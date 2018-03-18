High-Yield Midstream Pipeline 2017 Earnings Roundup

Price performance and upside vs. price targets also are covered as well as valuations and financials.

This group of midstream pipeline LPs yields range from more than 6% to more than 14%.

Are you invested in any high-yield midstream LPs? To say that this group has suffered since crude topped out in late January 2018 would be an understatement.

In addition to crude topping, FERC - the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, just came out with a ruling that rattled MLP investors this week:

"On the worst stock-market day for U.S. pipeline operators in two years, Wall Street analysts and pipeline insiders saw reason to smile. A Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's ruling that master-limited partnerships should no longer receive credit for income taxes they don't actually pay is a lot more narrowly focused than the day's selloff suggested, they say.

That's because the ruling is targeted at large interstate pipelines that are, generally speaking, old. They often hail from an era when there was little competition in shipping America's oil and natural gas, and government oversight of shipping rates was essential. In the shale age, that's often not the case. "There's been an overreaction in the market," said Rob Thummel, managing partner at Tortoise Capital Advisors. "The reality is the majority of pipelines in the U.S. are not FERC-regulated. They're regulated by the market, and the market will determine the rates." Even among the targeted pipelines - which have so-called "cost of service" rates - the impact may be muted. That's because, beyond just the income-tax allowance that FERC is doing away with, the rates incorporate things like pipeline maintenance and depreciation costs, Selman Akyol, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. said in a note Thursday." Then there's the fact that many interstate pipelines, especially ones built in recent years, charge rates that are determined through negotiations or by market forces." (Source: Bloomberg)

Here's how some of the pipeline LPs we've covered in greater detail in our articles have fared over the past month, year-to-date, quarter, and 52 weeks. The group includes Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP), Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL), Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), and Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ).

This table is ranked by year-to-date price/unit performance, as of 3/16/18 intraday. MMLP and MPLX have held up the best but are still down for the year. As you'll see later in this article, the performance doesn't always correspond to attractive attributes.

Analysts' Price Targets:

After this underperformance, most of these LPs are significantly below analysts' consensus price targets, with ETP topping the list, at 41.54% and DKL at 16.52%. Although it has fallen -10.71% in 2018, HEP is still just 3% below its price target of $31.00.

Earnings, DCF, and Distribution Growth:

MPLX and PBFX lead the DCF growth race by a wide margin, up 41.4% and 26.75%, respectively, with veterans ETP and HEP in the next tier, at 16.05% and 11.04%. They also have a good string of quarterly distribution hikes going, at 21 and 14, respectively, but HEP wins that race, with 53 straight hikes.

As for distribution/unit growth, DKL leads the pack, at 14%, followed by MPLX, ETP, PBFX, and GPP. SMLP was flat, while both MMLP and ETP cut their payouts, in order to rightsize their cash flow allocation.

All of these companies had revenue growth in 2017, (except for SMLP), which makes sense after the slow recovery from the crude crash dampened 2016 figures. PBFX, ETP, and MPLX had the best rebound in revenue.

MPLX, PBFX, and HEP were the top 3 for EBITDA growth, followed ETP and DKL in the next tier down. SMLP, WPZ, and MMLP were in the bottom for EBITDA growth.

Although net income includes non-cash depreciation and amortization, we added it in - SMLP swung from negative net income of -$39M in 2016 to positive net income of $86M in 2017, hence its outlandish 321% gain.

Even with D&A included, most of these companies had positive net income growth in 2017 (excepting MMLP).

Valuations, Yields, and Coverage:

This table is ranked by distribution coverage. Once again, PBFX and MPLX are at the top, with 1.33X and 1.26X, respectively, followed by WPZ, MMLP, ETP, and SMLP in the next tier down, with GPP, HEP, and DKL in the bottom group.

MMLP's high yield is a function of its negative price performance, as it kept the payout at $.50/quarter in 2017, after cutting it in 2016. Likewise, SMLP's payout was flat in 2017, but its unit price has fallen 36.5% over the past year.

ETP had two raises after its split in 2017 but maintained its most recent payout at $.565, and currently yields ~13.2%, with 1.17X coverage.

Price/DCF - The three lowest prices/DCF belong to companies whose units have gotten beaten up the most over the past 52 weeks - MMLP, SMLP, and ETP. On the other end of the spectrum, WPZ, MPLX, and HEP sport the highest DCF valuations. This kind of makes sense for HEP, with its long string of distribution hikes - an investor will pay a premium for a dependable track record. PBFX has a goldilocks price/DCF, at 7.71X.

Price/Book - ETP wins this one, with a low .58X price/book. Hmm, sounds interesting, if you can handle the drama. SMLP, another contrarian trade, also is selling at below book value, at .79X.

Financials:

Since LPs pay out the lion's share of their cash flow to unit holders, they must utilize the equity and the debt markets to fund their growth. The trick is to maintain a reasonable balance, but many LPs got caught with too much leverage in the crude crash and ended up going under or being acquired by better-capitalized firms.

Ethanol handler GPP has the most conservative net debt/EBITDA leverage in this group, but it does have negative equity. At the higher end of the net debt/EBITDA for this group, we have MMLP at 5.2X, ETP at 4.88X, and HEP at 4.35X. The group average is 3.8X, with many of the other firms clustered just below that figure - DKL, PBFX, MPLX, SMLP, and WPZ.

PBFX, GPP, and HEP have the highest operating margins, while PBFX and HEP have the best ROE figures. GPP, DKL, and PBFX have the highest ROA, all above average for the group.

Summary:

As you can see, it's a mixed bag of metrics for this group and the market hasn't always rewarded the more solid players commensurately.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

