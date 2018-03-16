Iconix: Avoid The Stock For Now

While fourth quarter updated the financials and did not contain any unforeseen negatives, the company remains troubled and there's no clear path forward or reason to buy.

Yesterday, they released fourth quarter 2017 and reported a $26.4M GAAP profit. This included a $66.7M tax benefit and $28.8M in impairments. Guidance for 2018 is $7-$17M GAAP EPS.

Unable to pay their March 2018 bonds, they struck a deal in February with major holders of $125M and extended them new convertible bonds at a conversion price of 1.9458.

After announcing several cancelled licenses and write-downs of $625M in October 2017, ICON's stock has fallen over 80% in the last 12 months to the $1s.

Licenses Lost/Stock Plunge:

Iconix (ICON) is a brand management company that owns, licenses, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands. Most of the 28 brands listed on their web page are clothing brands, with some extending into home goods. Many of these brands (such as Starter and Mossimo) are aged and were popular during the 90s. Other brands (such as Ed Harvey, Artful Dodger or Lee Cooper) may be less recognizable to most consumers.

Facing leverage and debt concerns, ICON sold its entire "entertainment division" for respectable prices in 2017, selling Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake for $345M and Sharper image for $100M. Most of these proceeds have been allocated to debt holders (as required) as of yesterday's financials (which has reduced the debt q/o/q).

In October 2017, the stock plunged from over $5 to the $1s after writing off $625M in trademark and goodwill assets, alongside announcing that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had cancelled the Danskin brand license in their stores effective January 2019.

This Walmart license constituted around 15.5M in royalty revenue as described below:

The market reacted harshly as observers believe the loss of royalty revenues, approximately $15.5 million, may negatively affect Iconix’s ability to service current debt and shrink it lending alternatives.

In addition to the above lost license at Walmart, ICON also lost the following licenses:

Walmart cancelled their OP and Starter license(s), effectively ending June 2017 and December 2017, respectively. Target (NYSE:TGT) cancelled their Mossimo license, effectively ending October 2018. J.C. Penny (NYSE:JCP) cancelled their Royal Velvet license, effectively ending January 2019. Macy's (NYSE:M) cancelled their Material Girl license, effectively ending January 2020.

As indicated in the 10-K released yesterday on page 13, many of these revenue losses will be felt towards 2019, and have not been seen in the income statement yet. Additionally, extremely troubled Kmart/Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) represents 8% of their total revenues. Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Global Brands (OTC:GGGBY) represent 8% and 9% respectively, which is worth noting in the unlikely event that they ever cancel their contracts as well.

February 2018 Debt Deal:

Facing the prospect of covenant issues and bankruptcy (after the write-downs and cancelled licenses), ICON was unable to pay back their March 2018 bond.

As a result, they struck a deal with top holders to give them new bonds maturing in 2023, which are convertible into common stock at 1.9458. The conversion price premium (to the current stock price) was calculated by happenstance after a brief pop in the shares after the news. This new bond yields 5.75% compared to the previous 1.5% bond yield, now extinguished. This move admirably staved off any immediate bankruptcy risk.

They paid off the remaining value (to the non-major holders) of the March 2018 bond by using $110M derived from the Deutsche Bank loan (secured in 2017), alongside cash on hand. This DB loan has a yield of Libor + 7% (or around 9%).

Q4 Results And Guidance Yesterday:

Revenue was $52.3M, down 11% y/o/y. However, trailing revenue appears less relevant considering the losses forthcoming by 2019. The company posted a net income of $26.4M. However, if you strip out $28.8M in impairments, and the $66.7M tax benefit, they actually posted a loss of $11.5M.

The GAAP guidance for 2018 is for EPS between $7M and $17M, which is slightly less than the analysts' expectations of 31 cents per share on Yahoo. Again, this guidance contains the remnant revenues of some soon-to-be lost licenses as we approach 2019. It also includes their recent moves to put Starter on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Umbro soccer gear in Target.

Shareholders' equity is -$50M, while net debt and total debt are approximately $710M and $827M, respectively.

Several Risks (And Why It's At $1s):

Negative shareholders' equity of $50M as of fourth quarter.

Inability to license or re-license (aged/non-mainstream) brand(s), in similar scale and scope to Walmart, Target or others that cancelled.

Ascertaining the true value of (and deleveraging) brands may be difficult. There is a risk that the current intangible assets and/or goodwill could still be too high, and won't be revealed until sales are pursued.

Bondholders may convert their $125M bond value into common stock at $1.9458, which would make them whole and cause tens of millions in new shares (while decreasing debt). It is far too early to say with certainty, however Radcliffe Capital (which mostly owns bonds) may have already converted some shares as indicated in a new filing of ownership.

Significant revenues drop around 2019, and certain interest expenses rise from the new bonds and DB loans. However, this may be partially offset by the debt decrease after finally utilizing (as shown in Q4) restricted/other cash from the previous entertainment division sales.

As significant revenues drop around 2019, bankruptcy and/or dilution risks may remain , especially given the negative shareholders' equity and potentially difficult licensing prospects (similar in scale to Target or Walmart). In yesterday's filings, they are seeking shareholder approval for a (unspecified) share authorization increase over 150M.

, especially given the negative shareholders' equity and potentially difficult licensing prospects (similar in scale to Target or Walmart). In yesterday's filings, they are seeking shareholder approval for a (unspecified) share authorization increase over 150M. Several lawsuits and an ongoing formal SEC Investigation (for past issues) against ICON remain (located on page 34 of yesterday's 10-K). In one lawsuit, ICON was found liable pending further judgement. The plaintiff in this particular case, Signature Apparel, now seeks $70M. Although to be fair, ICON may also have a promising lawsuit in the very early stages against RocNation.

Avoid The Stock For Now:

Notwithstanding the obvious prior mismanagement and poor decisions by the company, there are several reasons to avoid purchasing ICON shares unless something changes. These reasons include the negative shareholders' equity, debatable brand asset values (on the balance sheet), high debt and interest expenses, nervous convertible bondholders, revenue losses around 2019 (and the subsequent income statement reckonings) and the possible (or probable) inability to re-license many of their brands on the same scale as Target and Walmart, if at all.

Retailers and consumers have also changed their habits. A simple Google search of "private brands increasing" yields countless examples. Consumers nowadays are purchasing more private brands. Retailers are also creating their own brands to bypass third parties, differentiate themselves and increase profits. A recent example of this is Dick's (NYSE:DKS) creation of "Second Skin" as well as Kohl's and Target's ever-increasing in-house brands.

While ICON may continue to offer trading potential between $1 and $2, I would avoid it for now, unless (and depending on what) meaningful positive developments ensue. While I recognize the fact that the bulk of their high debt now mostly matures in several years (notwithstanding the covenant and fundamental risk changing that), I don't see a clear path forward as is. This is in addition to the numerous risks, including significant dilution concerns.

I will note, however, that I like the potential of several brands they own (such as Umbro), if pursued more successfully (in the context of design, value, casual offerings, and marketing) and from a stronger position. It's possible that the situation could improve based on developments (including dilution), in which case, I would certainly be happy to reassess my views surrounding ICON.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, do your own due diligence and verify anything presented herein.