PetIQ: Show Me Story With Long-Term Growth Trends

With further growth seen in the coming years, I see potential for earnings power of $1.25-1.50 per share by 2020, which does not make me a buyer with shares trading at $25 already.

Little information on the deal has been provided alongside the deal presentation and following the release of the full-year results.

PetIQ (PETQ) reported its fourth quarter results for 2017. The real interesting part of the report should be the information provided on the acquisition which the company announced in January, as opaqueness on that deal left me somewhat in the dark when I looked at the prospects for the business halfway in February.

PetIQ went public in July of 2017 which makes it a relatively "new" stock, and thereby, by definition, interesting in my book. Following the purchase of VIP earlier this year, I had some questions on the pro-forma numbers for the business. As little to no new information on this deal has been provided and the outlook for 2018 is kept unchanged, PetIQ remains a "show me" story to me.

The Company

PetIQ is a producer and distributor of veterinarian pet prescription medication, OTC drugs, flea & tick preventatives, and other products for both dogs and cats. The products are not necessarily innovative, yet the category is growing rapidly as the real kicker is the distinguished distribution model.

By distributing to pet owners in a more direct form, by offering products through retailers such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Kroger (NYSE:KR), PetIQ is offering products at major price advantages versus the prices charged by vet clinics. Branded products go on average at a 20-30% discount, while non-branded products are sold at even a bigger discount.

While consumers are willing to spend large sums on the well-being on their pets in the "humanisation" trend, they are still happy to shop for these products at a discount.

The US market for these pet products is estimated at +$8 billion and is growing at a rapid pace. The company has grown sales from $32 million in 2011 to more than $200 million per year at the time of the IPO, as consumers like the unique distribution model, allowing the company to quickly gain market share.

Trends Since The IPO

PetIQ went public at $16 per share in July of last year in an offering which raised gross proceeds of $91 million. Shares rose to $20-25 in the weeks following the offering, valuing the business at anywhere between $400-500 million.

While I liked the business model a lot at the time of the IPO, there were some concerning trends, including a reversal of topline sales growth. Revenues came in at $200 million in 2016 and while that was up a factor of 6 times compared to 2011, sales fell by 3% on an annual basis. If we adjust for a large one-time sales contract in 2015, sales were up nearly 6% which is solid but still not very impressive given growth rates reported in recent years and growth in the category at large.

These concerns were alleviated by solid trends at the start of 2017. First quarter sales grew by 28% to $67 million as operating profits tripled to nearly $5 million. Second quarter growth accelerated to 42% as revenues came in at $87 million on which the company reported an operating profit of nearly $7 million. Third quarter results, being typically a softer quarter due to seasonality, revealed that the company grew sales by 45% to $60 million, accompanied by a small operating profit of $2 million.

Disappointing alongside the third quarter results was the resignation of co-founder Scott Adcock for health reasons. Trading at $18 per share, as shares have lost a bit of ground at the time, made that the enterprise was valued at just $360 million, reducing the multiple to 1.4 times projected sales in 2017.

A Game Changer

The company announced a major deal on January 8 as it announced the $220 million acquisition of VIP Petcare. Unlike PetIQ, VIP is an operator of nationwide veterinary clinics and services to US retailers. To illustrate how large VIP is, it has nearly 3,000 locations across the US, treating over a million pets a year.

The deal is quite ironical as a very important subsidiary of PetIQ will now be selling through veterinary clinics, while its core business is trying to shift sales away from these expensive outlets. PetIQ defends the deal by stressing that both businesses know each other quite well. Wider offerings, more sales outlets, and logistics savings were key drivers behind the deal as the addressable market should jump from $8 billion to $30 billion as a result of the huge market for veterinarian services.

The $220 million deal tag was comprised out of a $130 million cash + note component and the offering of 4.2 million shares at a value of $90 million. Despite the sizeable deal, PetIQ claimed on the day of the announcement that leverage ratios stand at just 1.6-1.8 times EBITDA.

The company, furthermore, reported fourth quarter results alongside the deal announcement. The preliminary full-year sales of $266-267 million suggested that fourth quarter revenues came in at $51-52 million, marking a rather dramatic slowdown in the pace of growth. This comes as fourth quarter sales in 2016 came in at $45 million, making that growth slowed down to "just" 15%. The company expected to post adjusted EBITDA of $22 million for 2017 as this has become indeed a reality.

The company, furthermore, provided a guidance for 2018 which includes both VIP and the core business, yet it did not break out the guidance, so one could see the assumptions regarding growth of the core business as well as the sales/EBITDA contribution of VIP. In January, the company announced that it sees sales at $450-500 million in 2018, with adjusted EBITDA seen at $40-45 million, as this guidance is confirmed today.

Looking Forward

New information reveals that VIP Petcare is acquired not at a $220 million deal valuation necessarily as $20 million of the announced deal tag is comprised out of earn-outs, creating an upfront valuation of $200 million. With net cash standing at $20 million at the moment and PetIQ making an upfront $110 million combined cash contribution and debt assumption, net debt stands at $90 million. That results in leverage ratios of 2.0-2.2 times on a pro-forma basis.

Unfortunately, the company has still not broken out the contribution of both businesses to the 2018 outlook, although, the company outlined a goal to grow sales by 15% in 2019 and 2020 (per year) which are essentially organic growth rates.

PetIQ reported depreciation charges of just $4 million on $227 million in sales as the same depreciation data is, unfortunately, not available for VIP. With combined revenues seen at $450-500 million, my best estimate for D&A charges is $10 million, although I recognise that VIP might be a bit more asset heavy. This results in adjusted EBIT of $30-35 million this coming year.

The company projects incremental interest expenses of nearly $6 million following the deal, which combined with a 20% tax rate works out to $19-23 million in net earnings. With a combined share count of 26 million shares following the equity portion of the VIP deal, that works out to $0.75-0.90 per share in earnings power. That is more or less in line with my preliminary calculation in February as not a lot of new information has been provided alongside the results.

Runway To Growth

I am disappointed by the lack of clarity provided alongside the deal, even when releasing the full-year results, especially as the core business saw a dramatic slowdown in the final quarter of 2017. Given the lack of information provided, I was actually surprised to see shares jump from $23 to $25 as the earnings report did not provide any new information for investors.

Based on the 2019/2020 targets of 15% growth being just targets, of course, the company could be a $600 million business by 2020 with margins of 10%. EBITDA of $60 million might result in earnings of perhaps $1.25-1.50 per share, which means that trading at $25, shares trade at 17-20 times projected 2020 earnings, still being a long time away from now.

Given the growth of the category, I can easily understand why investors are willing to pay a premium to the overall market valuation for this company. I can easily envision a 22 times multiple which combined with earnings power of $1.25-1.50 per share in 2020 could yield a $27-33 valuation by 2020, resulting in a compounded potential returns of just 3-10% per year in the coming three years, by far not enough to create appeal for me.

Pegging potential realistic value at $30 per share by 2020 and requiring a 15% potential return per year, I will only become a buyer if shares hit the $19-20 mark unless shares outperform its expectations at large.

Please subscribe to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.