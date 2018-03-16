Fund Investors And APs Are Net Redeemers Of Equity Funds And ETFs For February

For the eighth straight month mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting a net $26.6 billion into the conventional funds business.

However, only money market funds (+$40.8 billion) witnessed net inflows for January, while investors were net redeemers of stock & mixed-asset funds (-$12.8 billion) and fixed income funds (-$1.3 billion).

For the fifth consecutive month world equity funds witnessed net inflows, attracting $11.6 billion for February.

For the first month in 25, authorized participants (APs) were net redeemers of ETFs,withdrawing $8.0 billion for February. APs redeemed a net $10.1 billion fromstock & mixed-asset ETFs but were net purchasers of bond ETFs, injecting anet $2.1 billion.

For the first month in seven, World Equity ETFs (+$10.2 billion for February) attracted the largest (only) net draw of the five broad-based equity ETF macro-classifications.