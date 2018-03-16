Enbridge Energy Partners: Options Run Low

As I’m penning this, I’m almost certain there will be a “buy the collapse” article written on Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) / Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ). I can see the allure; the shares have been absolutely obliterated on the news of the recent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) ruling that will disallow income tax cost recovery in master limited partnership (“MLP”) pipeline rates. While the impact is measurable, the yield on shares is now quite high.

For context, the potential fall-out of a FERC ruling was a risk that has been highlighted by many MLPs for some time, with most firms attempting to restructure their arrangements to lessen the impact of changes. What is important in this case is that unlike most other large cap MLPs that have guided for little to no impact (MPLX (MPLX) as one example, Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) as another), Enbridge Energy Partners has released updated guidance: 2018 distributable cash flow (“DCF”) has been guided downwards by $60mm. Actual impact is higher, as the ruling is set to be put into place at the end of Q1 2018 if it goes through; annualized, the impact is $80mm. Surprised that Enbridge Energy Partners is guided downward? Investors shouldn’t be, as management already lowered 2018 guidance down in November of last year for nearly the exact same reason: the impact of tax reform, which had the same effect of lowering cost recovery on rates set in this way. In my discussions with members of Industrial Insights, as well as with our content share agreement at Value Investor’s Edge, this DCF cut was forecast down to the dollar as shares fell off a cliff yesterday.

Breaking Down The New Reality

Bad news doesn’t necessarily mean bad buy; I’ve bought my fair share of beaten-down firms. Granularly, guidance now stands at $675mm, and as a result, total distribution coverage has now fallen to 1.0x. The $20mm additional impact from this in 2019 likely hamstrings any growth coming out higher Bakken Pipeline volumes won’t be enough to offset that, particularly since the North Dakota system continues to see problems relating to volume growth. It isn’t a pretty picture, and coverage might actually be worse next year than it is today.

Going back to my prior coverage on the Enbridge complex in early February, a primary discussion point was both the lack of retained cash to fund growth and the company having little to no access to the credit markets without jeopardizing losing investment grade credit. Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has been a major supporter of its MLP, sacrificing near-term prospects to try to keep cost of capital down at its daughter firm. That isn’t a course they are likely to deviate from unless forced. Despite that support, ratings agencies have been especially critical of leverage, with the consensus being that the company would be junk if it wasn’t for the strong support of their corporate sponsor. Quickly, I wanted to pull out some of my own thoughts from that prior research:

The problem continues to be the ratings agencies, who simply do not like the high degree of leverage. On a proportionally consolidated basis, where earnings are excluded that are associated with Enbridge's ownership interests in its MLP's pipelines, debt/EBITDA leverage is over 6x currently versus the 4.8x most would identify when looking at the balance sheet.

With the DCF cut, EBITDA is (naturally) set to fall as well. Both Moody’s and S&P have guided towards a potential downgrade if proportional debt/EBITDA falls to around 6.5x. After the fall-out from this event, proportional EBITDA is in the $1,150mm range as defined by ratings agencies. Run the math on year-end debt obligations and leverage is now close to 7x. I would absolutely not be surprised to see an announcement that the company is on tap for a credit downgrade. In fact, I’d be surprised if there was no such announcement. A cut means a junk bond rating, but if there is a silver lining for potential investors currently, it is that the bond market (for now) has ignored the sell-off in recent days, with bonds like the 6.30% coupon senior unsecureds due 2034 (CUSIP 29250RAG1) still trading well above par. Current market notwithstanding, borrow rates on the unsecureds almost certainly go up after forced dumping by institutional investors barred from owning junk-rated debt.

Why does all of this discussion on credit ratings matter? A lot of the value in Enbridge Energy Partners is in the call options that exist on its purchase options. These allow the company to acquire new and/or additional interests in three projects at book value: 20% of the Bakken Pipeline System, 15% of the Mainline Expansion Project, and 39% of the Line 3 Replacement program. These deals require $1,600mm in capital to fund, but would be highly accretive to DCF in a dropdown, even after the change in rates that impact some of these assets. The problem is getting the money without drawing the ire of institutional debt buyers. Retained cash flow is now minimal, even when considering the paid-in-kind (“PIK”) distributions to Enbridge Energy Management. That is now just a drop in the bucket of cash flow needs. For Enbridge Energy Partners, the story was always about getting the equity price back up, as well as EBITDA expansion, to make the purchases possible with a combination of new debt issuance and dilutive, but accretive, offerings of stock.

All of the Enbridge companies have spoken often on the commitment to maintaining a solid investment grade credit profile. Especially after this event – where the credit rating might get axed anyway – there is no way for the firm to have the best of both worlds. Either management reverses course and jacks up the leverage to exercise those purchase options (the bond market appears receptive today) or the company endures being stuck in neutral with no growth. If it does take the leverage route, and it might as well if it gets downgraded to junk as is, Enbridge Energy Partners would likely have to issue additional debt to retire its current commercial paper program and credit facilities so that leverage covenants would not apply. That would come at a cost; rates paid on the commercial paper are 200-300bps lower than what can be found in the unsecured markets, elevating interest costs.

Potential Dissolving of Enbridge Energy Partners

One point I’ve been harping on with MLPs during my coverage is that the market is intensely valuing “clean” entities: low leverage, high distribution coverage, simplified structure. Enbridge Energy Partners has none of those characteristics. Plenty of comparisons have been made to Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in the past, and it rings even more true today. So-called simplification transactions, whether that be incentive distribution rights (“IDR”) elimination or the roll-up of yield vehicles like this one back into the corporate sponsor, have been especially common of late. The very reason that MLPs exist is for tax-advantaged pass-through of income to shareholders alongside similar costs of capital. If the cost of capital difference between the general partner and the limited partner is too high, it doesn’t make sense for the structure to exist.

General partner Enbridge (ENB) has seen little change in valuation in recent days, and the only reason it has is mostly due to its sizeable stake in Enbridge Energy Partners which is now worth less on a liquidation basis. Given the divergence in performance, expect rampant discussion and speculation on future earnings calls from analysts on a possible roll-up. For investors that are survivors of the Kinder Morgan consolidation, that could mean substantial forced tax hits on the way for shareholders of Enbridge Energy Partners (tax-deferred nature of return of capital lowering cost basis) and a final settlement of whether there is risk in holding Enbridge Energy Management i-units. No matter the eventual outcome, it is certainly set to be an interesting 2018 for all parties involved.

Note: Subscribers at Value Investor’s Edge, as well as my own service Industrial Insights, receive early looks at actionable research like this one. Consider joining two of Seeking Alpha’s premier services to receive access to valuable investment analysis that is not publicly available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long mplx.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.