Another Solid Week For Real Estate

Housing starts pulled back in February, continuing a weak trend. Total housing starts over the past 12 months are higher by less than 2%, the slowest growth since 2011.

Despite the "miss" on the headline number, the underlying retail sales data was strong in February. The past 12 months were the strongest for brick and mortar sales since 2016.

Mirroring the 10-year yield, mortgage rates finally saw some relief after nine weeks of increases. Despite this decline, homebuilders finished the week flat after disappointing homebuilder confidence data.

After the February inflation-scare that sparked a wave of volatility in financial markets, CPI and PPI data (combined with wage growth data last week) showed more modest price pressure.

Real Estate Weekly Review

The REIT sector (VNQ and IYR) climbed 0.5% this week following a 3.0% rise last week, which was the best week for REITs since 2016. A flurry of economic data and political developments combined to push the 10-year yield back down to 2.85%, providing a boost to income-oriented sectors. For the second straight week, REITs outperformed the -1.4% decline in the S&P 500 (SPY).

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 1 pm Friday)

Homebuilders (XHB and ITB) finished the week flat after disappointing homebuilder confidence data, but solid single-family starts data. Shopping Center REITs ended the week lower after reports that Toys "R" Us will liquidate and close all stores. Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (REM) gained 2.5% while international real estate (VNQI) dipped 0.3%.

Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

The data center and apartment sectors were the top-performers on the week after several analyst upgrades. Coresite (COR), CyrusOne (CONE), Equinix (EQIX), Paramount (PGRE), Preferred Apartments (APTS), and Tanger (SKT) were among the best performing names. Retail REITs were hit by the news of the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy and storage REITs pulled back modestly after a solid run. DDR (DDR), Brixmor (BRX), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), CubeSmart (CUBE), and Urban Edge (UE) were among the worst performing names.

REITs are now lower by 8% YTD, underperforming the 4% rise in the S&P 500. Homebuilders are off by 8.5%. The 10-year yield has nearly 50 basis points since the start of the year.

REITs ended 2017 with a total return of roughly 5%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%. This risk/return profile is roughly in line with large-cap US equities.

Real Estate Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Housing Starts Pull Back in February

Housing starts pulled back in February to a 1.24M annualized rate, dipping 7% after a surprisingly strong January. The overall trend remains weak as total starts rose just 1.98% over the past twelve months, the slowest rate of growth since 2011. On a TTM basis, multifamily starts continued their steady decline after peaking in 2016, dipping 12.8%. Single-family starts, however, remain solid and have risen by 9.2% over the past year.

After a surge of apartment starts from 2014-2016, multifamily starts have cooled in recent quarters as builders and lenders remain wary about weakening fundamentals from lingering supply growth. Completions have finally 'caught-up' with starts, as seen below. 354k units were delivered over the past 12 months, the highest rate since 1989. More than 600k units are still under construction with peak-deliveries expected to be in the first half of 2018. We expect completions to remain in the 350-400k/year range through 2018, which would continue to put downward pressure on rent growth, all else equal.

As a percent of existing stock, apartment supply growth is approaching 2%. Total supply growth, however, remains modest at less than 1%. Population growth continues to average 1% per year according to US Census data. This post-recession supply/demand imbalance has contributed to the tight housing markets that have resulted in 5-7% annual home price appreciation and 2-5% annual rent growth since 2012. This imbalance is slowly equalizing, but absent a recession, housing markets will likely remain tight for at least several more years.

Despite peaking supply growth, national rent indexes continue to show surprisingly strong rental market fundamentals. According to the Zillow ZRI Rent index, rent growth bottomed in mid-2017 and has recovered in recent months. Supply pressure will be a continuing theme throughout 2018. With supply growth a certainty, the wild card for apartment rent growth will be demand. We continue to believe that rental demand will surprise to the upside due to homeownership unaffordability, strong labor markets, and changes to the tax code which further incentivize renting.

Solid Trends in Retail Continued Despite Headline "Miss"

Retail sales, particularly in the traditional brick and mortar categories, continued their positive momentum in February. Despite a "miss" on the headline data (which uses a seasonally-adjusted annualized rate and was affected by weak auto and gas sales), the trailing 12 months of sales in brick and mortar categories climbed to the strongest rate since 2016. Brick and mortar sales rose 3.0% on a TTM basis while non-store (e-commerce) sales ticked higher to 10.4% growth.

Negative growth in auto sales (-0.9% MoM) and gasoline sales (-1.2% MoM) dragged down the headline data. On a TTM basis, all ten brick and mortar categories that we track ticked higher on the month. Unsurprisingly, despite the strong underlying data, the financial media focused on the headline "miss" (along with the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy) as further proof of the "retail apocalypse." We continue to question the accuracy and objectivity of mainstream financial media journalism, particularly when it comes to retail sales reporting.

Inflation Data Suggests 'Goldilocks' May Be Back

Since the passage of tax reform in December, inflation has become a central focus for investors. There is mounting concern that we may be entering a new "economic regime" of faster growth and higher inflation, a departure from the "Goldilocks" environment of moderate growth and low inflation that was seen as favorable to asset valuations.

After January inflation data was hotter-than-expected across the board, pushing inflation expectations up to the highest level, since 2014, February data was slightly cooler than expected. Core CPI rose 1.85% YoY, in-line with expectations while Core PPI (Goods) and Core PCE were both cooler than expected. Inflation expectations, as measured by the 5-year, 5-year forward inflation expectation rate, peaked on February 2 at 2.35% and has retreated back down to 2.1%.

Shelter inflation (specifically apartment rental rates) continues to account for a disproportionate amount of total inflation. Shelter accounts for 34% of the CPI weight and since 2013, it has been (significantly) above the overall inflation rate, from 2015 through late 2016, was the only reason that Core CPI wasn't in deflationary territory. Shelter inflation, however, has trended down in recent months and we expect that trend to continue.

Our models suggest that CPI data tends to lag the current market conditions by 12-24 months, a function of the calculation methodology of the data series. As highlighted by the Zillow ZRI data above, private rent inflation data shows that national market rents are rising at a roughly 2% rate, far short of the 3.7% rate in the CPI data. This would suggest that as shelter inflation reverts to current conditions, it will serve as a significant drag on the overall inflation rate.

Real Estate Earnings Update

Last week, we published our Real Estate Earnings Review for 4Q17. Earnings season concluded last week in the real estate sector. Overall, 4Q17 results were slightly better than expected (80% beat or met estimates), but REITs raised caution heading into 2018. As supply growth has intensified, fundamentals continue to moderate across the real estate sector as rental markets approach supply/demand equilibrium after nearly a decade of above-trend rent growth. Same-store NOI grew 2.6% in 2017, the slowest rate of growth since 2011. Occupancy levels remain near record highs, however, as real estate demand growth continues to be robust.

Bottom Line: Another Solid Week For Real Estate

Following the strongest week since 2016, REITs climbed another 0.4% this week as interest rates pulled back amid a busy week of economic data and political developments. After the February inflation-scare that sparked a wave of volatility in financial markets, CPI and PPI data (combined with wage growth data last week) showed far more modest price pressure.

Mirroring the 10-year yield, mortgage rates finally saw some relief after nine weeks of increases. Despite this decline, homebuilders finished the week flat after disappointing homebuilder confidence data. Despite the "miss" on the headline number, the underlying retail sales data was strong in February. The past 12 months were the strongest for brick and mortar sales since 2016. Housing starts pulled back in February, continuing a weak trend. Total housing starts over the past 12 months are higher by less than 2%, the slowest growth since 2011.

This week, we published our quarterly update on the cell tower sector: Cell Tower REITs Shrug Off SpaceX Launch. Cell towers were the best performing REIT sector in 2017. After strong 4Q17 earnings results, cell towers remain the lone REIT sector in positive territory so far in 2018. The enormous spectacle of the SpaceX launch and the grand ambitions of Elon Musk to launch a competing satellite-based internet service temporarily jolted investor confidence in the sector. Despite potential competition from small-cells and satellite, macro towers continue to be the most economical way to provide comprehensive coverage. The risk of technological obsolescence is often overstated. Positive catalysts are on the horizon for 2018.

We also published our quarterly update on the industrial sector: Industrial REITs: Only A Trade War Can Spoil The Good Times. Over the past five years, industrial REITs have emerged as the hottest real estate sector. Booming global trade and the growth of e-commerce have boosted demand for warehouse distribution space. While supply growth has picked up in recent years, markets remain tight. Occupancy is near record-highs, rent growth is relentless, and demand indicators suggest that there's further room to run. Fears of a "trade war" have escalated after the US enacted tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Uncertainty over trade policy could disrupt supply chains and weaken industrial REIT fundamentals.

So far, we have updated up REIT Rankings on the Industrial, Single Family Rental, Cell Tower, Apartment, Net Lease, Data Center, Mall, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, and Storage sectors. We will continue our updates over the coming weeks.

