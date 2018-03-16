Compass Diversified Holdings: This 7.875% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new preferred stock issued by Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI).

Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Compass Diversified Holdings - the prospectus (Source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Compass Diversified Holdings' 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares (CODI-B) pay a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.875% before 04/30/2028, and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.985%. The new issue bears no S&P rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 04/30/2028. Currently, CODI-B trades at a price of $24.00 and has a Current Yield of 8.20% and YTC of 8.56%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend-received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 6.84% and 7.13%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Compass Diversified Holdings (the Trust), incorporated on November 18, 2005, and Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC, (the Company), acquires and manages small and middle-market businesses. The Company's segments include Acquisition Corp. (5.11 Tactical), The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc. (Ergobaby), Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc. (Liberty), Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd. (Manitoba Harvest), Compass AC Holdings, Inc. (ACI), AMT Acquisition Corporation (Arnold), Clean Earth Holdings, Inc. (Clean Earth), and Sterno Products, LLC (Sterno). The Company also owns a non-controlling interest in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOX). Compass Group Management LLC, (CGM or the Manager), manages the day to day operations of the Company and oversees the management and operations of its businesses pursuant to a management services agreement (MSA). Source: Reuters.com - Compass Diversified Holdings

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, CODI:

Source: Tradingview.com

The dividend paid by CODI is regular and steady. For 2017, the common stock has paid $1.44 yearly. With a market price of $16.75, the current yield of CODI is 8.59%. As an absolute value, this means it has an $86.26M yearly dividend. For comparison, the yearly dividend for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued preferred stock) of the company is around $15.125M.

In addition, CODI has a market capitalization of around $982M.

Capital Structure

Source: Morningstar.com - Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q4 2017, Compass Diversified Holdings had a total debt of $590M, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series B preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and pari passu to the other outstanding preferred shares, which are worth $96M - Series A preferred shares (CODI-A).

The Compass Diversified Holdings Family

CODI has one more outstanding preferred stock: Compass Diversified Holdings 7.25% Series A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares (CODI-A).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

CODI-A was issued in August last year and, unlike CODI-B, pays a non-qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 7.25%. If we compare the two securities, with a Yield-to-Worst (equal to its Current Yield) of 8.20%, CODI-B is the better one of the two. However, they have very different characteristics, so a deeper analysis is hard to be made.

Sector Comparison

Except for CODI-A, there are one more series preferred units and a preferred stock from the "Conglomerates" sector (according to Finviz.com) - SPLP-A and GMRE-A. Except for GMRE-A, they all require a Schedule K-1 from their holders.

Source: Author's database

All Fixed-to-Floating Securities

The next two charts present all fixed-to-floating securities with non-suspended distribution:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Fixed-to-Floating Securities with a Schedule K-1

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

The full list

Source: Author's database

All "K-1" Preferreds

For a better idea, SPLP-A is excluded from this chart, as it has a Yield-to-Call of 270%.

Source: Author's database

Schedule K-1

Subject to the discussion in "Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations" in the accompanying prospectus, neither the trust nor the company will incur U.S. federal income tax liability; rather, each holder of Series B Preferred Shares will be required to take into account his or her allocable share of gross income (excluding capital gains) in an amount equal to distributions paid in respect of such shares. It is anticipated that such gross income will be wholly or largely interest income. The trust is treated as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and will issue a Schedule K-1 to holders of Series B Preferred Shares. Source: 424B5 Filing by Compass Diversified Holdings

Other Special Clauses in the Prospectus

Tax Redemption

If a Tax Redemption Event (as described in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement) occurs prior to April 30, 2028, the company, at its option, may cause the Trust to redeem the Series B Preferred Shares, in whole but not in part, upon at least 30 days' notice, within 60 days of the occurrence of such Tax Redemption Event, out of funds received by the Trust on the corresponding trust preferred interests and legally available therefor, at a price of $25.25 per Series B Preferred Share, plus any accumulated and unpaid distributions (thereon whether or not authorized or declared) to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Repurchase at the Option of Holders upon a Fundamental Change

If a Fundamental Change (as described in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement) occurs, unless, prior to or concurrently with the time we are required to make an offer to repurchase the Series B Preferred Shares, we provide a redemption notice with respect to all of the outstanding Series B Preferred Shares, we will be required to offer to repurchase the Series B Preferred Shares, out of funds received by the Trust on the corresponding trust preferred interests, at a purchase price of $25.25 per Series B Preferred Share, plus any accumulated and unpaid distributions (thereon whether or not authorized or declared) to, but excluding, the date of purchase.

Distribution Rate Step-Up Following Failure to make Repurchase Offer

If (i) a Fundamental Change occurs and (ii) we do not give notice prior to the 31st day following the Fundamental Change to repurchase or redeem all the outstanding Series B Preferred Shares, the distribution rate per annum on the Series B Preferred Shares will increase by 5.00%, beginning on the 31st day following such Fundamental Change. Notwithstanding any requirement that we offer to repurchase or redeem all the outstanding Series B Preferred Shares, the increase in the distribution rate is the sole remedy to holders in the event we fail to do so, and following any such increase, we will be under no obligation to offer to repurchase or redeem any Series B Preferred Shares. Source: FWP Filing by Compass Diversified Holdings

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use our net proceeds from this offering for repayment of debt under our revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. Source: 424B5 Filing by Compass Diversified Holdings

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

IF the market capitalization of CODI-B goes over $100M (market price has to be over $25), it is a potential addition to the S&P preferred stock index. Also, the average monthly volume of CODI-B for its previous six months on the NYSE has to be more than 250,000 per month. It would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index with fewer than six months of trading history if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

In this article, I gave you a brief overview of Compass Diversified Holdings' new preferred stock issue - CODI-B. I think that CODI-B offers nice returns for the risks that you are taking, but I would certainly not describe them as outstanding.

