SAExploration Holdings' (SAEX) CEO Jeff Hastings on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ryan Abney – Vice President, Finance

Jeff Hastings – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Brent Whiteley – Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

Analysts

Ariel Rothman – Tegean Capital

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SAExploration Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference may be recorded. I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ryan Abney. You may begin.

Ryan Abney

Thank you, Glenda. And good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Our speakers today will be Jeff Hastings, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SAExploration; and Brent Whiteley, Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel of SAE. Also with us today is Brian Beatty, Chief Operating Officer of SAE.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some statements made during the course of today's call may be forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as believes, estimates, expects, intends, anticipates, projects, plans to, will, should and variations of these words or similar words.

These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding SAE's financial condition, results of operations and general business and SAE's expectations or beliefs concerning future periods, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties include the ability to effectively manage our operations during the significant cash flow and liquidity difficulties we are experiencing or may experience, the difficult consequences of our restructurings, including the significant dilution of our existing shareholders, negative events or publicity associated with our restructuring and recapitalization transactions that could adversely affect our relationships with our suppliers, service providers, customers, employees and other third parties, which in turn could adversely affect our operations and financial condition.

Developments with respect to the Alaskan oil and natural gas exploration tax credit system that may continue to significantly affect the level of exploration spending in Alaska or the willingness of third parties to participate in financing and monetization transactions or our ability to timely monetize tax credits that have been assigned to us by our customer.

Fluctuations in the levels of exploration and development activity in the oil and gas industry; intense industry competition; a limited number of customers, high fixed costs of operations, and the potential need to manage rapid growth, operational disruptions due to seasonality, weather and other external factors; delays, reductions or cancellations in service contracts; the crew productivity; the availability of capital resources; credit quality and delayed payment risks related to our customers; substantial international business exposing SAE to currency fluctuations; and global factors including economic, political and military uncertainties; the need to comply with diverse and complex laws and regulations; and other risks incorporated by reference to SAE's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Certain risks and uncertainties related to SAE's business are or will be described in greater detail in the SAE's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to vary materially from SAE's expectations, are described under risk factors and cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in SAE's Form 10-K filed for the period ended December 31, 2017.

The information discussed today should be taken in light of such risks. Except as required by applicable law, SAE is not under any obligation to and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

With that said, I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff Hastings, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SAE. Jeff, please go ahead.

Jeff Hastings

Thank you, Ryan. Thanks to each of you for participating in today's call. I'll start with some initial comments on this past year; and then Brent Whiteley, our CFO, will review the financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

After that we will turn the call over for a few questions. This past year was the most challenging period in our company's history. We entered the down cycle with a very strong and robust backlog of contracted projects. However, the delay in the recovery of the broader market has inhibited our ability to replace backlog and support our near-term operations.

This dislocation materially impacted our financial results for 2017. While we are seeing improvement in bid opportunities, we continue to have to manage in a very difficult business environment due to the persistent low levels of exploration spending. Additionally, pricing on new project opportunities remains less favorable than in prior periods due to heightened competitive pressures. Given our current visibility and contracted backlog, we expect 2018 to be a transitional year, with activity largely driven by our core onshore markets in South and North America.

In particular, South America has – which was meaningfully impacted by the pullback in exploration spending in 2017 is beginning to recover, supported by increased activity in Columbia and opportunities in Bolivia and new South American markets. Canada, while a smaller market, was a bright spot for us in 2017.

If current activity levels in this region are any indication, the Canadian market should remain a healthy contributor to revenue in the near term. Additionally, the ocean-bottom marine market continues to present growth opportunities. However, the ocean-bottom marine market remains extremely competitive with more service providers than comparable onshore markets.

Moreover, our ongoing business discussions with potential customers regarding long-term agreements and exclusive rights to new and innovative technologies also continue to progress. While 2018 does offer potential increases in activity levels compared to those experienced last year, these opportunities will require time to become contracted backlog and additional time before projects are underway. Therefore, any meaningful growth in revenue appears increasingly unlikely until 2019.

We are encouraged by the recent receipt of additional tax credit certificates from the State of Alaska, with the $15.7 million of certificates received around the end of the year and another $8.3 million of certificates received just a few weeks ago, we currently have approximately $49.6 million, of total tax credit certificates available for monetization. There remains one additional tax credit application in process and audit adjustments the value of this credit is approximately $21 million.

Regrettably, we have not seen a return to activity in the secondary market that we expect to occur following the implementation of the regulations that govern the most recent legislation passed by the state legislature in mid-2017. Without an active secondary market or other method of disposal in which to quickly monetize our tax credits certificates, we are reliant on the statutory repurchase process, the amount and timing of which is dependent on the annual funding appropriated by the State of Alaska each year.

Therefore, as of year end, we made a judgment to reclassify the entire account receivable related to the customer, who assigned the tax credits to us to long-term. However, we continue to evaluate other potential alternatives that may present a faster path to monetization. And we believe that improvements in the commodity prices may potentially provide a catalyst for the timing and the availability of potential monetization transactions.

Our primary focus for 2018 will be cash generation and preservation. Last year, we undertook various initiatives to create and implement a more sustainable capital structure that provides the opportunity to generate long-term upside for equity holders in a more robust market. We extended the maturity on our $29 million on our senior term loan facility to January 2020, and replaced our Wells Fargo revolver with a new $20 million credit facility that also matures in January 2020.

At the end of 2017, with the support of more than 85% of our holders, we launched another exchange offer for long-term notes, which resulted in a further debt reduction of $78 million in the first quarter of 2018 and an estimated annual cash interest savings of approximately $7.8 million. We believe these strategic transactions have positioned SAE to capitalize on future growth during the market recovery.

During our continued transition to a more competitive capital and cost structure, we remain dedicated to serving our valued customers with our differentiated business model and proven operational strategies. I'll now turn the call over to our CFO, Brent Whiteley, to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Brent?

Brent Whiteley

Thanks, Jeff, and good morning to everyone. I'll take a few minutes to review our financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, and then we'll turn the call over to questions. Total revenues in Q4 decreased 80.9% to $4.8 million from $25.4 million in fourth quarter of 2016, primarily due to a decrease in revenue from Colombia and Alaska, partially offset by a year-over-year increase in revenue in Canada.

For the full year of 2017, total revenues decreased 38.2% to $127 million from $205.6 million in 2016. Activity levels in all jurisdictions continue to be impacted by poor market conditions due to a low commodity price environment and a continued uncertainty regarding the outlook for the oil and gas industry.

Our gross loss for Q4 was 3.5, a negative 72.9% of revenues, compared to a gross profit of $0.9 million, or 3.4% of revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2016. Gross profit for the whole year decreased 51% to $22.1 million or 17.4% of revenues from $45 million of 21.9% of revenues in 2016.

Gross loss for Q4 2017, and gross profit for Q4 2016 included depreciation expense of $2.7 million and $3.9 million, respectively. Gross profit or gross loss excluding depreciation expense, or adjusted gross profit or loss, which is a non-GAAP measure was negative $0.8 million in Q4 2017, or negative 16.8% of revenues, compared to $4.8 million, or 18.7% of revenues, in Q4 2016.

Gross profit for the entire year 2017 included depreciation expense of $11.7 million, compared to $16.4 million. Adjusted gross profit for 2017 was $33.8 million, or 26.6% of revenues, compared to $61.4 million, or 29.9% of revenues, in 2016.

SG&A.expenses during Q4 decreased 19.1% to $6.7 million from $8.3 million in fourth quarter of 2016. For 2017, SG&A expenses decreased 12.2% to $25.7 million, or 20.2% of revenues, from $29.3 million, or 14.2% of revenues, in 2016. Our SG&A expenses in Q4 and fiscal 2017, excluded approximately $0.9 million and $3.1 million, respectively, of non-recurring or non-cash expenses compared to $1.5 million and $4 million in Q4 in fiscal year 2016 respectively.

Loss before income taxes was $15.8 million, compared to $20.6 million in fourth quarter of 2016. For 2017, our loss before income taxes was $34.5 million, compared to $16 million in 2016. In Q4 the decrease in loss before income taxes was largely due to a decrease in interest expense, which was $4.9 million during the period, compared to $8.1 million in Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, interest expense included approximately $1.7 million of non-cash amortization costs, relative to $5.3 million of non-cash amortization costs and $2.1 million of interest that was paid in-kind during Q4 2016. During 2017, the increase in loss before income taxes was largely due to much lower gross profit and a meaningful increase in other expense.

In 2017, other expense included, among other things, approximately $29.4 million of interest expense, of which approximately $16.6 million was noncash amortization of loan issuance costs and $4.8 million of interest that was paid in-kind. Additionally, included in other expense during 2017 was a $1.3 million foreign exchange loss, compared to a $2 million foreign exchange gain in 2016.

Net loss attributable to the Corporation during Q4 was $15.9 million or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to $22.1 million or $2.37 per diluted share in fourth quarter 2016. Net loss attributable to the Corporation during 2017 was $40.8 million or $4.34 per diluted share, compared to $25 million or $6.13 per diluted share in 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure and is defined in our filings with the SEC, was negative $6.8 million in Q4 compared to negative $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the entire year, our adjusted EBITDA was $11 million or 8.6% of revenues compared to $36 million or 17.6% of revenues in 2016.

Capital expenditures in Q4 were $0.3 million, compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Our capital expenditures for the year were $2.7 million compared to $3.4 million in 2016. Given the state of our industry and significant reduction in oil and gas activity, any significant investment in capital expenditures by SAE, particularly in large equipment purchases, is highly unlikely until the broader market demonstrates a consistent and sustainable recovery.

Therefore, based upon current market conditions, we expect our total CapEx in 2018 to be around or under $5 million. On December 31, 2017, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.6 million, working capital was negative $3 million, total debt at face value, including net and unamortized premiums or discounts was $121.9 million. And our total stockholders' equity was negative $0.2 million.

On March 15, 2018, after including adjustments for the 2017 Restructuring transactions recently closed, which are described in more details in the earnings release in our Note 2 to the financial statements in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2017, total debt at face value, excluding unamortized premiums or discounts was $57.8 million.

Lastly, our contracted backlog on December 31, 2017, was $49.8 million. On the same date, our bids outstanding totaled $478.1 million. The entire backlog was composed of land-based projects, with 49% in South America and the remainder in North America. We currently expect to complete all of our projects in our backlog on December 31, 2017, during the first half of 2018.

Please note, however, that the estimations of realization from the backlog can be impacted by a number of factors, including deteriorating market conditions, customer delays and cancellations, permitting or project delays and environmental conditions.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to the operator and open the floor to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Ariel Rothman from Tegean Capital. Your line is now open.

Ariel Rothman

Thanks for taking the question. First, on the tax credits, I guess, Can you just go into a little more detail as to why after the legislations that happened, I guess, mid- to late last year, the secondary market doesn't seem to be reopening for those?

Jeff Hastings

Yes, I can take that. This is Jeff Hastings. The regulation – the legislation was passed in late June or early July of 2017. That legislation needed a regulatory process to implement that legislation. The public hearings and ultimately the issuance of the regulations that govern the legislation were issued the first week of January. That particular piece of legislation opened a part of the secondary market that said that you could use a transfer certificate to apply against prior year's tax liabilities, provided that those tax liabilities were not part of an appeal or an administrative hearing by definition with the State of Alaska.

So there are about, call it 60 days, since those regulations have gone into place. And I think, most of the producers of which there is only five or six that are involved in some of the TAPS and FERC settlement that just happened or just figuring out what liabilities they will have. So we expect that in the next 30 to 60 days, we will have a little more color on – and clarity on just how much room there is in that portion of the secondary market to sell tax credits into.

Ariel Rothman

Okay. But is it your assumption at this point that, that FERC settlement the tax is related to that would be – tax credits could be applicable to those required taxes?

Jeff Hastings

Yes, they are applicable to those prior year taxes, and there is an opinion by the State of Alaska that's out there that those – that FERC settlement will – and the state – the reapplication or resubmission of state taxes because of that, the tax – the transferred certificates can be used against that. So really – what it will really depend on is how much room each one of these producers has with if they have their own tax credits and then how much – what the delta is between their liability and their own tax credits if they'll apply against it.

Ariel Rothman

Okay. And then, I guess, in the 10-K, it also mentioned potentially State of Alaska issuing a bond in theory to pass…

Jeff Hastings

Yes, so Senate Bill 176, which is also House Bill 331, is currently going to the legislature. I think that the Senate Resource Committee has heard it, but I don't believe anybody in the house side has brought it to committee yet. Those – that bill is for the State to float a bond offering for their tax credit obligations to-date, which just an estimation, it's around $800 million. So it will take passage of 176 or HB 331. And then before the State would reach out to the taxpayers – the individual taxpayers to see who want to participate in that bond offering.

Ariel Rothman

And it mentioned that potentially that tax credits will be taken out at potentially at discount. Is there any sense as to what size of discount there would be or anything like that there will be a discount?

Jeff Hastings

Yes. Right now, the Department – our Department of Revenue, sorry, has testified before the Senate that their – depending on the cost of capital that they will use either approximately 5.1% or 10% discounted value for the tax credits on an annualized basis.

Ariel Rothman

Okay, but yes. How would that work in terms of tax credits, 5.1% when you say annualized, is that like a onetime you know…

Jeff Hastings

So, let's say, that your schedule wasn't to be paid for your tax credits until 2021, and maybe you had a graduated payment from 2021 to 2024 under the minimum payment schedule that they are currently on, the minimum appropriation. Then you would be looking at 5.1% per year until your schedule payout, but…

Ariel Rothman

That would be a pretty big haircut, I guess, if you're annualizing at 5.1% or even higher.

Jeff Hastings

Yes. You're probably looking at 5.1%, you're probably looking somewhere around $0.82 on the dollar. Depending – it really depends on where you are in the queue for payment, right.

Ariel Rothman

Right, but it seems like you currently are in the queue between 2001, 2024, right, so that being…

Jeff Hastings

Yes, I just used that as an example.

Ariel Rothman

Yes. Okay, and then just away from all that. In terms of the revised the new kind of credit facility. So is that fully drawn at this point or is that remain like, I guess, at the end of year you had $4 million and change on it, so did you – after…

Brent Whiteley

It is fully drawn at this point.

Ariel Rothman

Okay. And can you just remind me, how does that work in terms of tax credit proceeds? What tax did you pay down first like the credit facility get paydown, second the other $29 million, I guess, credit facility. How does that work in terms of tax credit paydown?

Brent Whiteley

I believe it's a waterfall in the documents and I think the documents are on file, but in my recollection waterfall is, it goes to the $20 million facility first, then to the term loan, and then it kind of waterfalls down from there. But you can read the filings of the documents and determine the waterfall.

Ariel Rothman

Okay. And then, I guess, in terms of just focusing on the business a little bit. Usually, kind of the first quarter is a pretty strong quarter for you guys, but it seems like the backlog is still at the end of the year was somewhat depressed. So should I read into that, that this year is kind of first quarter should be kind of – it seems like somewhat depressed as well? Or is there you had a large amount of debts outstanding at the end of the year, is some of those potentially going to be crystallized in the first quarter or is that more later in the year?

Jeff Hastings

Yes, I mean, we don't give really guidance on how much business is on the backlog other than the quarterly filings and our quarterly announcements. As stated by Jeff, the market continues to be a difficult market. So that's kind of what – that's the headwind we're experiencing. You are correct that generally in the company's history, our first quarter has for the most part been a better quarter than others, but we really can't give guidance on first quarter of 2018.

Ariel Rothman

Okay. Thank you.

Jeff Hastings

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer session for today. I'd like to turn the call back over to Jeff Hastings for closing remarks.

Jeff Hastings

Thank you, Glenda. As there are no further questions, I would like to thank you for joining us today. Appreciate your support. Look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.