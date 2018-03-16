Tesla Must Raise Capital By Q3

The main reason for the jump? Tesla is now on Panasonic’s desert treadmill.

Let’s take a closer look at Tesla’s contractual obligations. They jumped by $15 billion in a single year.

However, the problem-plagued Model 3 ramp has cast a monkey wrench into any plans for such a large amount. Are the walls closing in?

With its Model Y and semi plans, Tesla should raise at least $3 billion, and probably closer to $5 billion.

A capital raise is coming this year. The only questions are when and how much.

We have the Tesla (TSLA) 10-K, with its audited financial statements. So, with that roadblock lifted, when will the next capital raise come, and in what amount?

Tesla cannot wait past Q3 for the capital raise. Why not? Because by then it will be out of money. While forecasting Tesla's cash burn is a hazardous enterprise for a number of reasons, I offer my best guess in Part IV.

I. Tesla Needs $3 Billion, and Ideally closer to $5 Billion

I'm guessing Tesla would like to raise at least $3 billion, or more likely closer to $5 billion. Why? It needs at least that much if it is to have any hope of delivering the semi or Model Y before 2021, not to mention covering the cash burn from operations.

Ideally, Tesla would like to time its Model Y reveal so that it comes just before such a huge capital raise. The promise of a new factory for the Tesla semi and Model Y could be the story that underpins the raise.

However, the underwriters have told Tesla that such a large capital raise will require significant support from large institutions such as Fidelity and Baillie Gifford. That support cannot be had unless Tesla first accomplishes two things:

First, meets its near-term Model 3 guidance (2,500 per week by March 31; 5,000 per week by June 30); and

Second, shows it has cleaned up most of the problems now plaguing many of the Model 3 production cars.

I doubt Tesla can do either.

II. Tesla's Development Shortcuts Are Hurting its Ability to Raise Capital

Tesla cannot achieve 5,000 per week on anything like a sustained basis because it lacks not only the necessary manufacturing expertise, but also the delivery infrastructure. It's evident that even at only 750 per week, Model 3 deliveries have put a terrible strain on what were already overburdened Service Centers. That's why we have seen Tesla scattering its deliveries around the country instead of focusing first on the easier-to-deliver west coast orders.

Want some evidence of this strain?

(From the youtube video, Tesla Model 3 - Nine Days in Shop, Still Not Fixed!)

It won't get better. Tesla will continue to be forced to play whack-a-mole with the defects. As CoverDrive recently said, the panel gaps are only the easily visible manifestation of far deeper and more insidious problems:

When it comes to judging quality, people pay a lot of attention to body gaps. That's because they are one of the few quality issues that can be seen and photographed. But beneath the surface, there are thousands of components and interfaces that were inadequately developed and tested due to the ludicrous launch schedule. Those are the icebergs that will sink the ship.

There's no way to undo what has been done with inadequate development. This truth was spelled out in a fascinating comment to a recent article at the always valuable greencarreports.

The comment was from Matt Wandel, responding to a poster named Neil:

Neil, my company built the tools that make the S, X, and 3. Let me tell you a couple things that were risky. The tools for Model 3 were called "cold build" which means they were never integrated or tested on our shop floor. This is very rare in my industry. The tools were built to spec and shipped out on an expedited timeline. The reason no one does this is because if there is a problem in the field, the tools need to be fixed after integration on the customer floor which is costly. Second, most companies build a fleet of prototype vehicles for testing that are used to dial in production tooling (and a million other things) before launch. As an example, we built the 2019 Chevy Pickup line and had already tested, disassembled, and reassembled on the customer's floor in the Fort Wayne, Indiana, assembly factory before Tesla Model 3 line had even shipped. GM's second line for that truck was already done testing before shipping to Silao, Mexico before Tesla Model 3 shipped to Fremont. The 2019 pickups have been rolling around Detroit in camouflage for over 1.5 years and will not launch until the fall of this year. Over two years of refinements before production launch and ramp and there could still be issues that need to be resolved after launch. Automakers take these steps to avoid quality problems. There are no short cuts for automakers who don't boost stock prices with a tweet from their CEO. Tesla not only skipped one major quality assurance process, but two! Making cars and trucks is difficult. Stay tuned. The problems with Model 3 have not even begun to reveal themselves as far as I'm concerned.

So, no, I don't believe Tesla can meet its ramp-up guidance or fix its production problems. Consequently, I doubt a $5 billion capital raise is in the cards, or even a $3 billion capital raise.

Instead, the capital raise will have to rely heavily on retail support and consequently be a smaller amount, perhaps as little as $1.5 billion. Which will barely get Tesla through this year even if it slashes its capital expenditure budget.

III. The Q1 and Q2 Results Will Further Complicate a Capital Raise

There will be the additional challenges to raising capital. Let's list them.

First, Tesla will be raising money in the wake of continuing massive losses. CoverDrive's latest forecast is for a GAAP loss of $855 million in Q1 and $727 million in Q2. He no doubt will revise those forecasts as time marches on, but I doubt the changes will be material.

Second, by the time Tesla again goes to the capital markets, deliveries of the Jaguar (TTM) I-Pace are likely to have begun, with the Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) e-Tron and Hyundai Kona stretching their legs at the starting blocks.

(The Lamborghini Urus concept car attracted lots of attention in Geneva. As my Italian correspondent who furnished the photo wrote, È semplicemente un mostro!)

Third, Tesla may actually face the prospect of seeing its Q1 deliveries decline quarter-over-quarter, despite the introduction of the Model 3. This danger is illustrated by these charts prepared by Andreas Hopf:

Sure, as it does in the final month of every quarter, Tesla will pull out all the stops from here until the end of the month. However, given its slow start in Q1, Tesla will be challenged even to achieve the 29,967 deliveries it racked up in Q4.

If I'm right that Tesla can't meet its ramp-up guidance or fix its production problems, then look for Tesla to do something dramatic. We can expect record levels of hyperbole at the Model Y reveal. Along with, perhaps, news of some new strategic alliance, possibly with a large Asian investor.

And, no doubt, Tesla's semi "prototype" (in reality, a concept car or, at best, a development mule) will continue to be driven all over California in hopes of attracting more breathless stories.

(Tesla Charts has his own take on the Tesla semi hype.)

IV. A (Very Approximate) Cash Burn Analysis

It is almost impossible to make any accurate forecast about Tesla's cash burn. In all events, the cash flow expert in these parts is Bill Cunningham. I commend you to this excellent piece, and encourage you to read any corrective comments Bill may make to this article. (If you're not following Bill, you're missing some of the best analysis out there of Tesla's financial statements.)

My discussion of cash burn will be very high level and approximate. I want to focus on Tesla's contractual obligations, which do not appear in the balance sheet but are separately listed and discussed at page 58 of the 2017 10-K.

A. Tesla's "Contractual Obligations"

What are the contractual obligations? They break down into three basic categories: (1) operating and capital lease obligations, (2) long-term debt, and (3) amounts Tesla has agreed to pay to its creditors and vendors under binding contracts.

In rough terms, the percentages as of December 31, 2017, broke down as follows: The lease obligations are 7% of the total, the long-term debt is 37% of the total, and the purchase obligations are 56% of the total.

B. The Huge Jump in 2017

Tesla's contractual obligations jumped from $16.5 billion last year to $31.4 billion this year. That's an astonishing increase, and it's evident from the 10-K that most of the increase is from added purchase obligations. Obviously, Tesla has contracted to buy a whole lot of battery cells and car parts.

Of the $15 billion increase, about $1.4 billion is in 2018. Last year Tesla estimated contractual obligations of $4 billion during 2018. Now, Tesla estimates $5.4 billion. Of this, $1.18 billion was the subject of purchase orders already issued as of year-end 2017.

It's important to note that the $5.4 billion spend this year does not include the current liabilities reflected on the balance sheet including the $2.4 billion of accounts payable, the $1.7 billion of accrued liabilities (such as warranty reserves), the $787 million of resale value guarantees, or the $797 million current portion of lease obligations.

C. A Stab at Estimating Cash Burn

OK, let's take a stab at a cash burn analysis. I will start with the very generous assumption that Tesla can generate $300 million of cash per quarter from its operations, for a total of $1.2 billion. I reach this number by adjusting its GAAP loss for non-cash expenses such as depreciation and stock-based compensation and by normalizing the ZEV credit revenues.

Can we also assume Tesla will be able to maintain the current level of accounts payable and accrued liabilities? At the end of Q4, Tesla's vendors were already stretched out, and the Model 3 problems suggest Tesla's warranty expense estimates are likely too low. All the same, let's be generous and assume Tesla can continue to maintain those levels.

Given Tesla's $3.5 billion capital expenditure guidance, Tesla's cash balance at the end of this year would be down to $1.1 billion ($3.4 billion in year-end cash, plus $1.2 billion in cash from operations, minus $3.5 billion in capital expenditures).

That's dangerously close to the $1 billion cash balance that most analysts believe Tesla needs to maintain as a bare minimum.

But we still have more bills to pay, including the $5.4 billion of contractual obligations coming due this year. Of that amount, $2.5 billion is debt coming due, including non-recourse debt. Let's assume Tesla can refinance all of the recourse debt, albeit at higher interest rates than it has enjoyed in the past.

What about the remaining $352 million in lease obligations and $2.76 billion in purchase obligations? Well, if Tesla were ramped up to 5,000 Model 3 cars per week and achieving positive gross margins on the Model 3, that would not be a problem. Tesla would be turning the $3.1 billion of spending into at least that much cash.

Alas, that plainly is not happening. The ramp is painfully slow. Parts are stacking up. As for the cars that are emerging, they are overwhelming Service Centers with warranty work.

D. Don't Forget that $1.18 Billion in Purchase Orders

Also, don't forget Tesla's disclosure that $1.18 billion of the 2018 contractual obligation amount is for purchase orders already entered into. In other words, $1.18 billion of bills coming due within weeks or months of year-end 2017. So, deduct that $1.18 billion from the $1.1 billion, and assume level capex spending throughout 2018, and the cash balance is very close to the $1 billion minimum by the time Q3 arrives.

Tesla must raise more capital, and it must do it before Q3 ends. Possibly even before Q3 begins.

(Tesla's Model 3 made an appearance in Geneva...

... but the Hyundai Kona attracted much more attention. Simon Mac photos)

V. How Big Is that Gamble in the Desert?

The most stunning change to contractual obligations over the past year is the jump in purchase obligations. The 2016 10-K listed them as $7.3 billion. The 2017 10-K pegs them at $17.5 billion. That's a $10.2 billion increase.

What happened? Panasonic continued to install equipment at the Gigafactory, that's what happened.

Under the Gigafactory agreements, whenever Tesla requests that Panasonic deliver a certain number of cells, Panasonic turns around and tells Tesla how much equipment it will need to meet the request. If Tesla approves the equipment purchase, then Tesla must bind itself to a long-term cell purchase commitment sufficient to amortize Panasonic's equipment cost and pay Panasonic a return on its investment.

So, we now have a better idea of the size of the gamble Tesla has made at the Gigafactory. Something in the neighborhood of $15 billion, give or take several billion.

VI. Who is CoverDrive?

Readers are naturally curious about CoverDrive, and how it is that he allows me to include his forecasting work in my articles. He recently provided a short biography in response to a reader question:

Robert, I'm an engineer with a lifetime of experience in product R&D. I've been a proponent of electric propulsion ever since I started hearing about Alan Cocconi and General Motors' project that culminated in the EV-1. Back then, every automotive conference was abuzz with discussion about every aspect of EV technology. It was clear that everything needed would come together quickly save for one thing - the battery. And while battery technology has progressed, it still remains the Achilles heel of EVs. That being said, I can tell you that Tesla has absolutely no EV technology advantage over any major OEM. The entire architecture of their propulsion system and electronics partitioning was developed by others 20 years ago. In any case, I'm well aware just how hard it is to make money in this capital intensive business. The cash flow required for operating expenses is almost impossible to comprehend. And even the smallest error in product execution can cost you millions. Early on in Tesla's history, I used to ponder how may units it would have to sell in order to break even. That resulted in the birth of the spreadsheet. And the spreadsheet always seemed to tell me Tesla needed 50% more than its current sales. Of course, that's not what Elon told investors. He told them that they would be cash flow positive after 8,000 units. I thought that was the stupidest thing I've ever heard a CEO say. But the bar's been set higher now. I used to share these thoughts back on the Yahoo Finance Message Board (RIP). Montana Skeptic took the initiative to contact a few posters like me to see if we could collaborate in the more serious forum of Seeking Alpha. And that's where we find ourselves today.

So, there you have it. How I met CoverDrive.

The truth is, I have always relied upon input from other knowledgeable Seeking Alpha members. They, not me, are the experts on automobile design and development, on manufacturing, on batteries, on energy storage, on autonomous driving, and on a host of other topics. I am merely the scrivener, with some occasionally valuable experience in deciphering dense contracts.

I had intended to write something about Elon Musk's recent comparison of himself to Ernest Shackleton. But that will have to wait until a future date as I've gone on long enough already.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long-dated options