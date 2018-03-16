Erin Energy's (ERN) CEO Femi Ayoade on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Erin Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:ERN) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Lionel McBee - Director of Investor Relations

Femi Ayoade - Chief Executive Officer, Director

Frank Ingriselli - Chairman of the Board

Ojay Uzoh - Vice President of Development, Engineering and Production

Analysts

Laura Engel - Stonegate Capital Partners

Dennis Schechter - Private Investor

Steven Green - Ordinance Capital

Deborah Richin - UBS

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the 2017 year-end and fourth quarter results for the Erin Energy. My name is Rachel and I will be your operator for today. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded for replay and will be available shortly after the conference conclusion.

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Lionel McBee, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Lionel McBee

Thank you Operator. Good morning and thanks for joining us. On behalf of the management team, let me welcome you to our year-end and fourth quarter 2017 results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Femi Ayoade, Chief Executive Officer, the Chairman of our Board, Frank Ingriselli and Ojay Uzoh, Vice President in charge of Development, Engineering and Production. During today's call, we will address year-end results, some of our recent news items and current operations. Following our discussion, the guys will be available, as always, for your questions.

I would like to point out that the number we will be discussing this morning are officially unaudited numbers for year-end and fourth quarter as we will not be filing our audited numbers until later today. Management does not expect any material difference between the audited numbers and the numbers we will be discussing this morning. This in the interest of not having to delay this call until early next week.

As always, let me remind you that today's call is being webcast and a link to this webcast is available on the Investor page of our website at erinenergy.com. As the operator mentioned, a replay of today's call will also be available on our website in the Events section shortly after the conference conclusion.

This conference call will include forward-looking statements and the risks associated with forward-looking statements have been outlined in our news release announcement issued last evening and in all of our SEC filings.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Femi and we will begin our discussion.

Femi Ayoade

Thank you Lionel and good morning everyone. In the fourth quarter of 2017, we spudded the Oyo North West exploration well to target the stacked Pliocene and Miocene for prospective frequencies. The well was drilled to a total depth of 12,218 feet TVD. Earlier this quarter, we successfully completed the drilling program under budget. We penetrated multiple sand units with total gross thickness of 250 feet in the depth range of 7,052 feet, so 10,873 feet TVDSS, including two Miocene intervals.

Based on the preliminary evaluation of logging well drilling data, this Miocene intervals are being interpreted to be hydrocarbon-bearing with approximately 115.2 feet of gross thickness. The Oyo North West discovery is a dawn for Erin Energy. The future of our company is the Miocene and we have finally discovered it. The discovery has further raised the potential for significant Miocene find within our leases and essentially set our organization on a associated new and exciting future.

We are currently carrying out geological studies of this discovery to determine the proper appraisal program for it. The future of this organization lies in the continued appraisal and development of the Miocene prospect. This is our vision for wealth creation and how we would deliver shareholder value. We are currently working to raise money to drill and appraise the well to determine the extent of the new discovery. Additionally, we are actively looking for potential partners that will join us carrying out the appraisal and development of this new and exciting discovery.

During 2017, we started Oyo field redevelopment program culminating in the drilling of Oyo-9 development well in Q3 2017. We successfully completed the drilling phase of the Oyo-9 well confirming the presence of the target channel system and proved 85.3 feet of net hydrocarbon sand in the objective sequence. As we reported in the third quarter call, the completion and tie-in of the Oyo-9 well has been delayed due to a deal interference of the loan guarantor and the management and disbursement of project funds.

This caused work activities on oil mines to be suspended until a workable and efficient process can be agreed. We continue to engage all relevant parties to work out a situation where money will be released to complete Oyo-9. We are also taking legal steps to ensure that this project is completed.

In The Gambia, we have been working closely with our partner, FAR Limited, to progress the planning of the exploratory programs. We are also excited by the recent addition of PETRONAS to the joint venture. PETRONAS brings world-class technical and financial strength as well as significant deepwater development expertise which will be vital with any discovery by our joint venture. FAR are now have a 40% interest and operatorship. We retain our 20% working interest. And PETRONAS now have a 40% working interest with option to operate post-discovery in these highly prospective blocks.

We are excited to move forward with these partners in 2018. Currently, our technical teams are working together to progress our plans to drill the Samo-1 prospect in late 2018. This prospect is estimated to contain mean prospective resources of 825 million barrels of oil on an unrisked basis, based on publicly disclosed estimates by FAR Limited.

In Ghana, we announced that the maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire was ruled on in favor of Ghana, which resulted in closely maintaining Erin Energy's boundaries with minimal impact. We are now working with the Government of Ghana and our partners to progress operational activities and the planning of its 3D marine seismic survey acquisition later this year. The tender process for the seismic acquisition will commence once government approval is received. As previously reported, our Expanded Shallow Water Tano block contains in excess of 500 million barrels of oil in play over the three discovered fields. The ongoing development studies for these discoveries will be finalized using the new 3D seismic dataset.

We had processed and made good progress on our AP reduction initiatives through vendor settlement and most recently with the equity conversion of the $51 million 2014 convertible notes. For the fourth quarter 2017, Erin Energy reported revenues of $21.7 million compared to $21.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2016. The company lifted and sold approximately 339,000 net barrels of oil at an average price of $54 per barrel compared to approximately 500,000 net barrels of oil at an average price of $46 per barrel during the same period in 2016.

For the full year 2017 Erin Energy reported revenues $101.2 million compared to $77.8 million during the full year 2016, an increase of more than 30% year-over-year, primarily due to the stability and increase in the commodity price. The company lifted and sold approximately 1.7 million net barrels of oil at an average price of $54.8 per barrel, compared to approximately 1.7 million net barrels of oil at an average price of $45.45 dollars per barrel for the full year 2016. Production cost were $80.9 million for 2017 as compared to $94.6 million in 2016.

We reported a net loss in the fourth quarter of $12.8 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $53.9 million o r$0.30 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2016. For the full year 2017, we reported a net loss of $151.9 million or $0.71 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $142.4 million or $0.67 per basic and diluted share in 2016.

Average net daily production for 2017 was approximately 4,900 net barrels of oil per day, compared to 4,800 net barrels of oil per day for the full year 2016. Increase in year-over-year average production is related to higher uptime of Oyo-8 during 2017 compared to 2016 when the well was shut-in for four months due to safety valve failure.

I will now turn it over to Frank for his comments.

Frank Ingriselli

Thank you, Femi, for a good update on the exciting activities going on at our company. This is my third earnings conference call since being elected as Chairman last May when, Femi. likewise was appointed CEO. From that date forward, the two of us have stayed focused on ways to grow shareholder value. What has Erin Energy delivered since then?

Our share price has rallied by 100% and our market cap has grown by hundreds of millions of dollars. During this time, we talked about the elephant sized fields in our portfolio that held enormous potential. We have now drilled one of those potential elephant fields and confirm that, yes, we do have the assets that can grow this company into a multibillion-dollar enterprise. I will talk more about that discovery in a couple of minutes.

As we have been telling our investors in our calls, when on the road, at conferences, we are surrounded by the giants in the industry Exxon, Chevron, Shell, all producing hundreds of thousands of barrels per day and having billions of barrels of reserves. All those giant companies produce their oil from the Miocene formation. The elephant sized prospects we have at Erin Energy such as Oyo North West now discovered, Ereng and Ewo Deep and the G and P prospect. These all target the Miocene and have the potential for hundreds of millions of barrels of oil and billion barrel reserves.

As we promised on our last call, we completed raising the financing to drill the Oyo North West prospect in the Miocene formation. And we discovered what we were looking for, hydrocarbons. And this success has put us on a potential path to deliver on what independent engineering firms have assessed as a billion barrel prospect.

Let me give you an illustrative perspective on how the company used our technology and operational excellence and our knowledge from 3D seismic and other data to deliver a discovery. Our offshore Nigeria licenses cover approximately 450,000 acres. Believe it or not, but that is about 30 Manhattans. Yes, 30 times the size of Manhattan, New York, the financial center of the world. Well, we zeroed in on the right place. In over 1,300 feet of water, we drilled a 20-inch hole which reduced down to 6 inches in an area the size of 30 Manhattans. We drilled that hole and we found hydrocarbons. That is a great way to visualize what we did.

And speaking of Manhattan, we have engaged a Manhattan financing firm, who we are working with to raise accretive capital so that we can drill, as Femi mentioned, another appraisal wells on the Oyo North West discovery. This should allow us to confirm not even more reserves but even more importantly, as Femi likewise noted, to pave the way for us to go to the next phase and bring some wells into early production and quickly fill up that FPSO. That FPSO that we already have has a capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day. This new Oyo North West discovery demonstrates how Erin Energy should be valued. On our potential to volumetrically change the course of this company from not just a producer from the Oyo oil field, but a developer and producer from some of the potentially largest oil fields that we have in our possession. We now discovered one potential elephant. So, let's bring on the other elephants.

As Femi has mentioned, we have also made good progress in reducing our accounts payable. The bottomline is that we are delivering on our promises. We are committed to continue to aggressively pursue Investor Relations and public relations. We have attended several global energy conferences and made both deal and non-deal roadshows. Analyst coverage of our stock has a target price of $4 per share and that was before our Oyo North West discovery.

Femi also talked about our other two very important assets, The Gambia and Ghana. In Gambia, our asset is right next door to one of the world's largest oil fields discovered over the last few years and FAR Energy, along with our new partner, PETRONAS, the Malaysian national oil company and one of the largest oil companies in the world, will be drilling a well this year which they project could have over 800 million barrels of oil. And our asset in Ghana already has discovered oil fields with 500 million barrels of oil in place.

We expect to be out on the road in the next several weeks telling the Erin Energy story and building institutional ownership in our stock. It is a growth story that holds enormous promise for our company and its shareholders. As oil prices continue to recover, those companies located in the best area and with the best assets will be the ones that thrive and those are the companies that will achieve shareholder value. I am pleased to tell you that we are one of them.

In closing, what I can ensure you is that our whole team is diligently and efficiently and safely working to deliver on our operating and development plans. I am proud to be the Chairman of this company and please rest assured that we take your investment in your company very seriously and always keep in mind the goal to grow and deliver shareholder value.

Thank you.

Lionel McBee

Thank you Frank. Let us bring Ojay into the discussion to discuss some of the more recent operational developments as it relates to Oyo North West and some of the other news items. Ojay, would you expand a little on the Oyo North West discovery and talk about the volume estimates and what our next steps are operationally to further appraise the discovery us Frank and Femi have both spoke on a little bit?

Ojay Uzoh

Thank you Lionel. With the completion of the drilling program for the Oyo North West exploration well, we are now in the process of updating the sub-surface models based on acquired well depth. The result of this exercise, we have been defining the extent of the accumulation and in estimating the reserve volumes. We expect to complete this study by the end of the second quarter. And based on results, we start the planning process with the appraisal well. The intended appraisal program would provide critical inputs for the subsequent reserve characterization and field development planning process.

Lionel McBee

Okay. As a follow-on to that, would you discuss our plans in relation to producing the North West and/or any appraisal well?

Ojay Uzoh

We did successful appraisal of the North West discovery, we will follow up immediately with the early field development phase. This will involve the drilling and completion of the development wells and sub-sea tie back to the existing Perdana FPSO. Our plan is to utilize the 35,000 barrel plus available capacity on that FPSO to help bring down our unit operating cost to single digit.

Lionel McBee

Okay. Thank you Ojay. Thank you Frank and Femi. With that, we will now open the lines for your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Laura Engel with Stonegate Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Laura Engel

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. How are you all?

Lionel McBee

Good morning Laura.

Laura Engel

So thanks for all the good information on Oyo North West. It's very helpful. Most of my questions on that were answered. So let's switch in The Gambia, has FAR shared with you all anything about, as far as timing on the, did you say Sama or Samo-1 prospect? And can you give us a little color on maybe what that might involve? And ideas or any information you all have on timing on that? News flow, et cetera?

Lionel McBee

Yes. I will let Femi take that, of course, but just to clarify, it's Samo, S-A-M-O.

Laura Engel

Yes.

Femi Ayoade

Yes. Okay. Thank you Laura. Yes, FAR has shared the timing for the drilling of the Samo-1 with us. And it's going to be in the fourth quarter of this year. And that is in line with the program that we have with the Government of Gambia. The well has to be drilled before the end of this year.

Laura Engel

Okay. Great. And then on Oyo-9 and Oyo-7, with that currently on hold, are there any other options to move that forward as far as can you access any of this additional funding you are looking into? Or at what point will you maybe make an alternate plan to move forward with those to get those online?

Femi Ayoade

Well, thanks again. Yes, we have alternative plans for bringing Oyo-7 back online. We are currently looking for a vessel that is in Nigeria right now and we have found about two vessels in Nigeria and we believe we are looking at their certification to be sure that they can do the Oyo-7 work because that one does not require a lot of capital. So once we ascertain that vessels can do the job then we will move ahead with Oyo-7.

But for the Oyo-9, that requires a lot of money, a lot more money than we can afford on our right now. So we will still continue to engage with the bank and the guarantor on that to provide the funding for us to complete it. But we are eager to put the production from those two wells online as soon as possible.

Laura Engel

Okay. And then one more timing question. I am switching over to Ghana. Can you remind me of the relationship, the partner in that it was like you all were at 30% there and just the timing on that seismic survey and who you are working with on that and how quickly you see that progressing?

Femi Ayoade

Well, as we reported, once we have the approval, what we are currently doing now is getting approval from the government so that we can do the sand drill for the seismic work. Once we are able to get that in place, we will quickly put all the necessary things in place for us to acquire. We are eager to start it. I don't know. I can not give a precise time right now. But I think it is going to be maybe, it cannot be more than Q2, Q3 before we start the seismic acquisition.

Laura Engel

Okay. But Erin Energy is spearheading that part of it as far as the venture in Ghana?

Femi Ayoade

Yes. We are the operator, yes.

Laura Engel

Okay. Well, thank you for taking my questions. And I will get back in the queue.

Femi Ayoade

Okay. Thanks Laura.

Operator

The next question comes from Dennis Schechter, a private investor. Please go ahead.

Dennis Schechter

Hello. I would like to see if I can get little bit more information on Oyo North West. You reported 260 feet of gross hydrocarbon-bearing sand in the Oyo North West, I believe. Is it possible to get that amount of net hydrocarbon-bearing sands on that? And secondly, the pre-drill unrisked resource estimates at Oyo North West were about 1.1 billion barrels. I think I heard you say the actual drilling of that well still supports the possibility of that number. And I just want to know if that was correct?

Ojay Uzoh

Yes. Just to correct the numbers. The actual hydrocarbon discovered is 115 feet.

Dennis Schechter

115 feet.

Ojay Uzoh

And we penetrated a gross sand of 260 feet. So it is kind of a mix-up there.

Dennis Schechter

Okay.

Ojay Uzoh

So regarding this result volume, I think it is pretty early to actually make a call on that because we engage top quality evaluation firms to actually at those numbers. And quite a bit of work to be done because we have updated models. We are going through the quantitative interpretation again to try to tie some of the well data. This is a fairly complex environment. So we want to be able to get things right before we actually make any public disclosure.

Dennis Schechter

Okay. So I am still a little confused on that. 115, was the 115 a net number and 260 the gross number?

Ojay Uzoh

Yes. 115 gross, yes, thickness for the hydrocarbon. And then the 260 is for the sands that were actually penetrated.

Dennis Schechter

Okay.

Ojay Uzoh

You should be working with the 115.

Dennis Schechter

Okay. You consider that a net number? Because I have always saw that discussed as a net hydrocarbon number. Okay. All right. So you don't have a net number you can give me, is it?

Ojay Uzoh

We are currently working on that.

Dennis Schechter

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Frank Ingriselli

Yes. This is Frank Ingriselli. Let me just follow-up just a little bit. Because you also asked a question, did this well kill or confirm the possibility of a billion barrel reserve. It definitely didn't kill it. So you know, as Ojay mentioned and as we mentioned in our presentations, we are going to do more work. We are going to go drill another appraisal well. But we are on the right course and we are not changing any potential estimates at this point in time.

Dennis Schechter

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Mike Sims with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Frank, let me ask you a question. You need to raise more money before you can contemplate the Miocene, but you also need to raise money in order to evaluate the Miocene. We have had number nine drilled and we know there is oil there and hopefully we can tie in seven, but our lenders are not working with us. So they are not going to lend us the money to be able to do that. And we are also searching for a vessel that could potentially pull together nine and seven. How long do you anticipate it's going to take? Are we talking about a year or two years or maybe three years before we might be able to pull that off?

Frank Ingriselli

Sure. Well, thanks for the question. It's a few question in there. But Oyo seven and nine were working, as Femi mentioned in his remarks. We are working with the parties that caused us to suspend operations. So we are hopeful that could get that resolved and the money comes from there. There still could be an event with production coming in, in the fourth quarter of this year. So we are not giving up hope on that. But it's not a year or two year kind of thing that you are saying because we will look for alternatives. I think, as Laura asked the question, we will look some of the other alternatives. Yes, as we get funding right now, that funding will be what we are working on, it will be used to do an appraisal, a second appraisal well on the Oyo North West. And so all these things take capital. We have an agreement that was supposed to provide final capital to finished seven and nine. Hopeful, that could still happen and happen and we have production from there by the end of the year. And likewise separately, looking for capital to confirm and build more reserves and confirm the more reserves with that big target number for Oyo North West.

Unidentified Analyst

So you are anticipating that there will be no more oil brought on until maybe the end of this year.

Frank Ingriselli

Until probably the fourth quarter, correct.

Unidentified Analyst

And the line of credit they we already established was signed by one of the largest shareholders. Are they not interested in seeing us bring on more production?

Frank Ingriselli

Well, you know we can't speak for them, number one. Number two, there's activity going on there which we are not really in a position and shouldn't be discussing. So we will be discussing that with them.

Unidentified Analyst

Good luck.

Frank Ingriselli

Well, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question comes from Steven Green with Ordinance Capital. Please go ahead.

Steven Green

Yes. Hi Frank. Thanks for taking my call. I had a question. With the reserves you guys are talking about, the Oyo North West, I assume that may by one day soon you will be looking for a partner to complete all the operational drilling there. What kind of value do you put on reserves once they are, if the next well comes in and proves the billion barrel, is it $3 a barrel, $4 a barrel, $5 a barrel? What reserves trade for in that condition?

Frank Ingriselli

Yes. I mean, I don't have an exact number. Maybe Lionel, you have a number there? I think you are in the, I don't want to guesstimate what you know, it depends on the stage you are at in terms of, are they proved reserves, how much you could prove out, are they a P1, P2, what the position is there? So I don't have an exact number for that. But certainly you mentioned about partners and Femi mentioned in his remarks about partners. And we are certainly looking at that, because we know we got a discovery now. We know where on the path towards a hopeful potential billion barrel reserves in just the Oyo North West. We need to drill that and then we need to develop it. And that takes hundreds of millions of dollars. So we need a partner to do some of that and we are looking at that and evaluating that. I just will call out, in The Gambia, you see that what happened right now when the well is ready to go. You got PETRONAS, basically the national oil company of Malaysia, one of largest companies in the world with huge amount of experience offshore. So these things, parties are coming to the table to do deals when there is that big of a resource number and PETRONAS is coming in there on an exploration well, not as this next well is for us, it will be more of a development, appraisal and development program. So there are parties there. We will get, you are asking about value, by drilling this well ourselves and being the 100% owner, we developed more value to it where now we are in a stronger position to bring in an outside party that would give us that much more value to the prospect. So you spend $20 million to drill a well and maybe you get hundreds of millions of dollars of value additional by bringing in a partner.

Steven Green

In the first well you drilled, the Oyo North West, could that be changed, could that be refitted or do some technical operations to make it a production well?

Frank Ingriselli

I think it can. But I will let the other guys around here answer that question.

Ojay Uzoh

The plan is actually to drill the appraisal well, which should be better positioned for a potential tieback. Does that answer your question?

Steven Green

Yes. Okay.

Ojay Uzoh

What we are planning to do, just like we have been saying, is we need to increase our production as soon as possible and with this discovery, we believe that if we drill the appraisal well and another well after that, we should be able to tie-in to producers from the Oyo North West. That will give us a minimum of 20,000 barrel. And thereafter, we continue the other work. What we are planning to do immediately is to achieve at least may be 20,000 plus from two wells from Oyo North West.

Steven Green

All right. Does the potential production, does that make the FPSO provider less likely to make concessions now or help with their accounts payable that we owe them? If they see the production coming in? Does it make it less likely or more likely that they will cooperate with us?

Frank Ingriselli

I will jump in there. I think that would be a plus for them and as it is a plus for us. So I think everybody wins in that situation and we have got spare capacity there. And as Ojay said, we will get into the single digits in terms of OpEx on that. So we are in a very good position with that.

Steven Green

All right. Thank you. Good luck.

Frank Ingriselli

Thanks Steven.

Operator

The next question comes from Deborah Richin with UBS. Please go ahead.

Deborah Richin

Hi. Good morning. I just would like a little clarification. So you have drilled this exploration well and you have proved that there is oil. You are just talking about that one G prospect that you are looking to appraise. Is that correct? Not the whole field?

Ojay Uzoh

Yes. Well, the plan is appraise the discovery, yes.

Deborah Richin

The discovery which is project with the seismic to be like 220 million barrels? Is that right?

Frank Ingriselli

So that one, the engineering firm was a billion barrels. So the engineering firm --

Deborah Richin

But I thought there were four prospects. I mean you picked the one that --

Frank Ingriselli

Yes. What they are is, they are actually independent, separate prospects. So right now, we are focusing on the Oyo North West because it's a little shallower. We can get it tied into the FPSO. But independent is like the G Prospect, that's another whole and correct my guys if I am wrong, that's a whole other field that we are -- that would be something we do in the future.

Deborah Richin

No. I get that. But what I am trying to understand with these appraisals, what are you proving that the other prospects also have oil? Or that the size of the current one that you just drilled?

Frank Ingriselli

Yes. So what we are doing is, we drill this well, we have a discovery. What you are going to start to do is move around what we think is the perimeter of the field and prove up more reserves as you do it. So we are staying focused on, we don't want to get scattered. We want to stay focused on, we have got a big discovery. We are proving what we were hoping for. So we want to stay focused on the Oyo North West and do what is required to do.

Deborah Richin

Okay. So the heart of my question, okay, I get that part. So that's what I had asked that way before we started this first well. So what I want to know is, what is it that it takes with all these appraisal wells? How many does it take for you to prove the volume that's there? And when does it go on the balance sheet?

Frank Ingriselli

I will let the other guys answer one part of it. I just want to say one thing, as Femi just mentioned before, we can take, let's say, the first few appraisal wells and bring them on into some kind of an early production scheme without developing the whole field. And that will be your intent so that we can get, as you mentioned, north of 20,000 barrels a day.

Deborah Richin

Right. That's on production --

Frank Ingriselli

It's a little bit on production, but I will let --

Deborah Richin

Am I wrong in the idea that proving the reserves adds value to your balance sheet because now you have proven them? Isn't that what you are waiting for with all this work?

Femi Ayoade

Yes. Absolutely, yes. I mean, the appraisal process and then the field development planning process will get you to actually book that reserves. And then of course --

Deborah Richin

At what part of the process? How many parts, because a full development, like first you explore to come up with a full development plan, you could be three to five years. So at what point in this process, if you did the appraisal, does that add value to your balance sheet because you have now proven the reserves? Or do you get stepped value based upon where you are at in pulling those reserves out of the ground? What I am trying to understand how the valuation works?

Femi Ayoade

Yes. Because you have an FPSO very close by.

Deborah Richin

Yes.

Femi Ayoade

So after the appraisal well and a potential well test, then we do a very quick study to follow that up what their results book in as we actually plan to tie back that well to the FPSO.

Deborah Richin

So you are only going to get the value on production, right? Is that what you are telling me? You are only going to get the value when you are actually producing the oil?

Femi Ayoade

Basically when you have on ASC, you have sanctioned a project, you have a budget for that, yes, you can book that as reserve and that basically how it goes. So you don't necessarily have to wait until you reach the production milestone to book that oil reserve.

Frank Ingriselli

You can book it before that,, especially with the FPSO there.

Deborah Richin

So the appraisal process is what it takes to book it onto your balance sheet?

Femi Ayoade

Yes. To book the first step of reserves, yes. So to answer your question, it's going to be incremental, yes. As we drill additional wells, then we will be able to book more reserves. Since we are booking just the proved reserves.

Deborah Richin

How many wells does it take to finish the appraisal of this one prospect?

Femi Ayoade

Now what we planned initially to drill one well and depending on the result, we may have to either go forward with the development immediately if we narrow down the uncertainties and have sufficient information for the development planning process.

Deborah Richin

Okay.

Femi Ayoade

So the initial plan is to drill one appraisal well and then go for with early development. But of course, as you know with the subsurface, these plans change.

Deborah Richin

Right.

Femi Ayoade

So it's not cast in stone, but that's really the plan that we have for now.

Deborah Richin

So do you see the Miocene coming online for producing oil before Oyo seven and nine?

Femi Ayoade

You mean before Oyo-9?

Deborah Richin

Yes.

Femi Ayoade

Well, Oyo-9, it's on a different path which is really largely the discussions going on with the guarantor and the lender of the project facility. And quite a bit of what's been done in Oyo-9. I mean a lot of the engineering has been done. So it really is very difficult to make a call on when we are going to get a full and restart the project. So from that point of view, I mean, it's hard for me to make a comparison. But what --

Deborah Richin

Because you feel like you have more control over the Miocene?

Femi Ayoade

Yes, well, in terms of, it's all really again depending on when we can raise sufficient funds to do the appraisal. Because we are right now in the market to raise additional funds to be able to do the appraisal.

Deborah Richin

Because you feel like you have more control over the Miocene?

Femi Ayoade

But technically speaking, you know, with availability of capital, we should be able to start the appraisal drilling by Q3 this year.

Deborah Richin

Okay.

Femi Ayoade

It is really the plan. But it is quite some time.

Frank Ingriselli

And let me just add on to that. I mean, it's likely that Oyo seven and nine will be in production before the Miocene.

Deborah Richin

Okay.

Frank Ingriselli

Just if we work out the issues, we will be, as we mentioned, fourth quarter having production from there. So fingers crossed.

Deborah Richin

Okay. We have been doing that a long time.

Frank Ingriselli

Yes. That's the oil industry, but believe me, we are working at it. We are doing everything we can to deliver on that. And oil prices coming back a little bit, we have been waiting a few years for that. But we will make it happen.

Deborah Richin

Okay. Thanks Frank.

Frank Ingriselli

Sure. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question is a follow-up from Dennis Schechter, a private investor. Please go ahead.

Dennis Schechter

Hi. I was just wondering on the financing of Oyo North West appraisal well, what's the plan for getting that finance? Are you thinking of trying to get a carry in exchange for giving up a partial interest? Or are you going to be issuing additional shares to try to finance that? Or is it some combination of the two? You have any thoughts on that?

Frank Ingriselli

Sure. I mean it would be a combination of all those things. Partners, as Femi mentioned, or it could be you know, going out. We are working with a firm right now. So you know, it will be one or the other or both. I don't want to tip what we are doing right at the moment because it's a little premature. But we are working on that and I feel confident with oil prices improving, with the discovery that we have and the information we have that money will chase after this discovery. So we will look at what's best for the shareholders and try to do anything we do in an accretive way to add value.

Dennis Schechter

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

At this time, we have no further questions. So this will now conclude the conference. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.