resTORbio: Stimulating Immune Responses In Elderly Populations

resTORbio (TORC) entered the public forum with its recent IPO on Jan. 26th with an offering price of $15 for 5.7 million shares. They opened at $18.62 and have wobbled between $16 and $18.50 since on a 10-day average volume of 117,000 shares, with shares most recently trading in the $14.50 range. The company's lead product, RTB101, focuses on modulating and improving the immune system in elder populations, whose immune systems have declined. Its primary indication is in helping to prevent respiratory infections from any agent, in susceptible populations. This novel approach to immune modulation as a preventative therapy may provide a meaningful approach to decreasing healthcare costs and morbidity/mortality amongst some of the most susceptible populations. We believe that the current share price is significantly undervaluing the potential value that the company's lead indication may obtain and see a per-share value of $31 as a more reasonable price.

TORC recently completed its IPO of 6.5 million shares, with the full exercise of underwriter allotment of 850k shares (included in the above value) with the company grossing $97.8 million. We expect net proceeds of around $89 million, based on its estimates from its S1-A pg 11, to add to its previous cash balance of $4 million and series A/B offerings in October ($15 million) and November ($40 million) for a total cash balance of $148 million as of the 3rd quarter 2017. Based on its average cash burn of $2 million/quarter for 2017, we anticipate that it currently has closer to $146 to start the new year. As the company has stated, it expects expenses to increase as it continues to develop its pipeline, with $85 million to fund its lead indication in RTIs through Phase III clinical trials and $16 million to fund other indications, we estimate that these costs will be spread out over 5 years, resulting in a roughly $5 million quarterly expense. After adding another $1 million to cover administrative costs, we arrive at $6 million per quarter as our modeled cash burn rate. At this pace, the company currently has funds for 6 years - if the clinical trials proceed faster, this cash runway will shorten - but so will the time to trial completion.

Although this cash runway is significant, the cost of commercialization is not factored into this, as per its S-1/A pg 76. This suggested that the potential commercialization costs following clinical trials will require significantly more capital and potentiates an equity dilution. We model a 15 million share dilution at $15 for gross proceeds of $225 million, net of $215 million to support this commercialization and continued pipeline progress in the future. This would cover the required royalty payments to its licensing partner, Novartis (NYSE:NVS), which will total $125 million as well as additional costs associated with commercialization and development. We understand that the share price will likely increase significantly if clinical trials are successful, and expect that this would proportionately decrease the number of shares offered and improve a per-share value for the stock. Due to this potential for additional equity dilution, we use 21.5 million as the total number of shares in our model.

TORC's pipeline is based entirely around one drug: RTB101 either on its own or in conjunction with everolimus. It is looking to address the phenomenon known as immunosenescence, wherein a patient's immune system stops properly developing and responding to external stimuli. This results in the increased susceptibility to various infectious agents, especially those causing respiratory tract infections (RTIs). RTIs are one of the leading causes of mortality and hospitalization among those 65 and up and the leading cause of hospitalization in those over 85. Although mortality rates vary from year to year depending on external factors, the majority (upwards of 90%) of deaths related to RTIs, from any cause, in a given year in the US. Those over 85 years of age are 32 times more likely to die from influenza than those 65-84. This statistic demonstrates what is a critically unmet need to address RTIs in the elderly in a manner which is not currently employed.

One of the cellular kinase players in this immunosenescence involves the signaling of the mTOR pathway which involves the protein kinase stimulating the TORC1 and TORC2 (see a reason for resTORbio's name?). Furthermore, it has been shown that inhibition of TORC2 can support increased longevity and inhibition of mTOR itself can improve immune response, specifically in the elderly population. TORC is focusing their modulation of mTOR via the inhibitor compound RTB101 in conjunction with another mTOR inhibitor everolimus. Everolimus, owned by Novartis, use is currently focused on a variety of cancers including: breast cancer, renal cell cancer, and pancreatic cancer. It acts via inhibition of the mTOR signaling pathway and is utilized in conjunction with RTB101 as a part of TORC's Phase IIb studies.

The design of the lead indication of RTB101 is in respiratory tract infections, which are being used as a wide ranging proxy for measuring the ability to modulate immune function. Their goal is to address the significant increase in the increased rates of lower respiratory tract infections in the elderly. These infections can dramatically impact those with co-morbidities such as COPD and asthma which result in 56-80% of these patients being hospitalized when they experience such an infection. The causes of these infections can be a broad range of infectious agents, but the majority is due to viral infections which cannot be readily treated with antibiotics. Immunizations are the primary means to combat these infections (prophylactically), but as individuals age, the ability of the immune system to respond to these immunizations, and therefore render them less effective.

The current progression of clinical development is based on the successful Phase IIa which demonstrated safety, tolerability and efficacy of this RTB101 with or without everolimus in a double-blind placebo-controlled setting of 264 patients over 65 years of age. The subjects were given various levels of everolimus and RTB101 for a six week period, experienced a 2-week drug-free period and were then given the influenza vaccine prior to observation for a year. At this point, infection rates for each group were analyzed and any infection was recorded. Although all four trial doses (including 2 without RTB101) resulted in a measured decrease in infections over the course of the year, only the two which included RTB101 were statistically significant. We find that this well designed and controlled experiment was able to effectively demonstrate the importance of RTB101 in modulating infection rates within the patient population and that the addition of everolimus appeared to improve this response (although statistical data differentiating the two RTB101 arms was not released).

Although the initial focus of this trial was the absolute reduction in total infections in patients, there were additional analyses done to focus on RTIs. As previously stated, this is the primary aim of resTORbio moving forward as their lead indication. Below you see that this aim has very strong support among the patient population with a significant reduction in RTIs over the course of a year as well as a 16 week period (larger reduction). Why might this 16-week data be so interesting? Timing. The flu season coincides with a normal rise in the number of infections experienced among the general and elderly population, which suggests that this period sees the highest risk for infection. If RTB101 is administered in the late fall, along with pre-flu season vaccinations, its effectiveness is expected to be near its peak during the most dangerous time of the year. This may be useful information moving forward and help support eventual submission and coverage by insurers if they perform an Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) analysis, looking at the potential value of the drug. This time-specific administration could dramatically improve the pricing profile of the drug if they are able to demonstrate that it is able to significantly reduce the cost burden to insurers during this normally expensive time of the year.

In addition to the reduction in overall infection rates, the improvement in vaccination success profiles is another potential benefit of RTB101, and TORC was able to provide that information below. This data suggests that this compound can play a strong supportive role and a key adjuvant enhancer for any elderly patient. This potentially broad application may provide additional support from both the community (doctors) and insurers, as the ability to enhance already standard methods of protecting at-risk patients requires minimal change to health care practices. The safety profile of the drug further supports this potential role, with 5.7% of patients reporting a SAE for the RBT101/Everolimus combination vs. 9.6% of patients reporting SAEs for the placebo. Common side effects were similar across the board, with RBT101/Everolimus continuing to see lower side effects in specific categories than the placebo.

Currently, TORC is conducting their Phase IIb trials for RTB101 with and without everolimus in a larger double-blinded placebo controlled setting. The key difference in this patient pool is that they are higher risk than those who were studied for Phase IIa. These patients are 85 years old and up or 65 years old with RTI-associated morbidities such as chronic bronchitis, type 2 diabetes, smokers or have been hospitalized. This significantly increases the risk to these patients and provides a potentially higher value measure on the effectiveness of RTB101. After a 16-week period of time following treatment, patients will be analyzed. The initial set of 179 patients were randomized to receive RTB101 in either 10mg or 5mg daily prior to an interim analysis by an independent firm. This firm recommended dosing of patients using RTB101 and everolimus for the second phase of the trial, studying 424 patients using RTB101 1mg once or twice daily and RTB101 10mg and everolimus 0.1mg. The primary endpoint is a 40% reduction in infection rates (acceptable range compared to the Phase IIa studies - see above). Top-line data is expected in 2H18, with the potential for Phase III initiation in 1H19.

TORC has suggested that their early post-hoc analysis of their Phase IIa results have also demonstrated an effectiveness of RTB101 on reducing recurrent UTIs and the potential to reduce viral RTIs (specifically). This information in addition to academic studies in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, Huntington's disease and Parkinson's disease provides exciting potential avenues to explore in the future. At this point, information beyond the potential reduction in UTIs lacks significant clinical support, and can only be speculated on, and therefore we do not provide any value to these indications aside from keeping an eye on potential updates in the future.

Our focus for valuing the company is predicated on the successful completion of their clinical trials and eventual marketing of RTB101. At this point, we have applied a reduction in the overall potential market of the drug by a generalized phase success rate published by Hay et. al in Nature. Based on their assessments that the likelihood of success for a drug moving from Phase II to Phase III is 39%, Phase III to NDA is 68% and NDA to approval is 86% we make the following adjustments:

Due to the successful completion of a Phase IIa, with strong results for the primary endpoints, we increase the Phase II-Phase III probability to 55% We also adjust the Phase III to NDA probability up to 70%, as the company is likely able to modify any potential trial using data from both Phase II designs (likely revolving around patient inclusion) to strengthen their likelihood of success NDA to approval is increased to 88% to represent the increased potential success of the compound with the FDA due to the significant unmet need which it addresses

These adjustments result in an overall devaluation of any potential peak sales of by 66% (so, the total value for our estimate will be 34% of what is possible if peak sales we model are reached at a later date). We believe that the market for this product will be immense, with a total of addressable population of 75 million in the US, EU, and Japan (see figure above). With roughly 62% of patients in the US receiving the flu vaccine (used as a general marker for willingness to accept prophylaxis - comparable to RTB101) we believe that a conservative expectation of 30% of these vaccinating patients would accept an additional supportive therapy to improve their immune system. This would suggest that an addressable market of 14 million patients (75 million * 62% *30%) could be expected at peak sales. Pricing would be a battle point for government bodies, who are most likely to ensure these high-risk communities, and therefore TORC would have to have a strong body of research demonstrating the pricing point's effectiveness and cost reduction (likely via the ICER analysis we suggested earlier). Regardless of the significant potential reduction to healthcare costs, we currently model this therapy at $300/6-week series. This would result in potential peak annual sales of $4.2 billion (prior to discounting for pipeline development). Of this value, TORC would be required to pay Novartis royalties ranging up to the low teens (S1/A pg 88), so we reduce this value by 12% as a conservative estimate to obtain a value to TORC of $3.7 billion

In calculating the CAPM for TORC, based on their high-risk profile and likely need for future funds, we use the following: risk-free rate + B * risk premium. Our risk-free rate assumption is 3% (higher than the current yield on the 10-yr), our B is modeled at 2 to represent the high risk of this venture while our risk premium is 9% (normal for most micro-cap companies). This provides us with an overall value of 48%, which we use as a gauge of WACC.

Combining all of these calculations we arrive at a current value to these peak sales translated to a per-share value via:

$3.7 billion * pipeline risk (34% of total value) = $1.3 billion 1-CAPM (above) = 52% (risk-adjusted value)* $952 million = $676 million $676 million/21.5 million shares (modeled in finances section) = $31/share

Based on these calculations and estimations we value TORC at $31/share and see the current share price as a severely under-valuing the company's potential and significant developments. We believe that the rapid development of RTB101 will push these valuations up significantly in the coming year and look forward to seeing the data coming from their Phase IIb trials in the 2H18.

All clinical-stage biotech companies maintain a high level of investment risk to the multitude it things which cannot be predicted or properly characterized for valuation. Although these risks are an important note for all investors and potential investors on the importance of due diligence, they are not necessarily unique to TORC. It is possible that clinical studies of RTB101 will not be successful and that the company may have difficulty bringing their product to market (although we find the latter unlikely if the trials are successful). It is also possible that the company will require significantly more financial support than we have modeled here, which may result in a larger dilution of shareholder equity moving forward, this would be exacerbated by any significant decline in the share price. It is also possible that RTB101's licensing agreement from Novartis may find complications which would restrict its benefit to TORC and be potentially catastrophic to the company. Although we do not see any of these scenarios as the most likely, they are an important series of possibilities which must be taken into account.

TORC is a clinical-stage biotech company who is looking to rapidly address a significant unmet medical need in supporting the weakening immune systems of the elderly, especially those most at risk. We believe that their early Phase II data is very encouraging and look forward to further updates later this year. Based on our modeling we currently see the shares as severely underpriced and have calculated a value of $31/share based on our above assumptions. We believe that any future success in the clinical trials and the development of other indications will bode well for the company moving forward and will likely result in a general re-valuation of the shares by the market as a whole.

