Gastar Exploration's (GST) Management on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gastar Exploration Inc. (NYSEMKT:GST) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Lisa Elliott - IR, Dennard Lascar

Michael Gerlich - SVP & CFO

Stephen Roberts - COO

Analysts

John Aschenbeck - Seaport Global Securities

Jason Wangler - Imperial Capital

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Gastar Exploration's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Lisa Elliott, Investor Relations for Dennard Lascar. Thank you, Ms. Elliott, you may now begin.

Lisa Elliott

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for this review of Gastar's Fourth Quarter 2017 Operational and Financial Results.

Today's call will contain forward-looking statements and although Management believes these statements are based on reasonable expectations, they can give no assurances that they will be prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the earnings announcement Gastar released yesterday and the Company's Form 10-K for 2017 filed yesterday. These documents can be found in the Investor Relations section of Gastar's website. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially.

Today's call may also include discussion of probable or possible reserves or use terms like reserve potential, upside or other descriptions of non-proved reserves which are more speculative than estimates of proved reserves and accordingly are subject to greater risk. As a reminder, information reported on this call speaks only as of today, March 16, 2018. Thus, any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of a replay. A replay of today's call will be available via webcast by going into the IR section of Gastar's website and also by telephone replay. You can find the information about how to access those in yesterday's news release.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Gerlich, Gastar's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mike?

Michael Gerlich

Thank you, Lisa, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Stephen Roberts, our COO; Trent Determann, our Vice President of Finance would typically join us on the call, but he is out today. During our transition period, Stephen, Trent and I will conduct earnings calls and handle interaction with the investment community, while Jerry R. Schuyler, our interim CEO will focus on organizational continuity, strategic initiatives and the search for a permanent CEO. As you may know, Russ Porter announced his resignation as Gastar's CEO late last month. I would like to add my personal thanks to Russ for the nearly 14 years we worked together at Gastar and joining with the Board in wishing him well in the future.

Now, turning to our results. We ended 2017 with a strong fourth quarter. Average daily production is 6,900 barrels of oil equivalent or Boe was a 17% increase over the fourth quarter of 2016 and an 11% increase over third quarter of 2017. Just looking at our STACK play production, which is our strategic focus going forward with the recent sale of the WEHLU asset, STACK production grew 49% over the fourth quarter of 2016 and 17% sequentially. This was driven by increased activity and improved results from our new Gen 3 completion design, which Stephen will discuss shortly.

The higher total company production combined with an 18% increase in product pricing compared to the fourth quarter of last year generated a 38% increase in oil and gas revenue to $23.7 million before the impact of hedging program and a 46% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $15.5 million. We ended 2017 strongly and at good momentum going into 2018.

On February 15, we reported our 2017 year-end SEC approved reserves which increased 68% to 42.9 million barrels of oil equivalent or 17.4 million Boe over the prior year. 94% of those reserve additions were from drilling and the remainder from commodity price improvement and revisions.

In 2017, excluding acquisitions and divestitures, we replaced approximately 835% of our 2017 annual production of 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The pretax SEC price present value or future cash flows or the total approved reserves discounted at 10% or PB-10 [ph] increased 104% to $288.4 million, compared to 2016.

As previously announced, we closed the sale of WEHLU on February 28. After the sale of our WEHLU property, our STACK play only reserved year-end were approximately 23 million Boe, an increase of 183% year-over-year with a PB-10 [ph] value of 137.5 million.

Before I provide more detail on the financial numbers including guidance for Q1 2018, I'll turn the call over to Stephen to update you on operations.

Stephen Roberts

Thank you, Mike, and good morning, everyone. We are pleased with the improvements we are seeing in our operating performance since we began implementing enhanced drilling and completion processes in mid-2017. As we discussed on past calls, we have seen substantial and tangible improvements in our drilling operations. Throughout the fourth quarter and so far in the 2018, those improvements have continued and we have demonstrated that we can consistently achieve our objectives with the time from spud to total depth, averaging 12.4 days, down 7 days from the first half of 2017.

Some of our more recent wells have encountered chert in a target formation, but we have developed procedures to mitigate the impact and they are proving successful. In our most recent Osage well when we encountered chert, we applied our new modified procedures and we're able to TD the well in 10.5 days.

Last quarter, we turned our intention to improving our completions with a goal of achieving better well production performance. Thus far, our Gen 3 completions are generating significantly better performance when compared to earlier, less sophisticated completion designs and we believe that as the year progresses, our well production performance will continue to improve. We continue to study the longer term production performance between our 25 and our 35 stage completions to optimize our production.

Early production results of our 35 stage completions indicate improved performance as compared to 25 stages. Our longest production history is on our 35 stage completions and though those wells are currently averaging above tight curve, we need additional time and production data on the wells before suggesting any adjustment to our tight curve.

We are also looking closely at the chemical additives that are pumped in the frac jobs along with corresponding results and plan to continue testing these as we refine our design. As we are revealing ways to optimize our completions, we are keeping a close watch on ways to reduce cost. Once we ship from single well pad to multi-well pad drilling, we should be able to achieve additional cost reductions solely due to time reduction between wells and the efficiencies associated with supplying multiple wells on a single location. This alone could reduce our Osage and Meramec well cost by 7% to 10% as compared to a single unit well cost.

In mid-February, we announced our 2018 capital budget and drilling plant. We expect to drill 15 gross, 11.5 net operated Osage wells and 5 gross 4.1 net operated Meramec wells and King Fisher and Garfield counties Oklahoma. We also expect to participate in selected non-operated wells.

In addition to further proving up our tight curve, the Meramec and Osage formations, we continue to convert more acreage to HBP status, thus continuing to reduce future renewal or leasing cost on our current acreage position. Once we have converted the majority of our operated acreage to HBP, we can focus on enhancing efficiency through pad drilling, which will further improve the already-attractive IRRs.

I would like to reiterate that we are well-positioned and excited to be a pure STACK play operator in the normally-pressured oil window. We have a large contiguous acreage block, the majority of which we operate. We have greatly improved our drilling completion and production operations in the STACK play and we'll continue to optimize our program. We are confident that our future well result will continue to demonstrate the quality of our acreage position.

I will now turn the call back to Mike for an update on our financials for the quarter.

Michael Gerlich

Thanks, Stephen. As usual, I'll provide some additional explanation on a few key items, but for more detailed information, please refer to our news release and our annual report on Form 10-K filed yesterday.

Fourth quarter production was the high end of our guidance range at 6,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, primarily the result of improved production from our most recent STACK completions. We are reiterating our first quarter 2018 production to be in the range of 4,700 to 5,000 Boe per day. Remember that our 2018 guidance does not include WEHLU, which contributed 2,900 Boe in the fourth quarter of 2017, so we are projecting a sequential increase in our STACK production of between 18% to 25% in the first quarter.

Liquids production was on the low end of our guidance range at 72% with oil comprising 49%. Revenues from liquids are 89% of total revenues in the fourth quarter excluding hedging. For the quarter, we realized a 103% of WTI posted oil price while natural gas price realized was 88% of Henry Hub. NGL realized pricing in the curve quarter was approximately 56% of the WTI posted price.

Please recognize with the required adoption of new revenue recognition accounting rules effective January 1, 2018, our historical transportation treating and gathering expense will be applied as a revenue reduction. At this point, it appears that about 40% of the historic expense for Boe will be reclassified to NGLs and 60% to natural gas with no real impact on reported oil prices. Going forward, we will be comparing our realized prices to 9x [ph] as we build actual revenue history in 2018 under new revenue recognition accounting rule, the impact on product prices for netting fees may vary from these estimates.

Moving to expenses; operating expenses were $9.14 per Boe which was on the lower end of our guidance primarily due to higher production volumes and lower work over cost. For the first quarter of 2018, we're estimating STACK LOE of $8.60 to $9.40 per Boe. G&A per Boe in the fourth quarter was below guidance primarily due to lower personnel cost and higher volumes. We are projecting G&A per Boe to rise in Q1 due to lower production volumes, but per Boe, G&A cost should decline during 2018 as STACK production volumes increase.

Regarding liquidity; we hit the fourth quarter with approximately $13.3 million in available cash and cash equivalents, down approximately $16 million from Q3 after funding approximately $37 million of capital during the quarter. We were able to fund the capital expenditures as a result of cash flow plus join interest billing receivable collections in excess to $16 million during the quarter. We sold our WEHLU reserves for $107.5 million with an effective date of October 1, 2017 after effective date in other typical post posting adjustments. We received $98.2 million, bringing pro forma liquidity at year end 2017 to approximately $111.5 million.

The closing of the WEHLU sale coupled with cash on hand internally generate cash flow should allow the company ample liquidity to fund the proposed capital budget for 2018. As previously announced, our 2018 capital budgets is approximately $150 million, comprised of $69.5 million operated drilling and completion program, $15.7 million for stacking on operating drilling and completion cost, $18.2 million in leasing cost and $11.6 million for capitalized interest administration cost. Approximately 86% of the 2018 cap budget is operated so we have operational control of the majority of our spending.

That concludes our prepared remarks and we're now ready to take questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of John Aschenbeck with Seaport Global Securities. Please proceed with your question.

John Aschenbeck

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. My first question is just on the overall progression of 2018's production profile. You gave your Q1 guidance and then your guidance for the full year. It implies you should see some nice growth throughout the year. I was just wondering if we should expect that growth trajectory to be fairly linear or will there be some lumpiness.

Michael Gerlich

Thanks, John. This is Mike. It will be fairly linear. Just recognize that in Q1, we did not return to drilling till late January. So that has delayed some of our completions. I will tell you, it's a little more weighted to the last three quarters, but our plan to continue to run that rig continuously and frac them as they're being hitting TD, it should be fairly linear on the back three quarters.

John Aschenbeck

Okay, great. That's helpful. Appreciate that. And then my last one here is just liquidity in general -- a two-part question, really. Clearly a much better shape post the WEHLU sale, but with that in mind, first, how are you guys thinking about the preferred dividend at this point? And then secondly, I noticed that kind of a brief sentence in the press release that mentioned the potential for future property sales if necessary. I was just curious what those would be comprise of? Thanks.

Michael Gerlich

Regarding the preferred. As we stated before, it's always been and continues to be our intention to catch up and reinstate the preferred dividends. We say that we needed to complete the way we property sell and that's now been completed. Typically preferred dividends are declared by the 10th of the month with a record-date about 10 days later, then the dividends are paid at the month end of the announcement. Again, it remains our intention to catch up the dividend payments in arrears, reinstate the preferred dividends and those assumptions were factored into our 2018 budget and liquidity projections. So it's really not going to have reinstatement, it will not have an impact on our plans for 2018.

Regarding the overall question on liquidity, obviously the closing of WEHLU has given us ample liquidity as I say to execute our 2018 budget and should carry us into 2019. We continue to evaluate our capital needs and compare them to our GAAP resources and [indiscernible] funds in the capital markets are through the sale of -- really the focus will be is non-core lease acreage. In our definition, non-core is more small blocks of acreage we own in sections we know we will not operate. We will either look at monetizing those or maybe trading them to enhance our working interest position in our operated sections. Fortunately, we have the ability to adjust our capital expenditures in response to changes in commodity prices, drilling results, liquidity and cash flows as we operate the majority of our capital expenditures.

So we're going to continue to review our options over the next few months including strategic alternatives, but again, since we've got a pretty good handle on our out flow since we operated, we're not concerned about an immediate liquidity for the crunch.

John Aschenbeck

Okay. That's great color. I appreciate it, Mike. I'll hop back in queue. Thanks.

Michael Gerlich

Okay.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jason Wangler with Imperial Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Jason Wangler

Yes. Good morning. I was wondering, Stephen, you talked a lot about the operations there and obviously your better drilling completion times then. As you talk about the Gen 3 completions, I think you guys are using some diverters and things, but is there anything else that's kind of different than those that you're seeing the good response from?

Stephen Roberts

We mentioned in our previous call and even prior to that, that we try to reduce cost early last year by stripping a lot of the additives and going to really a completion provider that we were just weren't happy with. We've made all those changes and we continue to test and I mentioned that we're continuing to test the various additives for [indiscernible] stabilizers, diverters, et cetera, and certainly feel like we're getting an uptake in our production performance associated with those. Again, as mentioned, too, I think it's very important to note as well that we do see what we think has improved production performance here with that 35 stage wells. So there is a likelihood that we will begin to transition most of our completions to 30 or 35 stages.

Again, we've got more history on those than we do on a lot of the 25, so we're still watching those and still great plays with initial results there. But again, we think that 35 stages are performing really above top curve at this point. That's the direction we're moving.

Jason Wangler

That's helpful. And then also you talked a bit about at some point being able to shift, holding acreage to the pad drilling and I think if I saw a good number of year, about two-thirds held by production now -- as you see this year play out, where do you think that that number goes? When do you maybe start to look at pad drilling for at least in some of your operations in the future?

Stephen Roberts

I'll take that and then may refer to Mike as well. But right now, our absolute focus is on continuing to push our cost down while simultaneously improving production performance and that's all in conjunction with HBP being the rest of our acreage. So we will likely be fully HBP'd sometime next year as we continue to add operated sections that may be pushed out a tiny bit, based on a one-rig schedule. But that's certainly watching other operators and noting the improvements they're seeing from pad drilling and recognized that there are certainly significant cost reduction there that we can recognize from pad drilling. But again, our focus this year really is the HBP process and continuing to refine our execution and design.

Michael Gerlich

I'll just add a couple of things following up on HBP. It is correct. We'll have the majority of our operated HBP probably sometimes early 2019. At which time we will start looking at moving to pad drilling. We're aware some of the operations are stacked, recently reporting some negative down spacing test results. We're also aware that another operator that has acreage adjacent to ours has reported a positive down spacing testing. Some of those tests are actually in close proximity to the operators that reported some of the negative results. At this point, we're going to -- Stephen said we continue to focus on holding our HBP, our acreage and then once we start doing our own, we'll talk about down spacing. But our spacing assumptions are basically on par to those with the good results. We're looking at six in the Meramec and seven wine-rack [ph] in the Osage. We don't think we've been overly aggressive on that aspect. Obviously it will be some time probably till '19 till we can start proving up those assumptions.

Jason Wangler

I appreciate all the color, guys. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Ron Mills with Johnson Rice & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning. This is actually Don Macintosh [ph] on for Ron this morning. I just had a few questions. First off, what was the purpose of the post-effective amendment regarding your S-1 registration statement filed yesterday?

Michael Gerlich

I'm glad you asked that question because there appears to be some misconception about yesterday's S-1 filing. We're required under the registration rights agreement association the issuance of common shares in March of last year and possible future common share issuance under the convertible notes or the term loan to maintain a current registration statement that would allow the holders to freely sell their common shares. Historically, the registration requirement was accomplished under a Form S-3. Gastar currently does not qualify for S-3 eligibility, thus to meet our obligation to maintain a current registration, we've converted the S-3 to a S-1 and then yesterday, we filed an amendment to the S-1 registration to incorporate our file of 10-K and some other recent SEC filings.

This S-1 filing is just to meet our requirements to maintain a registration statement and does not reflect any current attempt by the holders to share shares. Actually of the approximately 170 million shares registered, only about 54.9 million shares are actually outstanding. Again, there's really no intention by those holders to be selling any of their shares and it's just again a registration obligation that we now have to be with an S-1 versus an S-3.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks for clearing that up. And then operationally, what is the split look like between Meramec and Osage as we go throughout 2018?

Stephen Roberts

Osage is definitely going to be the lion's share and I think we said for a fact we're about 15 Osage wells and I believe 5 Meramec wells. Definitely the lion's share in Osage and again, we feel like the Osage exist and has significant thickness across our entire position where we're still testing that theory with the Meramec. Certainly thick towards the southern end and we continue to stretch that northern border, some of our more recent very successful Meramec test have been one mile step oust to the north of where we previously been. Really excited about results of those, but feel like the Meramec to some degree is proven up and we're continuing to delineate and prove up Osage's enhanced primary reason for lion's share being Osage going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And then just a follow on real quick. You've talked about running the chert and I think that's in Osage. Correct?

Stephen Roberts

Yes. We only gathered that in the Osage.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Is that running into stringers or maybe talk a little bit more about that and how you're dealing with that?

Stephen Roberts

Absolutely. It can be stingers or stringers and it can come and go, but we also see it in some instances where it can be a little more blocky and contiguous. But in either case, we think we have addressed it. We did run into it three or four times towards the end of last year and the beginning of this year and presented it with the P problems and if anybody out there is aware operationally, chert is virtually impossible to drill if you stay in that interval. The formate and the BHAs that you have to use to drill in chart can be very conservative in terms of ROP. We have developed a strategy basically dropping our curve -- well one, I guess it's really kind of a three-part strategy -- one, we drilled enough wells now and delineated it enough that we know to a large degree geographically and through vertical depth-wise where we're going to encounter the chart. So we're anticipating it as we go.

As we drill down through and looking for it, we'll typically try to drill through that interval with her curve before we set 7-inch casing and typically you've got a BHA that somewhat warn at that point anyway, so if you do a little damage to the [indiscernible] really no concern, identify what you got, get through it, set your 7-inch and now you set a target of where that chert is and quickly move back to a very aggressive BHA, i.e. a PDC bit and then continue with very, very smooth, very efficient ROPs. That, we have implemented actually on the last several wells and the last two, have actually we just TD'd another one actually yesterday and we are very good time. We're in that 10, 11, 12-day TD time. So really excited about that in getting well times down.

That was really our last lingering issue on drilling and virtually every other issue has been resolved at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you, all.

Operator

There are no further questions in queue. I would like to hand it back to Mr. Gerlich for closing comments.

Michael Gerlich

Thanks, everyone, for your time today and we're looking forward to providing additional well results and discussing our operating results in greater detail during our next quarterly call. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.