Specialty Research: What The Lucrative NASH Market Has In Store

As of late, engineered cell therapy (including gene-therapy, gene editing, and CAR-T) have grabbed our attention. Nonetheless, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") is another highly promising specialty market is as equally interesting. And, the aforesaid market can potentially procure substantial earnings for early developers as well as to deliver hopes for countless patients worldwide. In this specialty report, we'll go over the following fundamentals of this market: underlying science, competitor analysis, companies of interest, and potential concerns.

Figure 1: Notable innovators in the NASH market. (Source: Google Finance)

Fundamental Analysis

As a nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") has histologic hallmarks of inflammation, cell death, and fibrosis (as illustrated in figure 2). Notably, NASH is one of the most common liver diseases (occurring in 3-5% of the US adult population). And, it is associated with other co-morbidities such as insulin resistance, obesity, and metabolic syndrome. Since 2001, NASH has increased tenfold (and is the second leading cause of a liver transplant in the US). Interestingly, it is estimated that approximately 5% to 25% of patients with NASH will develop cirrhosis within the 7-year follow-up period.

Figure 2: Spectrum of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (Source: ScienceMag.org)

Prevalent in people of Hispanic origin, the disease tends to occur in men between 40 and 65 years old. And usually asymptomatic, NASH can exhibit the symptoms of fatigue and weakness in the advanced stages. A workup for NASH is indicated when the patient has certain risks factors in the presence of liver enzymes ("AST and ALT") elevation. As alluded, those risk factors include the followings: Type 2 diabetes mellitus, obesity, metabolic syndrome, and obstructive sleep apnea. Despite that there are different indicators of NASH, a liver biopsy is needed to establish a diagnosis.

The disease management is geared at therapeutic lifestyle changes ("TLCs"), including diet and exercise with concurrent treatment of associated co-morbidities. Moreover, vitamin E is recommended for all patients. Nevertheless, many patients are inadequately treated with the current management. For instance, weight loss, in and of itself, is a highly difficult battle for patients.

Fortunate for the patients, the various developing therapeutics can potentially deliver the silver bullets for this dreaded disease. Be that as it may, we'll only feature those molecules in our coverage, that we either have an edge in their analysis or that we've thoroughly conducted our due diligence.

The market for NASH (as estimated by Global Data across 7-major regions - the USA, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan - to grow at 45% CAGR from $618M in 2016 to $25.3B by 2026. There are several firms racing to secure a molecule (as shown in Table 1). Despite that other companies may have a safe and efficacious drug, we are most interested in molecules being innovated by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA), and especially Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) because they post highly robust data witnessed up to date.

Featured Molecules Promising Companies Research Mechanism of Action Phase of Development Success Ratio GS-9674 Gilead Sciences GILD: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, FXR-agonist 2 +75% Solertinib Gilead Sciences ASK1-inhibitor 3 -70% GS-0976 Gilead Sciences ACC1-inhibitor 2 N/A MGL-3196 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL: 1, 2, THR-B-agonist 2 +75% Obeticholic acid ("OCA") Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT: 1, 2 FXR-agonist 3 +70% EDP-305 Enanta Pharmaceuticals ENTA: 1 FXR-agonist 1 +70%

Table 1: Promising NASH-molecules developers. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci).

The primary risk of investment in the NASH market is that any franchise can report a negative data outcome (regardless of their overwhelming odds of success). In such a case, the stock can tumble over 60% and vice versa. The best way to mitigate this risk further is to invest in all featured companies, as the chances are quite favorable at least a few, if not all, firms will deliver substantial growth ahead. In addition, there is a potential risk that the product might not generate substantial sales due to unforeseen market dynamics and unaccountable variables.

Final Remarks

In all, NASH is a lucrative market that has substantial promises. The total market size, as stated, is gargantuan. To cut into only 20% of this total market equates to $5B. While some company like Intercept will nearly certain to take the first-mover advantages, other firms come later such as Gilead will, nonetheless, be able to procure substantial revenues: this is because NASH functions similar to other orphan disease markets despite its high prevalence. As with other orphan molecules, these drugs will maintain their premium pricing rather than to consummate the market per se. If you are looking to diversify into bioscience, the NASH market can be a highly profitable area to invest.

