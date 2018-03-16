Spirit Realty Capital: Take A Look At The 6.6%-Yielding Preferred Stock

I think the REIT's preferred stock is an interesting alternative to the common stock for investors that want to dial down investment risk.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.'s (SRC) Series A preferred stock combines a high degree of principal protection with high, recurring dividend income. While Spirit Realty Capital is a higher-risk REIT due to its ShopKo exposure, the relatively new Series A preferred shares offer investors a pathway to invest in the commercial property REIT with less risk. I consider the preferred shares to be an attractive investment alternative to the REIT's common shares. An investment in Spirit Realty Capital's preferred stock layer comes with a 6.6 percent dividend yield.

Spirit Realty Capital's shares slumped in May of last year after the company reported that one of its top tenants, retail company ShopKo, was struggling and closing stores. Spirit Realty Capital lowered its AFFO guidance as a result, which triggered a huge drop in the company's share price. Though Spirit Realty Capital sold some ShopKo stores in the following quarters in an effort to reduce its exposure to ShopKo, investors have remained cautious ever since.

I discussed Spirit Realty Capital's ShopKo problems, and analyzed the REIT's investment proposition in my article entitled "This 9.1% Yielding, Mispriced Retail REIT Is A Strong Buy" in late October 2017 (this analysis primarily targeted the REIT's common shares, but it is just as valid as far as the preferred stock is concerned).

The key takeaway: Spirit Realty Capital divested of some of its ShopKo stores in order to reduce cash flow and balance sheet risks AND continued to cover its dividend with cash flow, so I had no immediate concerns that a dividend cut was imminent. I still see the common shares as a promising buy, but only for investors with a higher-than-average risk tolerance.

Here are Spirit Realty Capital's updated dividend coverage stats.

Source: Achilles Research

Spirit Realty Capital eventually proposed to spin off Shopko store properties into another REIT structure, Spirit MTA REIT, Inc. The spin-off is a creative way for Spirit Realty Capital to separate higher and lower quality assets, and create more transparency for its property portfolio which could lead to a higher market valuation for the REIT's prime real estate assets.

Here's the proposed spin-off structure.

Source: Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit MTA REIT, a subsidiary of Spirit Realty Capital, filed a form 10 registration statement with the SEC in early March.

Given the negative investor sentiment surrounding retail companies and given the uncertainty surrounding the spin-off, Spirit Realty Capital's shares have still not fully recovered from the May 2017 sell-off.

Source: StockCharts

Investors don't have much love for retail companies right now as U.S. retailers are expected to set off another wave of large-scale store closures in 2018. Further, the recent Toys R Us bankruptcy also isn't likely to create new investor interest in the retail sector. And given the uncertainty surrounding the spin-off, I think Spirit Realty Capital's preferred shares may offer income investors a "safer" way of investing into the REIT's lease business as opposed to the common shares. Preferred shares have a higher ranking in the capital structure, thereby offering investors a higher degree of principal protection.

2017 was a turbulent year for Spirit Realty Capital, and it has shown that REIT investors need to be prepared for volatility. Spirit Realty Capital's common stock yields 9.01 percent, but a nine percent dividend yield never comes without risk. Spirit Realty Capital's 6.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (SRC.PRA), on the other hand, might be a good way to invest in the commercial property REIT.

The Series A was issued in late 2017, and its call date is 10/3/2022. The Series A preferred stock pays shareholders a $0.3750 quarterly cash dividend, meaning investors currently get a 6.57 percent yield. Spirit Realty Capital's common stock yields 9.01 percent at the time of writing, implying that the preferred shares effectively come with a 244 basis point yield disadvantage compared to the common shares. However, the preferred stock also offers income investors a higher degree of principal protection while the six and a half percent yield is still quite attractive.

Valuation

Spirit Realty Capital's shares currently change hands for 9.5x Q4-2017 run-rate AFFO. On a price-to-book basis, Spirit Realty Capital's shares are the cheapest in the peer group of large-scale U.S. commercial property REITs.

SRC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

The preferred shares also priced attractively in my opinion: They can be bought for $22.60 at the time of writing, or a 9.6 percent discount to the $25 liquidation preference value.

Your Takeaway

Investors don't have to buy Spirit Realty Capital's risky 9.01 percent yield. The Series A preferred stock is an attractive alternative for income investors that value a decent investment yield, but that also don't want to assume too much dividend risk, especially in the struggling retail sector. Spirit Realty Capital's preferred stock provides income investors with more downside protection due to its higher ranking in the capital structure, but still provides a decent dividend on a recurring basis. Buy for income.

