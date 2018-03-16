Semis: It's Not Only Who You Wish To Play With, But How You Wish To Play The Game (Part II)

While Part 1 is sowing the seeds (of love), Part 2 is reaping the benefits (of DOVE).

In this two-part article we focus on AMD, NVDA and MU simply because we like all three and we own all three.

Once you know and like the game, the big question is not only who you wish to play with but how you wish to play.

Semiconductors continue to be one of the hottest segments in the market.

Sowing the Seeds (of love)

In Part I of this article we presented our semiconductor ("semis") trio: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA) and Micron Technology (MU).

O' Sole Mio - my sunshine - among this trio (of semis, not tenors) is AMD for the reasons laid out in Part 1.

Once you know and like the (semis) game, the big question is not only who you wish to play with but also - and more importantly - how you wish to play it?

Since 2/11/2016, when the last market correction (prior to the one we experienced last month) ended, the three semis have been nothing short of spectacular, outperforming the main indices - SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), PowerShares QQQ ETF (QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - easily.

AMD Total Return Price data by YCharts

The game is on, the players in our team have been chosen, but how do we play and rotate them from now on? That's what we are about to investigate and explore in this piece.

There is no reason to shed tears and/or grow fears, just to keep sowing the seeds (of love) with a DOVE = Diversity of Views and Experiences.

Reaping the Benefits (of DOVE)

Adopting a DOVE approach is a must not only when it comes to forming an opinion or participating in a debate, but also when it comes to investing and trading plans.

I read many investors backing off trading options without really understanding that they are missing out on a great opportunity to enhance their returns, improve their execution and better meet their goals.

Trading options is no reason for a tear or a fear... Why would you voluntarily agree to give up on something before you even try it? I mean, if you are having a meal in a restaurant would you be happy for the waiter to only offer you dishes that you are familiar with and already tasted?

Part of the experience (in the culinary world) and part of the wisdom (in the investment world) comes out of giving a try to something new. True, you wish to know what are the ingredients before you put something into your mouth, however, not knowing what are the ingredients is no reason to take the dish off the menu.

After sowing the seeds in part I - we will do our best in this piece to allow you to reaping the benefits of examining more than one option (pun intended).

Because in today's markets there's almost always more than one option to get in or out of a position. Sometimes it's a strategy, involving more than one position, we are talking about.

Here are some of the options that are available to trade stocks:

Straight buy or sell

Sell a covered CALL (low risk) against an existing long position to enhance income and/or to get a better price versus a straight sale (to exit the long position) at current market price.

Sell a naked (=non-covered) CALL (higher risk) to enhance income.

Buy a CALL (no risk but the premium) instead of buying straight.

Sell a covered PUT (low risk) against an existing short position to enhance income and/or to get a better price versus a straight purchase (to close the short) at current market price.

Sell a naked PUT (higher risk) to enhance income.

Buy a PUT (no risk but the premium) instead of selling straight.

In this piece we will be focusing on the best ways to currently trade AMD, MU and NVDA based on i) the current-updated (available) data, ii) the information that we presented in part I, and iii) our own models/expectations.

Advanced Micro Devices

Here is the relevant data and estimations for AMD:

Source: Author, WSJ, Company's filings

In a nutshell: Our mainstream scenario for AMD is based on the company earning $1.35 over the next two years with a P/E = 30.

This scenario bring us to a PT of $20.25, an upside of 76.7% from current share price of $11.46, over the next 12-24 months.

What is the downside potential?

We believe that $10 (or $9.80-$9.90, if you insist; this is where we bought the stock in December 2017) is the magic number here.

Since the stock brought this ceiling following the US election rally - this level has been tested three times already (see below chart) and it turned out to be a support level.

AMD data by YCharts

Therefore, we put the downside potential for AMD at no more than 15%. This puts the upside/downside ratio at >5, an extremely attractive risk/reward profile in our book.

Based on this, we currently rate AMD a STRONG BUY.

How to trade AMD right now?

BUY the stock straight away at current market price, plain and simple. The upside is big enough to justify this and the risk/reward profile is too attractive to ignore.

SELL the AMD 01/18/2019 $10 PUT (308 days to expiry) for $1.35

This will allow you to benefit from one of two scenarios:

1) If the options are assigned: Getting AMD for a net price of $8.65 (=$10-$1.35), 24.5% below current market price

2) If the options aren't assigned: Extra income of $1.35 per contract sold for an annualized return of 16.2% = (1+$1.35/$10)^(365/308)-1

This will allow you to benefit from one of two scenarios: 1) If the options are assigned: Getting AMD for a net price of $8.65 (=$10-$1.35), 24.5% below current market price 2) If the options aren't assigned: Extra income of $1.35 per contract sold for an annualized return of 16.2% = (1+$1.35/$10)^(365/308)-1 SELL the AMD 01/17/2020 $20 CALL (672 days to expiry) for $1.12

This should be executed only if you hold AMD shares that turn this trade into a covered call sale. The premium here is actually too small if it's up to us. However, if you own the stock and in light of our TP - this is the best deal you can get.

This will allow you to benefit from one of two scenarios:

1) If the options are assigned: Selling AMD for a net price of $21.12 (=$20+$1.12), 84.3% above current market price and 4.3% above our PT.

2) If the options aren't assigned: Extra income of $1.12 per contract sold for an annualized return of 3% = (1+$1.12/$20)^(365/672)-1

That's not enough (in our book) but that's the best the market currently gives. Frankly, we would wait for AMD share price to be (much) higher to execute this leg for a much higher premium that would generate 10% minimum annualized return.

Nvidia

Here is the relevant data and estimations for NVDA:

Source: Author, WSJ, Company's filings

In a nutshell: Our mainstream scenario for NVDA is based on the company earning $15 over the next two years with a P/E = 40.

This scenario bring us to a PT of $300, an upside of 21.11% from current share price of $247.71, over the next 12-24 months.

What is the downside potential?

With a stock that practically only going down, it's hard to be very conclusive (or convincing...) when it comes to a downside potential. However, since we have to, there are two support levels for NVDA:

The weaker one is around the $205-215 where the stock topped in late November 2017 and where it was supported last month.

The stronger area of support is at the $185 level, where the stock topped (very briefly) in mid-September 2017 and then was supported in mid-December 2017 again.

This area is stronger because i) it's covering a wider range/period, and ii) it's not a result of an overall market correction. For those two reason it's more reliable, i.e. stronger.

NVDA data by YCharts

Therefore, we put the downside potential for NVDA at ~$197.5 = the midpoint between $185 to (the midpoint of) $205-215; about 20% potential downside. This puts the upside/downside ratio at ~1 which means that NVDA risk/reward profile is currently quite balanced.

When we buy a stock we are looking for the ratio to be 2 at the very minimum. Even if we use $215 as the downside potential here the ratio would still be ~1.6 = 21.11%/(215/247.71-1)

Based on this, we currently rate NVDA a HOLD.

How to trade NVDA right now?

First of all, it's important to note that we wouldn't buy this stock right now unless you have a very long-term investment horizon. This piece is focusing on the next 12-24 months and within this time-frame, NVDA isn't a BUY, only a HOLD. Therefore, we are inclined to "buy" it through options or, if the price we wish to get for it (no more than $185) isn't within reach, make some extra money out of it.

SELL the NVDA 01/18/2019 $220 PUT (308 days to expiry) for $21 AND SELL the NVDA 01/18/2019 $300 CALL (308 days to expiry) for $20

There are four possible scenarios in here:

1) If only the PUT options are assigned: Getting NVDA for a net price of $179 (=$220-$21-$20), 27.7% below current market price

2) If only the CALL options are assigned: Selling your NVDA share for a net price of $341 (=$300+$21+$20), 37.7% above current market price

3) If both options are assigned: It means that you sold NVDA for $320 (=$300+20) and bought it for $199 (=$220-$21). No matter which comes first - you should be quite happy...

3) If both options aren't assigned: Extra income of $41 per each pair of (CALL+PUT) contracts sold for an annualized return of 9.4% = 1+$41/($300+$220))^(365/308)-1

Principally, we would like to get 10% and for that to happen the combined premiums (of both call and put) will need to be at least $43.5 (not only $41 as we get now). However, 9.4% is not too far off...

Some may wonder at this point why do we hold NVDA at all right now? It's a valid question!... Truth is that NVDA is probably the hardest of the trio to estimate its earnings. Since it's practically present/felt all over the place, selling, developing and expanding like crazy it's hard to ignore the potential of a miss here. That is a miss to the upside.

NVDA can certainly make more money that we think - reminder: we are more bullish on NVDA earnings than Wall Street is - and if so, the PT here might be too conservative.

Back in November 2017, we sold NVDA when the stock hit our PT (which been lifted since then as you can see). We bought NVDA back a month later (for a price that was 15% lower than the price we sold it for) but we only bought 1/3 of the position we sold.

For us, this is all about risk management and discipline: We sold when the stock hit our PT. We bought when the stock was, once again, a buy (but not a strong buy). We are not jumping and adding more when the stock is a hold.

To make a long story short (pun intended), NVDA is definitely a long, not a short... We hold it because it's the most attractive hold we can think of.

Micron Technology

Here is the relevant data and estimations for MU:

Source: Author, WSJ, Company's filings

In a nutshell: Our mainstream scenario for MU is based on the company earning $19 over the next two years with a P/E = 10.

This scenario bring us to a PT of $95, an upside of 61.45% from current share price of $58.84, over the next 12-24 months.

What is the downside potential?

It's impossible to put a downside potential for a large-cap ($68B!) stock that went up 50% in one month. This is a way-off-the-chart type of case...

We will keep it very simple here and assume that under a (reasonable) distressed scenario (which, admittedly, is hard to see as reasonable right now) the stock might move back to square one (before it shoot up 50%), i.e. ~$40/share.

MU data by YCharts

Therefore, we put the downside potential for MU at 30%. This puts the upside/downside ratio at >2, still offering an attractive risk/reward profile in our book.

Based on this, we currently rate MU a BUY.

How to trade MU right now?

BUY the stock straight away at current market price, plain and simple. The upside is big enough to justify this and the risk/reward profile is too attractive to ignore.

SELL the MU 01/18/2019 $45 PUT (308 days to expiry) for $4

This will allow you to benefit from one of two scenarios:

1) If the options are assigned: Getting MU for a net price of $41 (=$45-$4), 30.3% below current market price

2) If the options aren't assigned: Extra income of $4 per contract sold for an annualized return of 10.6% = (1+$4/$45)^(365/308)-1

This will allow you to benefit from one of two scenarios: 1) If the options are assigned: Getting MU for a net price of $41 (=$45-$4), 30.3% below current market price 2) If the options aren't assigned: Extra income of $4 per contract sold for an annualized return of 10.6% = (1+$4/$45)^(365/308)-1 SELL the MU 01/17/2020 $90 CALL (672 days to expiry) for $7.52

This should be executed only if you hold MU shares that turn this trade into a covered call sale. The premium here is actually too small if it's up to us. However, if you own the stock and in light of our TP - this is the best deal you can get.

This will allow you to benefit from one of two scenarios:

1) If the options are assigned: Selling MU for a net price of $97.52 (=$90+$7.52), 65.7% above current market price and 2.7% above our PT.

2) If the options aren't assigned: Extra income of $7.52 per contract sold for an annualized return of 4.5% = (1+$7.52/$90)^(365/672)-1

That's not enough (in our book) but that's the best the market currently gives. Frankly, we would wait for MU share price to be higher enough (~$70) in order to execute this leg for a higher enough premium that would generate at least 10% annualized return.

Bottom Line

In this two-part article we focused on our favorite semis AMD, MU and NVDA.

At this point you (hopefully) can understand why we hold this trio and why AMD is our sunshine.

Just as the three tenors - Spaniards Plácido Domingo and José Carreras, and the Italian Luciano Pavarotti - created an incredible singing group during the 1990s and early 2000s, we believe that the three semis are creating an incredible growth group in the 2010s and into the 2020s.

No tears, no fears and one O Sole Mio: AMD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, MU, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.