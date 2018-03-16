Lear: Undervalued, But With A Strong Focus On The Future Of The Auto Market

With a promising e-systems offering against a global shift to electrification, the stock is an attractive long-term holding at the current price level.

The company's debt and bankruptcy history has a lot to do with investor sentiment, but I believe the company has turned over a new leaf, with proof to show.

If you’re looking for an undervalued company in the auto segment that’s almost guaranteed to grow slow and steady over the long term, then the Lear Corporation (LEA) should definitely be on your vetting list. The lowly PE ratio of 10 is merely the bitter aftertaste of investors in a company that went belly up during the great recession because of its debt pile. I believe the company has shaken off its old habits and is fiscally more responsible now. Moreover, it holds a large market share of the seat segment and a growing one in e-systems, the second of which addresses a growing auto electrification market. So let’s look at how you, as an investor, can take advantage of the troubles this company has gone through and, more importantly, come out of.

The auto industry is on the verge of the greatest disruption of our times as automaker after automaker pursues technologies like autonomous vehicle technology, electrification and connectivity. Sure, you can take the driver out of the car, but you can’t take away the seats! And that’s where the Lear Corporation makes its plush entrance. With 2017 seat assembly sales of $15.9 billion representing nearly a fourth of the addressable market, Lear looms large in a relatively stable and growing niche of a highly disruptive segment.

Source: Lear Investor Presentation

True, the niche that Lear presides over is definitely prone to disruption by any company with the capital to invest in manufacturing seats, but Lear counts nearly all the major car manufacturers as its clients. It has also established a strong foothold in two of the world’s strongest markets: the United States and China. Moreover, the company is also expanding lucratively into electrical distribution and electronics products, with its e-systems business bringing in $4.5 billion in sales for 2017, or about a fourth of overall revenue, for a grand total of $20.5 billion in total revenue for fiscal 2017.

While the seating market offers slow and long-term growth, the e-systems market provides a great opportunity for the company due to the ongoing disruption in the auto world, and also because of the relatively low market share currently held by Lear in the segment. The company’s existing relationship with leading auto players around the world will no doubt offer great leverage to grow this part of its business.

Source: Lear Investor Presentation

Against this backdrop of solid growth potential Lear reported 16% sales growth for Q4-17, with full-fiscal rate coming in at 10%. The forecast for 2018 is between $21.4 billion and $21.6 billion, the lower end of which would represent a growth rate of 4.3%.

You’re probably wondering why the company is forecasting in the low single digits when it posted double-digit growth last year. The reason for that was discussed at the earnings call:

Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $20.5 billion, as compared to $18.6 billion for the year ended December 31, 2016, an increase of $1.9 billion or 10%. New business, primarily in North America, Europe and Asia, and the acquisition of Antolin Seating positively impacted net sales by $1.4 billion and $350 million, respectively.

Essentially, organic growth was about $1.2 billion, while the rest came from the sales backlog for 2017 and the Antolin Seating acquisition. Sales should return to mid-single digits next year, which is what the company has guided for and is a reasonable growth rate to expect in a relatively slow-growing auto market.

But despite the solid 2017 results and decent growth expectation for 2018, Lear continues to trade at a low PE of 10.20, which signals an opportunity.

Next, let’s take a quick look at the balance sheet.

At the end of the fourth quarter Lear was carrying $1.951 billion in debt against a cash holding of $1.5 billion. Interest expense for fiscal 2017 was just $85.7 million compared to $1.52 billion in operating income. Lear paid $137 million as cash dividends in 2017, a payout ratio of just 10%. The balance sheet is as healthy as it gets, and Lear should have no problems in servicing its dividends over the next several years, while also having enough room to make strategic big ticket acquisitions if necessary.

LEA PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

As you can see from the chart above, despite Lear’s annual revenue increasing from $14.567 billion in 2012 to $20.46 billion in 2017, the price to earnings ratio never even scraped 20.

If everything is so good and revenue forecasts are respectable considering we’re talking about the auto segment, why is Lear trading at such a low valuation? There are a few factors that have affected market sentiment.

The auto industry, despite the impending disruption, is a highly mature one that can only offer slow and steady growth over the long term.

Then there’s Lear’s past, when the company went bankrupt during the great recession, and that continues to affect market sentiment. As automakers in the United States struggled to hold their ground during the recession, Lear saw its sales drop sharply, and nearly drowned in its debt pile. It’s a mistake the company has made sure to avoid to this day by keeping a tight leash on its long-term debt situation.

LEA Operating Income (TTM) data by YCharts

Source: Lear Investor Presentation

Another lesson the company learned is that its clients, geographies and vehicle segments must be well diversified. At the time of the bankruptcy filing, GM (GM) represented about 23% of revenue. Today it represents less than 20%, as does Ford (F).

But the valuation is certainly adjusting itself, and in a very slow fashion the stock price has increased from under $40 in 2012 to the current $189 levels. It has been slow, but the stock price has been pretty much tracking the company's earnings growth.

LEA PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Lear Corp has lagged the auto industry average for a very long time, despite reporting solid results, having a strong product portfolio, boasting a leading market position in the seat assembly market and offering a clean balance sheet to investors.

I believe the stock remains significantly undervalued and will be a great buy at the current price point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.