Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Lower 48 production average reached another all-time high this week, and an increase in Canadian gas net imports propelled this week's total gas supplies to an all-time high.

If the EIA does report a storage report of -90 Bcf, it will be compared with -137 Bcf last year and -53 Bcf for the five-year average.

The EIA reported a -93 Bcf change yesterday, which was 8 Bcf lower than our forecast of -101 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of March 9 storage report here.

For the week of Mar. 16, we expect a storage draw of 90 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

On the supply side, Lower 48 production averaged at an all-time high and up from last week. Canadian gas net imports also increased ~0.5 Bcf/d w-o-w bringing total gas supplies in the US to a record.

On the demand side, increase in power burn offset the rise in supply. The other variables were largely unchanged w-o-w. LNG exports after reaching ~4 Bcf/d has leveled back to ~3.2 Bcf/d.

In total, this week's balance change was very similar to last week's. EIA reported -93 Bcf in last week, so this week's figure is closer to -90 Bcf.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.