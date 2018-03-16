It's DéJà Vu: Hibbett's Selloff Fizzles Out

Sports retailers have been facing quite a bit of skepticism lately.

The most recent victim was Hibbett Sports (HIBB). The company's all-around beat delivered this morning looked bullish for the stock at first, as pre-market trading suggested. However, shares headed down by as much as -10% in the early minutes of Friday's session, and by -8% as I finished writing the first draft of this article. A cup of coffee and a lunch break later, HIBB is back in positive territory in yet another case of wild intra-session recovery.

Credit: SGB Media

Something very similar happened to peer Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS). The company's robust holiday quarter results delivered earlier this week did not stop shares from diving on earnings morning in what I called a profit-taking move (shares have since rebounded strongly). Not even decent news seem to be good enough to lift investors' spirits in this sub-sector - at least this seems to be the normal knee-jerk reaction.

A softer-than-expected outlook for Hibbett's new fiscal year might be behind the early bearish sentiment, as $1.80 in EPS at the mid-point of the range failed to reach consensus $1.97. But I believe lackluster sentiment in the (primarily) brick-and-mortar sports retail sector suggests some investors/traders might not be feeling very comfortable playing in this sandbox for very long.

Overall, I believe there was nothing new to worry about in Hibbett's earnings release this morning. Looking back, the shopping season produced 1.6% in comps that, while not overly exciting, was decent and within reasonable expectations. Gross margins declined by a noticeable 150 bps due to promotions and markdowns, but the unfortunate trend should be widely anticipated in this competitive industry that seems to be shifting fast to digital and direct-to-consumer sales. On a positive note, inventory levels dropped drastically YOY, probably as a result of the more aggressive liquidation strategy and perhaps pointing at more stable margins going forward.

With opex coming in just a hair richer than last year, on a percentage-of-sales basis and after adjusting for a small one-time gain, the small revenue beat trickled down to the bottom line. Adjusted EPS of $0.44 topped consensus by a penny, despite an effective tax rate that was substantially richer YOY.

On the stock

I continue to support my views that "the future of sports retailing is likely to shift increasingly towards the direct-to-consumer model that Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UA)(UAA) have been tirelessly pushing for. Much of the remaining sales will probably be concentrated in the hands of e-commerce giants, like Amazon (AMZN)."

Ticker/Company Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG FCF Yield Hibbett 11.2x -7.2% NA 15.0% Dick's Sport. Goods 12.4x 7.2% 1.7x 5.5% Finish Line (FINL) 14.2x 10.5% 1.4x 23.1% Foot Locker (FL) 9.9x 6.9% 1.4x 10.2%

Within this context, I see little appeal to buying HIBB at current levels, even though a small window of opportunity appeared to have formed for no more than an hour or two earlier this morning. With the stock now up 2% for the day, not even profiting from overreaction seems to be a possibility.

Although I did not find Hibbett's earnings disastrous by any means, I think I will probably be better off staying away from this stock at current levels.