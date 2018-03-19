NN, Inc: ~50% Upside For Misunderstood Industrial

NN, Inc. (NNBR) was a conviction pick for Industrial Insights back late in November of 2016. At the time, the company appeared to be a longer-term hold for us, as my view was that the market would take a little bit of time to recognize the value present at the company's operations. Particularly within the industrials space, there has been some criticism shown by investors on roll-up strategies recently - not everyone can be the next Illinois Tool Works (ITW) - and the market looked to be a "show me" story for NN, Inc. Strong results, coupled with some bullish reports from investment banks and research shops that began covering the firm, ended up causing a rally much quicker than expected. While I saw nearly 100% upside as possible at the onset of coverage, we rang the register with a 65% return in just over six months at $29.00/share.

*NN, Inc. product example: diesel fuel injector needles

Timing on that sale was solid. While the value of the common equity did breach the $30/share mark in 2017, it has since come back down to levels below where we sold. Some of this was likely profit-taking, but also 2018 guidance has caused some investors pause. Margin expansion was pushed off another year (for good reasons in our view) and the market has decided to not exercise patience. However, a number of catalysts have emerged to facilitate an increase from here, and I'm actually more bullish today than I was when I originally started coverage:

The divestiture of the PBC business for $375mm. This deal sees a legacy business with limited potential for revenue growth leave the balance sheet, instead raising capital that can be deployed into more complementary, higher growth operations. Consolidated valuation metrics (margins, returns on capital, growth profile) all improve with this deal.

Near-term results impacted by the decision to keep company cost infrastructure (selling, general, and administrative ["SG&A"] costs) in place despite divesting $250mm in revenue. Once the company redeploys cash within the next six to twelve months, there will be less growing pains and significant margin expansion as that capacity is refilled.

NN, Inc. has decided to realign its segment structure, improving visibility of the high growth, high margin Medical business. While generating just 30% of EBITDA, this business alone is worth 65% or more of the current enterprise value using current peer valuations.

Dirt cheap valuation; the company trades at 9.1x EV/EBITDA based on my 2018 expectations even after the impact on margin guidance. Despite heavy investment (capital expenditures currently 6.5% of sales), NN, Inc. still generates healthy free cash flow for deleveraging.

A stalled rally in the common equity has meant that NN, Inc. been left in the dust versus peers over the past six months; high-quality industrial comps have rallied 30% or more over that same timeframe.

Divestiture of Precision Bearing Components, New Structure

In July of last year, NN, Inc. announced the sale of its Precision Bearing Components group ("PBC") to Tsubaki Nakashima for $375mm. Including working capital adjustments, NN, Inc. received $388mm in proceeds and recorded an after-tax gain of $130mm. For clarity, Tsubaki Nakashima owns and operates Hoover Precision Products, which was a primary competitor for NN, Inc. The sale was a great one. While the bearings market is massive, it is also a highly competitive market that has been dominated by Asian manufacturers like Tsubaki Nakashima, including Amatsuji Steel Ball Manufacturing Company (owned by NSK (OTCPK:NPSKY)) and Jiangsu General Ball and Roller, which opened a manufacturing plant in early 2017 in South Carolina. The deal meaningfully decreases net debt/EBITDA leverage as a result of the cash infusion, as net debt fell from $792mm at 2016 year end to $456mm as of Q3 close (no balance sheet for Q4 yet, 10-K not filed and not in press release). Management gave this as outlook for 2018:

Adjusted EBITDA, $116 million to $123 million. Adjusted EPS, $1.30 to $1.50. CapEx is $40 million to $47 million. Again, we continue to invest in the enterprise and for the long-term sustainability and strong long-term growth program.

Given current 2018 guidance of $120mm at the mid-point (a low figure due to heavy reinvestment next year), net debt/EBITDA leverage on future forward expectations is now just around 3.8x; lower in 2019. This figure includes the income tax payable liability of $66mm on the balance sheet (driven by the divestiture) and a recent $39mm acquisition post Q3 close, and does not consider the impact of likely retained free cash flow next year. This is a substantial change, given the company traded at near 5x leverage when I initially looked at and took a position in the firm.

The deal multiple was approximately 9.6x adjusted EBITDA, which was a great price considering this was the lowest margin segment with the least clear path to growth. That's a premium to current valuations despite arguably being the weakest business. Results had been flat; PBC generated between $39-44mm in adjusted EBITDA recently (2014-2016) on roughly 15% adjusted EBITDA margin, give or take 50bps either way. It also took a disproportionate share of invested capital given the capital intensity. Despite investment, revenue was trending down, and segment margins were dilutive to consolidated results. The reality was PBC was fundamentally different than the assets that make up the new NN, Inc. Retained operations have structurally different addressable end markets in growth areas (automotive, electrical, medical) with higher EBITDA margins.

Still, I think it important to remember that NN, Inc. is by no means hitting the brakes on acquisitions. Management has guided that EBITDA from this deal will be replaced within twelve to eighteen months with higher margin assets, and I believe they will announce a large deal in 2018. In the meantime, management is holding on to the back office functionality that supported the PBC business. Management views this as a necessary carrying cost; it makes no sense to shrink corporate costs only to have to build it back out again on the heels of a $200-300mm acquisition. This is currently impacting reported adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share, as management is not excluding these costs from its adjusted earnings calculations. As a result, whenever the acquisition(s) take place to replace PBC, they will have an inordinate consolidated margin impact as NN, Inc. will have the capacity to take on management of those assets with little new staffing.

Restructuring Of Reported Segments, Calling Out The Value In Medical Assets

Connected with these changes, NN, Inc. is rearranging and renaming its segment structure yet again. Historically, the company has organized itself based on operating subsidiary (basically product sold), whereas the new arrangement is going to concentrate more on end market. This should remove the need for the addition of a new segment within any upcoming acquisitions:

*NN, Inc. January 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 3

The change, while it looks like a sweeping change, really does not change reporting too much. The Autocam Precision Components Group ("APC") business, which was acquired in 2014, is simply going to be renamed NN Mobile Solutions. Meanwhile, the Precision Engineered Components division, acquired in 2015, is going to be split into NN Power Solutions and NN Life Sciences, which helps to differentiate sales trends between high-precision metal and plastic sales that are going to the medical and research end markets versus sales being made towards automotive and aerospace. Broadly, you can think of the business segments like this:

NN Mobile Solutions. Formerly known as APC, NN Mobile Solutions encompasses all the manufacture of precision metal subassemblies and metal components for the automotive, HVAC, fluid power, and diesel end markets. Company products are used in fuel injection (high pressure fuel rails and fittings, common rail), including within car technologies that are getting very popular in larger motors (cylinder deactivation), steering systems (wormshafts, gear pinions, torsion bars), and electric motors (gear boxes and drives). CAFE Standards are a big driver here.

Formerly known as APC, NN Mobile Solutions encompasses all the manufacture of precision metal subassemblies and metal components for the automotive, HVAC, fluid power, and diesel end markets. Company products are used in fuel injection (high pressure fuel rails and fittings, common rail), including within car technologies that are getting very popular in larger motors (cylinder deactivation), steering systems (wormshafts, gear pinions, torsion bars), and electric motors (gear boxes and drives). CAFE Standards are a big driver here. NN Life Sciences. Formerly part of PEP, NN Life Sciences is a contract manufacturer specializing in medical and surgical devices, including during prototyping and development. Services offered include plastic injection molding and stamping, CNC machining, electron beam welding, etc. The company uses clean room assembly that are sterilized through gamma radiation or ethylene oxide to ensure anything manufactured remains medical grade. This is being broken out separately because of the already stellar EBITDA margins (23% by my calculation) and high targeted growth rate (7-9%).

Formerly part of PEP, NN Life Sciences is a contract manufacturer specializing in medical and surgical devices, including during prototyping and development. Services offered include plastic injection molding and stamping, CNC machining, electron beam welding, etc. The company uses clean room assembly that are sterilized through gamma radiation or ethylene oxide to ensure anything manufactured remains medical grade. This is being broken out separately because of the already stellar EBITDA margins (23% by my calculation) and high targeted growth rate (7-9%). NN Power Solutions. Appears to be the catch-all of the old PEP segment, particularly for sales to electrical and general industrial end markets. There are some overlaps here with the NN Life Sciences segment in terms of means of production (molding, stamping, surface finishing) where there is overlap into adjacent markets. The electrical business in particular lends itself very well to the company's core expertise (electrical contacts, plating and shaping, bonding).

There are a few key takeaways that I want to point out from this change in reporting, and the number one thing is the break-out of NN Life Sciences from PEP. Doing a little back of the envelope math from the January 2018 Investor Presentation, management has stated that the Medical end market made up 30% of 2017 adjusted EBITDA (so roughly $42mm) and 24% of revenue. Most of this is going to get consolidated within the NN Life Sciences segment (20% of revenue as seen above). As it stands today, with Medical generating those kind of margins, that business alone is worth 15-20x EBITDA on a highly conservative basis. While not direct comps, other medical equipment manufacturers with similar margin profiles like Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB), Conmed (NASDAQ:CNMD), Stryker (NYSE:SYK), and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) all are trading at around 21-23x EV/EBITDA. This is easily a $750mm business in a private market sale in my view. There is an immense appetite in the market today for medical equipment companies, both in public and private valuations, and that rings particularly true for one with such healthy margins. By breaking this out into its own separate segment, management is trying to make this value proposition more clear and this will help do so in 2018. Focus on medical is already clear, with the company acquiring DRT Medical for $39mm in cash after Q3 close. DRT Medical manufactured precision medical instruments and orthopedic implants, and while profitability or acquisition multiple was not disclosed, it fits right into the value proposition NN Inc. is trying to shape.

2017 Results Are Solid, Margin Pressures In 2H 2017 Won't Last

On a comparable basis, revenue growth this year was pretty solid. Excluding the divested PBC assets, revenue in 2016 was $585mm. 2017's reported result of $620mm saw mid-single digit growth; exactly where the company has forecast itself on long-term targets. Adjusted EBITDA margins did not see much expansion in the first half of the year, which was a tad disappointing, but recent contraction (e.g., 190bps in Q3) is fully explained by weather and the aforementioned decisions to not reduce headcount in preparation for upcoming acquisitions. Gross margin has been flat to slightly up, so cost pressures have been felt from further down in the income statement.

While I think some investors might have been turned off by the non-GAAP to GAAP impacts for this year, there is no real reason to. The bridge between traditional EBITDA (GAAP net income + interest expense + taxes + depreciation/amortization) to adjusted EBITDA here is pretty minimal. Transaction, integration, and restructuring costs are minimal ($7mm guided), and while I'm never a fan of stock-based compensation exclusion, it is light here ($5mm). Most of the big swing this year is from the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs ($40mm). Those costs were primarily due to the redemption of the $250mm in Senior Notes that bore interest at 10.25%, as well as some incremental costs related to the Term Loan that this debt was rolled over to which bears interest at LIBOR + 3.75% (so roughly 5% cost). The deal saves $13mm/year, so it was roughly expense neutral as those Senior Notes mature in November 2020.

Also occurring after Q3 close, NN, Inc. announced a repricing of its Senior Secured Credit Facility, which dropped the interest margin 50bps on both tranches. There were no changes to maturities or covenants as a result of this, and it signifies the much better financial position NN, Inc. finds itself in today. Of note, this means that all of the company's long-term debt ($539mm on the Senior Secured Term Loan, $294mm on the Incremental Term Loan) is now on variable rate facilities attached to LIBOR. The company settled its old interest rate swap in Q3, and since the company has historically hedged its variable rate exposure, I expect an announcement of a new swap once Q4 is reported.

Setting 2018 Expectations, Valuation and Risks

Outside of any acquisitions, my expectations are for $707mm in revenue (10% organic growth, $25mm additional contribution from DRT full year) and $125mm in EBITDA. This is 17.6% EBITDA margin; down year over year. Heading into Q4, I expected much higher results from the firm in 2018 on lower revenue: $143mm in EBITDA driven by higher variable margin, improved product mix, and reduced overcapacity within corporate expense. This was 270bps of expansion. In taking down guidance for 2018 because of the need for reinvestment, management had this to say to an analyst question on the Q4 2017 conference call:

So round numbers and, again, using your scenario, right, so the world - so the stagnant, stable, and unpredictable. It would be roughly between two and three points. It's the way to think about it. If nothing else happened, everything stayed the same, we didn't do any more investing, and we rolled into 2019 with this mature program, it would be between two and three points.

That implies that management believes this business is 20%+ EBITDA margin capable. Any further acquisitions will be just icing on the cake to consolidated margin. At today's enterprise value of $1,227mm, NN, Inc. trades at roughly 9.1x forward EBITDA expectations; better than that if you split the difference between the optimistic picture of 20% margins and today: 8.6x EBITDA. That valuation simply doesn't make sense versus any peer group. Diversified industrial peers with similar margin profiles trade at vastly higher valuations on 2018 expectations (Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW), Barnes Group (NYSE:B), Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN), Illinois Tool Works, Graco (NYSE:GGG)); 12-18x EV/EBITDA.

*Source: Author estimates using company data, guidance where applicable

While NN, Inc. is the most levered of these firms, nor does it have the acquisition and integration pedigree of Illinois Tool Works, I think the risk is being extrapolated out way too much. The peer group has seen returns of 14-44% since I sold out of NN, Inc. in the middle of last year, all while NN, Inc. has been incrementally down. On a relative basis, the story here has gotten out of line. A multiple expansion to 12x EV/EBITDA by the end of 2018 would justify an enterprise value of $1,500mm. Assuming $480mm in net debt next year by year end (up incrementally from Q3 2017 results driven by the DRT Medical acquisition and income tax payable, offset by free cash flow estimates), that supports a market cap of $1,020mm, or 48% upside from current share prices.

That isn't too aggressive, but some things to have to go right to get there: supportive relative valuation market, execution in the retained business (including new contract wins), strong revenue growth. The market will have to overlook near-term EBITDA pressure and focus on a strong outlook for 2019 once we get into the back half of the year. Even including some misses here, a valuation in the low to mid $30s/share looks conservative by my eye, which reinforces the viewpoint I had when I originally looked at this company in years past.

There are risks here beyond the usual execution-related risks present in a roll-up. The substantially short timeline to find a decent-sized acquisition (~$200-300mm in valuation) might lead management to make a poor capital allocation decision. Good finds can often take time to unearth, and I'd hate to see management destroy capital in a rush to close a deal. I'm not a fan of set timelines, particularly heading into 2018 which is widely expected to be a record year for merger and acquisition deals. Less of a concern, the variable interest rate exposure has the potential to hurt bottom-line earnings, and the cost of swaps have moved up meaningfully in recent months as the outlook for the United States rate hike environment becomes more favorable.

Perhaps the largest is the multiple valuations within this sector. I suspect there is likely some sticker shock at these multiples. Industrials have been bid up quite a bit in recent years, and for a somewhat good reason. Historically, these businesses have seen a lot of U.S.-based sales (less so at NN, Inc.) and aren't prime beneficiaries of tax credits (which means high cash taxes). It wasn't unusual to see 30%+ cash tax rates, and that will change for a lot of the sector. Capital expenditures have historically been well below depreciation/amortization charges as well, which have never been extraordinarily high either. This is likely even more true post-PBC divestiture, so free cash flow conversion is also much stronger than it appears here. Overall, there is quite a bit to like at this firm, and I believe NN, Inc. should have some legs to run up over the next year or two.

