Canadian Apartment REIT: Excellent Track Record Of Growth But Expensive Valuation

Investment Thesis

Canadian Apartment REIT (OTC:CDPYF) (TSX:CAR.UN) owns and operates a portfolio of residential properties in major urban centers in Canada and the Netherlands. The company has a higher concentration of luxury and mid-tier residential properties (higher margins) in its portfolio. Together with its strategic focus of urban markets in Canada, the REIT has consistently delivered growth in its normalized funds from operations (“NFFO”) and dividend. However, Canadian Apartment REIT is currently trading at a premium to its Canadian peers. For investors seeking to maximize their return, they may want to check other REITs first or wait when a major market correction happens.

Source: Company Website

Reasons why we like Canadian Apartment REIT

A Diversified Portfolio

Canadian Apartment REIT has a diversified portfolio of properties because management has done an excellent job managing its properties. As can be seen from the map below, its properties are now diversified across the country (it was 100% in Ontario back in 1997). Management’s strategy to pivot toward urban properties (top three urban areas consists 50% of its portfolio) has also worked in its favour as urban populations in Canada continue to outgrow rural areas. The REIT’s effort to expand to Netherlands is also a good one. As European economy continues to improve, we can expect better NOI growth in the next few years. In addition, as the Euro continues to strengthen this year, the net asset value of its Netherland portfolio (converted to Canadian dollar) will increase as well.

Source: Investor Presentation

A Focus on Higher Margin Properties

In the past two decades, management has done an excellent job improving its margin. Canadian Apartment REIT has reduced its lower margin affordable housing units from 40% of its total portfolio in 1997 to only 7% of its total portfolio at the end of 2017. On the other hand, the REIT’s higher margin luxury and mid-tier units have increased to 32% and 48% of its total portfolio at the end of 2017.

Source: Investor Presentation

Strong Accretive Growth

Canadian Apartment REIT’s effort to focus on urban markets and higher margin properties has led to a continual growth of its normalized funds from operation (“NFFO”) per unit. As can be seen from the chart below, its NFFO per unit increased from a little above C$0.40 in 1997 to C$1.842 in 2017. Last year’s NFFO per unit growth rate was about 4%. As a result of its accretive growth in NFFO per unit, its payout ratio has decreased considerably. As can be seen from the chart below, its NFFO payout ratio in 2017 was 70.3% (2016 was 70.9%).

Source: Investor Presentation

Excellent Track Record of Dividend Growth

Canadian Apartment REIT has an excellent track record of dividend growth in the past two decades. In the past two decades, its dividend has increased by 14 times. Its dividend has grown from C$0.732 in 1997 to C$1.28 in 2017.

Source: Investor Presentation

Occupancy Ratio Near 100%

Below is the chart showing Canadian Apartment REIT’s average monthly rents and occupancy ratio. As can be seen from the chart, the REIT has kept its occupancy ratio near 100% for most of the years in the past two decades. This is really impressive. Their strategic focus on key urban markets has worked well. In 2017, its occupancy ratio was about 98.7%. Although the record is impressive, I am slightly concerned as near 100% occupancy ratio means that most of its same-property NOI growth will have to come from increase in its average rents. At the moment, I believe Canadian Apartment REIT will be able to increase its average rents because Canada’s economy is growing at a good pace. In addition, population growth rates in Canadian Apartment REIT’s major urban markets continue to be healthy.

Source: Investor Presentation

Well-Staggered Debt Maturities

Canadian Apartment REIT’s mortgage maturities are well staggered. As can be seen from the chart below, no maturities in a single year represents more than 15% of its total mortgage amount. Its weighted average interest rate of 3.08% was a little higher than Q3 2017’s 2.99% but below 2016’s 3.20%. This is normal given that there were two rate hikes in the second half of 2017 in Canada.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation at a Premium

Let us now take a look at Canadian Apartment REIT’s valuation. The table below shows the distribution yield and price to AFFO ratio of Canadian Apartment REIT and its peers. the 2018 and 2019 AFFO estimates were based on TD Securities' estimates of each of the REITs. As can be seen from the table below, Canadian Apartment REIT's price to 2017 AFFO ratio of 23x is significantly higher than Northview Apartment (OTC:NPRUF)’s 15x and Killam Apartment (OTC:KMPPF)’s 19.4x. Its distribution yield of 3.6％ is also the lowest among the three. Both its yield and its price to AFFO ratio indicate that Canadian Apartment REIT is trading at a premium valuation.

Market Cap (C$ mm) Distribution Yield Price/AFFO 2017A 2018E 2019E Canadian Apartment 5,013 3.6% 23 22.5 21.7 Northview Apartment 1,503 6.3% 15 14 13.3 Killam Apartment 1,163 4.5% 19.4 18.4 17.7 Total Average 1919.75 3.6% 14.35 13.725 13.175

Source: Created by author; TD Securities

Investor Takeaway

Although Canadian Apartment REIT is trading at a premium valuation, I believe its valuation is warranted because of its excellent track record of NFFO and dividend growth. In addition, its net debt to EBITDA ratio is the lowest among the companies we compared in the previous section. For investors with a long-term investment horizon, the REIT is a good company to own. For investors wanting to maximize the return, they may want to wait for a major market correction before loading up more shares. In the meantime, investors seeking for capital appreciation might find Killam Apartment and Northview Apartment to be more attractive than Canadian Apartment REIT.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.