Trevali Mining's (TREVF) CEO Mark Cruise on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trevali Mining Corp. (OTCQX:TREVF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Steve Stakiw - Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications

Mark Cruise - President, Chief Executive Officer

Anna Ladd - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Stefan Ioannoufrom - Cormark Securities

Brian Macarthur - Raymond James

Jack Wortman - Eight Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Trevali’s Annual 2017 and Q4 Financial and Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session with instructions provided. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Stakiw, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Steve Stakiw

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Trevali Mining's 2017 annual and Q4 2017 financial results conference call. Trevali's 2017 audited year end and Q4 financial results were issued yesterday and are available both on our Web site and on SEDAR. Additionally, we issued a corresponding news release that reviews the financial results, specifically the main points of our annual fourth quarter results from our Santander and Caribou mines and the first full quarterly operational results from our Rosh Pinah zinc mine in Namibia and the Perkoa zinc mine in Burkina Faso, that were acquired from Glencore during Q3 of last year.

Our presenter today is Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO and accompanying Mark for the question-and-answer and discussion portion will be Anna Ladd, Trevali's Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to turn the call over to Mark Cruise.

Mark Cruise

That’s great. Thanks, Steve and hello, everyone. Thank you certainly for dialing in. And as Steve mentioned, we will run through our Q4 and then our 2017 numbers. Certainly, for me frankly Q4 marks the last of the acquisition accounting practice. So at least we’re starting to get clarity and starting to see a sense for the clean operational cash flow and certainly can get better clarity on the contribution of the African assets to the business. And at a very, very high level with which the news release certainly speaks to is taking these total one-time costs into accounts and fair value eventually bumps, it’s approximately $61 million.

So when we step back and certainly when I step back and look at how the business is running, the numbers for an adjusted EBITDA is almost $162 million and after-tax earnings of about $60 million or $0.11 per share. And certainly we will go back into that publicly at the end of the call. But I would certainly guide you to one of the final pages, on page 57 in the MD&A, where certainly Anna and her team have broken out how we get to those values. And we will get into the detail now clearly and we’ll look at the corporate highlights on an annual and quarterly basis and then I will jump a little bit deep into the individual business unit performance, which remains very robust.

Certainly, those of you who had time to flip between the MD&A tables and comparing the business on a year-to-year basis, you will note that certainly on a percentage gain, it really is truly remarkable phenomenal performance. Certainly, I am very pleased with the results as those speak to the quality and the contribution of the African assets. And in general, we’re logging gains of 200% to 350%. So really what are the highlights or what are the highlights for me.

And just stepping back at a very high level in 2017 Trevali actually now recorded eight quarters of revenue and income growth, which certainly is industry leading in my opinion. Our 2017 revenues were $330 million, of which almost 60% of those or $189 million, I’d call it $190 million, was in Q4 alone. And when we look to normal dollar and run rate backing out for this year 2018, backing out the transaction, we should be doing about $80 million to $85 million EBITDA on a quarterly basis at these price ranges, so very strong.

So there certainly were several one-time costs that hit Q4 from an operational view point approximately $10 million and whether that was -- $4.5 million of that was the pumping infrastructure at Santander and some at Perkoa and the re-grind rolls at Rosh P. But again, when you take out these one-time costs and certainly our cost guidance is in line with 2018, and so certainly in that $60, $66, $68 per tonne corporately. Gross profit was $86 million for 2017 and again, almost $38 million of that was just in Q4 alone. And on top of that, there was the amortization of fair market acquisition bumps on inventory of about $40 million. We did look at net income before tax of $40 million for ‘17, again $31 million of that was in Q4 alone. So certainly, the takeaway is very solid financial foundation.

We have a cash position of $97 million, working capital of approximately $144 million at the end of the year. And even in Q4, which is documented in the MD&A, we actually paid back $40 million of debt in Q4. We paid back about $30 million revolver plus $8 million amortization on the loan. We had a small and promissory note of $2 million, so that makes up the $40 million to Sandvik for our fleet. And so even though that our EBITDA was about $100 million in Q4, again $56 million -- in 2017 of which $56 million was Q4 alone. And certainly, operationally and very strong Q4 numbers and then we’ll start looking to those now in a moment. And so certainly, pretty pleased.

And so Santander, for example, generated $23 million of gross profit in ‘17, $6.5 million of that was Q4. Caribou did almost $45 million in 2017, of which almost $16.5 million was Q4 as well. And looking at new acquisitions, the African assets, the Rosh Pinah did $6.1 million in effect in the four month period just to keep it simple. But again keep in mind that that includes almost $19 million of amortized as fair market value, so backing that $24 million, $25 million that has really the operation through it all.

And again, recorded $12 million gross profit for the four months period of which there was another $22.3 million which we did add from fair value. So call it $33 million, $34 million. So looking at the production sales stats, we can summarize and obviously we did previously disclosed the production. But just to recap on an annual and quarterly basis and we mined in 2017 2.1 million tonnes, we milled 2.2 million tonnes. On a quarterly basis, it was 830,000 tonnes -- 822,000 tonnes mined and we treated about call it almost 818,000 tonnes treated.

And so annually, we produced zinc equivalent taking into account our lead and silver byproducts, 201 million pounds payable zinc equivalent. On Q4 alone, it was almost -- well, there's 119 million, 120 million pounds on zinc equivalent. And certainly, our site cash costs on an annual basis were about $0.46 and our total cash cost about $67 or $57 and a little bit of change all in. So looking at the sales stats so that's going to be produced very well than what do we actually really sell. And certainly annually, we certainly sold effectively zinc concentrate 271,000 tonnes of zinc conc, 51,000 tonnes of lead and certainly 1.6 million ounces of silver. Our price is obviously, zinc was strengthening throughout 2017.

So an annual basis it was $1.38 is what we update for in there, $1.07 for our lead and a little bit shy $16.99 or let’s call $17 for silver and clearly Q4 little bit stronger so it was 1.44 for zinc and can, 1. 13 for lead and 16.42, so silver came down a bit through that. And that makes up about 160 million pounds on Q4 on a basis of zinc equivalent.

And so me that -- so we’re looking at the individual mines in a little bit more detail there. And so we’ll start with our legacy or Santander, our first operation. And in Q4, Santander produced 14 million pounds of payable zinc, 1.7 million pounds of payable lead and then 90,000 ounces of silver. And Santander sold 14 million pounds of zinc and 1.7 pounds of lead and 97,000 of the silver. So certainly generated $20 million of revenue in the quarter. And again Santander and certainly it’s one of the lessons learned and we’re trying to push out to other sites, the mill averaged 2,300 tonnes per day and roughly 17% above nameplate or 2,000 tonne per day nameplate and treated 140,000 or 115,000 tons during the quarter. And certainly for me one of the take ways are underground production during the quarter was 201,000 tonnes, just actually record and so certainly the guys are hitting it underground. They are moving the tonnes and they are production tonnes that they did in the mill.

The head grades were certainly higher in the first half of the year, which we did signal and so about 4.1% zinc, about 0.5% lead and about 0.8 ounces per tonne silver. So definitely a marked improvement over the first half of the year and recoveries are in line for Santander, great cost mineralization, typically high 80s for zinc, high 70s to low 80s for lead and on the head grade and then 60% to 70% for silver, contingent on the lead head grade as well.

And I said operating costs in Q4 was little bit higher 47 bucks per tonne or $0.62 zinc equivalent. But again, just to bear in mind that there was about $4.5 million on one of CapEx in the pumping that was pushed during Q4. And so a little bit skewed in fairness and certainly one of the takeaways and I would -- for me is of course are in line and we’re not anticipating, so should we back down to normal run rate, call it $40 per ton rate overall in 2018 basis as well. So that’s one of the key things.

And I won’t go through the tables in detail clearly you can look at themselves. And again, operationally in Q4 or over the year, we did complete the construction of our pumping infrastructure, which is key for the business. It is tracking on the going commission. So this is where we’re roughly replacing approximately 25 and 27 very inefficient small pumps and with two -- we're actually really one major pump with a back up pump as well. So that should allow a better, certainly timing and scheduling on mining tonnes, which did captures we were at a quarter last year, which spread through the business unfortunately. And also should lower higher cost as well and we do have access capacity. So it should then certainly work in our favor going forward.

And Q4 we did have a pretty good expression campaign as normal in fairness for Santander and we will have updated resource reserves for all the mines by the end of this quarter and so end of the month and 30, April when that comes out and then leading, the rigs have never stopped turning. And so we continue to chase up while it is developing to a very nice high grade hub underneath the old historic Santander pipe. We continue to chase the Magistral deposits deeper. In general, at a high level, we are seeing modestly increasing zinc grade as we get deeper and multiple stats units. So certainly the system seriously getting bigger and better as we get deeper and we’ll continue to follow that up, and obviously we will release results when they become material. But certainly very high degree of confidence that Santander will continue to deliver. And personally from an exploration view point, I don’t think we’ve seen the best yet out of the asset.

Again to be clear as well which we have disclosed I will give you some pretty significant mill mentions in the first quarter. It is on track. It’s better week ahead of schedule but really on track. And so certainly the Q1 numbers when they come out in couple of weeks’ time, about a month’s time I guess. Of course Santander will be slightly weaker on an annual basis, but we certainly believe we can make it up throughout the year as well. So that’s where we are at Santander.

And we’ll jump up here up north here to Canada and certainly to our Caribou assets. In Q4, the guys produced almost 22 million pounds of payable zinc, 8.7 million pounds of lead and little bit shy of 252,100 ounces of payable silver. And we sold 23.9 million pounds of zinc and all the lead 8.7 million and pretty much, a little bit access over 252,100 ounces of silver. So it generated revenues in Q4 alone of $37 million.

And certainly the mill continues to operate well and we did 252 -- almost 253,100 ounces through the quarter. And certainly, on a year-to-year basis, we still do see the winter effect, which I think that we discussed and chatted with some of you. But certainly compared to 2016 winter and zinc recoveries improved modestly and prior to prepared winter season averaging 78% but certainly lead and silver materially higher at 66% lead and 40% of silver compared to the final winter quarter last year. So certainly ongoing trends of improving recoveries and materially in lead and silver and a little bit modestly in the zinc, but certainly trending higher, which is certainly positive to see.

Our underground production in Q4 was about 250,000 tonnes and really that’s why you start to see our equipment availability when we transition to an owner-operated with new mining fleet. Average head grades, I mean it’s very stable, very homogenous orebody, so 6% of zinc, 2.5% lead and about 2, 2.3 ounces per tonne for silver. And obviously that’s where we do get our zinc concentrate.

And our site operating costs decreased in Q4 and again added to our lower end of guidance on an annual basis to $54 per tonne. And again, you’re starting to see the transition of reflecting the all move to owner-operated. So we will continue to double down on that. We certainly think that the owner-operated fleet can -- and probably a little bit over deliver on the cost benefits. And clearly, there is a transition period where the teams are getting used to new equipments, latest generation equipments and continue to work hand-in-hand with Sandvik on that. And our site cash cost in Q4 on zinc equip payable at $0.45 per pound. And so certainly pretty, pretty attractive.

And looking at Caribou as well on an annual basis, it is actually over performing compared to the last 40, 50 years of its production. So certainly, in regard, it mined 937,100 tonnes of ore and we still think that 1 million tonnes per year, 3,000 tonnes per day is achievable. And really to be clear, it’s the most ever mined underground from Caribou on an annual basis. And so the team continues to challenge itself and we do feel there are additional production gains there. It is a hard orebody and we’re even getting into it. And the guys are managing to manage it and certainly step up on a quarter-to-quarter and a year-to-year basis, which definitely is positive.

And so that’s where we are in Americas and we’ll jump to new assets and we'll go to Africa first, we’ll start south at Rosh Pinah in Namibia, Southern Namibia, and then we’ll move up to Perkoa in Burkina. And then just to reiterate for both assets, it's good. We did just complete the acquisition effective September 1st. So really all operating costs and conc revenues are from April 1st when we signed a deal and then set to August have been included as part of the purchase price acquisition. So it is noisy. It's not ideal, but hopefully between today's call and learning to it in detail and do reach out, we are going to show you what these assets are actually doing.

And so Rosh P in Q4 produced 21 million pounds of payable zinc and 3 million pounds of payable lead and a little bit shy of 15,000 ounces of payable silver. Concentrate-wise, what would that translate to, 23,000 tonnes of zinc conc and about 2,000 almost -- little bit shy of 2,100 tonnes of lead conc. So certainly, lead byproduct a little bit less relevant in Rosh P. And with that said with mine scheduling, probably 2019, 2020 are lead probably content should almost double to close to 5 tonnes, 6 tonnes, 7 tonnes, which certainly helps.

And the guys pretty much sold a lot of the inventory during that period, 21.6 million tonnes of payable zinc, 8.6 million of lead. And so we had a big lead shipment by the end of the year and a little bit shy of 120,000 ounces of payable silver and that really translates into, call it, $37 million of revenue. Site operating costs were $58 per tonne, a little bit higher than guidance. But again, there were some one-time CapEx items backed into that in Q4, which was really the re-grind circuit, which I'll chat about in a few minutes. But on a zinc equivalent basis $0.41 per pound and zinc equivalent payable.

In Q4, the mill did pretty well, 171,000 tonnes of ore and then again recoveries looked a little bit light in Q4, but that really was just historically moving from how Glencore ran the business on an annual basis and we typically do our corrections on a quarterly. So we did do some concentrate stockpile reconciliations during the year. A more normal course of business, so industry best practices you do that on a monthly basis or quarterly basis. So the takeaway is normal recovery rates for Perkoa are actually unchanged. They are in the $0.85 to $0.87 for zinc and certainly in the 60s for lead and mid-range, call it, for silver as well. So that's what certainly I feel start seeing in the Q1 numbers for a couple weeks' time.

Average head grades did improve and certainly in September, a little bit lower due to mine scheduling. But then certainly for Q4 and end of the year about 8.5% for zinc, 1.5% for lead and about 0.5% for sliver and so that’s really where they are. And clearly, obviously going forward those, by all accounts, offers as well. And this is move-wise and pretty big year for Rosh P and we did complete the re-grind project at the backend of the mill. And certainly that was up-scaled and so it can handle up to 2,000 tonnes per day. And lots of work needs to happen but you certainly get a feel for where we think the business and the operation can go. And obviously, lots of caveats on that one as well.

And we are commissioning that re-grind at the moment and certainly so far it isn’t working modestly better than anticipated. We start doing the commissioning as well. So we think we should boost zinc recoveries in the 1% to 2% range, probably close to 2%, maybe 3% and lead in the same range as well. And that should produce slightly higher quality concentrates. So at least through more tricky concentrates which actually does help the business clearly.

On top of that as well, again a lot of lessons learned from Peru even though Santander is our smallest mine and that’s really where we cut our teeth and we got our scars on that one. But then a lot of lessons learned there what is joined blasting efficiencies because of the lower spread operation that has to be efficient to work and we’re starting to push out to the operations and currently you’re starting to see some of that would be owner operated and then we’re focusing on Rosh P as well. So we are looking at production drilling.

So one of our prove in that geographic parts as move to and Rosh P. And certainly in Q4 so far we’re seeing the highest ever geographic rates ever on the assets and in 50 years. So clearly it is starts to resonate and that should then start to see through ultimately over the year into improved efficiencies as well. And we’re also looking at raise borrowing for the production cycle and we’re looking at more mobile fleet efficiencies as well. And so certainly more to come from the asses that’ll be one of the key takeaways at Rosh P.

And exploration wise, I mean what we like, we obviously acquired the asset is, if we step back it actually is Tier 1 mine and if you found that tomorrow, there’ll be world class operation clearly 50 years of history, most of that was semi state owned. But certainly the exploration guys are getting into it at the moment and a lot more to come from this asset. I mean certainly, is it going to be in production next 20, 30 years? Absolutely. Are we going to find a lot more tonnes there? It’s pretty much in the bag. I mean it really is open in all directions. And certainly at the BMO conference and where we’re doing 500 to 600 meter step outs and getting 12 meters and 17% zinc. Not many resource estimate whatsoever and obviously following up on that as well.

So certainly reasonably low -- very lowest exploration and it will deliver as well, so that’s where we are at Rosh P. And finally, jumping a bit north to West Africa at Perkoa and Burkina Faso, and stunning operation, clearly the right mine for the right time in the cycle, a bit cheezy for the review. In Q4 alone, almost 48 million pounds of payable zinc, no byproducts here at all. Head grades and recoveries really are world class. And I mean that’s not a right way to turn around. But I mean it is at this point one of the highest if not the highest grade zinc mining production globally and recoveries as well, so 50% zinc, 94% 95% zinc recovery. So it just close up in that units and 53% zinc conc.

And on a quarterly basis underground production 203,100 tonnes of ore during the quarter. Site operating cash cost not to be high, $120, almost $121 per tonne but there were one-time that and values in that. So certainly again the takeaway is our quarterly guidance, our annual guidance for 2018 is our annual guidance. And so in that call it $105 to $114, $115 between range. Certainly, we are confident that we can maintain that and then hopefully drive it lower probably in 2019 with some of the business initiatives as well.

In 2017, we did re-commision the zinc regrind mill, it was on site it was easy and we saw no reason why that shouldn’t help. And we are seeing and some of the recoveries we’re seeing are certainly modestly improving that and again slightly our concentrate play. And given where Burkina is obviously we do have a long trucking route and we were aware of that getting into that. So again, we’re tucking more payable units as well. So we will continue to those benefits into 2018 and really like Q4 event and so certainly pretty pleased with where that is.

Substance in the quarter we’re diesel operator, so it is -- that’s one of the reasons and time is one of our biggest costs unit at the operation level. And with the board certainly recommend or certainly signed off on basically the purchase and installation in a more efficient power generated in the system. So we’re moving from diesel to heavy fuel oil and we signed a turnkey operation with Caterpillar which are now in county. So you are starting to see obviously Burkina zone for gold or West Africa in general. But the mining business getting big enough, you’re starting to see some of the big suppliers actually setting up in country, which will certainly help us in the supply basis as well.

And then we will clearly it’s obviously about $9 million and $2.5 million generated there. And that should result in cost saves of about $7 per tonne. And aiming to get it done for Q4, but really it’s going to be a Q1 event in 2019 as well. And certainly if the exploration team delivers on what we feel the camp and the mine can do, the second part of that may make sense. And again caveat here is putting a solar plant in front it like a lot of the big gold companies are doing as well, but again probably saying another $1 to $2 a tonne overall as well.

And exploration wise, added them all, this is the one asset or one region we’re mostly excited about, and there is a VMS deposit. It remains open at depth. And certainly, looking at it from a first principle, scientific, geological exploration view point, the deposit still remains open at depth. We feel -- we’ve only drilled about 500 meters depth potential and some of our step outs is that we’re gaining 150, 200 meters deeper with still an ore and it still remains open. So certainly within the deposit itself as currently defined, it is open.

We haven’t found the copper features on yet and these will be -- they should be copper-zinc deposits, zinc-copper, depending on how you want to look at your commodities and all the current clusters. So certainly if the color is isolated it will be the first time in 2 billion years of history, there’s only one of them. It of course has a geophysical response and we are seeing clusters anomalies at 5 to 6 kilometers pre-VMC productive horizon. And again, globally, you only ever see this in productive mining times, so good analogies would be Matagami here in Canada, Flin Flon or even perhaps our Bathurst mining camp as well in Canada.

And we have to do the field check up. We have to build the exploration teams from scratch, there’s never anyone there. And certainly, while we’re doing ground checking and hopefully get the rigs turning end of this quarter into Q2, we are seeing -- we got some evidence of massive sulfide on surface related to some of these geophysical anomalies. So at the end of the day the results will be the results; but I have certainly very high confidence and we should find more at the mine itself and also regionally as well. We are currently sitting on little bit shy of 450 square kilometers of belt. So if we’re right, we have just stated we complete the unexplored VMS camp, which is or should be a company maker in some way.

And so finally just to reiterate and sum up here and we’ll open the floor to questions then. 2018 production and cost guidance is unchanged. We’re still looking at close to 400 million to 430 million pounds of payable zinc and like to think at the higher end of our guidance. We will see how Q1 goes and a little bit shy of 4,400 pounds of payable lead basically and 1.5 million ounces payable silver. Operating costs are in the $60 to $66 per tonne range in fairness just been open here. We are seeing obviously cost inflation in general in FX, so probably at the higher end of that and based on what we’re seeing at the moment. With that said as we continue to roll out our different initiatives, hopefully that will certainly offset some of the inflationary cost. But in general, we’re seeing globally and the mining industry seeing as well on top of it.

And I know it’s taken there, broken out and certainly on an asset basis, I won’t go into that much detail. But generally in line and well certainly not generally in line with guidance and no change in that regard. So certainly, I think you’ve heard enough from me now and probably being yapping on for close to half an hour. And I will hand it back to Steve and I am certainly happy to treat myself and Steve to fill any questions or comments as they come.

Steve over to you.

Steve Stakiw

Thanks Mark. Operator, we can now open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I do have one question from Stefan Ioannou from Cormark Securities. Your line is open.

Stefan Ioannou

Just wondering looking forward here obviously with the zinc price where it is, the free cash flow profile of the company in 2018 and beyond looks very strong. Can you maybe just comment, prioritize are you leaning towards maybe accelerated debt repayment? Or do you anticipate a lot of that money will be focused on in some of these organic growth initiatives you had going on at all 4 mines?

Mark Cruise

I mean certainly, we give our 2018 guidance on CapEx basis, so sustaining CapEx and so about $45 million per year and roughly $10 million to $12 million per site. And we're doing additional exploration bits and pieces on top it, so overall CapEx number on an annual basis about $75 million. And we still do have a pretty long corporate memory and we still look to 2015 where a lot of the mining companies got their balance sheets in trouble but we want to continue to pay down that debt. And I think I know it will give us a lot more flexibility. So it is a dual strategy in that end; drill out the deposits more fully; and see what optionality we can provide to the mining guys; and wearing my geological hat and got right guys; we got another 5 million tonnes, 10 million tonnes whatever that number is; how would you run the business now if I can get even more tonnes there; do the run rate makes sense; can we step it up, keeping the fixed cost fixed and push more tonnes through, because that’s one of our bigger levers that is -- it's throughput.

And so we're going to continue to do that during the year and we're only getting started on that. But we’re all aggressively looking for M&A opportunities in fairness, the zinc is at 10-year highs, expectation is always low. But the nice thing about us now at this point in time is we can afford to be longer term strategic and countercyclical. So we do have a full-time business development team in Vancouver now. And so we do have an SVP dedicated to business development and an analyst as well doing the numbers.

So I think both ourselves and our largest shareholders, including Glencore think -- and that was the whole idea putting new Trevali together with the African assets is, it gives us the firepower from a cash basis to go out and really build a true mid-tier mining company and then that vision is unchanged. And certainly we are seeing the opportunities there, probably not this year where it has to make sense and obviously Glencore brings that very strong financial discipline to the table but yes, lots more work to be done in the positive way.

Stefan Ioannou

And I guess just to make for that point in New Brunswick now obviously, there is a lot of moving parts with the Halfmile-Stratmat whether you do it as a standalone or feed it through the Caribou zone and now also with Murray Brook in the mix. Is it still fair to assume that that whole scenario or how that story is going to play out or -- is a work in progress?

Mark Cruise

Yes, it is work in progress but I think it’s getting more crystallized. I mean, we put the PIs in September, which looked at Halfmile-Stratmat standalone or you ramp it through leverage in infrastructure. And certainly, we’re going to use that proven Canadian mine, VMS camp methodology that and leverage our infrastructure. And given permitting times and ramping up times, even if it made sense to build a standalone, you’re talking five, six years, the time you ramp it up. Caribou will have updated resources coming out. We’re probably going to be five, six years, obviously, in numbers, to be honest. And we’re going to find more, we are finding more. But really Tatum basis are tough to permit anywhere, we have a very large Tatum base in there.

We’ve got very good working relationships with the first nation partners and the province. So leverage the infrastructure there and really when we look Caribou, I only -- I am not concerned about the life of mine to certain extent, each deposit have its own life of mine. We got Caribou, we’ll push Restigouche through we also signed some agreements on Murray Brook. So really when we look at the site, we’re looking at 2035 that’s when we’re looking at the site. And future work maybe it does make sense to increase the mill from 3,000 to 5,000 tons per day. We’re not there yet but we will start doing, look at those studies as well. But at this point in time, we will not be building a second on Caribou, we will leverage the infrastructure perhaps increase the throughput, but keep our fixed cost fix and then run the business and basically on a profitability factor, not a throughput factor.

Operator

Your next question comes from Brian Macarthur from RJ. Your line is open.

Brian Macarthur

You talked a little bit about guidance on cost not changing and you gave us the site stuff. But in January, you also gave us cash cost net of byproducts, which I believe had TCRCs in that didn’t come out this time, or you have a different view of TCRC that given negotiation value what those numbers were in January versus are they -- what they worked right now. Are they better or did you -- or is that just work in progress why that’s not there?

Mark Cruise

I will answer the first part of this one Brian and secondly I hate accountants to be clear, but I will hand it over to Anna. And really at a high level, TCS were anticipated to drop. We do pay international benchmark so our TCs are set on an annual basis. So for 2017, we paid $172 per ton zinc and then our TCs, I am going to say $95 per tonne lead, and so they’re set. And negotiations are ongoing this year and obviously pretty contentious what we’re hearing and we don’t have seated table, and typically it’s set between Teck and Korea Zinc and generally everyone falls in line around that, but we’re hearing 10% to 20% lower. So obviously that will be positive for us. And on the Q4 numbers, Anna this is where I will handed over to you and you can go to that one.

Anna Ladd

And this is at the quest of our external auditors, if you look at our financial statements under the revenue note, we’re now from a purely financial statement accounting point of view, we’re actually netting out our TCRC against revenue. And following that we try as much as we can and we do non-IFRS measure reconcile back to an IFRS measure. We then actually stripped out smelting and refining costs that we’ve always traditionally put in, basically since I’ve been at Trevali, since we’ve been in production.

Now that being said, there is no reason really why you can’t get out the way at the end of snow no anticipation of, as Mark said, cost went up or down and strictly just to follow the accounting of our statutory reporting requirement. So going forward, we will put that MD&A table like everybody has expected to see in prior quarters, prior financials, we’ll put that line back in. I did actually, I think Steve and I did circulate back out which a full costing as we done every other quarter out to the analyst yesterday, so happy to do that again for you as well.

Brian Macarthur

But can I just follow-up then on in January when you gave the guidance, you also gave a cash cost net of byproducts for zinc pound, so like the Caribou was 68 to 74. What TCRCs are embedded in that? I assume those were last year’s TCRCs, not the new ones, right?

Anna Ladd

Yes, that’s correct.

Brian Macarthur

So that’s what I’m trying to get at. So it could be a little better than that, so that would probably help offset the inflation on the on-site cost. Is that a fair comment?

Anna Ladd

Yes, I would agree with that.

Mark Cruise

Yes, absolutely. Yes, now for sure. We would have used last year’s cost with the recognition that we anticipate it should drop this year but obviously out of our control. So a more conservative view but certainly more upside potential than downside risk.

Operator

The next question comes from Jacques Wortman from Eight Capital. Your line is open.

Jacques Wortman

Mark, a quick question for you. Could you just give your view on the current zinc market, a bit of a softer question, I guess. But given the increase in inventories that we’re seeing at LME in Shanghai and elsewhere, is this just a sign that the market is still tight and it’s pulling out hidden inventories or is it indicative that some of the tightness is coming out of the market. And again just your view?

Mark Cruise

I mean to answer Jacques I wouldn’t say it’s a soft question it is probably one of the key ones. And listen, I mean I think there’s this backwardation of moments and it’s actually cheaper to hold the metal on the LMEs and this still old science. So you’re just seeing gains. This is actually the still the same warehouse that you just got to stick around, launch it, unlaunch it, that’s all it is. And clearly, Trevali has a pretty good handle on zinc market given our relationships. But we do see and what we’re hearing is looking at 2017 what’s different this time so far and a lot of caveat here is Chinese, the zinc production hasn’t responded, mine production. And so China ended up 8.5% negative zinc production on 2017.

And now some other analysts, both UBS or Goldman, they’re saying that the rate for $2 per tonne -- per pound or $4,000 per tonne, certainly not buying that one. And I was like porcupines to me. And we’re not seeing response from China this time. And like a lot of other industry did more social and acceptable and they are moving to more western or international best standards, probably better way to put it. Also as well because of that and the spread through to the metal market, so it’s just up just the concentrate, it’s actually the metal and the smelters.

But first time ever in its history China importing zinc metal in December, I think it was around 80,000 tonnes into the country. So they are the biggest concentrate producers, they are the biggest metal producers as well and a lot of that is for their own internal market, next China as well. Clearly, it goes on the rest of the world. And you’re seeing them having to import zinc metal into it. And so we’re definitely not seeing a supply response and a lot of the mines that are coming on maybe a signal they are actually what people don’t realize maybe is they are actually a cycle late, so Dugald River was meant to be in production last cycle it was double the CapEx-ish and half the production. And concs were the same thing as well. It’s coming on board. And a lot of these mines are very dirty concs, they’re manganese, nasty, nasty concentrates and/or worse. And when the zinc market starts tightening, they’re going to be the first concentrates at the door. So it should autocorrect pretty quick.

And really when I look at it, I can handle high zinc prices the market looks after. But when you start looking at long-term to build a new zinc mine for the industry and we do need new zinc mines on clearly we do. And you need about 130, 140 zinc to get your 15% IRR and otherwise, the rest of world certainly not going to build it -- China doesn’t have them so they can’t build them. So when we use $1 long term internally, that’s what our budgeting is done on.

So even then when we look at our margins, we’re still getting 20% more returns. And so certainly that’s where we’re positioned today, a lot of our business initiatives we’re putting in place is for a down cycle, but the upside I mean fundamentally we believe long-term zinc prices have to track up. Are we going to see $1 zinc again? Yes, we probably will short term, not saying we won't. But long-term, it doesn’t make sense, because you can’t run the industry at those prices. So it's just going to have to track up. So that's certainly our position at this point in time, but we're not seeing the supply response.

So again, people are saying, are we peak at zinc now? Maybe, we are, but certainly it’s not going to be a H1 event. And we see these prices running for longer, certainly into 2019, perhaps into the second half of 2019 and yes, then we will get some supply response, they will probably modestly track lower, but we're positioning the business so we can still make good margins at those levels.

Operator

I have no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to presenters for closing remarks.

Steve Stakiw

Steve here. Thanks, everyone for dialing in and participating in our conference call this morning. As usual, if there are any follow-up questions, please feel free, reach out and give us a call or e-mail through. Once again thanks everyone. Have a great day.

Operator

Thank you everyone. This will conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.