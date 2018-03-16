The Adobe Growth Story Just Keeps Getting Stronger

A big winner over the past several years, Adobe (ADBE) continues to prove why it is one of Wall Street's favorite investments. The cloud giant reported yet another beat and raise quarter on Thursday (3/15) afternoon. For those who follow Adobe stock, you'll know that a beat-and-raise quarter is just more of the same from this big growth company. Each beat-and-raise, though, is more impressive than the last, because estimates keep moving higher as Adobe stock goes higher. But no matter how high the analysts hike their estimates, Adobe keeps reporting numbers that are above what everyone was looking for.

This trend won't stop anytime soon. Adobe is the dominant player in a secular growth market, and this positioning gives the company a big and long growth runway ahead. ADBE stock is richly valued, but big growth deserves a big valuation, and this is a winning name we are sticking with for the long term.

ADBE data by YCharts

At its core, Adobe is a one-stop shop for creative professionals of all sizes, backgrounds, and experience levels. Essentially, if you do any work in the creative professional world, you have likely had a run in with at least one, if not multiple, of Adobe's solutions. These solutions are quite powerful, and there is very little competition in the field.

That is why when Adobe moved all of its solutions to the cloud and started charging a subscription fee back in 2013, there was no customer churn even though customers were visibly unhappy and competitors tried to woo them away. Instead, customers, no matter how unhappy they were, just migrated to Adobe's cloud solutions because there was no sufficient alternative. Indeed, all that has happened since 2013 is revenues have soared, margins have zoomed higher, profits have blossomed, and ADBE stock has increased 500% in value.

ADBE data by YCharts

Current numbers indicate that this trend won't slow anytime soon. Adobe continues to create more and more cloud-hosted solutions, all of which are being met with huge consumer demand and the sum of which are keeping revenue growth rates high. Revenue growth in the first quarter was 24%, which is actually higher than where it was 12 months ago. Revenue acceleration from a 20%-plus base is rare, and speaks to just how dominant Adobe is in its respective niche of the big-growth cloud market.

Meanwhile, gross margins, which already are naturally high because Adobe sells subscriptions on software, are heading even higher thanks to price hikes. This is another benefit of Adobe being so dominant in its field. Much like Netflix (NFLX), they can afford to raise subscription prices without any noticeable churn. This gross margin expansion should continue in the long term with gradual price hikes.

Operating margins are zooming higher by even more because big revenue growth is driving huge expense leveraging. Because revenue growth is accelerating and gross margins are up big, the rate of operating margin expansion is actually accelerating. Operating margins expanded 570 basis points last quarter, vs. "only" 350 basis points of expansion in the quarter before that.

All in all, ADBE is a big revenue growth company with huge margin drivers. The runway for big growth to persist also is quite long. Between the Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud businesses, Adobe estimates that its total addressable market is in excess of $80 billion. Revenues last year were just $7.3 billion.

From this perspective, and considering revenue growth has remained resiliently north of 20%, it's easy to see ADBE growing revenues by 15% per year over the next five years. Price hikes, expense leveraging, and buybacks could easily turn that into 20-25% earnings growth over the next five years.

Historically speaking, ADBE stock has been maxed out when the forward PEG ratio (forward earnings multiple divided by long term earnings growth) is around 1.8. A PEG ratio of 1.8 on 22.5% earnings growth gets you to a forward multiple on 40.5. A 40.x multiple on $6.20 in guided 2018 earnings yields an ADBE stock price of nearly $250.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

ADBE data by YCharts

Overall, ADBE is a big growth company with muted competition, a really long growth runway, and huge margin drivers. Meanwhile, the valuation on ADBE stock is still a ways from being maxed out. Putting those together, we think ADBE stock offers good value all the way up to $250.