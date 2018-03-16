Ctrip: Three Problems

Ctrip is still a great company, but it would not be wise to completely ignore the problems.

We look at the results in some detail and give our interpretation.

Introduction

On Wednesday March 14, Ctrip (CTRP) released its Q4 and FY2017 earnings after market. The company is the second biggest online travel company in the world after Booking Holdings (BKNG), the former Priceline. The stock dropped some 5.5% after market, back to the level it was before the days leading to the earnings release. It recovered a bit the next day, probably because of the possibility of Chinese ADRs, CDRs, which lifted most Chinese tech stocks.

So investors expected a lot of the earnings and were disappointed. As a lot of my readers know, I recommended Ctrip as a potential multibagger. Maybe some have invested in Ctrip and wonder if this earnings miss changes anything to the investment thesis. I will try to answer the questions in this article, but as always, the readers are free to ask more questions in the comment section.

(Source: travelandtourworld.com)

The results

Ctrip's revenue increased by 26% YoY to RMB6.4 billion (US$980 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017. This was a slight miss by 2% versus the analysts' expectations. The revenue for FY2017 was RMB26.8 billion (US$4.1 billion), which is a 39% growth YoY.

The gross margin was 83% for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 78% for the same period of 2016 and the operating margin for FY2017 was 11%, which is a great improvement versus the -8% in 2016. Non-GAAP margins even were higher 18% versus 10% in 2016.

Ctrip grew robustly internationally too. Skyscanner's direct booking revenue nearly doubled versus Q4 2016 and Trip.com's results benefited from that: it had a fifth consecutive quarter of triple digit growth.

Ctrip's strategy of opening offline stores in lower tier cities was a major focus too. More than 1,000 Ctrip and Qunar stores were opened in those cities in 2017.

Transport revenue came in at RMB12.2 billion (US$1.9 billion), a 38% increase from 2016. This accounts for 45% of the total revenue of Ctrip in 2017.

Packaged-tour revenue was RMB3.0 billion (US$457 million), 29% increase YoY. The packaged-tour revenue accounted for 11% of the total revenue.

Corporate travel revenue was RMB753 million (US$116 million) for FY2017, a 24% increase YoY and it accounted for 3% of the total revenue in 2017.

Accommodation reservation brought in RMB9.5 billion (US$1.5 billion), a 30% increase from 2016, and representing 35% of the total revenue in 2017.

Ctrip has bought Skyscanner at the end of 2016 for $1.7B. It is successful flight metasearch site, especially popular in Europe. It has nearly 17 million monthly active users (or MAUs). Ctrip is installing a direct booking engine now, which increased Ctrip's own conversions on Skyscanner by over 50%.

The interpretation of the results

Headlines and content, it's a strange marriage. The headlines are clearly the stronger partner mostly, because they set the playing field for the content. The headline here on Seeking Alpha after Ctrip's results was:

If that headline had been 'Ctrip.com's revenue grows 39% from last year', it would have been received differently. And it would be true too. 38% increase in Transport, 29% growth in packaged tours, 24% growth in corporate travel and 30% growth in accommodation reservation shows that the company is growing very healthily.

And actually, should we look at GAAP or non-GAAP? Because non-GAAP the company's EPS came in at $0.24, a beat by $0.08. Therefore some other sites gave it a beat. Actually, a beat or a miss doesn't matter that much. Is the company growing at a desirable speed? Do the long-term prospects change? How about the balance sheet? Those are more important questions.

According to Zack's the company also beats on revenue by $16M ($964.1M vs. $980.5M). So here too, why the fuss?

What is somewhat concerning is the difference in GAAP and non-GAAP results, which is the result of stock compensation. A whole $0.10 EPS of profit has been given to compensate the management. There are 523.65M shares outstanding. That means that $52.4 million in stock compensation is given to the management. Mind you, that is just for one quarter. I think this is simply too much and Ctrip should address this issue. The earnings of the company will be clearer and shareholders will feel better. Moreover, the company will beat estimates easily then. The compensations should be tackled, but I am sure that the bigger shareholders, especially Booking Holdings will want this too at a certain moment in the future. So far, so good.

What caused the drop after hours?

The stock dropped by 5.5% after hours. Is it because of the earnings miss? I don't think so. Probably it was because of the guidance. The company guided for 'just' 9% to 11% sales growth in Q1 2018, versus the expectations of 16%. The reason is two-fold. First there is the widely mediatized scandal about a child care facility of Ctrip. It really was a big story in China, front page news, even overshadowing the visit of 'The Donald' in November last year.

You can read the whole story here, but in a nutshell for those who don't know the story. Ctrip has a child day care center. As I pointed out in my first article about Ctrip, CEO Jane Sun has a policy that more than 50% of the company's employees are women and also about one third of its VPs. As a service, Ctrip has a children's day care center for its employees. In November, one of the employees of the center abused several children, pushing a little girl, forcing a little boy to eat half a tube of hot wasabi etc. The images and movie clips appeared everywhere.

There was a press conference in which it became clear that the woman was not a nurse, but a janitor. She was attacked at that press conference by furious parents, beaten and forced to eat wasabi too. Big headlines again.

Even though this day care facility was outsourced by Ctrip, it had a very negative effect on the reputation of the company. The public indignation was overwhelming. As you know, trust comes on foot and leaves on horseback and the same goes for reputation. So this issue will have an impact for a few quarters, I think.

A second reason for the lower guidance is new regulation. CAAC, the Civil Aviation Administration of China has restricted some bundled air ticket packages. Things like insurance and hotel vouchers were automatically bundled with some air tickets. The restriction is bad news for Ctrip, since this was one of its fastest growing sources of revenue growth. It only accounted for about 5% of its revenue, but it was growing very fast. This too is no 'news', since it was already announced last October.

Then there is also the story of the budding competition. Founder and Chairman James Liang answered this to a question on the conference call about competition from Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Fliggy or Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) backed Meituan:

Well, the China travel market is huge. So last year, the total travel spending in China was about RMB5.4 trillion. And Ctrip's share is only 10%. So with all the competition, so there's a lot of room for all the players to grow. (...) And also we now have 6,500 travel stores, physical travel stores in place to drive omni-channel strategy to gain more and more shares in our target cities. This is also a key differentiator.

I think James Liang has a point here: Ctrip's leadership won't be challenged any time soon. There is growth possible for all.

Conclusion

Ctrip is still growing and it is already the dominant player for online travel services in China. There is a lot of growth left in this segment of the market, both because Ctrip only has a 10% share of the total travel market and because more and more people become middle class and will want to travel. The child abuse scandal and the new CAAC regulation are obstacles for Ctrip's short term results. Still it expects to grow its revenue by 11% to 16% in the current quarter. That is nothing to sneeze at. But these problems and the growing competition from new companies backed or owned by big names such as Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) are real. Therefore I will refrain from adding to my position until the backlash of these problems becomes clearer, although I will comfortably hold on to the shares that I own.

In the meantime: keep growing!

