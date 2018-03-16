Samsonite International's (SMSOF) CEO Ramesh Tainwala on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Samsonite International SA (OTCPK:SMSOF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

William Yue - IR

Kyle Gendreau - CFO

Ramesh Tainwala - CEO

Analysts

Jessica Poon - Sycomore Asset Management

Anne Ling - Deutsche Bank AG

Grace Cheng - GNY Capital

Erwan Rambourg - HSBC

William Yue

Good evening, everyone. This is William, Director of Investor Relations for Samsonite. Today, or rather tonight, we have our CEO, Ramesh Tainwala and our CFO, Kyle Gendreau to do this earnings call. Kyle will begin with a very brief overview of the results and then we will go into Q&A from there. Thank you, everyone and on to Kyle.

Kyle Gendreau

Okay. Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining our call. I think all of you probably have our investor decks and materials. I'm going to cover a few pages on the investor deck. And I often find these calls better to move to Q&A fairly quickly, if you've had a bit of time to look at the materials. But if I just give some highlights on our results of which, were record results, and we're very pleased with our results. Our core -- our business was up close to $3.5 billion in sales, up around 23%. That obviously includes kind of the year-over-year effects of Tumi, which we had acquired in August of 2016. If I adjust for the time period for Tumi, our growth was around 10%. We also had acquired eBags in the year, and If I adjust for that, our core business growth was around 6.3% constant currency.

From a margin perspective, we saw very good growth in our gross margin both in dollar and percent growth, but also in the gross margin percentage due from both the mix of Tumi, which operates at a higher gross margin, but also our core business had gross margin expansion of around 70 basis points coming from both some cost benefits within the logistics side, and also the mix of our business with a little bit of shift to higher growth in our direct-to-consumer for both retail and eCommerce.

From an adjusted EBITDA margin, we saw 18% growth, not margin, but EBITDA dollars we saw 18% growth, we're at $580 million of EBITDA for 2017. And from an EBITDA margin perspective, as we talked about at our interim results, we have invested back into advertising in our business, our advertising spend for 2017 is 5.9% versus roughly 5% last year. So, as we've described we would do, we are investing into our brands, both our core brands, and the Tumi brand, which is largely why our EBITDA margins are down from last year to this year.

And then on an adjusted net income base, we have a slight bit of growth on adjusted net income, up around 1%. And as you know, that factors are in full year of interest on the Tumi deal and in the materials we've given bridges on both adjusted net income and reported net income and I'm happy to say that, Tumi business in its first full year of integration into our business is accretive to earnings, which is what we were guiding when we did the Tumi deal and we are quite happy that that's where we've ended up on the Tumi side with integration largely complete and everything going at or slightly ahead of our own expectations.

So that's an overview of the overall business. I go to the next page, which is Page 5 of our deck. This is really how we do our business, kind of the building blocks of what we're focused on. And so, if I just go around the page, we look at constant currency growth by regions and you'll see every region is delivering solid growth, North America, adjusted for Tumi up 16%, if I take eBags, up 3.3%, our Asia business up 16%, and are approximately 5% without Tumi, and Asia building momentum. So, as you look at our numbers, we had a building momentum with markets that have been a bit sluggish at the end of '16 and a little bit leading into '17 we've seen good results for markets like China, for example and markets like Hong Kong and Korea starting to kind of level out a bit as we get to the end of the year.

Our Europe business continues to hit on all cylinders. So, we were up 16.8%, excluding Tumi, 10.5%. As we talked about it interim and even in last year, the American Tourister strategy is going well, along with our focus on direct-to-consumer in our European market, which is delivering terrific results.

And then Latin America as a region, we've been very focused over the last handful years on investing and we see terrific results coming out of Latin America, both from the sales growth perspective around just under 20%, very, very strong comps in our retail stores; I think close to 13%. And profitability for Latin America now starting to move in the right direction as we get critical scale within that market. And that growth includes us starting to invest advertising levels that are consistent with the rest of our business. So, we're quite happy there.

All of our brands have delivered solid growth. So, if you look at kind of the brands listed here, Samsonite was our core business, up 6%, Tumi up 12.6% on a pro forma basis and if I look at the comp period of August to December '17 versus August December '16, which is where we held it, our Tumi business was up 14.5%. So Tumi is starting to get into stride in our markets of Europe and Asia and that's fueling very solid growth for this acquired business.

American Tourister is back to a very solid growth mode, 6.5%, if you remember last year and the year before, it was a little off course in Asia. We have that adjusted so market -- and we see markets like China starting to move again. The American Tourister strategy is working very well. Europe continues and we're just now starting to get it moving in North America and so we see a slight bit of that in '17, but in '18 and '19, we expect the North American business to benefit from this American Tourister push strategy as well. So, we're quite happy to see that.

Our Speck business was up around just under 5%, that's a little lower than what we were anticipating but that's off the back of iPhone 5, Apple product that was slightly delayed from everybody's expectations and so we will catch some of that and we are catching some of that into the beginning of 2018, but still solid growth at around 5%. And Gregory, Kamiliant, Lipault, the rest of these brands slightly smaller, all delivering very solid growth as we push and drive these smaller brands in our strategy.

Across our categories, so we are largely -- historically largely been a travel business, that has grown very well up to 16% and 8.4% excluding Tumi, so very, very solid growth in travel business. But as you'd expect, the business casual and accessory categories are growing slightly faster with some of the brands that we've acquired in, so Tumi, for example had a heavier mix of business products. Some of our casual brands such as Gregory backpacks and even Speck are growing and the eBags business, which we acquired had a meaningful amount of casual and accessory business as well. So that's fueling extra growth in those categories, which has been a focus of ours.

But we've talked a lot about driving our direct-to-consumer business, both selective retail expansion in markets where it makes sense along with heavy focus on driving our eCommerce business, both our direct-to-consumer eCommerce, and eCommerce within some of our wholesale customers. And so, eCommerce is continuing to grow into a meaningful piece of our business. For 2017, it's around 14% of our sales including e-retailers, that's up from 9.5% last year, a bit helped with eBags, but overall, if you look at the growth levels across regions, this category or this channel is growing at a much faster pace than the rest of the business.

As we said mid-year, and as we guided at the end of last year, we continue to commit on investing in our brands. We had a meaningful increase in advertising this year, up $60 million plus or 43% higher to around 6%, just shy of 6% spend on sales. You should assume that's where we'll kind of start to maintain advertising on a go-forward basis. So, if you remember, for some of you, 2 or 3 years back, we had adjusted our AMP down as we're managing through some pressures on currency, last year we spent around 5.1%. We've now pushed this back up to the levels that we think is the right levels for [indiscernible] and pushing the portfolio of brands we have. So, going forward, we'll spend in this same level.

And then all that kind of equates to what's kind of our overall profitability. If I look at profit to shareholders, attributable to equity-holder, it's up around 30% or $78 million. There is some noise within the reported profit to shareholders around income taxes. So, if you remember, last year we had a large benefit from a pension exit. This year with the enacted US tax rate, we ended up with a very large non-cash tax benefit, adjusting our deferred tax liabilities, which triggered a $118 million kind of one-time non-cash tax benefit.

If I adjust the tax benefits out, our underlying profit growth on profit attributable to equity-holders is up 12%, so a very solid growth there. And then the businesses continued to generate very strong cash flows, growing $80 million up to $341 million in operating cash flow from $260 million this past year, and that's despite the increase in interest for full year off the back of the Tumi business, along with just general expansions in the business.

So, all of that makes us feel very positive around all the initiatives we are pushing. And generally, as we look around the business, we're happy with growth in all regions, initiatives we're pushing and we're in a terrific place as we move into 2018 with momentum off the back of '17 to continue a very similar story in 2018.

So, with that I might open it up to questions. And so, I go back to you, operator and I've got Ramesh with me as well. So, feel free to ask whatever questions you'd like.

Erwan Rambourg

Yes, hi it's Erwan Rambourg from HSBC. Thanks a lot for the explanations, Kyle. Saw the results yesterday, listened into the call as well. I thought it sounded quite positive and so I'm a bit surprised by the share price reactions. I had a question which is relative to margins, because I'm thinking maybe that's where some people might have doubts. You said the adjusted EBITDA margin was down slightly in '17, obviously ad spend waned, but you also made the case that ad spend ratio would probably be stable in the future. And I think Ramesh mentioned that you're looking for 8% to 10% constant currency growth this year. So, I'm just wondering what does that imply in terms of possible margin expansion for '18? So that's my first question and then I have two follow-up questions on the outlook. I think in Asia, you had a period of slower growth, slower momentum in Hong Kong and India and Korea, and I'm just wondering if you could give us an outlook for these 3 markets for '18? And then thirdly, on American Tourister, a lot of initiatives, this big reset in the U.S., continued development in Europe, recruiting Ronaldo as a sort of brand ambassador, again on this brand specifically, what are your views on what we can hope for this year? Thank you.

Kyle Gendreau

Okay. When I take margin expansion and Ramesh taking the other. So, we will, as we've guided for '17, we knew that we would have an investment into A&P this year, so that's similar to the half than what you're seeing for the first year. We've adjusted advertising back to levels that we want, that's a very conscious decision to ensure we're pushing kind of the initiatives we want to push. In '18, you will clearly see operating leverage in the business, really from two things. One, the underlying business that we're maintaining, A&P spend should see operating leverage. We've got a slight increase in gross margin sort of at the end of this year. We also have an increase in SG&A with some of the direct to consumer push. But the advertising leveling out will definitely deliver operating margin leverage. The other pieces, Tumi is getting into stride and again the mix of Tumi will help fuel up some of the increase there.

So, I think if I gave some guidance, we're probably looking at kind of 50 basis points to 70 basis points of improvement in the EBITDA margin for 2018. And then on a go-forward basis, very similar to what we've probably guided in the past year which is, you should expect this business deliver kind of 30-40 bps of operating leverage on a normal course basis. And leveling out that advertising will clearly allow that to play out. If I quickly go to markets that we've been seeing pressure and where we see them today, so I'll start with Hong Kong, which continue to be under strain in '17, maybe getting less strained as we get to the end of the year. But I think the overall in year decrease in Hong Kong was around 10% or 11%. We're quite surprised with what we're seeing in Q1 for Hong Kong. So, we've been kind of wondering where the bottom is in Hong Kong. And we look at this at the '18 numbers for Q1, which are very positive, positive double-digit growth in Hong Kong. I'm not sure that's going to be indicative of what we see for the full year in Hong Kong, but I would tell you the start of the year is super strong. In India, we -- India was largely impacted by the noise around GST in the middle of the year. That has kind of played itself out.

I think India is a market where we should easily see high-single, low double-digit growth. And that's kind of the momentum we have carrying into 2018. Korea is the only market where we haven't quite seen it show some rebound yet. So, I think we're probably looking at a year, I think we're optimistic that we'll see some maybe mid-single-digit level growth in Korea. But at the start of the year, it's a bit flattish still. So, I think again passage of time for a market that's been under strain probably helps that comp growth number. So, there's a little bit more to go, I think in Korea, we are optimistic we see it turns, so. Go ahead.

Ramesh Tainwala

So, I mean, definitely as Kyle was saying that, the quarter one seems to be -- and already last year, I can say by the time we were closing the year, we could see many of this market starting to show positive signs, both India, China, as well as Hong Kong probably as Kyle said, we are somewhat surprised in the Q1 numbers. And so that was like the mid-teens to high-teens kind of a number on comp sales, which has an implication, not only just on the sales side, but it has a huge impact on the profitability side. As we have told in the past in Hong Kong, it used to be one of our most profitable business, because we have a high retail piece, we had a cost of fix. When the sales go down, you get hit badly on the profitability side, but at the same time, when the sales move up, you get a big benefit in terms of the profitability. Coming back on American Tourister; American Tourister definitely, we start to see even in Asia even before the rollout of the Ronaldo Campaign, we had started to see in Asia, more particularly I'm talking about, in the Q4, the number started to get somewhat better because [indiscernible] on account of getting some of the product strategies better and things like that.

Q1 of course is getting benefited by now the Ronaldo Campaign getting rolled out. The numbers are very, very strong. It's almost like American Tourister in the Asia looks like in Q1, it's like mid-teens kind of a growth. But again, I would like to moderate the expectation that that may not be continuing for the whole year, we still have to wait and see. But definitely it is clearly into like, I would say, a low-double-digit kind of a growth. It may not be 18%,19%, 20% kind of a number, which you may see in the Q1 numbers. Coming back on Europe; Europe continues to do extremely well on American Tourister; it is in solid double-digit growth. But still the penetration is still there, which is now going to get penetration in terms number of doors. Today, American Tourister number of doors are at a level of around 60% of the Samsonite doors. So, you have that many more door, which you can cover. And by definition, actually the number of doors of American Tourister would be larger than Samsonite. I think Ronaldo Campaign would help to get more penetration in Europe.

On U.S., we had implemented a reset strategy in terms of the product pricing, distribution in US, which is starting to work. It's a slow start. I think U.S., the American Tourister will get to stride somewhere in 2019-2020. Because it doesn't happen overnight, because U.S. is a more peculiar market where there is a buy-in is happening first and then there is a sale out and things like that. But overall, sign on American Tourister is extremely positive, but please do not start extending the numbers which you will see in Q1 for the full year. Because sometimes, the Q1 numbers can be also guided by our channel partners getting far more excited with Ronaldo and there could be some buying in which is happening, which is stronger than we would have expected.

Anne Ling

I have some follow-up question. First now, regarding the distribution expenses between like Samsonite core and also Tumi, if I -- based on the number of 28.4% for Samsonite excluding Tumi, then if I work my way back and take a look at what Tumi distribution expense is like, it seems that it is about 14.5%, I'm not sure whether this is correct or not. So, I would like to confirm with you whether year 2017's distribution expense just for Tumi has gone up a lot, and how should I look at it moving forward and how should I look at the operating margin, should we be expecting still an improvement in terms of like operating margin because of the leverage despite the distribution expense increase? So that's my first question. The second question is on the payout ratio. I understand that we increased our dividend by roughly 12% based on the core earnings. But would you remind me what is the payout ratio like? And should we expect a similar payout ratio moving forward now that the number is likely to be more normalized. Thank you.

Kyle Gendreau

Okay. I'll jump in and you can jump in top of that. So, distribution expense when you -- if you look at our Tumi business, Tumi naturally is a heavier mix of retail to wholesale, which is why you get it. So, I can't confirm those numbers because I don't have them, all the details in front of me. But that doesn't seem that unreasonable. And it's really around the mix of our wholesale-retail business and our core business and the retail mix in the Tumi business was just slightly higher. As you know, Tumi operates at a higher gross margin as well, and we've seen nice expansion there, we think there's more expansion to be had on the Tumi, gross margin navigating probably closer to 70% and in 2017, it's roughly 67%. So, there's a bit more to go there. And so, you will continue to get some leverage as the Tumi business grows at a little faster pace. And this core Samsonite business will get operating leverage as we've leveled advertising out.

So, if we deliver kind of mid, up or single-digit growth in our core business ex-Tumi, you will get this kind of normal 30, 40 bps that we would get in operating leverage if we maintain advertising expense. So that all seems right to me, there's nothing unusual. It's not that the Tumi, we've added cost to Tumi, it's really just the nature of the Tumi business. The other piece, if you're looking pro forma to pro forma for Tumi, we had bought back the distributors in Asia. And when we do that you convert a wholesale business to a direct operated business. So, it will look like the SG&A costs are going up but it's the margins are going up equally -- the gross margin is going up equally as fast. So, it's really taking what was a distributor business and turning into a wholesale business will cause that SG&A to look a little different. So that all looks and feels exactly like what we were anticipating. So, there's nothing unusual there. As far as payout ratios; our payout ratio is roughly 50% and that should stay consistent. So, as we're growing our distribution to shareholders, generally in line with our underlying profit growth, you should expect that the underlying payout ratio is just around 50%, I think we're just shy at 49% for 2017. In the guidance we gave you for what was approved in 2018 is on that same basis.

Ramesh Tainwala

On the distribution side, I mean, just to add on what just Kyle just said, if you look at it, for Tumi more particularly, 2017, we haven't materially added to the distribution of Tumi in any part of the world. A number of doors which were added in North America were only three and we closed down two. So, net net that increase was only one door. So, the growth in Tumi North America is all the kind of an organic growth, which is about 7%, 8% kind of a number. Coming back on Europe and Asia, the number is mainly on account of when the conversions happen. But Europe to me, has only grown by 8% because we have closed more doors than we have opened any. So, coming to 2018, you'll find that the number of doors expansion of Tumi would see some significant increase in market outside of North America, because we have done the cleanup, we have put the infrastructure in place and now we are ready to start expanding the point of sales of Tumi in Europe, Asia and also in Latin America, more particularly in China. So, the numbers will differently reflect them in let's say, in 2018 numbers. Samsonite is a very mature brand. So, I don't think there is a material expansion of distribution which happens, other than in regions like Latin America, where we are still under-penetrated. But when you really talk about the rest of the three regions, which is Europe, North America and Asia, there is no material expansion of the number of doors of Samsonite or American Tourister or most of our other brands.

Kyle Gendreau

I'd like you to just check on the other callers one more time.

Kyle Gendreau

Okay. Thank you, everyone for joining our call. As you know, we're always reachable and you can always reach William if you have questions after the fact. Really appreciate you dialing in and we're quite happy with our results.

Ramesh Tainwala

Thank you. Thank you, everybody.

Grace Cheng

Thanks for the presentation. I joined a little bit late. I'd just like to get more detail in the color in terms of tax treatment. What should we see going forward, because your operational kind of -- the tax, every year [indiscernible] you knew the policy coming throughout the U.S., so how we see going forward?

Kyle Gendreau

Okay. In our materials, so, if you have the investor deck, we do a little bridge for you, but let me just talk you through. So, as you know, we had this one-time tax benefit enacting the tax code, which triggered a one-time kind of non-cash tax benefit to our tax rates. But if I strip that out and look at underlying effective tax rate, in 2017, we ended the year with an adjusted underlying effective tax rate of around 26.3%, that's a bit of improvement from where we were last year at 27.8%, which really has to do more with kind of profit mix of the business as we look at the geographical mix of the profits, along with a little bit of extra deduction as our share prices increased, it triggers some tax deductions from a comp stock comp perspective. But underlying effective rate of around 26.3%. When I take into account the new enacted tax rate in the U.S. and you got to remember we're largely a globally diversified business, Luxembourg-based, but there is a portion of our business that is taxed in the U.S., we think that will give us some benefit, but we think that's on a blended basis, around 1% to 2% benefit to the tax rate.

So, my guidance for underlying operating effective tax rate is somewhere between 25% and 27%. So, not that different than where we are today. As I give that guidance, I think we'd probably [indiscernible] to the lower end of that range. And so, it doesn't really move the needle for us tremendously, it gives us just a bit of benefit what's in the U.S. is that's being taxed is obviously the U.S. business on the backside of kind of royalties that we pay into Luxembourg, but the Tumi North America business has largely remained in the US and the rest of Tumi has been pushed into the other regions. But the North America business, which was large is in the U.S. it will get some benefits for this as well. As you know, there's a lot of interest costs for the Tumi deal, so we're getting deduction for interest. So, it's not that we have a very high taxable base on the U.S. on the Tumi numbers as well. So, it's not a dramatic change in our overall blended tax rate. But on Page 33 of the investor deck, we have access to that. We do a little bridge for you, so you can see both '16, '17 and outlook for '18.

Jessica Poon

I have two questions. Number one is your finance costs going forward. I understand, because of the Tumi acquisitions, there's a step-up on your finance cost. So, going forward in the future, should we assume the 2017 amount is going to the same in 2018? That's my number one question. Number two is just a follow on your tax rate, you explained it very clearly going forward the tax rate range. But when you do the adjusted net income calculation, going forward what kind of tax rate you would use because I think there were some confusion when you adjust the tax from year-to-year, so we just don't know on what basis in the future you will calculate your adjusted net income number?

Kyle Gendreau

Okay. So, let me talk about the interest cost. They should largely be the same for 2018, probably down a bit as we will kind of continue to delever the business. So, in deleveraging, you should see our all-in interest cost come down over time. If you remember, in '17, at the beginning of the year we had done effectively a refinancing of the debt, which triggered around $15 million in interest savings, which took hold in kind of the end of Q1 to get a little bit of the benefit of that as we roll-in. We have hedged our interest, so interest rates are rising, but we've hedged around 65% of the debt that we have. So, there is some component of the business that's still variable. And then we have seen some interest rate rise year-over-year. But I think on a blended basis, you should assume the interest that you see in our numbers for '17 shouldn't look that different, maybe slightly lower for 2018.

As far as adjusted net income, so generally we would be looking at something that applies to that range of rates, so the effective tax rate, but we do the calculation for adjusted net income for the items that we're adjusting, we'll typically use the rate that's applicable to the items that are being adjusted. So, it's not that it will be a one-for-one calculation against that blended effective tax rates. So, it has more to do with kind of where those items are and what the tax rates are against what we're adjusting. So hopefully that clarifies. So, it's not as simple as just calculating uses in the blended rate. I think you had sent in a note, I think William will follow up with you more specifically on what your question is there. But that's the reason why it's not just a straight calculation.

Kyle Gendreau

Thank you.

Ramesh Tainwala

Thank you.

