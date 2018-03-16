All Aboard

The following press statement was issued Thursday evening.

Court Strikes Down DOL Fiduciary Rule, Finds in Favor of Plaintiffs WASHINGTON, D.C., March 15, 2018 - "The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Financial Services Institute, Financial Services Roundtable, Insured Retirement Institute, and Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association released the following statement today on a decision in favor of the plaintiffs by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit regarding a legal challenge to the Department of Labor's fiduciary rule." "The court has ruled on the side of America's retirement savers, preserving access to affordable financial advice. Our organizations have long supported the development of a best interest standard of care and the Securities and Exchange Commission should now take the lead on a clear, consistent, and workable standard that does not limit choice for investors."

Then the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) released their statement:

SIFMA Board: "We are pleased to inform you that the 5th Circuit, in a 2-1 split decision, just ruled in favor of SIFMA and the other industry trade associations in the DOL fiduciary litigation. The court REVERSED the judgment of the district court and VACATED the Fiduciary Rule in toto."

The Fifth Circuit Court said it agreed with several of the plaintiffs' objections to the rule, which included its inconsistency with existing rules. The court further stated that the Department of Labor overstepped its boundaries as it imposed legally unauthorized contract terms to enforce the rule. The Appellate Court said that the rule violates the right to free speech and it used a fickle treatment of variable and fixed indexed annuities.

"DOL has no such statutory warrant, but far from confining the Fiduciary Rule to IRA investors' transactions, DOL's regulations affect dramatic industry-wide changes because it's impractical to separate IRA transactions from non-IRA securities advice and brokerage," the Court's decision mandated. "Rather than infringing on SEC turf, DOL ought to have deferred to Congress's very specific Dodd-Frank delegations and conferred with and supported SEC practices to assist IRA and all other individual investors."

I think this decision will stand. If for no other reason than the Department of Labor far exceeded its boundaries and clearly stepped onto the turf of the Securities & Exchange Commission and other Securities regulatory bodies. I assume that the decision will be appealed to the Supreme Court but I doubt that it will even get a hearing. In the meantime, investment guidelines are likely to revert to the standards and policies in place prior to the DOL mandates.

In another surprising bit of governmental news, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a statement yesterday regarding a 2016 court ruling that had been remanded back to them. FERC issued the following press release yesterday:

"FERC Revises Policies, Will Disallow Income Tax Allowance Cost Recovery in MLP Pipeline Rates The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) today responded to a federal court remand by stating it no longer will allow master limited partnership (NYSE:MLP) interstate natural gas and oil pipelines to recover an income tax allowance in cost of service rates. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in United Airlines, Inc. v. FERC, (827 F.3d 122 (D.C. Cir. 2016) held that FERC failed to demonstrate there was no double recovery of income tax costs when permitting SFPP, L.P., an MLP, to recover both an income tax allowance and a return on equity determined by the discounted cash flow methodology…"

Michael Blum, a senior analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, said that the ruling might not have as broad an impact as initially feared. In a note Thursday, he wrote that while the sector was weaker broadly, "this will only impact MLPs with a meaningful amount of interstate oil and gas pipelines." Blum also noted that the issue has been bouncing around for more than 20 years and that he expects the pipeline industry to appeal the decision. He added that "many pipelines within MLPs operate under market-based rates (in competitive markets) and many have black-box settlements for rates," meaning "they would not be impacted."

It is my opinion that the markets way overreacted to this announcement yesterday. The impact was severe in equities, bonds, ETFs, and the Closed-End Fund Markets. It was a knee-jerk reaction to a decision that will certainly be appealed, in my estimation, and is not as impactful on many MLPs as is generally thought.

In the Closed-End MLP Funds, which I follow, many had double digit returns that were paying monthly dividends. Now given the lower share prices, in many cases, they have even higher double digit monthly returns as long as the dividend remains the same. Some may see a serious problem with the FERC ruling, but I think it has presented us with a serious opportunity that can be taken advantage of with a little knowledge, time, and patience.

"We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful."

- Warren Buffett