Portfolio Strategy: How To Build An Impregnable Defense For A Momentous Offense?

We share with readers approaches to creating an impregnable defense against a bear market as well as the high volatility of the bioscience sector.

The "when" is also important. The main danger is that the timid or beginning investor will enter the market at a time of extreme exuberance and then become disillusioned when paper losses occur. (Remember the late Barton Biggs' observation: "A bull market is like sex. It feels best just before it ends.") The antidote to that kind of mistiming is for an investor to accumulate shares over a long period and never to sell when the news is bad and stocks are well off their highs. Following those rules, the "know-nothing" investor who both diversifies and keeps his costs minimal is virtually certain to get satisfactory results. Indeed, the unsophisticated investor who is realistic about his shortcomings is likely to obtain better long-term results than the knowledgeable professional who is blind to even a single weakness. - Warren Buffett's 2013 Annual Letter to the shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway.

In the previous five days, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) and the bioscience benchmark, SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI), are trading on the downtrends. Notably, XBI took a $0.96 (-1.01%) haircut to trade lower at $94.03. Despite its lucrative profits, the bioscience sector is extremely volatile. Nevertheless, the aforesaid volatility can be leveraged for substantial returns, that is, if and only if one has the prudent strategies in place. In this research, we'll elucidate the Integrated BioSci approaches for investors to take full advantage of the volatility (and to even embrace an oncoming recession).

Figure 1: Notable BioSci performers (Source: Google Finance)

Defined as a significant decline in economic activity, a recession can last longer than several months. A key indicator of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth as measured by the gross domestic product ("GDP"). Be that as it may, a GDP decline does not necessarily have to occur requisite to a recession.

Interestingly, the economy operates in cycles of boom and bust. And a recession (on average) tends to emerge every five years. It has been roughly a decade since the 2008 Great Recession. Therefore, this bull market (a period in which stocks enjoy substantial gains) is the second longest since the crash of 1929. Per figure 2 below, the longest bull cycle was from Oct. 1987 to Mar. 2000 (which lasted approximately 13 years).

Figure 2: Various bull markets (Source: FINRA)

In viewing the statistics, it's not far from the truth that the subsequent recession (i.e. bear market) can either happen later this year, next year, two years, or even five years from now. Notably, not even the Oracle of Omaha (Warren Buffett) can forecast an oncoming recession with great precision (nor does he ever recommend such an endeavor). Hence, we're not going to attempt such a daunting task.

You may ask why even bother discussing a recession? Accordingly, we elucidated the fundamentals of a recession (and the market history) so that shareholders can be cognizant of the following imperative fact: "A recession is bound to occur in the future; however, no one is prescient of the exact timing."

What should you do in light of the aforementioned truth? As follows, a prudent application resides in the design of your long-term portfolio. Notably, we recommended that investors take profits - in stocks that you've gained multiple folds like Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDASQ:ATRA), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) - in order to maintain the 40% portfolio cash reserve.

When the recession comes, you can deploy your capital in a stepwise fashion as we explicated in the prior research. During a bear market, most companies are on sales at a deep bargain. And it is reasonable to expect multibagger profits on the equities (purchased during such a depressed market) at the height of the next bull cycle.

Final Remarks

In the words of the Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher): "In and out may be out of the money." As alluded, trading in and out deters you from outperforming in the long run. Don't get us wrong. We are not against trading, but we simply recommend that you maintain the core of your assets in the IBI Long-Term portfolio. At the same time, it's not a bad idea to speculate a small amount of your money in another portfolio (solely for the purpose of trading bioscience catalysts).

As the final note, we wish to remind investors that the bioscience market has a high volatility. Therefore, it is crucial that you don't use "stop loss" (as most great bioscience firms can dip below 20% before increasing multiple folds). To name one, we witnessed that phenomenon happen to Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), a stellar oncology-focused firm, that dropped over 50% (several years ago) only to appreciate nearly ten-fold due to the subsequent positive data reportings for cabozantinib.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, and Kite procured over 442%, 140%, 199%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I like to inform our readers of Seeking Alpha's recent policy change, in which the company implemented the paywall (not only to my articles but to all articles that are published over 10-day). This is in place, as the company is, after all, a business. And, the revenues from ads are not adequate to support the high-quality research that the company is providing. If you are a REAL TIME FOLLOWER, you will be notified immediately of our new research for you to continue to benefit from our due diligence.