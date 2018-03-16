Heineken: A Solid Company And A Safe Buy

Heineken is a solid choice within the sector, but if everything goes right for one or the other of the mega-brewers, most of which have issues, they could outperform it.

Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) is reasonably valued relative to its mega-brewing peers, which is one of the few large sectors of consumer staples that offers growth. While it does not offer the recovery potential of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) or Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), it does not entail their risks, either. It is less expensive and higher yielding than Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and almost certainly more attractive than Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY). Heineken is a "buy" at current prices.

Background

Heineken's investor relations are much improved from what they once were. In the early 1980s, it was difficult to get an appointment and the world headquarters was identified only by a 10"x10" brass plaque. Management would scarcely admit to brewing beer. Heineken has since discovered the value of its shares as an acquisition currency, and it has become much more solicitous of its potential investors than it once was.

Heineken is family controlled, although the family manages this with only a combined 26.3% economic interest in the company.

This probably accounts for the company's former reticence: It's entirely under the control of the founder's great-granddaughter. Over the years many suitors - including Anheuser-Busch, Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) and SABMiller (OTCPK:SBMRY) in their various former guises - have approached the company with merger proposals, and have been summarily dismissed. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken has effective veto over any such proposal - a veto that, as the evidence shows, she is not afraid to use.

She, her husband and her son sit on the six-member board of Heineken Holding (OTCQX:HKHHY). The other members are a representative of the Hoyers (descendants of an early investor in Heineken), the Chairman of FEMSA (no U.S. listing) and a long-serving Director of Heineken N.V. Her husband also is a Director of Heineken N.V.

Unaffiliated investors have not suffered greatly from this concentration of control in the fourth generation, although the stock's 13.1% slide between October 21, 2016, and January 31, 2017, probably gave some of them pause.

Memories of that decline may have disturbed investor sleep from February 1 to March 2 this year, when the shares declined by 7.4%.

As a result of the merger of SABMiller and A-B InBev to form Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken has become the world's second-largest brewer. It has achieved this status in an unusual way, since it is not the dominant brewer in any large, traditionally beer-drinking country. Its home market's population is just 17.2 million, who rank only 23rd in world per capita beer consumption.

Note, however, that consumption in many of these countries is heavily influenced by tourism - an opportunity that Heineken was early to recognize and exploit.

How Heineken Became Heineken

Heineken's growth to its current size was built on some astute marketing decisions. These included early penetration into traditionally wine-drinking France, where Heineken already had a strong import presence in the 1880s, and later into Italy, Spain and a much expanded French presence through acquisition. Heineken became a major factor in all three countries in part by catering to the tastes of sun-seeking Northern Europeans.

But Leo van Munching's quick response to the repeal of Prohibition in the U.S. was an entrepreneurial coup. And his insight that a product comprised 96% of water could succeed as a U.S. import if it were positioned to command premium pricing stands out as marketing genius. Unfortunately, these are not insights for which Heineken itself can take very much credit, and it was not until the early 1990s that Heineken acquired control of its U.S. distribution from the original van Munching's son.

Heineken dominated the U.S. imported beer market until Corona Extra - now distributed in the U.S. by Constellation Brands - supplanted it in the mid 1980s. Nevertheless, Heineken's Dutch exports retain 13.6% of the U.S. imported beer market. And its share of that market increased significantly with its purchase of Mexico's second largest brewing concern, Cervecería Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma, from FEMSA in 2010. This gave Heineken the Dos Equis, Carta Blanca, Sol and Tecate brands, as well as others that are seldom encountered in the U.S.

Heineken's other marketing insight was the attraction of expanding into what are now called emerging markets but were then colonies (not necessarily Dutch ones). This began in 1914. As the position it has acquired in Mexico indicates, Heineken's expansion into emerging markets did not end with colonialism. Last year it acquired a number two position in the Brazilian market with the purchase of Brasil Kirin. It acquired the number two position in Thailand in 2012, opened a brewing joint venture in Myanmar in 2015, built its first Ivory Coast brewery and bought Stellenbrau in South Africa last year and is expanding rapidly in Vietnam. Heineken will continue to pursue a mixed strategy of M&A and greenfield investment.

Its developed world operations have not been strangers to M&A either. Last year it acquired 1,900 pubs from Punch Taverns in the U.K. - a move that I find somewhat questionable - and the 50% it did not already own in California's Lagunitas Brewing.

Heineken beers command price premia in Europe and Asia Pacific (58.7% of revenue derived from 48.5% of volume), while pricing is weaker in Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and the Americas.

This despite its substantial presence in the U.S. import market, because of Heineken's very substantial presences in emerging markets, where seeking a price premium is generally secondary to its strategy. Rather, its primary goal is to increase beer consumption in these countries. Since many of them have local, low-cost beverages such as palm wine that compete with beer, Heineken does not seek to maximize price points there.

Emerging markets have served Heineken well. While beer consumption in Western Europe and the U.S. has tended to level off, making it more difficult especially for the volume manufacturers to increase revenue, it continues to increase in many of these countries. While naturally Heineken experiences ups and downs in emerging markets, the overall success of its strategy is clear: The company has nearly doubled in size over the last 10 years.

However, Heineken has by no means abandoned developed markets, and its initiatives in several of them - for instance, Spain - have been notably successful to the point that it is investing in a new canning line there. Heineken has been known on occasion to stumble, for instance with Amstel Light in the U.S., but when it is on form, it is less ham-fisted in its advertising and marketing initiatives than its peers: For all its involvement with soccer and Formula One, it has in general avoided identifying its brands with frat-boys and macho values.

Heineken's Current Opportunities and Challenges

While Heineken might once have claimed a special competence in emerging markets, it no longer stands out against the likes of Anheuser-Busch InBev or Carlsberg. Granted, the former's large exposure to Brazil and the latter's to Russia have occasionally caused them problems, but these are temporary setbacks. Beer is more or less a staple in developed markets, but emerging markets' beer consumption is sensitive to economic conditions. However, their setbacks do point to the fact that Heineken is more geographically diversified, so less vulnerable to adverse developments in any individual region.

This is not to say that Heineken is immune to emerging market difficulties. The economic and political disruption in Nigeria (population 186 million) is certainly a concern - Heineken's 54%-owned Nigerian Breweries (no U.S. listing) is the overwhelming market leader. The long-term health of the Indonesian market (population 261 million) - in which Multi Bintang (Heineken owns 76%; no U.S. listing) has about 60% market share - has become increasingly questionable since the emergence of Mohammedan bigotry in that once tolerant country.

In the U.S., Heineken continues to position its brands between the mass market and craft brewers - premium in contrast to super-premium products. This is probably a sound strategy: Its brands benefit from the caché that attaches to imports generally but their pricing can undercut that of craft products. After some years of uninspired advertising, the company seems to have found more effective formulae. Further expansion in the craft sector with the acquisition of the outstanding 50% interest in Lagunitas is a separate strategy, but one that bolsters Heineken's position at the upper end of pricing. Having struggled in the light beer segment, first with Amstel Light and since 2006 with its replacement, Heineken Premium Light, for the last few years, the company has pursued the novel strategy of offering a light beer with flavor, but the innovation has yet to gain market traction.

European beer volumes actually increased last year. Heineken is pursuing a variant of its U.S. strategy there, under the unattractive name of "premiumization." This also includes entry into the craft segment. As mentioned, I question the wisdom of the company's decision to expand its British pub franchise: Pub numbers have decreased by 25% since 1982 despite a 17% increase in population. Reduced consumption and changing tastes in what is consumed, tax disadvantages and the cost of real estate all conspire to make the pub business very difficult. Buying into it at this point strikes me as very risky way to increase distribution.

Heineken vs. Its Peers

Over the last 15 months, the shares of the major multinational brewers have fallen into two camps.

Those of Heineken, Carlsberg and Constellation have performed strongly, moving more or less in lock step. Granted, currency effects were very much at play: 17.3 percentage points of Heineken's 46.7% appreciation resulted from euro strength, and the Danish krone contributed 14.5 points of Carlsberg's 41.3% price increase. Constellation, with relatively little non-dollar exposure and a portfolio that extends to wine and spirits as well as beer, was the clear star of the group with a 50.1% gain during the period. In contrast, both Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors suffered from a variety of problems, not least those associated with bedding down transformative acquisitions.

There are those who continue to be skeptical of the outlook for Anheuser-Busch InBev, but the consensus is that it will recover fairly strongly this year and next. The consensus on Molson Coors is less sunny. Heineken and its other three peers fall between these extremes.

Consequently, only Molson Coors could be regarded as undervalued, and it is in fact probably a buy for investors with patience. Constellation Brands stands out as expensive, especially given its meager dividend, but note that its fiscal year 2018 has only just ended, while the other companies' have 10 months left to run.

Investors are starved for attractive investment choices among consumer staples. This group offers the potential for volume growth and comparatively firm pricing. Constellation Brands might be on the expensive side, investors may be scared off by the risks to Molson Coors' and Anheuser-Busch InBev's recovery, and may be skeptical that Russia will turn around to the benefit of Carlsberg. But Heineken stands out as comparatively untroubled and not notably expensive in comparison. It is probably the safest "buy" in the sector, if perhaps not the most exciting: Should the risks in Carlsberg, Molson Coors or Anheuser-Busch InBev pay off, they are likely to provide better returns.

Heineken Holding vs. Heineken N.V.

Heineken Holding is essentially a pass-through entity, collecting the €1.47 dividend currently paid by Heineken N.V. and passing it on to its shareholders. Since the Holding trades at a discount to N.V., it offers a slightly higher dividend yield - at present 1.76% compared to 1.69%.

The discount arises because the Holding is considerably less liquid. Spikes in its trading activity result from issuance in connection with use of shares as acquisition currency. Since daily trading activity in the Holding has nevertheless averaged a fairly healthy €7.6 million over the last 10 years, reduced liquidity is a cost that only very large investors have difficulty bearing.

A much greater cost is the risk that its discount to the N.V., which is quite volatile, will widen.

Since it is at historically low levels, this risk is very real. Only a 0.054 percentage point increase in the discount would offset all of the Holding's current incremental yield, and the chart indicates that the discount would still be well below average. It could easily widen much further. A return to the average discount - i.e., sufficient underperformance of the Holding relative to N.V. to bring their price relationship back to its historical norm - would offset almost five years of dividend income.

At a historically average discount, Holding's current dividend yield would be 1.91%. The risk that its discount could still widen from there would remain - over the last 10 years it peaked at 27.34% - but at least investors would receive a little better compensation for that risk than at present. Investors with very long time horizons may not worry about this risk, and given the extent to which compounding benefits them, even the tiny increment of yield they can obtain from the Holding today is attractive. But for most investors, as things currently stand, Holding is a bad bargain relative to N.V.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEINY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.