $40 a barrel and in some cases lower. By November 2016, when the OPEC+ group agreed to limit their oil output, some improvement was already appearing in markets and WTI was selling for about $45. Following the OPEC+ group agreement, WTI rose above $50 and stayed there into early 2017.

Investors began 2017 with optimism and stock prices were strong. As 2017 unfolded the optimism dissipated and oil shares slid as the year progressed. The central problem was that shale companies, emboldened by the OPEC+ group cuts, significantly boosted oil production. This capped oil prices and raised concerns that the good times were being pushed into the distance.

Still, as year-end 2017 approached, it became apparent that global economic growth was becoming more robust and oil demand for 2017 was coming in stronger than expectations. This triggered renewed optimism towards 2018, WTI broke above $60 and share prices strengthened as we came into the new year.

Weakness Again In New Year

With few exceptions, shale stocks sold off in recent weeks as companies reported Q4'17 results and outlined operating plans for 2018. In the background, two common themes emerged. First, ahead of the earnings announcements in February and early March, oil and shale stock prices became structurally weak because of emerging fears that the 2018 trend would mimic that of 2017 when booming U.S. production capped oil prices for much of the year. Second, there was some unconfirmed chatter that cost inflation may drive up capex budgets for 2018 with negative consequences for profitability, cash-flows and balance sheets. Receiving confirmation of higher production guidance and increased cost inputs during the Q4'17 earnings conference calls was not what investors wanted to hear and stock prices reacted negatively.

Cost Inflation

The sheer scale of input price inflation taking place in the Permian basin, where most activity is focused, should not be overlooked. Perhaps the best example would be the shale market leader, EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG). EOG issued 2018 capex guidance of $5.6bn mid-point compared to $4.44bn in 2017, an increase of 26%, and forecast production growth of 16% for 2018. What, just 16% growth for 26% higher capex! Shareholders often expect that cost increases would be compensated by drilling and other infrastructure efficiency gains and therefore, the production increase for EOG would likely be greater than the capex increase. Notwithstanding that some of EOG's increased capex for 2018 will go towards exploring new targets, investors were understandably disappointed and the shares took a nasty hit.

I recommend interested parties read the latest EOG earnings call transcript here on Seeking Alpha.

Down-spacing Limitations

A new concern for the shale industry also became evident via this EOG conference call: down-spacing limitations. All companies break their drilling inventory into core drilling locations and potential upside drilling locations. Operators in the Permian Basin often have particularly high potential drilling inventory compared to their core inventory. This is mostly a consequence of the untested strata within the multi-layered plays of the basin, but it is also driven by company assumptions that they will be able to boost inventory numbers through tighter spaced well configurations.

On the EOG conference call, about 2/3rd way through the call, note the analyst comments from Ryan Todd of Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc:

We've seen a few companies over the course of this quarter walk back spacing expectations a little bit in the Permian Basin.

Similar concerns were expressed by Sean Smith, VP and COO of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NYSE: CDEV), in the Q4'17 earnings conference call on February 27, 2018:

I would say that across the industry... parent/child issues are real, and certainly in the Midland and Delaware basin... because we got these stack plays.... Even with some of the earnings results that came out in the last several days, a lot of companies have promulgated their well spacing is much too tight. And we're seeing a lot of well interference there. So, and I predict, you'll see more of that over the next year or two that the companies are going to have to say gee whiz, I thought my spacing could be this tight! But now after drilling some wells they are going say my spacing has to be a lot wider than what I had previously said. I think this is a real issue.

So first cost inflation and now the emergence of drilling inventory limitations.

Mark Papa Comments

Arguments about emerging growth limitations in the shale patch were developed further by Mark Papa, Chairman and CEO of Centennial Resource Development Inc. Here are extracts of his comments from the Q4'17 earnings conference call:

I expect actual U.S. growth will be less than many forecasters are currently predicting which will support 2019 and future oil prices.... We will continue to remain unhedged regarding oil.... I'm just not convinced that over the next two or three years, you're going to see continued improvements of 10% or 15% per year and per well productivity or per foot productivity because I'm not sure where we go next with frac technology or completion technology to get such improvements. And that's one reason why I kind of think on a macro scale, that U.S. oil production may disappoint a lot of those optimistic forecasters as to what rate of growth we're going to see from total U.S. oil production.

Looking past 2018, the message emerging from shale drillers is this: The combination of (a) cost inflation, (b) curtailment of down-spacing improvement and (c) limited production efficiency gains as highlighted by Mark Papa seriously questions the ability of shale to satisfy huge shortfalls in the global oil market year after year. Assertions that shale alone will keep the market adequately supplied are looking frail.

IEA Medium-Term Forecast

The IEA issued its latest Medium Term Oil Market Forecast on March 5, 2018. The IEA expects robust global economic growth to support strong oil consumption through to 2023. It also predicts that the dominance of American energy will squeeze OPEC until 2020. Refer commentary here from Bloomberg. But after 2020 they see problems.

Beyond 2020, the IEA's executive director, Fatih Birol, warned that oil supplies will become tight unless investment in conventional sources rebounds from the historic declines in recent years:

Upstream investment shows little sign of recovering from its plunge in 2015-2016, which raises concerns about whether adequate supply will be available to offset natural field declines and meet robust demand growth after 2020.

Like many investors, I take multi-year oil supply-demand forecasts with a pinch of salt. However, accepting that the IEA forecast contains blemishes, I do think the report has the direction of travel correct.

Note from the report (see following chart) that the IEA sees U.S. oil production growth being greater than total global demand growth in 2018, but in 2019 and thereafter, there is a growing and sizable deficit.

Observing this chart brings one to conclude that 2018 will largely mimic 2017 in that burgeoning output from shale will cap oil prices for much of the year. The outcome for 2018 is largely set in stone; producers have already committed budgets, hired rigs, engaged completion crews and hedged oil prices.

Looking towards 2019 and thereafter, and considering the recent spike in cost inflation together with comments by respected shale executives about the existence of growth limitations, the strong inference is that shale companies can either:

continue to ramp up production whilst pushing input costs ever-higher and thereby damaging profitability, cash flows, balance sheets and the longevity of the business, or grow production modestly thereby allowing cost inflation to dissipate which would improve profitability, cash flows, balance sheets and the longevity of the shale business.

It's a simple choice and, with shareholder returns becoming more prevalent, and capital markets becoming more demanding, it seems logical that shale companies will increasingly choose option 2 - modest but profitable growth. This fits with the IEA forecast of decent but not rampant growth in 2019 and then growth reduced again in subsequent years.

Aside from limitations within the shale industry, an added incentive for the shale companies is that, following the Saudi Aramco IPO presumably in 2019, the Saudis, and therefore the OPEC+ group, would be much less inclined to allow the shale companies to take market share at their expense. Aggressive oil production from U.S. shale in 2019 or 2020 would only trigger a damaging response from the OPEC+ group.

Overall, the ducks are lined up for shale companies to concentrate more on shareholder returns in 2019.

So whilst 2018 will see continued strong oil supplies, likely oversupply, the picture for 2019 and the following years appears increasingly healthy.

Investors can make good money out of this emerging opportunity in two ways. They can buy and hold. Or they can potentially make more money by trading many of the highs and lows that will invariably come along.

The All-Important Big Picture Investing Backdrop

The overriding trend set by the U.S. stock market will continue to be one of the biggest drivers, if not the biggest, behind individual stock price movements, both up and down. A rising tide lifts all stocks and a stock market plummet hammers all stocks. Rule number 1, therefore, is to buy when the market is weak. On that front, due to a confluence of negatives, a worrying summer/fall 2018 lies ahead:

Inflation concerns. The prospect of as many as possibly 4 interest rate hikes in 2018 and talk of potentially 3 more in 2019 which would bring the Fed Funds rate to over 4.5%. Congressional elections in the fall.

Given that stocks are already fully valued by traditional measures, markets will be prone to pullbacks as and when the media run their scare stories. In summer/fall 2018 there is plenty of ammunition there for a weak stock market. Don't fight it, use it.

Towards year-end 2018, the mid-terms will have come and gone and I expect we will have become somewhat acclimatized to slightly higher interest rates. The inflation scare, that too may have shown itself to be just that - a scare - and we will understand that 1970s-style inflation is simply not on the cards. Meanwhile, the U.S. and global economies will continue to register solid growth through 2018 and company profits will be robust.

Earnings for the S&P500 are forecast to come in at $144.34 for full-year 2018. Currently the S&P500 index is trading at about 2,750, and working off 12-month EPS to February 2018 of $113.08, this equates to a trailing p/e of 24.3. Come December 2018, a trailing 12-month p/e of 20 would put the index at 2,887. This perfectly reasonable valuation represents a gain of 5% from today's level and indicates that, while we are likely to get a summer / fall pull-back, that pull-back should normally be bought. Refer to Advisory Perspectives for S&P500 calculations.

Focusing on 2019 and thereafter, the macro-economic picture for investors becomes murkier.

Unemployment is expected to drift down towards 3.5% or lower in 2019, renewed inflationary threats will lurk, and the Federal Reserve will continue on a tightening bias. By late 2019, with the Fed Funds rate possibly above 4.5%, it would be a brave person to bet against a meaningful stock market pullback.

By July 2019, the current U.S. economic expansion will become the longest on record. This cycle is already mature, cycles don't go on forever and the odds are against it continuing much past 2019. Forecasters are predicting a U.S. recession will arrive in a couple of years time. For example the Guggenheim Model calls for a recession in late 2019 or 2020. Whether or not they are correct, I believe stock markets in 2019 and 2020 are likely to be turbulent ahead of such an eventuality.

The scene is set for many false dawns in coming years. I believe we will see significant mid-year stock market lulls in each of 2018, 2019 and 2020 and possibly more - and each one likely being a good buying opportunity as investors adopt the view that a marked improvement will come in the following year. Hope springs eternal.

Make Money From Shale Stocks

It is my view that shale oil stocks will move lower in summer and fall 2018, caused by a dangerous combination of two major negatives:

Overall weak stock markets at that time (see above), and Burgeoning oil production by U.S. producers, which should continually weigh on stock prices as the year progresses.

The new year 2019 should see renewed appeal towards the oil sector. In anticipation of this, shale stocks are likely to run strongly into year-end 2018 and early 2019 - not unlike the trend coming into early 2018.

Whether you are a buy-and-hold investor or a trader, I would look to buy on particularly "dark days" in late summer or fall 2018.

After buying, what then?

Buy and Hold

With increased shale production being potentially unable to satisfy global oil demand shortfalls in the next few years, oil prices should move higher. It may take a little longer to get there than is currently forecast but, whenever it comes, cash and run. Don't hang around; higher oil prices quickly lead to demand destruction and suddenly we're back in 2015.

Traders

Because of the inherent risks facing markets in the next few years, a trading strategy is more suited for playing the oil market and, accordingly, I will give this topic more prominence.

The great migration of vehicle engines from internal combustion to electronic will continue to cast a dark shadow over the oil sector. Consequently, share prices and valuations in the oil sector will not reach levels achieved in prior cycles and companies will invariably be lamented by oil bulls as being meaningfully undervalued. In a sense, oil becomes the new tobacco. Share prices will make periodic rather than sustained moves up and will suffer pull-backs as investors cash-in early in fear of being left without a chair when the music stops.

I believe that, over the next several years, an investor who adopts a buy and hold strategy will make decent money but one who adopts a trading strategy will make a great deal more.

A good buy and hold investor might make something like 100% gains in total over the next 5 years. But a smart trader, in this highly attractive environment, might make gains of up to 50% per year or almost 1,000% over the same 5-year period.

Further, a well executed trading strategy can be less risky than a buy and hold strategy because "selling early and selling often" guards against being caught unawares by the tide going out unexpectedly. Indeed, over the coming years the tide will go out - and come back in - many times for the oil sector.

In the latter part of 2017, we witnessed a period of rising optimism for oil in 2018. WTI firmed as U.S. oil inventories drew down and oil shares put in a great performance from July/August 2017 through to January 2018. This wasn't a story confined to small or micro-caps.

A glance at the stock chart of Pioneer Natural Resources Inc (NYSE: PXD) or Continental Resources Inc (NYSE: CLR) for 2017 typifies the trend; a strong start for the year and disappointing weakness occurring as oil production was ramping through the year. Finally, strong share price appreciation for the last few months as oil inventories were eroded thanks to the OPEC+ group cuts. Cue optimism towards an improved 2018 outlook.

Pioneer stock price went from $195 in early 2017 to below $130 in summer 2017, a loss of 33%, and then back up above $190 in January 2018 for a gain of almost 50%.

Continental stock price fell from $57 in late 2016 to $30 in summer 2017, a loss of over 45%, and back up to $57 in early 2018 for a gain of 90%.

These were phenomenal moves. Some smaller, more volatile shale stocks experienced even bigger swings.

In the section above titled "The All-Important Big Picture Investing Backdrop" I mentioned that, due to firming monetary policy and the approach of the end of the current U.S. economic expansion, stock markets are increasingly likely to experience turbulence in the years 2018, 2019 and 2020 and possibly longer. This turbulence plays into the hands of astute traders.

Source: JKempEnergy

Turbulence in the oil sector can be exacerbated by other factors, most notably by the hedge fund financial positions across the energy spectrum. In early 2018, hedge funds had net long positions equivalent to 1.5 billion barrels of oil. The long-short structure is weighted to the long side in extreme. The creation of long positions boosts oil prices and the liquidation of positions accentuates price falls. The existence of such an extreme lopsided long position creates acute risk to the downside.

Summary

For the next few years, commencing 2018, there is a potent cocktail of events pointing to pronounced volatility in the shale sector. This can be highly lucrative for traders who get it right. To get going, use these pointers:

Expect summer softness and strength into year-ends.

Refinery maintenance seasons and switches between summer and winter fuels usually create unusual oil inventory patterns that move the markets.

Observe counter-trend bounces ahead of earnings seasons particularly when the news has been excessively negative.

Look for opportunities associated with one-off events such as OPEC+ group meetings or the Saudi Aramco IPO, the Iran nuclear deal, international trade spats, geopolitical flare-ups and so on.

Which Stocks To Play?

Larger and/or safer stocks, listed alphabetically - please do your own research:

Centennial Resources Development Inc;

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO);

Continental Resources Inc;

Diamondback Energy Inc (Nasdaq: FANG);

Pioneer Natural Resources Company;

RSP Permian Inc (NYSE: RSPP).

Smaller stocks, listed alphabetically - please do your own research:

Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE: OAS);

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE);

SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM);

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL).

And a speculative micro-cap - again, please do your own research:

Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK).

Trading Comes With Risks

In a sector-wide downturn, stock prices can and typically do trade at prices way below what one would have thought possible prior to the downturn arriving. Be particularly wary of trading in companies with heavy borrowings. Remember that the oil industry is in decline even though it will take a long time to play out. When you buy to trade, make sure you have your exit strategy laid out in advance and activate your exit when the time comes.

Manage Thyself

The most difficult thing about trading is the process of self-management and in particular resisting the urge to buy "out of season" when apparent value lands on your desk. In order to avoid falling into this dangerous trap, it may be a good idea to completely shut down the oil component of a portfolio for, say, the first 5-6 months of the year and to only concentrate on non-oil stocks during that time frame. Do whatever is needed to stay safe.

And Finally

I trust readers will profit from the ideas shared in this article. Please feel free to share ideas in return, either in the comments section or in a private message. Thank you.

