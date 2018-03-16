Stitch Fix: Shying Away As Margins Are Not Fixed

The company is now cutting the margin outlook by another percent, which makes that I am reducing my desired entry target to $15 again.

Following a momentum run, I sold out of my shares (too early) as I was not really impressed with the 2018 guidance either.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) has been on my watchlist since the company has gone public last year. Shares went public in October of 2017 in an IPO which originally saw lacklustre demand. Shares were priced at $15 per share, down $4 from the midpoint of the preliminary offering range.

At those levels, I was attracted to the shares given the growth of the business, large sales, low sales multiples and the fact that the business was profitable at the time. The combination of those factors made me a speculative buyer of the shares at the time. While I have enjoyed the ride up to levels in the 20s, I missed out on the momentum induced spike to $30 later in December as shares have gradually fallen back to the $20 mark again.

While I liked the situation given the circumstances at the time of the IPO, including the fact that shares were trading at $15 in October, I was less upbeat with the stock trading at $21 in January of this year as I was not necessarily impressed with the 2018 outlook.

Reviewing The IPO

Stitch Fix has seen much criticism on its business model in which consumers pay a $20 fee in order to obtain both personalised style advice by a designer and the input from data scientists. If consumers like the clothes being suggested, Stitch Fix receives the fee as the company aims to create sticky revenues by employing a subscription-based business model.

Investors feared that this could be fad which in combination with slower growth and high marketing expenses made that some believed that Stitch Fix could become a second Blue Apron (APRN), but so far the company is doing a much better job.

While I was sceptical about the willingness of consumers to pay the steep fee in order to receive advice, the actual numbers proved me wrong with millions of consumers willing to spent such a fee to get advice. With retail spending running in the hundreds of billions in North America alone, the potential is huge, especially if overseas markets are included as well. The company furthermore benefits from employing an innovative business model in an industry in which traditional retailers are stuck with legacy businesses and strategies. Besides financial strain on these businesses from the shift to online sales, many of these firms do not even have the mindset to employ or develop such business models.

Market Depressed At IPO, Too Happy In December?

Based on the $15 offering back in October, the 96 million shares of Stitch Fix were valued at $1.45 billion or at just $1.22 billion if net cash balances were taken into account. That valuation looked reasonable for a business which generates sales of nearly a billion in 2017. While margins were down a bit in 2017, the company has demonstrated that it was able to post real operating margins of around 10% in 2015/2016, creating rather compelling earnings multiples and potential, especially given the growth of the business.

While Stitch Fix could be a fad and could be impacted by competition; I liked the strong balance sheet, actual profitability demonstrated on reasonable attractive valuation multiples, and the fact that a unique/leading asset actually makes it a potential takeover target. A technical note, the limited free float following the IPO could induce short squeezes as well, being welcome momentum runs for holders of the stock to sell out of their holdings.

The company reported first quarter results for its fiscal year of 2018 on December 19. Sales rose by 25% to $295 million, driven by focus on men and plus categories. The company gained 549,000 users over the past 12 months but gained 202,000 users in that quarter alone. This is good for future revenues but weighted on margins. The company furthermore outlined a target for 2018 sales growth of 20-25%, suggesting revenues of $1.17-1.22 billion.

Disappointing is that first quarter adjusted EBITDA was more than cut in half from $28 million to $12 million. Full-year adjusted EBITDA is seen at $40-60 million in 2018 which compared to $60 million reported in 2017. This suggests that EBITDA in Q2, Q3, and Q4 combined should be similar to the same quarters in 2017.

I was surprised to learn that shares doubled to $30 as the 2018 outlook was not necessarily impressive in my eyes. Ever since shares have fallen to $20 again as it indeed seems that some of the rise in the stock was driven by a short-squeeze. Furthermore, investors realised that traditional retailers have seen a decent holiday season as well as they are not "dead" yet.

Second Quarter Results, More Margin Pressure

Stitch Fix reported second quarter results which triggered a small sell-off which followed a momentum run heading into the numbers. The company reported second quarter revenues of nearly $296 million, up more than 24% year-on-year. I was impressed with the operating profits of more than $15 million for the quarter, up from roughly $10 million in Q1 of this fiscal year and just a million in Q2 of 2017. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $18 million for the quarter, up from $12 million in Q1. With EBITDA hitting $30 million in the first two quarters, the company seems to be on track to meet its targets at a first glance.

Despite the solid second quarter headline results, there are some worrying signs as well. The number of active clients rose by just 112,000 during the past quarter, as revenues were flat on a sequential basis indicating less frequent orders by existing clients, in part driven by growth in the male category.

While the company is not worried about this as it narrowed the full-year sales guidance to $1.19-1.22 billion, margins are expected to take another beating. Full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected to come in $10 million lower at $50 million, suggesting that Q3 and Q4 will be relatively soft. With depreciation charges running at $10 million, earnings power is limited to $30-35 million, with earnings coming in at $0.40 per share at best.

While cash holdings of close to $3 per share are quite large and provide a great buffer, this year's earnings power is very limited, mainly as a result of lower margins. If the company could return to report margins of 10%, the company could earn close to a dollar given its current revenue base, creating a compelling buy opportunity at these levels, especially with net cash holdings standing at $3 per share.

The reality is that these margins might never be seen again as competition is certainly heating up. Margins have been trending lower for quite a few years already and the latest profit warning implies that margins are seen down another percent. This is worrying as I am not impressed with the recent customer count growth as well. As a result, I would be very cautious at this moment as I am not buying shares based on the current situation until they hit the mid-teens.

