Rates And Loss Ratios Remain Risks, But Chubb's Valuation Is Getting Interesting

The recent weakness in Chubb's share price is certainly a concern, but it has pushed the valuation towards an attractive level for long-term investors who want P&C industry exposure.

Although the North American and European markets have their challenges, Chubb has exposure to attractive, higher-growth P&C segments, as well as global/emerging market exposure.

Increases in claims frequency and severity, as well as lower positive reserve developments, are industry-wide risks that Chubb is also facing, and it's unclear that rates will rise enough.

Chubb has started to see some rate increases, but overall underwriting profitability has been weaker and claims losses have been ticking up.

I have long thought that the managers of ACE, now operating under the name of Chubb (NYSE:CB) after that merger, are some of the best in the business and I continue to believe that that is a strong foundation for a positive investment thesis. That said, the P&C business has been flooded with capital and only recently have there been signs of rate improvement. At the same time, underwriting margins are getting squeezed and I’m worried about the outlook for loss trends.

Like many other insurers, Chubb has seen some share price weakness since January of this year, with the shares off about 10% from the 52-week high and up only a little bit over the last year. While I have some concerns about the impact of higher losses and lower reserve releases, that’s balanced by the reality that good names like Chubb don’t get all that cheap all that often. I do have some “falling knife” worries here, but the share price is getting to a point where long-term investors might want to freshen up their due diligence.

Some Rate Improvement, But Not That Much

Whether it’s Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL), Everest Re (NYSE:RE), Hartford (NYSE:HIG), or Zurich (OTCQX:ZURVY), one of the preeminent concerns in the insurance sector is the amount of capital sloshing around in the industry and its impact on rates. Although reinsurance rates continue to disappoint, this is a small part of Chubb’s business and the improvements in P&C rates are both more relevant and more encouraging.

Chubb often gives a fair bit of detail about rate developments, what the company said a month ago with its fourth quarter earnings was encouraging. Large customer business saw only modest growth (up 1%), but Chubb saw the same strength in property (mid-to-high single digit) that companies like Arch and Everest saw. Director and officer prices were also better than average.

Middle-market business wasn’t so strong (which is a little surprising to me relative to the likes of Hartford, et al), but Chubb’s report of slightly negative pricing in worker’s comp was consistent with Everest, Hartford, and W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). Personal line P&C is finally showing some upward momentum (up low-single digits), while certain wholesale areas like excess and surplus also look okay.

Mostly stable retention was also a positive sign, but where the industry goes from here is a big question. I’m very interested in seeing what Chubb’s CEO has to say in his upcoming annual shareholder letter. Although this letter doesn’t get the same attention as Warren Buffett’s annual Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) letter, I have found it to be a useful “state of the industry” resource for P&C insurance.

Last year, the CEO warned that industry headwinds could persist for some time and that many lower-quality insurers were making questionable underwriting decisions – basically racing to the bottom on pricing and hoping that light cats, benign loss trends, and improving investment returns would bail them out.

I’d call myself cautiously optimistic. Companies that I respect including Chubb, Hartford, Travelers (NYSE:TRV), and W.R. Berkley have sounded more optimistic of late about pricing, but my cautious optimism is more in line with how Arch Capital seems to see the industry – things are looking a little better, and there are select markets that look attractive, but there’s still a lot of capital out there and a lot of companies will to kowtow to brokers pushing back hard on pricing.

Two Sides To The Underwriting Coin

Price is only one part of what ultimately fuels underwriting profitability. An insurance company’s loss experience also has a major impact upon profitability, and I’m a little more concerned here. Accident-year loss ratios have been starting to tick up (by about 1% yoy for most of 2017), squeezing the margins, and management has talked about “notable” increases in frequency and severity in professional lines, D&O, and EPLI lines. Likewise, loss cost trends in excess and surplus aren’t great (up high-single digits) and even the “stable” 3-5% growth in primary insurance loss costs is troubling relative to the rate increase opportunities.

At this point, either rates go higher or underwriting margins go lower, and I’m concerned that it will be more the latter (although “some of both” is certainly a possible outcome). The legal environment is not getting any better and I’m concerned about the possible impact of rising medical costs as well as “social inflation” – higher expenses for incidents like product liability.

These trends should hurt weaker underwriters sooner and harder than companies like Chubb. And to that end, it would likely be a good thing to see some lesser underwriters come under pressure – squeezing them out would probably not be good for share prices in the sector, but getting rid of weaker hands would ultimately give more pricing power back to companies like Chubb.

I’d also note that reserve developments have been getting less positive. Although Chubb’s back-book still looks strong, I don’t think investors should expect the sort of reserve releases seen over the past few years to continue into the near future. That means another couple of percentage points of pressure on underwriting margins and even more dependence upon investment income to keep operating income moving along. It’s worth noting that this is not a Chubb-specific issue – it is an industry-wide issue.

Good Growth Opportunities For The Long Term

I continue to believe that the merger/acquisition of Chubb was a sound long-term move. While loss ratios seem to be creeping up, management has not only hit its original expense synergy targets, but exceeded them. I expect the year-over-year expense ratio improvements to slow, but the operating efficiency story here has delivered.

In terms of driving future growth, I think Chubb management has some good options. First, I believe the company’s global platform is a significant operating advantage. The P&C markets in areas like Latin America and Asia are still relatively small, but they offer attractive growth potential as incomes improve and the markets mature.

I also like Chubb’s exposure to certain attractive higher-growth segments of North American P&C insurance. Markets like accident & health, high-net-worth, and D&O appear to offer above-average long-term potential. I also like Chubb’s leverage to markets like product liability and fidelity. While loss claims inflation here is definitely a threat, Chubb’s share and underwriting experience are valuable assets and the claims inflation also helps push more premium growth (as companies see how expensive product liability claims can be, they’re more likely to insure against them).

M&A is more of a toss-up to me as a driver. ACE/Chubb has had no problem making select acquisitions to beef up targeted growth areas (including geographic markets like Mexico and lines of business like crop insurance and high-net-worth), but large M&A has been less common – the Chubb deal was prompted in part by the significant synergy opportunities and those deals don’t come around too often.

There has been a definite increase in industry M&A activity recently, but most of those deals have featured Bermuda-based insurers as the sellers. I don’t think Chubb really needs what Bermuda insurers can offer, so the only real attraction I would see here would be if Chubb wanted to bulk up its third-party/alternative asset management capabilities (in which case a bid for RenRe (NYSE:RNR) could make some sense).

Likewise, I suppose Arch Capital could hold appeal as a very well-run company with exposure to more professional lines underwriting and specialty reinsurance, as well as the growth opportunities in mortgage insurance. More likely, though, is that if Chubb does more deals, they will be targeted at very specific geographies (bulking up its emerging market exposure) or attractive books of business.

The Opportunity

Mid-to-high single-digit adjusted operating income growth can support a fair value in the mid-$140s today, which offers a decent but not spectacular annualized return. That growth is predicated on improving rates over the next couple of years (as well as higher interest rates), but also rising claim costs, lower reserve developments, and a lower tax rate. Weaker rate growth and/or worse losses are my biggest downside concerns, but they’re also the biggest potential sources of upside – of the two, I would say there’s a better chance that Chubb outperforms on losses than rates.

I also use a ROE-based multiple of book value to value insurance stocks, and this metric gives me a higher fair value of around $155. There’s been some “valuation creep” in the sector over the last few years, but that has to be viewed in context of the impact that the credit crisis had on “normalized” valuation multiples.

The Bottom Line

I believe Chubb shares are priced for double-digit returns and, like Arch Capital, I’m intrigued by the opportunity to buy a very well-run insurance company that often trades at a premium. On the other hand, the weakness in the sector shouldn’t be ignored and I’d be careful about trying to catch a falling knife. I believe Chubb is a good candidate for a long-term holding and I think this is a good time for investors who want exposure to P&C insurance to do their due diligence on this very well-run leader in the space.

