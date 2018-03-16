Celgene's (CELG) Management Presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Call (Transcript)

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Call March 13, 2018 3:20 PM ET

Welcome to the afternoon sessions of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Geoff Meachem, I'm the Senior Biopharma Analyst here at Barclays. And it's our pleasure to have Celgene. And speaking on behalf of Celgene is CFO, Peter Kellogg and then Jonathan Biller from Tax and Treasury. Did I get that right?

Yes.

Okay, so we’re going to do a quick five slide..

Five-slide quick overview, and then we'll get right back. So welcome and thanks for joining us today. Just want to cover a couple of points about the company and remind you that what’s going in the pipeline in some of our exciting commercial performances that are going on right now. As always, I am making of the entire presentation under the -- I may make some forward-looking statements and it’s all done under safe harbor. Please read all of our SEC filings.

This is a slide we always like to start with, which is our mission and vision is to really discover, develop and commercialize highly innovative therapies. So we hopefully will not see me too activity at company like Celgene. We really are pushing the envelope and we’re focused in cancer, immune inflammatory and other immunology type disease areas. And obviously, we’ve had a lot of success there and we intend to continue to drive forward on the frontier. These are areas of science that are very exciting right now. So we think there's a lot of opportunity there.

Our plans for this year and then going through 2020 are summarized in this chart and that is to execute delivering our performance commercially through 2020 and delivering the late stage pipeline, expanding on that by continuing to drive some of the earlier assets forward and accelerating our growth potential by having great clinical results and then expanding to further business development and ongoing M&A. And as you’ve seen, we’ve already done two M&A deals this year, so we stay very active. We think we have great financial strength. We’re careful to trying new creative deals that are a bit risk sharing in design, because we are on the innovative frontier. But on the other hand, we find that the amount of science that’s going on right now presents a lot of opportunities for us and we continue to take advantage of those.

For the coming year 2018 or this current year, we’ve given guidance for the year, which is top line growth, again double-digit bottom line growth about of EPS about 18%. You can see the breakdown of revenue by product, but we expect to see total product in the mid $14 billion range, $14.4 billion $14.8 billion. REVLIMID now up to $9.4 billion, quite an asset, quite a product. We will continue to have very nice operating margin improvement again this year.

I would note that we did announced a M&A deal in the first quarter here already, which will have a dilutive impact in the first year. We estimated at the time of announcement that it will be something in the neighborhood of $0.50 per share that’s not yet in these numbers. We just closed that deal and getting our hands on exactly what that number will be for this year. So on the Q1 earnings call, we’ll update that and give specific guidance to include the acquisition impact.

Our effort to drive the pipeline forward and to expand into areas of significant unmet need, our focus in hematology and then inflammation immunology, and these are the areas that we’re focused in. And as you can see, these are very sizable markets, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkins lymphoma, myeloid diseases, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, multiple sclerosis and inflammatory bowel disease. And already this year you’ve seen us do a deal in the hematology space both for myeloid diseases, myeloid fibrosis, as well as in the CAR-T space, which is going to be I think ultimately broad-based across a number of different hematologic cancer areas and possibly moving the solid tumors in the future.

We do have a fairly rich internal pipeline that has been developed over time through BD as well as through our own internal research. And as shown on the left, we actually had eight new programs going into the clinic. There is some pretty high-profile assets in there. In the upper left, we’ve got one of our next generation CELMoDs. It's now in early work for multiple myeloma. Think of this is a very highly potent, a lot of high potential to that we call it 480, we make it as complicated as we can by calling it CC-92480 but 480 will probably easy to remember.

Next to it, we have another BCMA asset that’s focused -- it's a bio-specific right now in the Phase 1 as well for multiple myeloma. So you will notice that we have a number of assets on the BCMA front. We have a BET inhibitor. We have a number of different products shown here for solid tumors, as well as other products for AML and then multiple myeloma and for NASH, so a lot going on in our own pipeline. As well as just recently in the last six months, we have added three BD transactions. We picked up the anti-PD1 asset with BeiGene, BGB-A 317. We’re going to be announcing a development plan with somewhat complex and targeted and specific to this asset. So it won’t be following the worn path of other PD1, so we will be utilizing a lot of the combination IO assets that we have. Fedratinib is a deal that we announced early in January. That will be targeted for myelofibrosis. And then with the Juno deal we just announced their lead asset is JCAR 17, which is anti CD19 program. And that right now is going to late stage work with diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

So a pretty exciting story, a lot of activity there is a lot of pipeline to talk about. BD continues to be a big priority for us. And we do think this pipeline is starting to shape up to be offering a lot of potential. When you look at the business through 2020, we think on a compound annual growth rate basis, revenue will be growing about 14.5% per year and adjusted diluted EPS will be about 19% per year going through. And those are pretty significant growth rates I think on a compound annual growth basis for a company of our size. But equally, we have quite a few late stage assets that are coming through. We've given you a signal here of where we think the peak sales potential will be. These assets alone if you take the peak sales potential and do a little probability adjusting on those, you come out with a total of about $16 billion. Just to give you a sense of how we think this could develop into some of core revenue drivers for next decade here in 2020.

So a lot going on; a lot of potential being developed; we have not slowed down our activity on BD at all; two M&A deals already year-to-date; and we expect to do more as we go forward. So it's an exciting time, exciting story. I would finish by saying, certainly we’ve had a couple of setbacks or disappointments; one was a pipeline failure in fourth quarter last year, third and fourth quarter last year; and then recently, we’ve had to work on a filing that we’re going to have to work with the FDA to resubmit. So we’re disappointed by those. On the other hand, it probably gives us the energy to double down and make sure we get everything right going forward. So you can see hope a lot more positive things coming for Celgene in the future as we deliver and execute through 2020, we expand and we really accelerate the performance of the company.

Thanks. And with that, why don’t we go with some questions.

So Peter, now that the Juno acquisition is officially closed. Maybe just help us with your perspective on points of differentiation? I know, you had talked about potentially a bonus of having an outpatient procedure by one that now that’s integrated. How much of disadvantage, if you will, will it be to be second in DLBCL? How can you overcome that? And then maybe give us your updated thoughts on how you see the next six months on the filing package and how that progresses?

Well, I think the first thing I would remind everybody and this just relates to the JCAR017 program that’s heading towards diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. And there are some other CAR-T programs already in the markets for that. We actually believe they are ultimately in all these cases data wins, the best data, the best profile, the best results, the most useable drugs and most easily used drug for the clinics themselves are important. And then finally the breadth of your portfolio and your pipeline will overtime matters as well.

So I’ll remind you with our commercial footprint and our commercial capabilities, we’ll be entering in new spaces with both diffuse large B-cell, CAR-T, as well as multiple myeloma CAR-T. There is some very compelling data on both sides. So we’re pretty optimistic. We believe the JCAR017 has a very good sense of being what nicely differentiated based on safety, very competitive on efficacy. We think that will be quite important, because we probably make it easier to handle the patients and have less monitoring and so forth. It may allow them to be dosed in more and more numerous site, let's say in the outpatient sense but certainly, less observation time and so forth. And that's all to be proven in our final Phase 3 activity. So if we can replicate the profile that we've seen so far that's a really nice opportunity. But clearly -- and that's the first horse out of the barn where the Juno team is very exciting asset. We are fully committed behind it.

However, I would say that we do see a lot of other assets and a lot of potential on the entire cellular immunotherapy area, as well as in the CAR-T space. So I do think that what you’re going to see with Celgene and Juno is in a sense of doubling down in the investment in the pipeline and really driving forward as aggressively as we can in terms of expanding into other targets, really building out the manufacturing infrastructure and the distribution system as quickly as possible, so that we can be a very good competitor in that space. And I think it's a -- as you can tell, we think this is a very high potential and very potent technology that we can take advantage up in the future and to deliver great things for patients.

And just with respect to the BCMA target itself, obviously, you have access through bluebird, but then also now wholly improved through Juno. At this point, what would you say, how do you rank the priorities? I know data dependent obviously. But how do you rank -- how much of a role the economics play into what the viability of the two different programs are on parallel?

Peter Kellogg

Yes, I think it's a real watch out, so that everyone in this industry is always to make sure that you’re letting data drive your decision-making with best assets when regardless of what your economic ownership or whatever other dimensions you want to think about. bb2121, I think has been shockingly positive in terms of the data, both at ASCO last year and then again at ASH this year. We are fully committed to maximizing the value of bb2121 without a question or doubt if that asset wins we win.

We have other assets that we’re developing and we’ll see how the data develops for those and some of them are CAR-T, some of them are biospecific, some of the ADCs. I would think of those as rounding out the entire program in terms of how we try to make sure we take care of patients first does maybe if there is a return and the second dose needed, it could be CAT-T, it could be other assets, depending on how the biology evolves in that patient. So I think we are committed to an overall program of making sure that multiple myeloma patients are really suited with the best outcome possible.

And I think as you said, data always wins. That always is a thing you want to drive with. And we're going to compete with ourselves but quite frankly, there’s going to be a lot of other companies coming into the space as well. So we want to be first to market, we will be and we hope that 2121, and we want to be best. And so I think that’s going to be the approach we are seeing.

Makes sense. Let’s turn to Ozanimod you mentioned this in your short presentation. But when do you think we'll know more when is the next update you think by the time we get to the 1Q earnings call for example we’ll have enough information that give to the street about timelines, pathways more specifics on what happened?

Peter Kellogg

Yes. So we have filed for -- we've submitted our package and filed for a Type A meeting and so we’re waiting to hear back, that will be scheduled we hope. And so that's the process. The FDA reviews that and then accepts our request and gives us a meeting. And so it’s over to them at this point. If the timelines work out as we might anticipate, we would anticipate being able to talk about that in so much great deal of detail hopefully on the Q1 earnings call that’s our hope.

We probably will have our Q1 earnings call a little bit later than normal than the normal cadence of schedule. And that's partly driven by -- this will be the first time we closed with the combined Celgene and Juno organizations. So we want to give ourselves little extra time to make sure we get all that just right, first time we had the integrated financial close. So we’ll probably make the earnings call a little bit later. We haven’t announced the date yet but we will at some point once we get a better read on that. And then that will facilitate making sure that we've got the full documented outputs from the Type A meeting with the FDA.

And if you fast forward to let’s say that you successfully re-file and you're looking at the Ozanimod label and MS. And if you take the best case with respect to first dose monitoring either absence or presence of that being a big driver here. Do you guys see it that way about how you look at the franchise value of Ozanimod? Is that going to be the main point differentiation? How does that inform your investments and the investments pricing things like that?

Peter Kellogg

I know physicians care very deeply about working with that patients who have the best price they can have together, it really slowdown the progression. But that means they won’t have an efficacious drug but they don't want to introduce new risk and they want to make sure it’s a safe drug. And then they want it to be tolerable so the patient could stay on that therapy for a long chronic condition over decades. Interestingly enough, the older drugs in the multiple sclerosis space, the ABCRs, the Avonex Betaseron, Copaxone and Rebif, actually has weaker efficacy than some of the more recent drugs that are found into the market but they are very safe. The tolerability can be challenging. As you all know taking a beta interferon can create a flu-like symptom. These are self-injectable drugs. Some of them of them are subcu one of them is an IM, self-injectable.

So it's a tough regimen to get accustomed to and to use. But despite that, the ABCRs remain the dominant drug used in frontline today. They still are the majority of the front-line uses, despite their lower efficacy, because of their safe profile and because people have learned how to use them. I think that just highlights how important safety is in the minds of physicians and in the considerations. So what we’re really trying to target is the drug that just as efficacious as some of the orals that are out there right now, has a great efficacy profile, but also has a very clean tolerability and safety profile that match. And we think that will position us nicely to perhaps get some of the business in the front-line but also to really set ourselves up nicely to be in the sense of first switch off of the ABCR the patient start on.

And so if you can start perhaps on an ABCR or perhaps start right with Ozanimod and then run with that for a long time as the safety and tolerability are great, the efficacy is extremely good. So that would be a wonderful formula. That said, we recognize it's very competitive. We recognize that GILENYA at some point will go to become a generic drug as well. And so I think our revenue expectations in the $20 billion worldwide market. We've talked about maybe this thing being couple of billion dollars in revenue. So I think that's actually a very reasonable place to start with. Let’s see how the label comes out, let's see how the final launch is set-up for us to work. We're optimistic that we can do nicely in that market with this drug. And obviously, MS is just the first indication and we have the ongoing trials ulcerative colitis and we will be taking it into Crohn’s as well.

And how much of those letter IBD indications, how much of a role does that factor into your pricing decision when you think about -- and that versus potential for differentiation on the label?

Peter Kellogg

Geoff Meachem

Peter Kellogg

The natural science, the mechanisms that we have already bring us there. So it will be very logical for us to begin to broaden our portfolio in the neurologic space and add some assets there. And it really will be a question of what we see and what's the opportunity. I wouldn’t look for again for us to do me too type deals, so I wouldn’t think of it’s just following the path that others have taken in some of the big areas like Alzheimer's. We may work in that space but we probably take a more nuanced approach and probably use the science we have in house to help drive us forward.

Geoff Meachem

Peter Kellogg

From that and the judge will review all the arguments. We’ll probably give some opinions about how to characterize some of the arguments and how to sequence them and think about them in terms of going forward. And then we’d probably set a final trial date. And based on the timeline we’re on right now that might lead us perhaps to the end of this year or likely into the beginning of next -- first quarter or first half of the next year. That’s just subject to court room availability and the complexity of the arguments put forward.

We feel very good about our case and we as always unfortunately I am aware I get a lot of investors who mentioned that they would love to see this thing settled earlier and get it out of the way to get rid of the overhang of concern. That said, generally these cases always require both parties to fully understand the strength of IP to understand each other's arguments, to have a sense from the Markman hearing, perhaps a little bit of feedback of what this all means, and then generally the expectations begin to align a little bit, you could start to come to some reasonable silver thoughts as to what would make sense in terms of sorting it out. Before that, it's a little unusual to actually get that settled. So we think it would be a very busy year in 2018 on this front. We feel very confident in our arguments in our case before they go into the process.

When you think about the fundamentals and previously one area of concern we've had has just been the concentration risk of REVLIMID just on the P&L. But I think the biz dev activity has really diversified the pipeline. We just have yet to see that play out in terms of new launches and new assets. But when you -- you mentioned already about the priorities of biz dev. So is there still intermediate to longer term view when you think about future deals or is there any need to look at more near-term like a revenue impact? I’m just trying to get a sense for how you frame biz dev going forward.

Peter Kellogg

We ended up the year having the market grow in the high single-digit zone versus the high double-digit -- high teens. That was a little bit of a shift. We’ve taken into account as we set our goals for this year. And so I think we’re in great shape. We’re off to a good start right now with OTEZLA. If you follow scripts and of course we always caution when you watch scripts data, it's not so accurate but you can see that it’s a fairly robust first quarter right now for OTEZLA. So we’re re doing well.

So really from a BD agenda standpoint, we’re trying to get the best science with the most optionality for upside growth in the future. Our focus is really trying to build beyond 2020 in terms of revenue growth and trajectory. So if we saw something it was very late stage, we would love to get our hands on that. We did the impact deal in January and that's a late stage asset that can be filed this summer for myeloma fibrosis. And we're excited about that. But very often and very late stage assets and that being extremely competitive and extremely pricy and multiple companies bidding.

So it's not always the one that Celgene necessarily will be the winner in that process. Whereas if you work in areas where our science insight allows us to look at some assets a little bit earlier, we often do very well because we can see the value, understand how it might play into our portfolio and then as you can see, we do a lot of deals in that area. We don’t necessarily push all the way for a late stage versus medium stage. If we saw late stage, we always look at it we just don’t always end up completing the deal.

Geoff Meachem

Thank you very much.

