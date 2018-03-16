Fund Investors And APs Are Net Redeemers Of Equity Funds And ETFs For February

For the eleventh month in 12, stock & mixed-asset mutual funds witnessed net outflows, handing back $12.8 billion for February, and for the first month in 14, fund investors were net sellers of fixed income mutual funds, withdrawing $1.3 billion from the macro-group. For the first month since May 2016 authorized participants (APs, those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net redeemers of stock & mixed-asset ETFs—withdrawing $10.1 billion. However, for the fifteenth consecutive month they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $2.1 billion for February.
Despite World Equity Funds taking it on the chin in February, declining 4.43% on average for the month and underperforming the average USDE fund (-3.61%), mutual fund investors continued to embrace international issues. For the fifth consecutive month fund investors were net purchasers of the World Equity Funds macro-classification, injecting $11.6 billion for February. APs were net redeemers of four of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications: USDE ETFs (-$16.2 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (-$2.6 billion), Alternatives ETFs (-$1.2 billion), and Mixed-Asset ETFs (-$0.2 billion), but they were net purchasers of World Equity ETFs (+$10.2 billion) for the fifteenth consecutive month. In this segment I highlight the February fund-flow results for both types of investment vehicles.
