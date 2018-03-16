Lundbeck Pays Up For A New Clinical Trial Asset

The bigger impact of the Prexton deal is that it suggests the board is more open to reinvesting Lundbeck's healthy current cashflows into building up the pipeline.

The absence of meaningful clinical data makes it very hard to model the value of foliglurax, but use as add-on therapy would suggest about $1/ADR in incremental value today.

In a break from its recent business model, Lundbeck has returned to M&A as a means of building up its pipeline - acquiring Prexton and its mGluR4 assets for Parkinson's.

I have maintained for some time that one of the biggest issues for H. Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY) (LUN.CO) is the feeble state of its pipeline. While Lu AF35700 is an interesting and promising asset in late-stage testing for treatment-resistant schizophrenia and Lu AF20513 is an intriguing but totally unproven asset in Phase I for Alzheimer’s, there’s not much else in the pipeline apart from some expanded indications for existing drugs.

With Lundbeck having recently indicated that the board was more receptive to M&A, the company put its money behind that, announcing Friday morning that it had agreed to acquire privately-held Prexton in a deal heavily skewed to milestones down the road. Although this deal doesn’t meaningfully alter the current investment credentials for Lundbeck, it adds an interesting asset and may mark a more active stance toward recharging the company’s pipeline.

A Billion Bio-Bucks For An Early-Stage Parkinson’s Asset

Although the final value of Lundbeck’s acquisition of Prexton could exceed over $1.1 billion, the vast majority of that consists of so-called “bio-bucks” that are tied to various milestones that may never trigger. In terms of real dollars, Lundbeck is paying $123 million upfront – an amount equal to approximately one-quarter of Lundbeck’s annual R&D expenditure.

Prexton is a clinical-stage biotech working on drugs (positive allosteric modulators) targeting metabotropic glutamate receptor 4 (or mGluR4). Activation of mGluR4 has shown encouraging potential as a means of treating Parkinson’s disease and it works in a different way than the dopaminergic drugs that are most commonly used today. In particular, mGluR4-based drugs won’t have the issue with the death of dopamine-producing nerve cells that eventually renders drugs like levodopa ineffective.

Prexton’s lead drug foliglurax is in Phase II development, with a study underway since last summer examining two dosages against a placebo in a 165-patient study. The study is enrolling patients that are experiencing that wearing-off of levodopa efficacy and/or levodopa-related dyskinesia, but results are not expected until 2019.

Risk Today Or Pay Tomorrow

Prexton was spun off from Merck Serono in 2012 and the underlying mGluR4 technology was in-licensed from Domain Therapeutics in 2013. Prexton reported approached some large pharma companies a year ago (in the months leading up to the initiation of the Phase II study), but potential partners were apparently wary of committing to an asset with so little data supporting it – basically just data from a Phase I study in healthy volunteers and pre-clinical data.

That’s not uncommon in Big Pharma (or Big Bio-Pharma, if you prefer) – CNS drug development has a deserved reputation for being difficult, with above-average failure rates and plenty of ambivalent, conflicting clinical results. Many depression drugs have generated mixed efficacy data (sometimes hitting and missing the same primary endpoints across similar studies) and the industry’s experience with Alzheimer’s drugs has been one of repeated “promising” Phase II results that can’t be replicated in Phase III. The industry’s success rate with Parkinson’s disease is scarcely any better, so the caution is understandable.

Lundbeck was faced with a difficult choice, then. Many experts have suggested that this drug class (mGluR4) is one to watch, but if Lundbeck waited until Phase II data were available, it is likely that there would have been significantly more competition for the asset and a much higher price tag (assuming good results, of course). What Lundbeck and Prexton have done, then, is craft a deal that limits the upfront risk to Lundbeck but still offers pretty substantial back-end rewards to Prexton’s shareholders if the drug/platform is in fact successful. Of those $1 billion-plus in potential milestone payments, more than half are tied to sales targets.

Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX) licensed opicapone, a COMT inhibitor, from BIAL in 2017 with the intention of marketing it as an adjunctive therapy for Parkinson’s patients receiving levodopa, with opicapone helping to extend and improve the efficacy of levodopa by reducing what is called “off-time” where the effects wear off and motor symptoms worsen. Given that limited indication, many analysts have modeled peak U.S. revenue potential in the neighborhood of $100 million to $300 million. For this Neurocrine paid $30 million upfront and agreed to up to $115 million in milestones and a high royalty (37%), and it’s well worth remembering that opicapone was a proven drug (the FDA is not requiring Neurocrine to do another Phase III study to replicate the late-stage data generated in Europe).

Just how successful foliglurax could be is hard to estimate given the paucity of data. There are over 6 million people in the world with Parkinson’s, with around 1 million in the U.S. and a similar amount in Europe. A “home run” result that shows profound symptom improvement could perhaps set the stage for developing foliglurax as a primary treatment option (instead of an addition to levodopa) and multibillion-dollar sales potential. On the other hand, the addressable market could well be meaningfully smaller (more like opicapone) if the drug is only effective/approved for patients already having issues with dopaminergic drug therapy. And, of course, the drug may not show any worthwhile benefit at all, rendering that debate moot.

The Bottom Line

Given the lack of relevant data, foliglurax makes no real impact on my fair value today. My assumption for the time being is “opicapone-like” revenue potential (though Lundbeck will have global rights), but given the sharp discount I assign to drugs at this phase of development the net impact to my fair value is about $1/ADR. There’s certainly upside to that number, though, and I am happy to see Lundbeck making this sort of move. Given the prospect for healthy cash flows over the next few years, I would like to see more deals like this that help recharge the pipeline and give the company more shots on goal to continue generating worthwhile revenue and cash flow growth further down the line.

