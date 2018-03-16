Quorum Health's (QHC) CEO Tom Miller on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 11:00 January 1, 0000 11:54 AM ET

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

March 16, 2018, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Tom Miller - President and CEO

Michael Culotta - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Jonathan Jenson - Imperial Capital

David Common - JPMorgan

Chris Colvin - BICM

Frank Morgan - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Culotta

Thank you, Heidi. Good morning and welcome to Quorum Health's fourth quarter conference call.

Before we begin the call, I would like to read the following disclosure statement. This conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements including all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, which are described in headings such as Risk Factors, in our Form 10-K filing and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a consequence, actual results may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in today's discussion. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements.

We issued a press release yesterday afternoon with our financial statements and definitions and calculations of adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures and potential divestitures including reconciliations to U.S. GAAP measurements. We have included a slide presentation on our Web site to supplement today's discussions.

Our results consolidate the results of a 31 owned or leased hospitals and the results of Quorum Health Resources. Our same-facility information excludes the Sandhills facility in Hamlet, North Carolina, sold on December 1, 2016; the Barrow facility in Winder, Georgia, sold on December 31, 2016; the Cherokee facility in Centre, Alabama, sold on March 31, 2017, the Trinity facility in Augusta, Georgia, sold on June 30, 2017, the two Pennsylvania facilities, Lock Haven and Sunbury, which were sold on September 30, 2017 and the L.V. Stabler facility in Greenville, Alabama, sold on October 31, 2017.

In addition, we also filed our Annual Report on Form 10-K last night. All of our discussions are supplemented by the press release, the earnings presentation slides on our Web site, and our Form 10-K. All calculations we will be discussing exclude impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill, expenses incurred related to the spin-off from Community Health Systems, certain legal, professional and settlement costs, net gain or loss on sale of hospitals, change in estimate relating to the net realizable value of our accounts receivable and severance costs for the headcount reductions. Please refer to the slide presentation for a further description and calculation of adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures and potential divestitures.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Tom Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer. Tom?

Tom Miller

Thank you, Mike, and good morning and welcome to Quorum Health's fourth quarter 2017 conference call. With me today is Marty Smith, Executive Vice President of Operations; Dr. Shaheed Koury, our Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; Mike Culotta, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

And I want to introduce and welcome Alfred Lumsdaine, our Executive Vice President of Finance who will become our Chief Financial Officer at the end of the this month. Alfred, welcome aboard. Mike and I have some comments covering our fourth quarter results, and we’ll then open the call up for your questions.

As you can see by our results, we remain focused on the successful execution to achieve our long-term goals. Slide 3 outlines our key initiatives as we continue to concentrate on improving our core operations and increase our profitability by improving the volume in our core assets despite a challenging environment, refining our portfolio and reducing debt, increasing our case mix index, adding physicians for expanded and enhanced services, excelling in quality and patient experience, controlling costs and enhancing the profitability of Quorum Health Resources.

Here are more details of our key initiatives and a few other highlights. For the fourth quarter in our Continuing Hospital Group, admissions were up 3.4%, adjusted admissions were up 3.7%, surgeries were up 6.1% and ER visits were up 2.6%.

We grew net patient revenues before the bad debt provisions at our group of 24 facilities by $30.7 million or 7.5% when factoring out the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee, HQAF, for the first three quarters of 2017 and a change in estimate adjustments in 2016.

For the year, our consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $141.8 million and our adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures was $162.5 million. Both of these amounts were within our guidance ranges. We also exceeded our net revenue guidance for the year.

Slides 4 and 5 demonstrate the impact of divestitures on our adjusted EBITDA and margins. We divested L.V. Stabler in Greenville, Alabama on October 31, 2017 which now brings the divestiture total to seven non-strategic facilities through December 31, 2017.

Our adjusted EBITDA adjusted for the seven completed divestures this quarter was $54.1 million. We recently announced a divestiture of another hospital Vista West bringing our total to-date to eight.

Slides 6 and 7 provides recent highlights of our divestiture program. Net proceeds of the eight completed sales to-date approximate $47 million and we have used $45 million of that amount to reduce our secured debt.

Currently, we have an asset purchase agreement on Clearview which we expect to be sold by the end of the first quarter for approximately $35 million to $40 million. All net proceeds will be used to pay down the term loan B.

The decision to close the facility in Massillon, Ohio was not made lightly. This facility has been losing money for over six years. As part of our goal to increase the financial stability of the company, we vow to either sell certain facilities or turn them around and if neither can be achieved, we will close the facility.

After multiple attempts to turn the facility around, we were forced to make the difficult decision to close the doors. We have a number of other hospitals we are still marketing and will continue to keep you informed on where we are in terms of our plans to sell hospitals and delever the company.

One of our letters of intent that we discussed in the third quarter that represented two facilities of approximately $110 million of an estimated purchase price did not result in the signing of an asset purchase agreement. The prospective buyer did not believe it was a strategic fit for their organization.

As you know, not all letters of intent result in ultimate sales. We’re committed to continue to keep you informed as we continue to evaluate additional facilities for potential divestitures. This augments our efforts to reduce leverage and helps us to establish a foundation for a cost-efficient profitable company, which will create room for expansion.

We will use substantially all of the divestiture proceeds to pay down debt. Slide 7 gives you a progression of our sales proceeds and debt pay down. We continue to estimate what all sales proceeds, including those completed to-date, that we would be able to pay down an additional $203 million to $253 million of our secured debt. This does not include the expected proceeds from Clearview that will reduce this further.

We continue to strengthen our core Continuing Hospitals by expanding service lines and recruiting physicians and advanced practitioners, particularly in our strategic specialty areas. Through December 31, 2017, 104 physicians and advanced practitioners have commenced in our 24 facilities, an increase of 13% with 25 commitments in our priority specialties.

Please see Slide 8. Reminds you of the higher operating expenses as new physicians ramp up their practices, particularly in salaries, wages and benefit line. It helps demonstrate the impact of our strategy of adding targeted new services and increasing acuity. I want to highlight that we have grown same facility Medicare case mix each quarter since our inception.

For the fourth quarter, our same facility Medicare case mix increased 4.3% to 1.45. Also increasing for the seventh consecutive quarter is our all-payor case mix which is up 3.4% for the quarter. We continue to increase access points in our market, while remaining discipline on costs.

This year, we added four new urgent care centers to bring our total to 13 and then imaging centers. We opened two new cath labs in New Mexico and Arkansas and are targeting three more in 2018.

We expanded IPU services in five markets and are finalizing a Quorum-based telemedicine program which will launch in 12 of our communities with the primary focus on telecardiology, telestroke, telecritical care and telepsyche.

We have expanded behavioral health services in selected strategic markets and are set to open a new behavioral unit in a significant market by April 1st. Additionally, we are kicking off a Quorum rural health Medicare Shared Savings Program in 19 of our markets on January 2018.

As noted in Slide 10, our expansion projects in Springfield, Oregon continues progressing according to our expectations. See Slide 10. Cost incurred to-date are approximately $83 million with total projected costs estimated of 105 million. Phase 1 with new patient rooms is opened and we estimate a total price completion in late 2018 which includes expanded surgical and ER capacity. We expect a return on this investment to be in the 12% to 18% range once it’s fully operational.

I continue to emphasize our dedication to quality and patient safety. You can see our consistent improvements on Slide 11. Our executive quality dashboard indicates a 5.5% improvement for our hospitals over the baseline in the third quarter of 2016. Additionally, our serious safety event rates indicate a 92% reduction through quarter three 2017 from its 2013 baseline. We remain very proud of our continuous improvements with these patient-centered endeavors.

Our vision is to improve the health in every community which we serve. And I want to thank all of you. And here’s Mike to discuss the fourth quarter financial results.

Michael Culotta

Thank you, Tom. Remember, we did not exist as an independent company until April 29, 2016. Thus, the 2016 full year results include partial period of ownership under Community Health Systems and there are numerous items that affect the year-to-year comparison.

Some of the larger items, several of which reflect adverse impacts resulting from the spin-off from Community Health Systems and related actions are; volume and rate impacts, increases in losses from facilities that are being considered for sale, change in corporate office versus the prior management allocations resulting from the spin-off, other previous corporate cost allocations and credits, increases in medical specialist fees, differences in TSA costs and customers services compared to previous intercompany charges for similar services from CHS to our hospitals, declines in electronic health record reimbursements and rebates and administrative fees reimbursements from the GPO that declined due to the change in ownership.

All of these are described in more detail in the Form 10-K in the Management's Discussion & Analysis section where we include a year-to-year comparison to the prior year, a Q4-to-Q4 comparison and a sequential quarter comparison.

We’ve included slides 12, 30 and 31 to demonstrate the financial impact and the timing of the HQAF program, which significantly impacts revenues and adjusted EBITDA. In addition, we have given some additional information we have received on this program from the California Hospital Association.

The company adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenues from Contracts with Customers on January 1, 2018 and during the fourth quarter of 2017 completed the evaluation of the resulting impact on its consolidated results of operations, financial position and cash flows.

A significant portion of the adoption of this ASU was the process of evaluating characteristics of patient accounts receivable portfolios to ensure that when evaluated under the new standard it would result in a materially consistent revenue amount for such portfolios as if patient account was evaluated on the contract-by-contract basis.

The main component of this evaluation was the estimation of what portion of an insurance patient’s account will ultimately be due from the patient as a copayment or deductible and of that amount, how much will ultimately be collectable.

The company updated its processes to accommodate this evaluation and as a result has recorded a change in estimate to increase the company’s allowance for doubtful accounts at December 31, 2017 in the amount of $21 million.

Also, as you know as we have previously stated, our billing and collections cycle is performed by our former parent under the Transition Services Agreement. Tom has already provided the adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestiture amounts for the quarter and the year, but I just wanted to provide a little more color.

The Affinity closure occurred in early 2018 and the Vista West sale was completed just two weeks ago. Clearview is set to be sold at the end of this month. The losses we incurred to the fourth quarter and the year are reflected in the adjusted EBITDA line and added back to the adjusted EBITDA adjusted for potential divestitures.

So our adjusted EBITDA $49 million for the quarter of 2017 was impacted negatively by these three facilities that will be gone by the first quarter of 2018. Affinity lost $6.5 million for the year and $2.5 million for the quarter. Clearview lost $1.5 million for the year and $1.3 million for the quarter. And Vista West lost $1.5 million for the year and $0.6 million for the quarter.

Please see Slide 13. In addition, there are other items that impacted our fourth quarter. Due to the timing of the legislation on the approval of the low-volume hospital Medicare adjustments, we were unable to record approximately $2.4 million of additional revenue. However, this will be recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

We had to settle an amount with Blue Cross of Illinois relating to 2016 and 2017 in the amount of $1.6 million. Of this amount, only about $0.3 million related to the fourth quarter. We recorded approximately $0.8 million in an inventory write-down.

We recorded $0.9 million on a lease for space here in Brentwood which we have not been able to sublease or sublease at the contracted rate. These three items accounted for approximately $3.3 million of additional charges or less revenues. None of these items discussed were add-backs to our adjusted EBITDA.

Again, see Slide 13. Now to review our fourth quarter with respect to some items relating to revenues and volumes on a same-facility and continuing hospitals group basis. Please see slides 14 through 19.

On a same-facility basis, total net patient revenues before the provision for bad debts increased 4.3% when factoring out the HQAF for the first three quarters and adjusting for the increase in the allowance for Medicaid that was recorded in 2016.

As Tom mentioned earlier, the net patient revenues before bad debt of the continuing hospitals group increased $30.7 million, which was comprised of $15.5 million from volumes and $15.2 million from payor rates and acuity.

Although volumes trends in the same facilities were all positive, it was the volumes in the continuing hospitals group that showed the greatest improvement as we focus on those facilities.

Same-facility admissions, adjusted admissions, surgeries and ER visits were up 0.4%, 0.6%, 0.8% and 1.5%, respectively, compared to the larger increases in the continuing hospitals group that Tom described earlier.

See Slide 17. As it relates to volume trends, admissions were positively impacted by approximately 200 admissions as we experienced a 22% increase in flu-related cases. The flu represented 5.2% of admissions this year compared to 4.3% last year. We experienced increases in flu cases in 19 of our markets.

Also, we experienced higher Medicare observations as they increased 9%. Births were up 1.3%. And importantly, major hip and knee joint replacements were up 20% as a result of the recruiting efforts in this specialty.

In terms of payor mix on the same-facility basis, the payor mix was impacted by the HQAF of $22.5 million that represents the first three quarters of 2017’s revenues recorded in the fourth quarter this year offset by the $11.4 million additional Medicaid contractual recorded in the fourth quarter of last year reducing Medicaid revenues.

The percentage of Medicaid revenues would have dropped about 160 basis points. A part of that relates to the overall drop in HQAF revenues of $15.4 million from the 2016 base period.

On a same-facility basis, the provision for bad debt increased approximately $2 million. When factoring out the adjustment of $21 million mentioned earlier and the $11.4 million change in estimate last year, the percent of the provision on net patient revenues when factoring out the first three quarters of HQAF and the 11.4 Medicaid contractual and addition to the two items above was 9.9% both quarters.

We continue to supplement the processes to backfill our third-party outsourced billing and collections group in an effort to improve the follow up and ultimate collection on accounts.

So overall in the area of net operating revenues, it was the story of stronger volumes, particularly in the continuing hospitals group and flu did contribute to that volume growth.

We have included Slide 20 for your review on the changes in salaries, benefits, supplies and other operating expenses as we continue to discuss the fourth quarter. Further details can be obtained in our Form 10-K, but briefly.

Overall, salaries and wages and benefits decreased $15.5 million. There was a decline of $25.3 million due to the divestitures, a $1.5 million decline in potential divestitures, offset by an increase of $15.6 million for the continuing hospitals group primarily due to the increased costs of our physician clinics as a result of recruitment efforts and normal rate increases.

Corporate office and QHR salaries and benefits declined from last year, approximately $4.2 million due to a reduction in force. Overall, supplies expense declined $2.9 million. Supplies expense declined $6.9 million relating to the divestitures and declined $1.3 million related to the potential divestiture group.

The continuing hospitals group increased $5.4 million predominately in implants as a result of the increases in orthopedic surgeries as we have described earlier. This line item accounted for a 25 basis point increase. In addition, we took a write down in inventory of $0.8 million, as described earlier.

Overall, other operating expenses declined $6.6 million. Other operating expenses declined $17.3 million related to the divestiture group and declined $0.7 million related to the potential divestiture group.

The continuing hospital group increased $10.9 million predominately and recording the full year HQAF provider fees of $7.9 million. Rent expense increased $1.6 million of which $0.9 million of that was to accrue for the future rent on sublease space for which the sublease amount is below our contracted rate.

HITECH accounted for a reduction in reimbursement of approximately $1.5 million. The majority of this decline in the depreciation expense line item was a result of last year's impairment charges and divestitures. Our results also include updated long-lived impairment charges of $25.8 million as a result of negotiations on sale of certain facilities and the closure of Affinity.

See Slide 21. So overall on the topic of expenses, we continue to bear the impact of cost substantially in excess of those anticipated to turn the spin-off and see pressure on salaries as we employ more physicians which should continue to help improve on volumes, increase in supplies expense as we see higher implant costs due to orthopedic surgeries and increases in other operating expenses as we continue to see increases in medical specialists fees.

In a continuing effort to control cost, we have taken companywide efforts to review all of our contracts and renegotiate the contracts we believe are detrimental to our financial performance.

With regard to taxes, the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act was signed on December 22, 2017. The Act includes a number of changes to existing U.S. tax laws that impact the company, most notably a reduction of the U.S. corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% for taxes beginning after December 31, 2017.

Although the tax changes are not effective until 2018, we revalued our deferred taxes including the valuation allowances during the fourth quarter of 2017. As a result of the enacted rate change and a reduction of valuation allowances, we recorded a tax benefit of $24 million in deferred income tax expense for the change in the net deferred tax liability at the 21% rate and a reduction in the valuation allowance.

Now for comments as it relates to our cash flows for the year and the quarter period, please see slides 22 through 25. As you know, we have collected approximately $31 million of the $50 million from the California HQAF program from 2015 through 2016. We expect the remaining amount to be collected in the latter part of this quarter or early second quarter.

We also collected $51 million of the $65 million that we were owed from the State of Illinois relating to Medicaid patients and state employee patients. Some of these amounts go back over two years.

Our interest payments were greater this year than last year due to the debt being outstanding for the full year versus only eight months in 2016 as well as the timing of the payments. You can see the difference from the supplemental cash flow information in the 10-K is $34.9 million.

Due to the collection efforts mentioned previously, our DSOs declined to 23 days versus the 74 days at September 30, 2017. Medical specialist fees are up $9.7 million year-to-date on a same-facility basis, and as you recall were up $22 million for the full year in 2016 versus the full year in 2015. So this is up $31.7 million over an eight quarter timeframe.

As we have recruited physicians and employed them, this has increased our salaries, wages and benefits expense by approximately $20 million on an annualized basis. But the other side of this is that we are beginning to see the improvements in volumes in certain areas.

We have legal, professional and other settlement costs including lawsuits relating to claims by shareholders and bondholders in connection with the spin-off and relating to the arbitration with our former parent regarding the TSAs and other actions associated with the spin-off. We were not indemnified by CHS for pre-spin claims related to QHR. This impacted us $4 million in cash for the first quarter of 2017.

As it relates to our increased interest payment, we will continue to sell non-strategic facilities and assets to help reduce our debt load even if it means we get below the 24 that we have in the continuing hospitals group.

As it relates to collection efforts, we are supplementing our workforce at our facilities and here at corporate to help increase collections. We need to gain control of our billing and collection processes as this would reduce costs and increase cash flow.

As it relates to the increased cost of medical specialist fees, we are reviewing every contract as we discussed before. As it relates to our physician cost, we are constantly reviewing productivity and market share. We will continue to challenge our CapEx, but we are very careful not to shortchange quality.

You will also note that we have amended our credit agreement to give us a little more flexibility as it relates to net senior secured leverage ratio. In the first quarter of 2019, it was going to drop from 4.75x in the fourth quarter of 2018 to a 4.0x coverage.

We have now gotten that ratio extended and increased in certain quarters. The net secured leverage ratio on a trailing 12-month basis at December 31, 2017 is approximately 3.87x using the calculation from this amendment too. Our consolidated EBITDA cushion is $40.7 million and our secured debt cushion is $193.3 million.

Please see Slide 26. You will see on Slide 27, our adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestiture role. Our 2018 guidance is as follows and we refer to Slide 28. We expect net operating revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 to range between $1.925 billion to $1.975 billion, adjusted EBITDA to range from $145 million to $165 million, adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures to be in the range of $160 million to $180 million and certain expected hospital sales have moved to 2018.

We have headwinds on the lower reimbursement on electronic health records incentives of $3 million. We have non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and other non-cash benefits of approximately $10 million to $12 million and approximately $20 million to $25 million of non-cash self-insurance reserves. All of these items are add-backs under this credit agreement.

The Illinois income tax credit of approximately $8 million is expected to be recorded and collected in the third quarter, so third quarter will have a higher EBITDA. Reduction in the Illinois supplemental funding of approximately $4 million which will be recorded in the last six months of the year.

And Oregon revenue tax expense of $2 million. Clearview sale to occur on March 31st with the proceeds to pay down debt the first week of April. Other sales of facilities to occur late in the year.

Affinity closure that occurred in the first quarter will impact the first quarter negatively as the losses are expected to be approximately $8 million. This hospital has been losing money for over six years.

Please note the above as we do not give quarterly guidance but are giving you some general direction. As stated above, the first quarter will be impacted by the closure and losses of Affinity, thus reducing adjusted EBITDA. It will be added back for adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures and closures. Tom?

Tom Miller

Thanks, Michael. Let me correct one statement that Mike made. I think he was dreaming but he indicated our DSOs have declined to 23 days. Actually they’ve declined to 63 days from 74. We have a goal of getting into the 23 days but we’re not in that point today. But I hope – Mike, I appreciate you going through all these results. As you can tell, Mike has still been fully engaged in everything in regard to our company as he begins his next life in the next month or so.

Our consistent success in expanding services in our market as well as our focus on quality enhancement is evident in our results and we are pleased by the improvements that we are seeing in our core assets, particularly with volume growth against an industry backdrop of muted growth. Our portfolio refinement continues to progress as we remain committed to reducing debt to establish a foundation of cost efficiency and increased profitability which will create room for future expansion.

In closing, I want to thank our physicians, our hospital leadership teams, our nurses and our support staff for their dedication and encouragement. We thank you for your help.

With that, Heidi, we’re ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Jonathan Jenson with Imperial Capital. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Jenson

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. My first question relates to the expected future asset proceeds. If you could just walk us through the bridge of I think last quarter it was 150 million. You were expecting some future divestitures and now at the midpoint to 230 here or so. Can you just walk us through how you get there?

Michael Culotta

Yes. The original 150 we had mentioned to everyone basically related to three facilities. One was Clearview which now will close which will be between $35 million and $40 million. And then there were – as Tom mentioned, there were two other facilities that we had letter of intent under and that did not materialize into APA. So that was another 110. So that got to the original 150 that we were discussing in that category. So right now what we have under APA is the $35 million to $40 million which is not included in the 203 to 253, so you would be reducing it. Let’s just make like simple and round down by $40 million, so it puts you roughly around 163 to 213, something like that. And then we have a number of facilities that we are looking at right now to sell, both that are in the divestiture group that we have that are just the continuation that we are marketing and that we also have other facilities that we are marketing also.

Jonathan Jenson

Great. That’s very helpful color. And then I guess my second question is, looking at some of the hospitals that are being sold today or going forward, why are they generating negative EBITDA in the first place? Is it admissions or some other data that we could point to?

Tom Miller

When you look at hospitals that are losing money, many of these hospitals have not been in great market positions. Either their market shares have been less than 30% of their market. They haven’t had any positions in those markets and we’ve not necessarily been successful in recruiting them, or their payor mix is such, the payor mix long term wasn’t positive for us. And you can’t change payor mix overnight. And so strategically we look that we may be – I think one of the hospitals we talked about at one point in time had an average census of 2. And I give you the smartest hospital CEO in the world and grow it to 4, grow it 100%, but I still have a hospital with an average census of 4 who’s sending out 50 to 80 admissions out of their ER to competitors that have tertiary care players, because we just don’t have the medical staff. And so strategically we look at where we believe that the communities can support our strategies where we can grow and build doctors into it and where in long term we believe that we could have a strategic relationship with the community that’s positive. And as we get closer to selling hospitals, as the medical staff understands what’s going on in the past month you sold, we do see some additional losses because they maybe deciding to do work at other places so they have a place to work, because they don’t know who the buyer is and what that means. And so we stay focused on trying to limit those type losses. But some of the facilities we have, the benefits are going to the strategic players or the strategic tertiary care players in the community that we did not own.

Jonathan Jenson

That’s very helpful detail. Thanks for that clarification. And then my last question just relates to sort of playing devil’s advocate here regarding the arbitration in June. Is there any sort of basis that Community Health really has for any claims against the company? And maybe just walking through what you believe some of the likely scenarios may be?

Tom Miller

Yes, we’re not going to talk about the details of the dispute between the two organizations. But I just want you to know both Community Health System and our company feel like we’ll be able to work this out in a way that’s positive for both organizations. And even through we’re going through this process, I know the CEO of our parent company wants us to be just as successful as his company and we want the same and we’ll find the right solution to this.

Michael Culotta

And also one thing. We do disclose in our K and once disclosed in our Q the arbitration proceedings start June 18th through the 29th. From there, it would go to the arbitrators and that would take about 30 days. So we should know something sometime in August.

Jonathan Jenson

Okay. Thank you, guys. Best of luck and continued success.

Tom Miller

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of David Common with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

David Common

Yes. Good morning. Thank you. Congratulations on the progress and really appreciate the continued – you’re giving us data that helps us track at such a – really it’s the profitability of the continuing hospitals versus divestitures. Good luck to Mike as he departs. I have two questions. One is, I think you’ve been aiming to be breakeven free cash flow. Is that the plan for 2018? And then what sort of CapEx would be embedded in that? And then second question; analysts as you know and who want to try to attribute any write-down of accounts receivables to prior periods even if it’s really imprecise. Can you say anything that would help us at least think about that issue? Thanks.

Michael Culotta

Okay. Relating to the guidance that we gave in terms of that, we don’t give a whole lot from the standpoint of cash flow or CapEx but we will say this. You’re right from the standpoint we’ll be very, very close to a flat level of free cash flow probably in terms of the CapEx. It’s probably going to be in the $65 million to $75 million range. That will be adjusted based on cash flow. And as you know, we have a large amount of dollars, roughly about $126 million of cash interest that goes out each and every year. So thus the importance of it for us to be able to sell facilities and pay that down. I’m not quite sure about your second question on the accounts receivable. So if you could help me understand that one again.

David Common

Sure. I think or at least the way I’d frame it is that if there were accounts receivable on the books that needed to be written down, inherently there was a recording of revenue in past periods that was overly optimistic. And it’s helpful to know did that arise principally in 2014, '15? What it over a longer period of time? It seems like it’s not recent, but any commentary on how that came about? Thank you.

Michael Culotta

Yes. Under the new standard and it’s effective January 1st, it’s very interesting. Before when we did “a hindsight calculation,” we did it based on globally looking at self-pay accounts. So you’re taking a look at your self-pay accounts, your lumping them in with pure self-pays, you’re lumping in both that are co-pays and deductibles and you’re lumping them in into when you give those to a third party collection agency and how much you’re going to collect from that. And so that was the older methodology that was used. Under the new standard, you have to break it down in a patient-by-patient approach in terms of taking a look. It’s by each patient believe it or not and it would be based on the patient in that area, the geographics of that area. So we actually had to go in and detail look at each one of the patients. Now we had to look at it sort of a year ago and then project that into this timeframe. So to answer your question, that change in estimate was basically refining that process is the best way to describe it. And when you went back and you looked another year actually and you looked back at 2016, that number was actually very similar. And so you’re exactly right. It was that we looked at 2016, we came up with that methodology by looking at year, what took place with those patients over a year and then had to look at the patients that were in the accounts receivable and project those based on the historical trends. So you’re exactly right. So the best example would be we used a global number and then as those patients came through and they may have been higher based on our hindsight that we looked at, then basically the 2017 period would have been hit for a little bit more. And then it was just that process that conforms to that. So you’re exactly right. If you had that process a year ago, you would have had a similar number and it would have just leveled itself out. So you can almost say that one item was a catch up over a period of time to change for that estimate, if that makes sense.

David Common

Yes, you’re not the only company. I can think of three others. But I appreciate the color, Mike, and I may follow up with you on that. Thank you.

Michael Culotta

Okay.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Colvin with BICM. Please go ahead.

Chris Colvin

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to go back to the LOIs and try to understand. So you had two of those cancelled but then you raised your proceeds guidance. I guess can you tell us how some of these that have fallen through, how much of it has been impacted by results deteriorating for those hospitals? And then what gives you the confidence that you’re going to be able to resign these LOIs and get these closed in a fairly short term?

Tom Miller

Let me help on it. It was one LOI on two hospitals that actually fell through. And it has nothing to do with the operational results of those hospitals. It has everything to do with whether it was a strategic purchase for them. And I think they came to the conclusion that it was not a good strategic focus for them. And so I really don’t think it has anything to do with the results of the hospital. In regard to why we continue to look optimistic about future divestitures for hospitals is because we keep getting calls from different hospital companies, from local competitors, from strategic buyers who have interest in our hospitals. And although we’re in multiple phases of discussions associated with that, we’re just not at a point of making any announcements associated with that beyond the one that will happen at the end of this quarter in that range of $35 million to $40 million. And so it’s based on clear discussions and communications and requests we have for some of our hospitals from strategic buyers. And that’s why we’re so optimistic and want to raise it. And our goal is very straightforward to make our company stronger and reducing our debt structure associated with that and that’s important for us to do that.

Chris Colvin

Okay, that’s helpful. And then I guess if you don’t get a bid on an asset, I guess it’s – any dollar amount’s better than zero. But if you get to a point where you’re not receiving any bids, how easy is it to really close a hospital and how long does that take? Is it not the same as just closing a distribution center or something? You’ve obviously done that recently, but what is --?

Tom Miller

We did have the Affinity hospital. I’ll tell you. It is one of the most difficult things that I’ve ever done. I’ve been involved at hospitals since 2007 and I’ve worked with the leadership teams to make it successful. And it has been successful at times; then it’s fallen back at times. But over the last six years, this hospital has continued to look to lose significant millions of dollars and we have worked in investing in that facility, investing in the ERs and investing in new surgical centers and CE surgery programs with really good doctors. At the end of the day, the payor mix in the communities, the support that we have in and the ability to get managed care contracts made it a situation that we just couldn’t continue. We touch base with any potential buyer anywhere around the community because our goal would have been to first sell those assets to one of the local environments in order to keep healthcare in that community. However, there is significant amount of competitions, surgery centers, urgent care centers surrounding our hospitals straining this hospital and we just got in a position that we had really no other choice. If we really believed that we want to strengthen our company for the long term, we had to make a decision on this. It’s a very difficult decision, one that we don’t particularly like to make and one that we don’t expect to make going forward. But it’s the commitment of this leadership team to say and do what we mean and we said that if we couldn’t sell a facility that was losing money and we couldn’t operationally improve it that we would close it and we did do that.

Chris Colvin

That’s helpful. And then I guess for us investors, how do we track your progress on the asset sales? I think you gave it a 12 to 24-month timeframe, but six months from now or 12 months from now, end of the year, what should be accomplished? I guess have you all sat aside and said, okay, here’s the five hospitals we’re focused on. We’re either going to get some dollar of proceeds by the end of the year or we’re going to close these hospitals. Can you give me a sense of timing of some of these potential proceeds?

Tom Miller

I wish we could give you an exact timing but that is virtually very, very difficult to do. I think one thing the company has done which most do not and I understand why most do not and we kicked it around quite a lot here internally which was we give you guys ideas about where we are on the LOIs. And so the purpose of that was this is one of the major most important strategic initiatives that we have is to sell those challenged facilities, those non-strategic facilities and make sure that we’re reducing the debt and doing the things that we said we would do. So trying to estimate when something will be sold, go to an LOI, go to an APA and ultimately get the cash in is very, very difficult to set a timeline for that. So again, part of our amendment to our credit agreement was to give us that more flexibility, to give us a little bit more runway and be able to give us some more time to get some of those sold, because some of them do fall through. It’s going to happen. So we’ve got more out there being marketed at this point just from that standpoint to be able to meet that goal that we’ve told everybody that we’re going to meet.

Chris Colvin

Okay. And last question for me, is the midpoint of you EBITDA guidance more than divestitures which I assume is all divestitures is 170, which I think is kind of flat to '17? Correct me if that’s wrong. But if so, are you all assuming either flat revenue growth or margin compression, because you’re getting to the same EBITDA number if I’m understanding those numbers correctly?

Michael Culotta

Well, what we’re doing is again is from that number, remember we’ve got some of the hospitals that were selling now – some of the hospitals we could be selling aren’t in as losing as much and some of them that we’re looking at are single digit margins. So what you’re seeing is it sort of eats into a little bit of that EBITDA but your multiple will be very good in terms of the sales relating to that. And we did give a little bit of information, as we talked about, some of the headwinds that are taking place. Don’t forget, when you look at Affinity loss 6.5 million, we’re expecting it to lose 8 million to maybe a little bit over 8 million in the first quarter. That’s sort of impacting that number also.

Chris Colvin

I guess I didn’t ask the question well. Your EBITDA adjusting for all potential divestitures I think was about 170 million in 2017 and it looks like '18 you’re guiding the midpoint to 170 million. Is that right? And if so, is it assuming flat revenue or margin compression, because it’s the same EBITDA?

Michael Culotta

Understand, but remember potential divestitures and now we’re looking at to vest it. So again that number changes as we move hospitals in and out, we have historically – we move some hospitals in and around that area from that regard. But again, you’ve got the headwinds going on with Illinois that we’ve got. We’ve got lower electronic health records reimbursement. Again, you’re seeing more headwinds.

Tom Miller

And just to add. I think that our efforts in regard to our strategic growth and in the intensity of our hospitals, we have shown three quarters in a row growth in our continued operations. When Mike talks about a 20% growth in orthopedic surgery and a 6% in surgery overall in our continued operations, none of that has to do with the flu. That really has to do with continued commitment to try to meet the needs of our community. We don’t expect that just to stop all of a sudden associated with that. But the in and outs associated with selling hospitals that have some positive EBITDA does affect the overall EBITDA after divestitures for our hospitals. And so we continue to expect our continuing operations to continue to grow revenues and volume.

Chris Colvin

Okay. Thanks for your time.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Frank Morgan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Frank Morgan

Good morning. I guess I’ll just stay on that line of questioning. In terms of just assumptions on the continuing same-store portfolio, what are the assumptions around adjusted admissions and admissions and pricing?

Michael Culotta

Frank, we’ve not given anything out in terms of that information but we would tell you that it is from the standpoint of volumes, it is positive.

Frank Morgan

Okay. And when you looked at your – obviously you have a series of hospitals here that are in that divestiture pool, but if we look out 12, 18, 24 months, however long it takes to do it, what does the leverage profile look like for your pro forma or if you could just flip the switch, all these hospitals are divesting. What does the leverage profile of the company look like at that point?

Michael Culotta

We’re looking at being right around total leverage, our goal would be to be right around 4.5 to 4.8 on a total leverage, not secured but total.

Frank Morgan

Got you. And I guess Tom touched on this about some of the initiatives and what you’re doing in orthopedics, but of the recently recruited physicians, the people who are now onboard or have been onboard for some time, how does that sort of ramp-up pattern trajectory of driving volumes your way, how does that look? Any color there would be great. Thanks.

Tom Miller

Frank, we actually looked at our 2016 recruits to try to see how they ramped up in 2017. And so this is based on purely that information. And what we saw was our recruits in the first 90 days got about a third of their volume of what we wanted them to be. When we look at the second 90 days, it was about two-thirds of where they wanted to be. And we were seeing them ramp up not fully but in the 90% range. And when I say ramp up I mean to an MGMA midpoint of RVUs that was taken about 270 days or about three quarters of the year. And so when we talk about the growth in the continuing operations and the recruitment of our doctors and recruiting 110 doctors or 13% more than the prior year – I won’t say doctors, those are providers, we are optimistic that we will continue to see that. Now in 2018 since we have recruited some of these successful providers this past year, we are going to lower some expectations associated with them because we’d like to see them also be successful associated with it. So we don’t anticipate recruiting as much in 2018 as we did in 2017 but we anticipate the effects of 2017 recruits to show through in 2018. Hope that makes sense to you.

Frank Morgan

Got you. Maybe one last one and I’ll hop off and I apologize if somebody’s asked already. But just in terms of sort of your ER strategy and your outsourcing of physician services, a lot of the ED companies have talked about a need to go back – a lower volume environment and kind of retool the staffing model there. So I was just curious for any color there.

Tom Miller

Yes, I believe we’ve seen that over the last two years. If you look at our med specialty fees, they have growth substantially associated with really just those issues in the rural market hospitalists, anesthesiologists, ER groups trying to make sure that if they’re in this environment they also have a return on those. We believe we’ve gone through almost every one of those and right now we’re just trying to hold the line in regard to any new contracts.

Frank Morgan

Thank you.

Tom Miller

I think that’s all the questions that we have. Let me just say to all of you, we appreciate your interest in our company. We are delivering what we said we would do. We’re seeing the results associated with that.

And I want to take a second and just thank Mike Culotta for his energy and passion, his ability to communicate our results to you in a way that hopefully you understand. And as Mike goes on to wherever he’s going to be dealing with his future, we just want to thank him for the time that he’s been with our company. And so we appreciate all of you.

And if you have any further questions, Mike is here for a couple more weeks. He’ll be glad to take questions until 2 in the morning if that’s what you’d like. But after March 31st, please call Alfred. He’ll be glad to help. Thanks all of you again.

