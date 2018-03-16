Fortress Global Enterprises' (FTPLF) CEO Chadwick Wasilenkoff on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX:FTPLF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Kurt Loewen - Chief Financial Officer

Chadwick Wasilenkoff - Chief Executive Officer

Giovanni Iadeluca - President of Thurso

Analysts

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Fortress Global Enterprises Inc Q4 2017 Earnings and New Acquisitions Conference Call.

I would like to introduce Kurt Loewen. Please go ahead.

Kurt Loewen

Thank you, operator. With me today are Chadwick Wasilenkoff, our Chief Executive Officer; and Giovanni Iadeluca, the President of Thurso.

Throughout the call, reference may be made to slides of the presentation, which has been made available for reference throughout our website at www.fortressge.com in the Investor Relations tab and or you can request the copy at info@fortressge.com. During the call, management may make certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Fortress with respect to its performance, business and future events. The forward-looking cautionary note contained in the MD&A is applicable for today's call.

During this conference call, management will also make reference to operating EBITDA and adjusted net income or loss. For a definition of operating EBITDA, reconciliation of net income to operating EBITDA and calculation of adjusted net income or loss, please see the Management's Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Chad, now over to you.

Chadwick Wasilenkoff

Thanks, Kurt, and good morning to everybody. Today’s call, we’ll have two distinct sections. First, we will cover the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2017. At the conclusion of this section, we will open the call up for questions. After that we’ll move on to the second part of today’s presentation where we will cover our new acquisition of S2G and our new Xylitol project. We'll have a second question-and-answer period related to this new opportunity after that.

The end of 2017 proved to be challenging for Fortress Global Enterprises, positives developments were overshadowed by our auxiliary system failure in a dissolving pulp segment and the loss of material purchase order and the security paper products segment leading to its eventual sale. As we enter 2018, we are confident that these issues are clearly behind us now.

We’re making progress on numerous initiatives including the addition of a fifth digester at our Fortress Specialty mill. This fifth digester is almost complete and is on-time and on-budget. We're confident that the investments and various other initiatives we've recently undertaken have set us on the right track for a much improved 2018.

We're also pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement for an acquisition and growth strategy into a new exciting product called xylitol, a sugar substitute derivative and use from our residual product at the FSC Mill. This will increase mill productivity and create a new revenue stream. Details of this acquisition will be discussed following the overview of our fourth quarter.

In the presentation, please turn to slide 3. Fortress Paper reported 2017 fourth quarter operating EBITDA loss from continuing operations of $5.7 million. The Dissolving Pulp segment generating operating EBITDA loss of $4.4 million and corporate cost including its operating EBITDA were $1.3 million. During the fourth quarter of 2017 the Landqart Mill was sold resulting in the security paper product segment being reported as discontinued operations.

On slide 4 of the presentation shows results of the 12-months of 2017. Operating EBITDA from continuing operations were $0.2 million, the Dissolving Pulp segment generated operating EBITDA of $6.9 million and corporate costs were $6.7 million for the year.

I'll now pass the call on to Giovanni for some comments on our Dissolving Pulp segment.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Thanks Chad. On slide 5 of the presentation we illustrate the impact of the auxiliary system failure combined with higher costs associated with the previously mentioned evaporator bottleneck and the impact of the annual shutdown in the fourth quarter which due to execution of substantial improvements and investments required an additional 3 days beyond the normalized 8-day shutdown.

We are on-time and on-budget for our fifth digester project despite the auxiliary system failure at the mill which is a statement that our hard work and focus of the entire team at the mill. When complete and commissioned towards the end of the month, the digester will provide additional capacity and will lead to an improved cost structure. This digester project will additionally provide a strategic foundation for continued higher value product streams. The majority of the CapEx for the project has been incurred during the fourth quarter of 2017 with approximately $6.5 million GAAP funding between the CapEx and the grant inflows. In 2018, there will be another anticipated $2.5 million divergence in CapEx and grant funding which is then set to decline in subsequent years to approximately a net $4 million cost.

Aside from the project, CapEx for 2018 is anticipated to normalized to prior year's as issues encountered in 2017 caused significant higher maintenance CapEx than planned.

On slide 7, you will see that Dissolving Pulp pricing was stronger through 2017 compared to 2016, averaging $900 per ton compared to $888 per ton respectively. Dissolving Pulp prices in 2018 have been steady through Chinese New Year a period where viscose and dissolving pulp plants traditionally take downtime and volume and pricing are generally at a low point of the year. The current price of dissolving pulp is approximately $930 per ton which mirrors the pricing the company has concluded for its current sales volume.

The chemical recovery areas issues that have hampered second and third quarter operations of 2017, were resolved with the installation of a component from the previously announced Birch and Hemicellulose Project. Commissioning and fine tuning of this component was performed during the fourth quarter of 2017 and the 2018 operations have benefited from this improvement. During the two-day planned March shutdown, the company has completed the connections of the fifth digester which is expected to result to an incremental annual production capacity increase of 8500 tons in 2018 and 17,000 tons in 2019 compared to current production capacity.

I'll pass it on to Kurt.

Kurt Loewen

Thanks, Giovanni. On slide 8, our available cash balance increased by $7 million to $40.9 million. The company sold the security paper product segment for approximately $27.7 million or $23.5 million if you exclude the escrow requirement. This increase was offset primarily by capital expenditures and the impacts from the auxiliary system failure and there so and the additional days required during our annual maintenance shut down. In the fourth quarter, approximately 30 million in cash capital expenditure of net 10.5 million including the grants received in the dissolving pulp segment was primarily split between the auxiliary system failure and the annual shutdown and digester 5 project.

When reviewing the statement of cash flows, please note that additions to property, plant and equipment do not include the grants received which are presented in the cash flow statements separately.

As of December 31st, 2017, the company add 7.8 million in restricted cash. Included in the restricted cash balance was a 3.6 million deposit related to our 40 million secured loan with IAM, infrastructure private debt fund loan from earlier in 2017 and 3.2 million swiss and escrow as a result of the sales of the security paper product segment in late 2017.

On slide 9, present an overview of SG&A and expenses for continued operations which were 4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 4.2 in the third quarter of 2017. With Landqart now sold, we expect SG&A to be in the 4 to 5 million range per quarter. We recall previously that when including land card, the company had SG&A of approximately 12 million per quarter.

On slide 10, we have a schedule of our upcoming annual principle payments based on current cash, cash generated from operations and other cash generating initiatives. Management expects that we have sufficient liquidity to meet our debt service, capital expenditures, short-term working capital requirements and future growth initiatives.

Subsequent to the year-end, investment Quebec agreed to differ our 2018 principal payments of 8.5 million and interest payments of 4.4 million. Mr. Furo was part of the financial support related to our S2G acquisition and our new Xylitol project just announced. Note that the table on this slide does not reflect the deferral.

I will now turn over the call to Chad.

Chadwick Wasilenkoff

Thanks Kurt. Before I begin with further information on our just announced acquisition of S2G, at this point I’d like to open up the call for questions on our financial results. I’ll now ask the operator to open the call and give instructions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Okay, our first question comes from [Philip Brandman]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi Kurt, could you please repeat the commentary you made about the deferral?

Kurt Loewen

Sure. So subsequent to the year end, we organized with investment Quebec to defer our 2018 principal payments for that, that’s the 100 million that we have outstanding with them and that for 2018 is 8.5 million of principal deferral and 4.4 million of interest deferral.

Unidentified Analyst

And deferred for what period?

Kurt Loewen

Deferred so it represents a bullet at the end of the term.

Operator

Okay. Thank you very much. Our next question comes [Bernard Tom]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I was wondering if you could comment on the plant operations so far this quarter?

Giovanni Iadeluca

Yes, I will, so we’ve had some carryover repairs after we finished the Thurso some other work that was required in early months of January. Production has picked up in February and March and currently we have been able to see the benefit of the work that was done from the evaporator capacity and work from the shut down and we’ve not had any bottlenecks due to that issue during Q1 of this year. We do have a three-day shut to finish and complete the tie-ins for the digester project. So that’s going to increase our cost and will have a cash cost of about high 900s up to a 1000 for the first quarter of 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you give us a sense in terms of tons per day, what we’re up to with the fifth digester kicking in what not?

Giovanni Iadeluca

The fifth digester only kicks in April. So, while we'll be doing our commissioning during the month of April, so we'll see it our benefit leader in Q2. In Q1 without the -- once we've gone over the repairs and we've been able to deal with the issues that had hampered us from Q2 and Q3 of 2017. We have seen productions in the high 400.

Unidentified Analyst

It starting in Q2?

Giovanni Iadeluca

The digester is starting in Q2, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then Kurt I just had a question on restricted cash. What that 4 million, 146 from Landqart, what needs to happen for that cash to free up?

Kurt Loewen

At time it's 18-month escrow. So, towards June of next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, what could happen that would prevent that from the…

Kurt Loewen

It's there to be there for their security. I don't know what could happen, that could consume that, so I fully expect to get that in 18-months.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Yeah, it's part of the legal contract with the acquisition or divestiture from our side. The standard reps and warranties and things like that on taxes, indemnity, that we actually own the shares we proposed to sale to them et cetera and thus there was an escrow period for this 18-months follow up…

Unidentified Analyst

I got it.

Operator

Okay thank you very much. So, we have no further questions in the queue for now.

Chadwick Wasilenkoff

Okay, so we'll move on to the second part of the presentation. And again, there will be a follow up question-and-answer-period after that. So, as we continue through the presentation, you'll see our new initiative here, which we will going to be referring to on a go forward basis, as Fortress Advanced Bioproducts.

So now on slide 14, so just some background information. So, this is really a C5 sugar opportunity. So, these C5 sugars are contained in our Hemicellulose currently that we produced here with the PHK liquor at the mill. And this has been viewed from a material time now as an untapped source of value for us. Today, this PHK liquor is burned in our recovery boiler.

In 2017, we did decide to take the very first steps towards unlocking this value, and we are world-leading on this initiative in terms of extracting these C5 sugars and the PHK liquor and again adding this value-added product into xylitol.

So, we've initiated our $25 million project, which is our fifth digester which Giovanni just recently covered, which is on-time and on-budget. And that will allow us to extract these C5 sugars.

Moving on to slide 15. So, this acquisition with the C5 sugars has this catalyst now with the acquisition of S2G Biochemicals for $2.5 million in an all share transaction. So S2G is one of the developers of the C5 sugar conversion technologies and have a global license of a xylitol process technology which they jointly develop with Mondelez, obviously a very large snack foods company in the world. You might be familiar with some of their main products being Oreo Cookies, Chips Ahoy, Cadburys, Toblerone, et cetera. Those products typically do not contain xylitol, but also own Trident gum which is again a major consumer of this xylitol product. So, it's great to have Mondelez as a technology partner and commercialization partner as we go through this.

So, we intend to build the demonstration plant at the Thurso mill where the capacity of 2000 tons per year or approximately that capacity to start with, which will make this xylitol, which is a high value, low-calorie sweetener. Following successful completion of this demonstration plant, Fortress expects to construct a full-scale 20,000 ton per year xylitol plant located at the Thurso mill site.

Moving on to slide 16. So, this initiative creates additional high margin earnings streams for our Thurso mill. The acquisition of this proprietary technology will utilize our ideally suited feedstock, which we'll get into more detail. We'll produce high quality low cost xylitol which is sought after food additive with attractive growth profile. This proprietary process technology and the expertise will fast track our overall plans. Project with increase our dissolving pulp production there so and also reduce our cost per ton currently we burn these five sugars in our recovery boiler now we will offload this recovery boiler, again giving us more capacity at one of our bottlenecks at the mill.

That full-scale plan is expected to be one of the world’s lowest cost producers of xylitol and we’ve estimated in our proforma forecast this will generate approximately 40 million of EBITDA per year. In our model, we used $3000 per ton even though the current price is ranging between 3500 and 4500 per ton. So, we feel very comfortable and confident on these forecasts.

Moving on to slide 17, this is just a breakdown of the wood that comes out of the mill. We obviously have multiple feedstocks with different species of wood and that’s why there is ranges in here. In the bottom right corner of that pie chart, the hemicellulose, that’s the sugars or the PHK that comes out and obviously contained within that are the C5 sugars.

Our fifth digester project has always been focused as well on utilizing birch and birch offers the highest concentration of these hemicelluloses of 38% of the available hard woods. There is an abundance of underutilized birch in the birch fiber basket area as well.

On slide 18, we look at the earnings potential of C5 sugars and their various applications. These figures were actually done by FP Innovations, a research and development arm of the federal government focused on forestry sector. So, as we look at that on the bottom left, obviously as I mentioned before we currently burn these C5 sugars and utilize them for energy and as we go through and extract them and if you make the highest value product being xylitol they can generate approximately 30 times the earnings potential.

The other important thing is a lot of these other products and we did look at some and evaluate some, again we’ve been working on extracting our C5 sugars since 2017 but again a lot of these other ones are dependent on oil prices and fossil fuels and such whereas ours is a food product and again offers us highest value and highest margin.

On to slide 19, as mentioned, our additional benefits of offloading our recovery boiler. So, on the demonstration plan, by taking these sugars and not having to run them through the recovery boiler, this frees up more capacity to increase our production especially with our digester coming online. This will give us approximately 5 to 9 tons per day of additional dissolving pulp and the contribution per ton of $540 or additional EBITDA of 1 to $1.7 million and that again is just focused on the recovery boiler offloading, not including the actual sales of the xylitol product and the EBITDA generation from that.

As we’re trying to scale up to again a 20,000-ton commercial plant, obviously the metrics work higher, more sugar being offloaded and this will provide an additional $7.5 million of EBITDA contribution.

On slide 20, as mentioned Mondelez International is a partner with S2G and developing this specialized process of taking RC5 sugars and converting them into xylitol. They are world leader biscuits, chocolates, gum, candy and powdered beverage company. They are one of the largest snack food companies in the world. They jointly develop this technology with S2G and they are a major xylitol and sugar alcohol user.

S2G has worked with them since 2013 and they’ve provided financial support to help develop this technology and we as a tri-party S2G, Fortress Global and Mondelez have entered into a non-binding term sheet with Fortress which sets out the framework to modify certain terms within their existing license agreement between Mondelez and S2G. This is going to provide certain commitments from Mondelez with respect to the demonstration plant and any future full-scale plant. More details on this will be forthcoming once we finalize and sign out definite agreements in the coming weeks or months.

Moving on to slide 21, as we evaluate the global xylitol industry and their production, China accounts for over 50% of the world’s xylitol production. Most of this is utilizing corncobs as their feedstock which is generally inefficient and highly polluting and they do not get the same yields that we will get out of our process.

Moving on to slide 22, process, S2G’s process has four main steps. We’ll start with the crude mill liquors which are normally burned. The first step is to condition or clean these liquors to remove unwanted contaminants such as lignin or salts. These are returned to the mill for reuse or disposal. Next step is to convert the clean sugars with catalysts and hydrogen into a solution of mixed alditols, including xylitol in water. Then we officially crystallize out food grade xylitol from the mixed xylitol. The leftover alditols can either be sold as is or further converted to viable products such as bioglycols.

On the next slide, when we look at the advantages. One of the major advantages of the process is the use of our PHK liquors from our Fortress Mill. This is a cost effective and sustainable source of good quality xylose. The novel advanced conditioning process developed by S2G saves money, reduces pollution, and maximizes yield to sugars. The proprietary use of mixed sugars instead of pure sugars in the conversion on separation stages both simplifies the process and further improves yields. Finally, the proprietary coproduction of valuable biochemicals provides additional revenue maximizing the total value created from the input liquors.

So, move to the next slide on 24. So, at full scale our Fortress S2G process is expected to produce significantly lower cost per ton. As mentioned before, the Chinese, the majority of production today and we estimate the Chinese corncob based production is $2,500 per ton.

Looking at our advantages, obviously we have a much lower cost feedstock, we have a higher yield, lower consumption of all the consumables, less affluence and we have excess capacity or affluent treatment mill here at Thurso. So, with our process, we're expected to produce also 84 or potentially as much as 99% reduction in the overall environmental impact.

On slide 25, so we intend to construct a demonstration plant at the Thurso mill which could produce up to 2000 tons per year. We expect to go through a feed study to finalize the engineering that should be completed by September or October, and at that point we'll be able to further define the exact expected tonnage of this mill.

Projected cost all in including working capital, equipment et cetera is $33 million. From Fortress side, we will contribute $5 million in cash and kind upfront. And the balance of the project is being funded by federal and prudential grants as a non-course prudential funding. And there are the consortium partners in revenue from xylitol sales from this demonstration plant. We have term sheets on most of these additional funding sources, and we're working to a definitive documentation. As we complete those further details will also be forthcoming.

Once the demonstration plant is up and running and reduce the risk of the commercial plant, and we're ready to go forward on that, we expect to build a full scale 20,000 ton per year plant producing xylitol. This is where we'll generate as described before up to $40 million of additional EBITDA from the mill. Project costs are $150 million, we have to have numerous discussions with the various funding sources and remain very confident that this can be completed once the demonstration plant has done its part.

So, move on and look at the xylitol market. So, on slide 28 xylitol is a superior sweetener that does command a premium price. It is as sweet as sugar, it has approximately 40% less calories and has a glycemic index which obviously is very important. We think it's going on in the world. It has improved health both for dental and obesity, has the best flavor and properties and no after taste. As mentioned before, the current market price is approximately $3500 to $4500 per ton based on where the region and some other initiatives or characteristics. One of the other competing products is sorbitol, it currently sales at $1100 but it does not have all these additional benefits and positive characteristics as xylitol.

On slide 29. Looking at the demand drivers. Obviously as we all know there are trends of obesity and they're very prevalent among adults, age 20 and over but also in youth. And again, there is a drive towards moving to these sugar free products, sugar taxes and various locations around the world et cetera.

On slide 30, demand for xylitol is expected to grow at approximately at 6.5% CAGR per year. This is driven obviously by consumer demand for healthy natural products. Sorbitol and mannitol are used widely but they derive from GMO feedstock and they do not have these preferred taste or health characteristics that xylitol has. Xylitol is a low calorie organic sweetener offering better taste, easier handling high sweetness, desire remote cooling effects and unsurpassed oral health benefits.

On slide 31, looking at the overall xylitol market, and where typically applied obviously chewing gum is the largest in the area and obviously Mondelez our partner in this initiative have a large chewing gum section or division to their company also using confectionaries and foods.

On slide 32, again just looking at the global xylitol market and the growth profiles, average selling price for 2016 was approximately $4200 per ton. As mentioned before in our modeling we’re forecasting $3000 per ton and the margins obviously more than one driving forward this initiative. And by 2022, this xylitol market is expected to exceed $1 billion per year.

So, in summary on the last side, we are looking to become a globally low-cost producer of a product with attractive growth rates. We have Mondelez as a technology provider and will support our commercialization of this product. Want to and excited about diversifying our product portfolio Thurso to extract and optimized value from as mentioned current residual product.

We’re creating new bioproducts division which has the potential to generate up to 40 million in annual EBITDA and we’ve put together attractive financing structure with government support. I will now ask the operator to open the call for questions again.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from [Brad Gould]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, I’m sorry just wanted to ask a question on the last segment, I apologize. Can you just give me what you perceive to be normalized EBITDA run rate if price remains the same and production come back online?

Kurt Loewen

Sure. Normalized run rate that’s where we’re guiding should be less prices remains stable here too and cost come in line as expected, should range and I’m going to just provide a little bit of a range here of 7 to 10 million a quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And that’s with the digester being online?

Kurt Loewen

Correct.

Operator

Okay, thank you. Our next question comes from [Bernard Tom], please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

With respect to the new business and intellectual property, you mentioned there is proprietary and this partnership that we have will we have any piece of any licensing opportunity?

Kurt Loewen

Yes, for sure. It is part of our strategy. S2G currently has a global exclusive license and all the technology that was jointly developed between them and Mondelez. There were just some details in that, that they did not expect obviously S2G to be purchased. So, the original intent was the two companies would go license this technology and commercialize it and obviously earn royalties and create an income stream. But now that we’ve acquired it, we want to -- it’s a different type of relationship now with S2G again will be brought into the fold with Fortress. So once that's defined again our first issue is to demonstrate the plan and then commercialization of our plan but as soon as we’ve proven the demonstration scale, we will be looking and actually had conversations with other third-party companies that are interested in licensing this technology.

So, we think this xylitol division could grow quite large and even further be amplified than just our own commercialization plan. Xylitol industry is growing, they are these residual C5 sugars, S2G test and I think with 54 different sugar streams and ours came out the best. We also know there are other dissolving pulp mills in the world that are working on and looking to extract the C5 sugars and from all the research we’ve done with our fifth digester and as part of that was extracting these sugars we are in the lead. So, we will become the first out of the gate, a world leader and we had expected this would take several more years to refine and purify our sugars and get it to -- hope to get it to xylitol grade. So, this acquisition of S2G just further speeds things up and fast tracks us to get into that market first.

Unidentified Analyst

Do craft mills have that opportunity?

Kurt Loewen

Every mill is different, it does depend on the feedstock and if there is some technology to extract the sugars there is certainly depending on the species of wood, there are C5 and C6 sugars. S2G team which are very experienced, knowledgeable in this have done work with both. So, there are all kinds of opportunities. Whether they can get it to a xylitol grade again depends on the mill itself and the species of trees in the area.

Unidentified Analyst

I mean you would think that every mill would want to do this if the demand is there, right?

Kurt Loewen

Yeah now for sure, I mean it's. We are sort of an industry leader on this, where we're a bit ahead of the curve here, which is obviously a very good place to be. I mean we're taking these residual sugars and we're burning them, so our actual value on them today is about $60 per ton and we planned to them and turn them into xylitol again the current market prices over $3500 per ton, so there is a lot of margins we've extracting from a residual product.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, but it seems to me that the licensing to be worth more than what you can earn at Thurso.

Kurt Loewen

Yes. No, it absolutely it could be. It wouldn't take too many of these and obviously the return on that is specular from a licensing perspective with no CapEx on our side. We think though it will probably you need to be complete that demonstration scale and where it can show everything working together to be able to extract these in a very efficient low-cost manner. And then but during that time again we've already been approached and are in discussions with third parties. And we've had request from other forestry companies that have the potential to extract their own C5 sugars that have indicated they'd like to participate financially in this demonstration plan. So, we already getting some attention.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Kurt Loewen

Yes, we're very excited about this new division. I think it's a got a long runway ahead of it.

Operator

Okay. So, we have no further questions in the queue sir. Thank you.

Chadwick Wasilenkoff

Okay. Thanks everyone for listening today. These financial results and management discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Thanks for your questions today and continued support. We look forward to updating on our results in the future and the growth of our new xylitol business. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the Fortress Global Enterprises' Inc. Q4, 2017 earnings annual acquisition conference call. Thank you for your participation. Have a nice day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.