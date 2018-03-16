Energy XXI's (EXXI) CEO Doug Brooks on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Energy XXI Limited (NASDAQ:EXXI) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Al Petrie - Investor Relations

Doug Brooks - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Heck - Chief Operating Officer

TJ Thom - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital

David Epstein - Cowen

Operator

Al Petrie

Thank you, Ayela and good morning everyone and welcome to today’s conference call to review Energy XXI Gulf Coast fourth quarter and full year 2017 operating and financial performance. After I cover the forward-looking statement, Doug Brooks, our Chief Executive Officer will review highlights of the fourth quarter and the full year and some recent key items. Scott Heck, our Chief Operating Officer will then review our operational results and TJ Thom, our new Chief Financial Officer will next provide a more in-depth financial review. Doug will then return for some closing comments before we take your questions.

During our question session, we ask that you limit your questions to one and a follow-up and you can always reenter the queue with additional questions. I would like to point out that we posted an updated Investor Deck on our website this morning that has additional financial analysis, comparisons and detailed information that should be helpful.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Doug.

Doug Brooks

Thank you, Al and welcome everyone to our fourth quarter 2017 conference call. Let me start with a review of some of the key items for the quarter and Scott and TJ will each go into more detail in their upcoming remarks.

We benefited from higher average oil prices of $59.27 per barrel compared to $49.77 per barrel in the prior quarter. Our realizations were about 6% higher than average WTI prices of $55.40 per barrel during the quarter since we do receive prices closer to Brent for the majority of our production. We produced about 27,600 barrels of oil equivalent a day during the quarter, which was within our guidance range. Our fourth quarter volumes were affected by Hurricane Nate and other weather-related issues that in total reduced our volumes by about 4,000 barrels of oil a day in addition to the natural decline and other downtime. Scott will provide updated production guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2018 during his comments.

Looking at fourth quarter cost, why our total LOE was within guidance range, it was higher than the prior quarter due to weather-related costs and increased maintenance initiatives. Our G&A was flat within the quarter and about $15 million, which is a reduction of 30% approximately versus the average quarterly G&A costs for the first half of 2017. We benefited from somewhat higher prices later in the fourth quarter as I mentioned which were offset by lower production volumes and higher increased LOE, which resulted in an adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million. We continued to focus our attention on how we can reduce operating and overhead costs and improve efficiencies companywide. In 2017, we undertook a number of cost reduction initiatives that Scott will review that had lacked the impact on our operations.

Now, to assure ourselves we considered all possible opportunities, we engaged the national consulting firm during the fourth quarter to do a detailed analysis of our organization, our processes and our costs. Their final report confirms many of the reductions in efficiencies that we had already identified and recommended additional improvements in our work processes and our operational focus that we will be implementing to further drive efficiency gains and cost reductions.

Let me now review our year end 2017 reserve report. As you will recall, under the terms of our exit credit facility that was executed upon emergence from restructuring, we were required to have a fully engineered reserve report prepared annually by third-party consultants. The first such report was prepared as of March 31, 2017 and the first calendar year report as of December 31, 2017 was recently completed. In that updated report proved reserves totaled 88.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of which was 84% oil, 2% natural gas liquids and 14% natural gas, 75% of the reserves were classified as proved, developed reserves. In our prior March 31, 2017 reserves report proved reserves totaled 109.4 million barrels of oil equivalent a day. As you recall we had no drilling related proved reserves add during 2017 because we drilled only one development well during the year.

The primary non-commodity factored price influence contributing to the decline in reserve since March include annual product run off during the period, increased lease operating expenses, reserve right downs and revision to previous estimates. The impact of those factors was only partially offset by slightly higher SEC prices. SEC 12-month average NYMEX price on December 31, 2017 was $47.79 per barrel and $2.98 per Mcf before differentials compared with $47.62 per barrel and $2.73 per Mcf last March.

On Page 19 of the investor deck recently submitted to our website provides a reconciliation of the changes in the reserves volume for these two periods. Also interestingly, we provided the calculation of proved reserves using a forward strip price on January 26 at $58.99 per barrel and $2.95 per Mcf before differentials, the amount of proved reserves increased by 4 million barrels to 92.1 million barrels. When looking at the PV-10 values using SEC’s strip pricing PV-10 of our proved reserves was $50 million while using the January strip price. PV-10 value was significantly higher at $323.1 million. Now this is needless to say you can see the very large impact that higher oil prices have on our reserve valuations. Please refer to Slide 18 in the investor deck which shows the improvement of PV-10 valuations between SEC year pricing and January 26, 2018 forward strip price.

Now, to further highlight and identify the intensity of our reserve base, a further look at our 2P reserves which includes both proved and probable reserves was 161.2 million barrels as of year ended December 31, 2017 using the forward strip price I mentioned on January 26, 2018. The PV-10 of those reserves are estimated to be just over $1 billion. The 3P reserves which includes proved, probable and possible was 206 million barrels of oil equivalent as of December 31 and using that same January 26 strip case our reserve 3P are estimated to be 1.5 billion barrels – excuse me $1.5 billion. Additional details of our year end reserve PV-10 are included in the presentation we posted on website this morning. Please keep in mind, that the 3P reserves I have just mentioned do not include resource potential reserves, which are included in exploitation wells like the two wells we will be drilling in 2018 and potentially more in 2019.

Now, in summary 2017 was an extremely busy and transitional year for us. As we discussed in our quarterly calls last year, the new leadership team, a new board we undertook a two-phase strategic review process. First, attempt to identify a potential strategic consolidation transaction with other companies and two, to concurrently develop a sustainable standalone plan. In our call last November, we announced no executable combination resulted in the process and that we were committed to execution of a standalone plan. The key component of that plan includes the following three items: hiring a new team of high-performing talented executives who have experience in situations like ours, a return to drilling in the core central Gulf of Mexico region into early 2018, and broaden the scope of value-driven activities such as evaluating acquisitions both onshore and offshore in conventional oil and gas assets along the Gulf Coast in South Louisiana, Texas.

As you know, our board recently approved a 2018 capital budget, which totals $145 million to $175 million and we anticipate the drilling of 6 wells in our core West Delta and South Timbalier areas. Scott will review the plan in more detail, but we are particularly excited about two exploitation wells planned for later this year that could have a meaningful impact on reserves in production if successful. We expect to begin immediate implementation of the plan and plan on drilling and spudding the West Delta 73 wells later this month.

Now, as I commented in today’s release, we entered 2018 focused on the future, a renewed energy and improved outlook in commodity prices and this is all shared by all of our team within the company. We are encouraged that were making a significant and positive impact on cash flow and our ability to grow our business. For example, every dollar increase in oil should increase our cash flow by $7 million to $9 million, which can be reinvested and redeployed in our drilling program which in 2018 is forecasted to contribute to arrest our production decline. We rebuilt an experienced management team and we remain committed to intense capital discipline and accountability to our organization. We continue to evaluate business and align our operational cost with forecasted needs in order to maximize our financial flexibility.

Now, to better reflect our renewed and more positive strategy, we have implemented some re-branding, we provide for a new ticker symbol that will trade under the NASDAQ symbol EGC effective March 21, which will better reflect this new strategy and our identity of Energy XXI Gulf Coast, EGC. We are refreshed our corporate logo and will launch a new website also on March 21. So, after Scott and TJ complete their comments, I do want to return with some more details about our forward strategy and I will let this call now be turned to Scott for his comments and then on to TJ. Scott?

Scott Heck

Thank you, Doug. We continue to establish sustainable programs to identify and deliver best practices across all areas of the company that are focused on safety and environmental stewardship, cost savings and operational excellence. Safety is at the forefront of everything we do. As we discussed in November, in 2017, we established a new safety campaign using the learnings from information from a third-party safety cultural assessment. Our new multiyear plan is focused around our model of safety without compromise every job everyday. The overarching goal is to reduce our recordable incident rate and be a top quartile company by the end of 2018.

To achieve this goal, we have short and long-term initiatives that we managed by health, safety, environmental steering committee. These initiatives will be reviewed in quarterly HSB performance meetings that should drive our new safety culture, improve our overall engagement and drive accountability from senior leadership to the frontline supervisors into every man and woman working at EGC. During 2017 and into 2018, the company has made significant investments to bring our properties up to standards of safety and environmental compliance consistent with improved safety and environmental culture we are implementing.

Let’s now get into the operational results for the fourth quarter. As Doug noted, production for the quarter was approximately 27,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Fourth quarter production was impacted primarily by temporary disruptions associated with shut-ins from Hurricane Nate and severe winter weather as well as natural declines. I would also like to remind you that since 2015, EGC has completed just one development well which was in 2017, which is also contributing to our overall base decline. Given the value difference between oil and gas, we continue to prioritize all related projects to maximize crude production and are focused on base production uptime. Even though we are focused on minimizing our base decline doing active recompletion and work over program, in general our offshore asset base continues to experience an annual natural decline rate of about 20%.

In January 2018, severe cold fronts and severe weather contributed to additional production downtime. We have since recovered somewhat from that impact and market production has averaged about 27,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day. For the first quarter of 2018, we expect our production to be between 26,000 barrels and 27,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. At the beginning of 2018 we have seen curtailments due to weather, pipeline issues and maintenance, but with the expected positive performance from our drilling program improving operational uptime in our work-overs and re-completes, we expect full year 2018 production to be between 26,000 barrels and 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. We expect to see production growth towards the end of the year with the benefit of the new wells being drilled and forecasts our Q4 2018 will be slightly above our Q4 2017 average daily production and our 2018 exit rates to be in the range of 28,000 barrels to 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Turning to expenses, in early 2017 we reestablished a more normal level of maintenance and based operational spending that will help long-term asset integrity, minimize future unplanned downtime and enhance safety. We have also ramped up our expense work-over projects and are focused on mitigating natural declines in our base production. In 2017 we are determined to identifying deliver plans for operational cost savings and reform the cost steering committee specifically focused on that objectives. The committee identified sustainable opportunities such as improved supply chain management, reduction of third-party costs and optimization of our shore based operations. Implementation began in the third quarter of 2017 and is continuing into 2018. One such cost saving effort that was mentioned in our prior conference call was the consolidation of our Grand Isle operations with Port Fourchon, which has improved coordination, minimized cost and reduced the manpower necessary to continue to operate the same properties.

As Doug mentioned, in an effort to improve efficiency and identify additional cost savings opportunities, we engaged the consulting firm in the fourth quarter to perform a detailed analysis of our operations and push the boundaries of our thinking. The efforts have resulted in identifying several other areas that could deliver significant sustainable cost reductions and operating efficiency improvements. We are currently developing the forward implementation plan and should realize additional cost savings from these efforts in 2018 and beyond. All of these efforts are being carried out with safety and environmental protection as a top priority and a commitment to living out our safety model of safety without compromised every job, every day.

Moving now to our 2018 capital budget and drilling program, we will begin our six well program by spudding the West Delta 73 C-27 sidetrack well this month. We have three development wells, a PUD water-flood injection well and two exploitation wells planned for 2018. As you will see in our investor presentation on the Slides 13 and 14, our two exploitation wells have significant resource potential ranging from 700,000 barrels to an excess of 1 million barrels of oil equivalent and are relatively low risk due to their proximity to existing production. Both wells are direct offsets to existing producers and adjacent fault blocks with amplitude support. Our entire team is excited and optimistic about the active drilling program in 2018 and beyond.

As Doug mentioned, we are encouraged by the improvement in oil prices and as a result of our review process last year, we have identified numerous exploitation wells that are not in our year end reserve report. These resource opportunities have a potential to add significant reserves in production if successful. We will continue to high-grade our portfolio based on their economics and the commodity price environment. Our Board approved fully – full year 2018 capital budget as $145 million to $175 million. This includes $55 million to $65 million related to drilling the six new wells, $10 million to $15 million and [ph] our facility upgrade and optimization. $8 million to $10 million or $7 million to $9 million re-completions and in addition we also plan to spend $50 million to $60 million on P&A projects and between $18 million and $22 million on capitalized G&A and the remainder of the costs on sisemic and other.

For the first quarter of 2018, we expect our capital expenditures to be $30 million to $40 million, which includes approximately $6 million for drilling, $1.5 million for work-overs and re-completes and $20 million for P&A, with the remainder in capitalized G&A and other. Because the large part of our capital program revolves around our plugging and abandonment activities, we have restructured our P&A efforts in 2017 and created a team dedicated to optimizing our P&A operations by realizing economies of scale, cost efficiencies and timing efficiencies. We will continue to prioritize our P&A wells within the guidelines of our plan with the BOEM. We have an excellent working relationship with the BOEM and with BSEE. And with their support our focus is on safely and cost effectively executing our approved plan which is key to maximizing value from our assets. In summary, we are excited about our 2018 drilling program and the prospects of 2019 and beyond. We have a strong all weighted asset base and are always looking for ways to minimize production declines and build value through operational excellence. We will continue to drive improvements in all areas of our business with an emphasis on safety and environmental protection. With our successful drilling program, improved operational efficiencies and a constant focus on cost optimization, we believe we can deliver significant value to our shareholders.

With that I will turn the call over to TJ to review the financials.

TJ Thom

Thank you, Scott. It’s been an especially busy period since our last call from both an operational and financial standpoint. While ramping up 2017 is important, our top priorities are the execution of our forward strategy, maintaining financial discipline and operational optimization. During last earnings call we gave a preliminary outlook for 2018 and now with our Board approved budget, we can provide more details around this year’s plan and give formal guidance. Now, with our earnings release this morning and the investor deck on our website, we have provided you significant financial detail. So I won’t take up your time this morning repeating what’s covered there, but instead I will provide some high level comments and our forward 2018 guidance.

We reported a net loss of $215.1 million or $6.47 per share for the fourth quarter which included a non-cash ceiling test impairment charge of $145.1 million related to the decrease in year end SEC proved reserves and the PV-10 value as well as a $33.3 million loss on financial derivatives. Higher oil prices later in the year were more than offset by lower production volumes due to the reasons Scott discussed. Now, our fourth quarter EBITDA totaled $10.8 million and for full year 2018 it’s hold at $110.5 million. Contained within the tables in our release are revisions related to overstatements of ARO of immaterial amount in periods prior to the emergence from bankruptcy. The impact of those overstatements of ARO was not material for those prior periods affected, but we have made those revisions.

During the fourth quarter production averaged 27,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day of which 77% was crude oil. Now our realized oil price before the effect of our hedges averaged $59.27 per barrel and during the fourth quarter our HLS and LLS pricing premium to WTI averaged approximately $5 per barrel before hedges. Now that premiums narrowed somewhat this year, but it is currently averaging $2 to $3 dollars per barrel.

Turning to hedging, our release and investor deck have the details of our remaining oil hedges all of which expire at the end of 2018. While we continue to evaluate placing on more hedges, we have not entered into any new hedges for 2018 or beyond and we have no gas hedges in place. Moving on to major expense items, total LOE for the quarter was $80.9 million or $31.90 per Boe compared with $77.8 million or $25.92 per Boe in the third quarter. Fourth quarter absolute LOE costs increased slightly due to weather related expenses and increased maintenance initiatives. For the first quarter, we expect total LOE to range from $74 million to $89 million and for full year 2018, we expect it to range between $293 million to $328 million. Now, keep it in mind the midpoint of this range our total LOE expenses are trending down from the full year 2017, but this guidance range allows us to spend prudently throughout this year on maintenance and repairs of our infrastructure, which is intended to improve production downtime. Pipeline facility fee expense was $10.5 million in both the fourth and the third quarters or $4.14 per Boe and $3.50 per Boe for the third quarter. Our pipeline facility fee is expected to remain flat in the range of $10 million to $11 million a quarter as it is a fixed quarterly fee under our Grand Isle gathering system contract.

G&A expense for the fourth quarter was $14.7 million or $5.80 per Boe compared with $15 million or $5.01 per Boe during the third quarter. Fourth quarter 2017 G&A included non-cash compensation expense of $2.7 million or $1.06 per Boe. Now that compares to $3 million or $1 per Boe in the third quarter. During 2017, we focused on rightsizing all aspects of our business and realized the financial benefits of those initiatives in the second half of 2017. Thanks to the hard work of our staff. We expect to continue to benefit from those cost savings in 2018 with G&A expense expected to be in the range of $14 million to $16 million for the first quarter and $55 million to $65 million for the full year.

Now as Doug mentioned and I will repeat again, our first quarter 2018 guidance is over 30% below our actual costs in the same period in 2017. We recorded no income tax expense or benefits during the fourth quarter and do not anticipate recording any income tax expense or benefit during the fourth quarter. As a reminder, you can find the full set of our guidance ranges are covered here on Page 28 in our investor presentation.

Turning to the balance sheet, we closed this year with total liquidity of $165 million, which is comprised of $151.7 million of cash and cash equivalent and $13 million potentially available under our exit credit facility. At year end 2017 we had $74 million outstanding under that credit facility which is the same amount as last year – year end. I would also like to add that it’s reasonably likely that we will be required to make a mandatory prepayment of our existing term loan of about a 7.5% of the existing term balance each quarter following the first quarter of 2018. This payment will be $5.5 million during the next quarter. This is not because of a default and we have planned for these prepayments for some time now. We will continue to closely monitor our liquidity throughout the coming year as we move forward with our capital expenditure program.

Now, let me discuss two slides in the deck that review our 2018 outlook and provide our potential view of 2019 scenario both under varying price assumptions. If you turn with me to Slide 24, we showed the potential outcome of our budgeted 2018 drilling program based on the midpoint of our 2018 production guidance and the midpoint of our cost guidance, impact of hedging and various WTI price assumptions. We also showed the potential EBITDA it can generate at varying WTI price assumptions which includes that hedging impact. It’s important to also look at the fact that we have provided our 2018 exit volume under our current plan which is estimated to be at 28,000 Boe and 30,000 Boe per day. Looking ahead to 2019, we are currently developing an enhanced drilling plan under which we are optimizing the timing of our drilling of our inventory of well location, that enhanced plan does not require any more capital in the accelerated plan we discussed last November, but it has significantly more potential impact on production and cash flow than our earlier plan, because we have optimized that program.

Slide 25 provides a look at the impact of that theoretical enhanced plan and note this is not guidance, but simply a possible scenario based upon those assumptions listed on the slide. Under that enhanced plan our 2000 and exit – our 2019 exit rates are projected to be 32,000 Boe to 36,000 Boe per day, clearly showing the benefits of the additional capital and optimization of the program. 2019 also benefits from our production being un-hedged. Additional exploitation wells in 2019 help to drive that possible production growth. Over the coming months, we will be seeking the capital needed beyond their internally generated cash flow to fund such a potential program, but we are genuinely excited about the impact such a plan can have on our company. That concludes my comments.

I will turn it over to Doug who will discuss our strategy and forward-looking and beyond that provide some closing comments.

Doug Brooks

Thank you, TJ. Let me now review our forward strategy for the balance of 2018 and ‘19. You will see further information on a strategy laid out in the investor deck. So, as a result of the detailed analysis that we conducted on our properties in 2017 that was in conjunction with our strategic review process, we became much more aware and knowledgeable about our existing properties and the upside they can provide. As Scott mentioned, we recently brought forward a number of potential exploitation wells, locations that are not currently on our books because of SEC reserve rules, but are extremely attractive as they have been de-risked by nearby drilling or 3D seismic. We actually have two such wells planned for later this year and have additional wells identified for 2019 and beyond.

We have also done an analysis of our overall drilling inventory and developed an updated and more optimized plan for 2019. That brings forward drilling opportunities in an enhanced plan that can have significant impact more than our original base and accelerated plans as we discussed last November, but this does not require more capital and outlined earlier, TJ just did a really good job of reviewing that those possible outcomes under that those possible plans. Additionally, we are working with our advisor on seeking additional capital needed to fund an enhanced program in 2019 beyond our internally generated cash flow and we do continue to benefit from higher oil and gas prices.

Now, our forward strategy also includes a number of very key components. We will continue to be receptive to future proposals for opportunities of consolidation transactions. We do believe the consolidations can create significant cost savings and value. We will continue to look at potentially divesting non-core assets and the associated abandonment liability, which would allow us to focus our efforts on our core properties. We will continue to relentlessly seek ways to drive-down costs and operating overhead. We will actively pursue acquisitions in the U.S. Gulf Coast region and this may include offshore shelf, offshore slightly in reasonably deeper waters, but not deepwater as well as onshore along the Gulf Coast region, where we can quickly and efficiently deploy our conventional drilling and development expertise. And we do see significant benefit in creating a more balanced portfolio of both offshore and onshore conventional properties. So prior to closing I also want to amplify Scott and TJ’s appreciation for our staff. The last several years have not been easy coming through bankruptcy and out of bankruptcy and it’s to their credit that we have developed this strategy. So in closing, we are optimistic about all of the opportunities that lie ahead of us and we believe that a continued execution of this strategy will enhance our ability to significantly build shareholder value. Now that would finalize our comments for today and I will turn it over to you for questions.

Al Petrie

Yes. Ayela, we are ready for questions at this point.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Irene Haas with Imperial Capital. Your line is now open.

Irene Haas

Yes, I would like to spend a little time on sort of 2019 scenario, is the base case not in the picture anymore and if that’s the case when you look at enhanced case, are you saying that you would be able to deliver the kind of production spending only say $155 million to $215 million that you have stated before like in November for 2019 that includes about plug in abandonment?

Doug Brooks

Hi, Irene. It’s good to hear from you again. This is Doug. If I understand your question correctly, is the base case for 2019 still a plan, but as it’s compared to 2019 with regard to this forward plan?

Irene Haas

Yes.

Doug Brooks

Okay. So regarding 2019, we talk about the enhanced plan as defined last November. We talked a little bit about the capital necessary to do that. The item we were trying to amplify today is that we still believe that we can execute on that 2019 plan with additional capital, but actually this new plan is more productive in capital efficiencies and the one we discussed last fall if I understood your question correctly.

Irene Haas

Yes. So, is that going to be the going case have you guys decided whether you are going to do the base case or the accelerated case?

Doug Brooks

Yes.

TJ Thom

The enhanced plan is our plan going forward.

Irene Haas

Okay. Now that’s really helpful. And do you know how much money you will be out-spending in this scenario in 2019 say assuming, so $60 WTI how much more money would you need to get this particular plan going?

TJ Thom

Well, we go through a lot of scenarios and provide you, Irene, to get you there in terms of what that might be. We remain optimistic that as we see continued oil prices particularly in comparison that where we were last year. We think that we can drive the necessary cash flow and we would therefore minimize the amount of capital we need to raise, but we will continue to monitor that and that’s why we have provided you the different scenarios in pricing within the deck.

Irene Haas

Okay, great. That’s just really helpful. Thanks.

Doug Brooks

Thanks, Irene.

Operator

Our next question is from David Epstein with Cowen. Your line is now open.

David Epstein

Hi, folks. On the 2019 figures where you think you are getting better capital efficiency, is that more exploitation wells or is it just changing your completion methodology on some development wells how are you doing that?

Doug Brooks

Hey, David thanks. Good to hear from you also and appreciate you hosting us last year for conference.

David Epstein

Thanks for coming.

Doug Brooks

Primarily a more enhanced view of exploitation impact on a risk-adjusted analysis that says can we take an additional risk within our program offset by understanding these are offset to existing producing fall blocks coupled with 3D confidence. So, the plan actually looks at a higher performance by drilling additional exploitation wells. Regarding enhanced improvements, I will defer to Scott on that.

Scott Heck

Yes. David, we have spent a lot of time in 2017 just going through our portfolio. As we stated in 2017, we wanted to stay with our programs as we are confident with that. Now that we have spent the time in our systems and doing more technical work, we have accelerated move forward some of those opportunities that were later in our plan up into we have got some in 2018 right now and we actually have some more in 2019, because our confidence has begun to increase on the technical quality of those opportunities. So it’s a mix in well types and we are bringing in some more of the resource plays that are potentially much more impactful than just drilling the Permian up.

David Epstein

I am hoping can I ask you about 2018 as well, but one thing I noticed on your slide on 2019 is you said that you expect absolute costs to remain flat versus 2018 and of course I understand it’s a very fixed cost structure. But I am surprised you can still keep absolute costs completely flat with the greater production, could you just comment on that?

Doug Brooks

Yes, our cost structure moving forward as we said, we have quite a few cost initiatives in place to drive cost out of this business and it’s everything from supply chain, to re-bidding, to getting more efficient and how I use boats and helicopters in our crews. So, we believe we have enough understanding now as we went through that fourth quarter with the third-party consultant to help us think through our business that we can drive out enough cost out of this business and get more efficient that as the production increases we anticipate that we can keep the absolute costs at the same level.

Scott Heck

So remember David, many of these opportunities we are drilling are coming across existing infrastructure. And so from a cost basis, this is new incremental production across the existing cost. So, it’s additional capacity within capacity we have.

David Epstein

Appreciate that a little bit. And maybe cheating a little bit on the one follow-up question, but just to ask you about one follow-up here, on 2018, you obviously you look a little bit light versus what you guys expected in December in your base case and it looks like some of that is I think it was a direct LOE is higher. The other thing is production is lower and we just want to understand how much of that production shortfall is one-time issues that are being more one-time than you expected or how much of it is a greater base decline than you expected or some other factor, it doesn’t look like CapEx is the big driver, because it doesn’t look like maybe that’s from a timing perspective, but it doesn’t look like you reduced your range that much? Thanks.

Doug Brooks

Yes. So the 2018 guidance that we gave late last year we are a little bit below that, two reasons. One, as we stated Q1 we had some significant downtime due to weather and some one-time operational issues with pipelines. The weather is obviously getting behind us now and the pipeline issues and some of the maintenance issues were rapidly coming to closure on fixing those and getting our uptimes back up where they belong. So part of it is the Q1 shortfall that’s driving the overall average down. The other part is our drilling program, we had hoped to start in early February and now we are starting it here in late March, so the drilling program has been delayed a bit which also drives the annual production because less wells actually come on or have the opportunity to come on during the year.

David Epstein

How about the fact that total absolute LOE was higher there as well?

Doug Brooks

Yes. So absolute LOE is higher, remember there are couple of components there. Right now, we are focused on the direct operating costs as well as maintenance and repairs. Direct operating cost is coming down as we institute some of these savings campaigns and efficiency campaigns. However, we are still in a pretty active repairs and maintenance campaign to get our infrastructure up to the standards that we want and it’s really focused on time to get our down time enhanced and getting our operational uptimes of the industry standards and improving our safety by offshore. So we did increase our spend on repairs and maintenance, so that’s why you will see the total – combination of the total LOE up a bit because we elected let’s spend 2018, let’s get the repairs and maintenance behind us, get this infrastructure to the standards that we wanted to get our uptimes up. So when we roll into 2019 with some new production and a new drilling campaign, we can actually deliver at a much higher level.

David Epstein

Thanks very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up question from Irene Haas. Your line is now open.

Irene Haas

So a question on the exit credit agreement, does it – would it be impacted by your year end reserve or not because your ‘17 reserve came down because due to lack of drilling, so just wondering if your exit credit agreement is pretty sticky?

TJ Thom

Thanks Irene. No, it will not. As we mentioned, we have our term loan $74 million that was baked in that we would have a fixed amortization schedule. We have been forecasting for some time that we would begin that pay-down. There is nothing to do with reserves and we are on schedule for second quarter to start what will amount to about $5.5 million per quarter in that pay-down.

Irene Haas

Okay, great. Thanks for clarifying.

Operator

And we have a follow-up question from David Epstein. Your line is now open.

David Epstein

Thanks. Asset retirement obligations are noted with around a lot with coming out of bankruptcy and changes in discount rates and all that kind of stuff, but it looked like they did tick-up in Q4 versus Q3 at least according to your press release today was sort of meaningful, can you give a little color on that?

TJ Thom

Sure. We really did take a look at our provisions and while we have seen some up-ticks those are really related to some of the jobs that we have had ongoing and that caused the up-tick in that as well as our timing of when some abandonment obligations will be due. So I don’t think that if anything beyond that materially and again we have had the same provision coming out from ‘16 as we do now in ‘17 in around.

David Epstein

Thank you.

Operator

And I am showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to Doug Brooks for any further remarks.

Doug Brooks

Thank you all for joining the call. Thank you for the questions. I will just reiterate that 2017 was extremely busy. We call it transitional, I hope it would take some time and review our Investor Day closely, it will signal the direction we are headed in 2018 which I view to be transformational. We have an excellent team in place. We have an excellent strategy in place. I think the augmented focus on additional drilling inside our second and third P in our resource base coupled with portfolio optimization, a strict financial discipline coupled with the opportunity to use our existing core competencies of drilling and completing in conventional reservoirs rounds out what I believe to be a strategy that enables us to create additional shareholder value. We have all seen the recent stock price. We have all seen valuations now as it compares to our 1P, 2P and 3P on a reasonably current price forecast of January 26, but think if you spend some time inside that you will get a view of what we believe, what we think, what we anticipate that we can take our company forward. So with that, thank you operator and look forward to future discussions.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

