PCI: Moving In The Wrong Direction

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) is not an attractive investment option at its current market price. While the fund trades at a discount to NAV, its valuation is above its average for the past year, so it is not cheap in isolation. Furthermore, PCI's undistributed net investment income (UNNI) figures point to a fund that is struggling to earn enough income to cover its distribution without realizing gains. Finally, the mortgage market is becoming more risky, as home prices rise, default numbers level off, and some private insurers are pulling back from insuring higher yield mortgages.

First, a little about PCI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective to seek current income, and with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Currently, the fund is trading at $23.09/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.1641/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.53%. Over the past year PCI has performed very strongly, and it has in the short-term as well. I last reviewed PCI back in December, and advised investors to pick up the fund. Since that time, PCI has given shareholders a total return of 5.85%, which is impressive short-term performance. Despite this impressive performance, some of PCI's underlying metrics no longer look as attractive, and the outlook for the housing market - which effects mortgage default rates - is becoming less rosy. Therefore, I believe a more cautious approach to PCI is currently warranted, and I will explain why in detail below.

NAV Figures Look Good, UNII Figures Do Not

One of PCI's biggest selling points, and a primary reason for my buy recommendations in the past, has been the fund's steady NAV gains. As PCI bought up portfolios of riskier mortgages on the cheap during the recession, that asset class has come back strongly and delivered impressive gains for the fund. To illustrate, consider that at this date last year, PCI had a NAV of $21.78/share. As of 3/15/18, that figure is $23.65/share, representing a gain of 8.59%, all while paying out its handsome distribution, without exception. This is immensely important for CEF investors, because it is a sign the fund's underlying assets are increasing in value and is probably the most important catalyst for driving a fund's share price higher.

Given this backdrop, why am I starting to feel less optimistic about a fund I recommended a few months ago? One reason is the fund's distribution coverage ratio, which is not terrible, but not especially comforting either. The fund's fiscal year to date distribution coverage ratio is over 86%, which is similar to what it was during my last review, so no real sign for concern there. However, its more recent figures are moving in the wrong direction. Consider that PCI's six month rolling distribution coverage ratio is over 93%, while its three month stands above 89%, reflecting a downward trend. Furthermore, this three month ratio stood around 97% back in December, so it looks especially concerning from that perspective. Equally important is the current undistributed net investment income (UNII) clocks in at a negative $.10/share, indicating the fund has paid out more in distributions than it has earned in income, which is never a reassuring sign.

Valuation - Still Cheap, But Above The Mean

Another positive aspect of PCI, especially when compared to other Pimco CEF's, is the fund's valuation. PCI currently has the cheapest valuation of all twenty Pimco CEFs, as its share price trades at a discount to the fund's NAV of 2.79%. Of course, this is nothing new, as PCI is notorious for having the cheapest valuation long-term, yet it still stands out. In fact, only three other Pimco CEFs trade at a discount at all, the rest all trade at premiums, with some at substantial premiums. Buying a CEF at a discount is obviously ideal, because it means you are essentially paying less to own a fund's assets than they are worth, which is clearly prudent investing.

While I certainly view PCI's discount as a positive overall, it is not as attractive as it has been. This is because its discount of 2.79% represents the most expensive valuation for PCI this year, as its range since the start of 2018 has been between 2.79% - 6.86%. Furthermore, over the past fifty-two weeks, PCI has never traded at NAV or at a premium, so a discount, while attractive on the surface, is really business as usual for this fund. In fact, the fund's average discount over the past trading year is 3.44%, indicating its current valuation is more expensive than the fund's average. While this does not guarantee PCI can not trend higher, I am more inclined to believe it will begin to revert back to its mean at some point in the short-term. This belief tells me a better buying opportunity will likely present itself.

Mortgage Risks On The Horizon

PCI is a fund made up predominately of securities related to mortgages, so it is important to consider the housing market when evaluating PCI. It is stating the obvious that the U.S. housing market has come back strongly since the recession, as rock bottom interest rates helped fuel an increase in demand for homes, prices have risen, and delinquencies have sharply declined. As this sector has performed strongly, so has PCI, and the fund's NAV has risen and it has been able to consistently pay out handsome distributions.

However, now that the economy has been growing for years, mortgage rates have crept up and demand has started to slow. The major correction has come and gone, and we need to consider what may happen from here. While I am not suggesting the housing market is set to substantially decline, it is important to consider some headwinds on the horizon. The chart below illustrates the Delinquency Rate on Single-Family Residential Mortgages (booked in domestic offices) from commercial banks:

Source: St. Louis Fed

As you can see, we have made substantial progress on this front, but the drop has started to level off, and it is still above pre-crisis levels. Furthermore, a couple of market developments make me less optimistic about investing in this sector. One, as lending standards have risen post-crisis (a good thing), borrowers with less than stellar credit have been turning to alternative lenders for their housing needs, representing a growing number of non-bank originated mortgage loans. As the firms offering these loans are not large banks, there is increased liquidity and credit risk for these offerings. Two, in order to reach a larger populace, Fannie Mae began offering mortgages to borrowers with debt-to-income ratios as high as 50 percent to obtain low down payment mortgages. This figure is above the federal government's maximum of 43% to be considered a “qualified mortgage”. Essentially, this means the loans are more risky, and have a higher chance of default. And insurers of mortgages are taking notice and are refusing to back mortgages they deem too risky. For example, insurer MGIC has stopped insuring mortgages with debt ratios above 45%, unless certain conditions are met. Other insurers such as Essent Guaranty, Genworth Mortgage Insurance, and Radian Guaranty have announced similar moves.

What this says to me is that the mortgage sector is getting increasingly complicated and more risky and, with rates set to rise this year, this could mean now is not the best time to initiate positions in a heavily mortgage-backed fund.

Increasing Interest Rates May Harm PCI

A final concern I have for PCI is the current outlook for interest rates, as the fund does not have the ideal make-up to handle those increases. To illustrate, consider the fund's current effective duration is over 5.5 years, which indicates the fund is mostly intermediate and long-term debt. In a rising rate environment, a fund will want more short-term debt, so that the debt matures sooner and the proceeds can be re-invested at prevailing (higher) rates. Not only is 5.5 years more long-term, it is up significantly from my last review, by about one year. I would have preferred to see this figure come down, not up, and am surprised by its sudden jump. Furthermore, its use of leverage is also very high, at almost 47%. Of course, the use of leverage is very common in CEFs and is a primary reason for PCI's strong performance over the past few years. However, this leverage also poses a real risk, and losses can be magnified from its use, in a similar way gains are magnified. While this figure is very high in isolation, it also looks high in relative terms. I selected three other Pimco CEFs that are closest to PCI in terms of holdings: Income Opportunity Fund (PKO), Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS), and Dynamic Income Fund (PDI). Their leverage percentages are below:

CEF Total Effective Leverage PCI 46.82% PKO 38.63% RCS 29.54% PDI 45.14%

As you can see, PCI's is the highest of the bunch, which is not ideal if interest rates rise.

Of course, we need to consider if interest rates will actually increase this year. By almost all accounts, it appears they will, starting with the Fed's next meeting on March 21st. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rates, there is almost a 95% chance of an interest rate increase during that meeting. Looking forward to the end of the year, there is a 90% chance that the U.S. will see between two and four rate hikes this year, as displayed by the chart below:

Source: CME Group

Clearly, interest rates will be going up in 2018, and that is not ideal for PCI.

Bottom-line

PCI is a CEF that is always on my radar as it is a fund that continuously trades at a discount to NAV. Despite this consistent "cheap" valuation, its discount can vary widely, indicating that not all discounts are attractive entry points. Currently, the fund is sitting at a discount below its mean for the year, indicating it is more expensive than average in the short-term. While the fund's NAV continues to improve, other metrics, such as UNII and distribution coverage ratios, paint a cloudier picture. While PCI has delivered for investors short-term, I feel the headwinds on the horizon make for a decent time to take some profit, and would recommend investors avoid initiating positions in the fund at this time.

