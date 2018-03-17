Raiffeisen Bank International's (RAIFF) CEO Johann Strobl Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCPK:RAIFF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Susanne Langer - Head of Group Investor Relations

Johann Strobl - Chief Executive Officer

Martin Grüll - Chief Financial Officer

Hannes Mösenbacher - Chief Risk Officer

Analysts

Anna Marshall - JPMorgan

Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank

Gabor Kemeny - Autonomous Research

Alan Webborn - Societe Generale

Victor Galliano - Barclays

Johannes Thormann - HSBC

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for today's conference call. Following the release of our preliminary numbers at the beginning of February this year, today we published details of the 2017 financial year. The presentation which was sent out this morning will be held by Mr. Strobl, Mr. Grüll and Mr. Mösenbacher and we will then open the line for your questions.

At this time, I will hand over to Mr. Strobl, the floor is yours.

Johann Strobl

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome from Vienna. Thank you for joining our call. This call is more about details as the final numbers very close or identical with those with we have announced already when we gave you some information on the preliminary results.

The year was a good one, we were happy. We achieved quite a lot of progress in the new structuring of our Group, many new projects with we started and also the financials are very good. So, let me start with a brief overview before I hand over to my colleagues Martin and Hannes.

We had a consolidated profit of 1.1 billion, which is more than twice what we had last year, and we also improved the our CET1 ratio which now is on a fully loaded methodology 12.7%. Really what is also of big interest for many of you is the impact of IFRS 9, currently we estimate that the net impact is or will be 15 basis points.

We had great successful year as well in managing our non-performing loan portfolio. You can see this in the number NPL ratio which came down to 5.7% from 8.7% one year earlier. This was achieved by NPL sales, the write-off but also very healthy workout results.

We had exceptionally low risk costs, gained quite a lot of contribution from this workout activities, but clearly also driven by the positive market environment. Our loan portfolio increased by 1.8%, but beware this the net number and as we had quite a lot of NPL sales, the really new volume is substantially higher.

Another good story message is that the NIM was stable with 2.48%. Even this very good development for the first time after three years we will propose a dividend which is €0.62 per share. This good development of last year was also honored by rating agencies, we got two notches upgrade to A3 by Moody's and one notch to BBB plus by Standard and Poor's and we also have a positive outlook there.

I think another success was that we substantially improved our capital structure by issuing AT1s and we have one successful in June last year and then other one early this year in January combined €1,150 million, so that we can say this chapter is closed for us.

And of course we were happy that we completed the merger of our RZB and I’m very happy that after Klemens Breuer left, we got two new board members both very experienced persons also, we have seen that Raiffeisen organization. One is Lukasz Januszewski. He will head the capital markets area, Lukas had a very good business buildup in Poland in the FX area and as FX is one of our core income sources, we are happy that he now takes this responsibility on Group level.

And the other one is Andrii Stepanenko. Andrii was responsible for the last 10 year, for the Russian retail portfolio and I know that some of you have quite a long history with us and have a very detailed understanding. So I think those would join when I say he did tremendous job building a business which was negative to one of the strongest profit contributor within the Group. So I’m very happy that we have this knowledge now on Group level.

If you turn the page, then we come to some of the financial numbers, one is that we had a small increase in net interest income to €3.2 billion makes me more happy that we have a very nice increase of fee income by 7.5%, also a good improvement of the net trading income.

So that overall operating income increased by 2.3% and on the other hand we show a slight reduction in administrative expenses to €3.1 billion. Most important for the enormous positive development of the profit was the substantially reduced risk cost which are now below €300 million.

So overall, I can say we are happy with this development and if you turn the page again, you see the main financial ratios. I think ROE is nice now, net interest margins stable, provisioning ratio explained already low. Of course, cost income ratio, we saw some improvement, we are now below 60, you will see this in the outlook of our targets that we want to be below 55, but clearly this is a most difficult one and we have to work hard to get this.

If you turn the page again, then we come to one area where we believe there could be contribution, we see loan growth and be aware that this picture was adjusted, in the old days we had our RWAs which covered also some technical issues. But I think with the perception now that we want to grow that we want to embrace our own profile top-line, I think it's more important to show loan numbers and not RWA.

What you see is we have added also Bulgaria to those country where we believe we could see strong loan growth but you also see that many others, also you would expect or you can expect some loan growth. Stable loan book is rather for small number of countries Albania, Belarus, and Ukraine.

If you turn the page again, and on Slide 8, it's about Poland, our entity there, unfortunately today I cannot tell you anything about the IPO process or the M&A process. I got a strict order from our leading team that at this point in time I'm not allowed to comment on the developments there.

What I can do is, or the only thing I’m allowed to say is that in May we will know what the outcomes is and anyhow, whenever we get something what we can share with you, we will update you.

What I'm allowed to share with you is that the progress that we are achieving in Poland on the restructuring areas is fine, you know and not so long ago we had a cost income ratio about 70%. So this is now down below 60% slightly below 60% we had very fast closed 62 branches, 23 had been converted to franchise models.

I think in essence, there might be minor adjustments in the branch performance, but in a essences the first steps of the branch new format and closing is completed and the next steps are rather now in reducing internally costs. Despite all these changes, we are happy that we increased our customer base by 7%.

We still believe that the bank can in 2019 achieve a cost income ratio which will be below 55%. Really this change in the footprint, the branch network needs some support by other channels, so we decided and you are aware, we decided to invest €30 million within three years, focus on remote channels, digital and self-service solutions and what we see from the progress of the various projects we are very fine with what we achieved so far.

If you turn page again then we come to biggest profit contribution, which is our entity in Russia and I think the news what we can tell you about Raiffeisen, Russia are very good ones, we have a stable even slightly increased net interest margin close to 6% we have a substantially reduced provisioning ratio, this was a very fast improvement.

We saw growth in the rebuilt area last year mainly in the mortgage loan area and the non-performing loan ratio improved substantially to 4.1% which is down 2.2 percentage points, and still the coverage ratio is at higher level of 75%.

Central Bank did cut four times in 2017, the key rate nevertheless, our bank was able to keep the net interest margin stable. And this very good performance is also honored by the local rating agency which assigned AAA to Raiffeisen Bank, Russia.

Going forward we still have high expectations in older market segments. We think that we will further increase in the next coming years our customer base, individual customers as well as SME customers.

We believe that with investments what we do now, this could even go further than what our current geographic reach is in both segments. And so I think people in Russia are more and more fine with these channels and this opens up a new potential sources for us.

In corporate market we want to diversify our customer base. Clearly, the Russian large corporate segment is highly contemplated, but still we see room that we also get more diversification there and we have started initiatives to cover more and more midcaps. So, we are fine and we stay committed to our Russian market.

On Slide 10, I can share with your our market look, clearly all of you have your own view on that. Our optimistic view for the future is based on this forecast. I think that 2017 was exceptionally as we had more than 4% GDP in CEE and Central Europe and even more than 5% in Southern Europe. And also I want to mention that we saw after the slightly negative year in 2016, good improvement in 2017 and we are optimistic on a slightly lower growth rate also for 2018, and 2019.

I will now come to the last page of my part of the presentation. This is the outlook which was slightly adjusted, we want to see more loan growth and we believe mid single-digit number will be achieved. We had very low risk cost I mentioned this in 2017, so it might be we expect that the impairment losses could be above the level of 2018.

Definitely we expect a further reduction of the NPL ratio, mid-term. Mid-term we want to achieve a cost income ratio below 55%, we believe we should keep the target of 11% return on equity and we also confirm our CT1 ratio target of 13%, around 13% dividend in the mid-term.

And given this positive outlook, we made our minds and we also share with you our intention that in the future we want to distribute dividends which would be in the range between 20% and 50% of the consolidated profit.

And with that, I hand over to Martin.

Martin Grüll

Thank you, Johann. Welcome and good afternoon from my side. In the fourth quarter we made a profit of €206 million lowered into third quarter, while we had a good development on the top line. We booked €95 million higher administrative expenses that we will come to this specific explanations later on, those we have higher provisioning but primarily relating to one large case and also the other resides who are down.

Moving on to the next side, showing you the regional contribution profit before tax. Central Europe, significantly higher about €43 million more profits. Mind you that we included Poland we have used to be none core in 2016. So that somehow historic compression with the previous periods. Apart from Poland we had also improved net interest income in Hungary and also we had higher net and fee and commissions income in Czech Republic and also Hungary.

South Eastern Europe profit increased by €43 million mainly coming from lower net propositioning, which was down €62 million mainly, you may remember that we had some issues in the Corporate Banking division in Albania which are now sold. In Romania, we were able to release 21 million provisions relating to the Romanian walk away law which was finally skipped by the Constitutional Court in Bucharest.

Eastern Europe profit increase by €235 million supported by rural appreciation in lower loan loss provisioning, the loan loss provision is overall decreased by €175 million predominantly in Russia which was down €99 million. Group corporates and market segment as you can see within the description comprises all RBI operation of businesses.

The main profit contribution is from corporate business and market business at head office. Profit before tax decreased €83 million driven by lower net interest income which was down €102 million, but that was due to a dividend income of €59 million in 2016.

Moving onto the revenue composition. We had a slightly higher net interest margin moved up from 2.47% to 2.50%. We saw a higher net interest income overall by €13 million versus to previous quarter, a positive effect came from Czech Republic and Romania where we saw first time higher interest rates and also Russia that was driven by increased volumes.

Johann already mentioned the nice development of fee and commission income which was up €19 million primarily due to higher volumes in payment transfer business in Russia and Romania and also net trading income was better by €12 million in the last quarter 2017.

Expense breakdown I’m now on Slide number 16. I mentioned already that expenses were higher by €95 million rural. To break it down staff expenses were up €43 million and other administrative expenses €42 million. The staff expenses were higher largely due to higher bonus accruals, higher provisions for post-employment benefits in group, corporates and markets and corporate center and also higher headcount in Russia.

And with regard to the other administrative expenses, the increase was driven by higher advertising expenses in particular in Russia, Romania, but also in group corporates and markets, but also to higher expenses for digital and regulatory project, there was also one-off in the amount of €8 million resulting from the termination of the rental contracts in Hungary.

Turning to the balance sheet overview on Page 17. It was mentioned already that we grew our loan book roughly by 2%. The loan growth was primarily in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia here predominantly in mortgage loans and it was also mentioned that the loan growth overall was offset by quite significant write-offs and non-performing loans sales. The deposits from customers grew much more 5.6% in the full-year 2017. Here I would like to mention the countries the Czech Republic, Slovakia Romania and Russia.

On Page 18, you see the equity development reflecting the big movements in the last year such as the RZB merger. The issue of AT1 €645 million and also the total comprehensive income earnings per share are up €1.75 to a level of €3.34 and as Johann mentioned, we decided to recommend the payment of a dividend of €0.62 per share totaling €204 million.

And coming to the regulatory capital overview, risk weighted asset increased by €4 billion, credit risk was up €4 billion mainly driven by the higher risk rate which was imposed on us in Poland for the mortgage loans, market risk up 0.8, but that was compensated by lower risk weighted asset for the operational risk due to the application of the advanced measurement approach.

Slide 20 shows you that our capital ratios are well above the requirements for the year 2018, we have SREP add-on to pillar two requirement of 2.25, pillar two guidance of 100 basis points, which at the end of December gives a very comfortable buffer over the minimum requirements.

The combined buffers for 2018 are 2.96 mind you that this buffer will go up to 4.5, so I mean the capital conservation buffer and also the Austrian systemic risk buffer with regard to the ADIs, available distributable, at times we were at the levels of €1.4 billion, at the end of 2017 after dividends IPAs contribution and also coupon payments on our AT1 transactions.

Now moving on to my last slide funding. Funding is predominantly done by way of customer deposits, so customer deposits account for 73% of our total funding. The loan to deposit ratio came down again. Now we are at the level of 90% and wholesale funding for 2018 is expected to be roughly €4 billion, of which a significant amount has been already done, also due to the second tranche of our AT1 transaction.

And that's all from my side, and I will hand over to Hannes now.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Thank you indeed Mark and also warm welcome from my side. Well you know if I would have to reflect on 2017 in terms of risk development I think we can report being very happy about this that we have seen lower inflows and two, three big cases you anyway know. Then we have seen the fortunate league change for us.

Why I mentioned this explicitly, because you know in Ukraine we always are reporting super high coverage ratios and why didn't we move fast when it came to the write downs was because write downs there was in addition a tax payment to be made, which of course is artificial and of course you are going to lose money and then you are going to write-off your even been based on this, so this is the second big point.

Then we have seen good recoveries and write backs and finally, we were quite successful on executing some of the portfolio sales. So summing up, this leads then finally to some very positive NPL ratios of 4.7% which is still very good coverage ratio of 67% and cost of €287 million.

Let me jump to the Page 23 and I will not run all the numbers for you, we anyway see most of you tomorrow in London. So we finished the year 2017 with credit risk RWAs of €71.9 billion, we have seen the change of €3.2 billion already mentioned by Martin. One organic growth and the other one was unfortunately some inorganic development, but also as reported in Q4.

As you might know for mortgage loans on a standardized basis you have to have the risk weight of 25% deposit regulator imposed a risk weight of 150%, of 150% on FX denominated mortgage loan. What else to be reported on this Page is that we have seen some RWA accruals in Chez Republic which is consistent with the communicated strategy and also some RWA decreases in Russia outcomes.

We have you see on the one hand side, exposure was increasing and RWA other decreasing, so how is this possible very easy. We have further cleaned up our real estate portfolio, which was risk weigh heavy, so that’s the reason why we have seen on the one hand side exposure growing at the same time RWAs going down.

So moving on to Page 24, risk cost €287 million, probation ratio of 35 basis points leading to finally NPL accrual of 5.7% with a covered ratio of 67% that was just total, I’m speaking little bit too fast for you. So hopefully it was not difficult to follow.

But what is important for me to state here, let’s not become dimensional when talking about this NPL quarter, we always said its very important for us that we do the workout strategy in a very preserving manner. So this is very important just to reiterate and also then talking about the outlook. Yes we will keep on working on this topic, but in a very preserving manner.

Coming to my last page when talking about NPL and NPL distribution. We have now a stock of €4.6 billion. Secondly, I think you can easily observe that we have some two countries now, but NPL ratio is already below 3%, Slovakia and Chez Republic. We have a couple of countries where we can see NPL ratio somewhere around 4%, it is Bulgaria, Kosovo, Serbia.

Notable Russia was 4.1% and last thing to be mentioned on this slide is the very strong move we were capable to achieve a new Ukraine, but we have brought down NPL ratio from 42.1% to 20.6% meaning we see a delta beyond 30% at this point. Coverage ratio stays as said very high, still very high at 67%.

Well this is my report from the risk management side. Thanks for attention and we are now more than happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you gentlemen. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Anna Marshall from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Anna Marshall

Good afternoon thank you for the presentation, a couple of questions please. So firstly on margin what is your outlook for this year following the stabilization last year and could you indicate RBI's latest sensitivity to rates hike changes in some of the key countries of presence and the second question is on your medium-term outlook. In particular, ROE could you discuss your up or downside potential for the 11% target and what do you see as the key drivers of RBI's profitability going forward. Thank you.

Johann Strobl

May I answer the first question. The margin for this year is expected to remain stable. With regard to the sensitivity I will give you the important countries we have modeled a sensitivity in Poland for 50 basis point increase, which would lead to €5 million. Net interest income impact in the Czech Republic it's much higher, 50 basis point would lead to €15 million, Romania 50 basis points plus €10 million, Slovakia a rather moderate 50 basis point plus €1 million.

In Russia, we would expect rather falling interest rate and 100 basis point would lead to a negative impact of roughly €10 million. The, you should keep in mind that this is a parallel shift, so this would not take into account any management action with regards to pricing or so, so this is just assuming a parallel shift, so same change in interest rates both on the asset and liability side. Your second question key drivers or risks rather risk ups and downs you said, upside and downside.

Anna Marshall

Yes, basically what are the key kind of scenarios you see for your ROE target of 11% could there be upside potential or downside and what are the key drivers of your profitability going forward.

Johann Strobl

Yes, I think Monty mentioned it already that one important area for the ROE for development is the interest rate environment and you rightly asked questions what could be the impact on Russia and the Eastern European entities where - well the rate environment is substantial, because these things are now very good performing and in a reduced rate environment this will have some impact.

In the, let's say Central European area or in the South European area, picture is rather different than the upside. There is I would say in rising interest rates, clearly and what we also can say is that in some of these countries some of these comes from the price competition what we see here and there. I mean we expect mid single-digit loan portfolio growth rate if we exceed this given the nice economic outlook then I would see this rather on the upside.

There are some political risks which are very difficult as of now to assess, we have this rate war which was started by the U.S. so we will see if and to what extent this might have a negative impact and all the other political risks. In terms of banking industries in the markets where we are in we don’t see that disruptor coming in the next year so this would be a very big surprise if one would enter fast, I don’t consider this.

Anna Marshall

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Benjamin Goy from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Benjamin Goy

Yes, hi good afternoon, two questions please from my side. First, coming back to your medium-term outlook. In 2017 you made more than 12% ROE, now you kept the 11%, but you are saying can grow in mid single-digits at stable margins. So, I'm wondering do you really expect that loan levels go up significantly, yes there were low in 2017, but there were two major drivers in there, so maybe you can share some granularity here on the risk side of things. And then on Russia you mentioned the interest rate sensitivity, which is actually to balance that much better than some of your larger peers in the country, so I was wondering how you can achieve such a benign impact and what happens in year two or so maybe after some derivatives are rolling off? Thank you.

Martin Grüll

Let me first quote on the risk cost matter, yes you are right, 2017 was a very favorable, when it comes to the risk culture, that was the reason why being a little bit more cautious when talking about the outlook, just to remind us, 10 basis points of risk cost, provision rate different is €80 million so this could be one or two big cases. So it does not come from the immediate jump of risk costs, or this is the one thing when quoting about risk costs.

Second thing on the interest rate sensitivity, if I may kickoff, yes you have been right there, I think we have seen the market development, we had a very good timing, we have set up a strategic position, which now is of course also supporting our net interest income and we have still some maturity left.

Benjamin Goy

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Gabor Kemeny from Autonomous Research. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Gabor Kemeny

I have a couple of questions on your guidance

Questions on your guidance. Firstly, I mean most of your guidance is medium-term and I was wondering how should we think about 2018. So you talk about stable margins are single-digit loan growth this year, is it the reason to assume mid single-digit revenue growth as well. And if you could give us the broad sense how you think about the development this year. Now secondly on the cost income ratio guidance which is below 55% medium-term again. I mean in Poland you do target, you do attach a timeline to this cost income ratio target, which is 2019 and clearly here have more restructuring to do and these are so attach a timeline. So what prevents you from attaching the year, attaching a timeline to the group level costing income target?

Martin Grüll

Regarding the revenue we decided to for the time being only give guidance on the volume development and also on the margin revenue, is also dependent on fee income, we had seen a quite positive development on the fee income and we need to see whether this also will remain, also a competitive pressure we have seen in some markets.

And cost development, we don't see a lot of room to be honest to lower our cost base going forward. I think we mentioned it quite often that have apart from digital and innovation investments also still a lot of regulatory projects to finalize and what is also quite important is increasing pressure from the staff expenses coming from higher inflation and low unemployment rates. So we do not see major room to reduce costs further in the entire group.

Gabor Kemeny

So just to pull upon this quickly, would you expect that kind of positive jaws in 2018, so revenue growth being quicker than cost growth.

Martin Grüll

I would like to stick to the mid-term, which we consider three to five years. Of course it will be nice if we can further improve our cost income ratio, but for the time being. Please accept that below 55% threshold is seen as a mid-term target.

Gabor Kemeny

Okay. Thank you. And just a clarification on your loan growth guidance, are you talking about when you say mid single-digit are you talking about performing loans or growth goals, I think it makes a difference, because you are quickly reducing your gross loans.

Gabor Kemeny

Gross loans, not only good confirming, it’s the total loans.

Gabor Kemeny

Okay, thank you.

Gabor Kemeny

You are welcome.

Operator

And the next question comes from Alan Webborn from Societe Generale. Please go ahead your line is open.

Alan Webborn

Hi, good afternoon, thanks for the call. Could you put a little bit of color on why Russia, why now, it’s one of the lowest growing markets in your sort of macro view. I know we have all been pressurizing you to grow a little bit more in Russia. What was sort of persuading you to do more and sort of turn the arrow upward. I would be interested to know your view on things such as mortgage refinancing, because clearly there is a trend there, you talk about focusing on mortgages, but clearly, margins on mortgages look as if they will be coming down over the next couple of years, certainly the market leaders is telling you that.

So I wondered what your view on sort of margin trends, I mean clearly, you did a very good job in Q4, but surely, with rates having come down as fast as they have in inflation really having sort of come down such a long way. The trend in margin in Russia must surely be down and quite significantly down over the mid-term. I mean the second point was your interest in - are you going to create a digital bank in Russia, is that what you are going to do in order to extend your geography? You talk about digital developments and direct selling, I mean is that what your plan is in Russia to expand your footprint. So a little bit more color on that would be very interesting.

And then also you have plucked Bulgaria out of the [ESE] (Ph) somewhere else you want to grow strongly, why and where do you think your ability to grow ESE in Bulgaria, I mean, after all margins are still falling, maybe there is pressure on sort of market rates there, and what makes you think Bulgaria is somewhere that, you particularly would like to grow. So I mean if you could talk about those two areas that would be interesting. And then as far as the sort of mid-term guidance goes, I think, you kept 11% ROE, but you have taken away the bottom run of your cost target.

So if the message that you need more loan growth in order to achieve 11% ROE, because costs are proving more difficult to get down and their investment needs are there. Is that something that you have kept 11, you have taken away the €50 million from the €55 million and you are still at 11%, but loan growth is a little bit higher. So could you talk a little bit about your thought process, I mean actually coming to that conclusion? Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Yes. You are right. We carefully listened to your thoughts about Russia and found it quite reasonable. I have to admit that we went to confirm that mid to long-term, Russia, we believe that what we have now is a portion into total portfolio is fine and it will be fine. We also said, it might happened that the one or the other quarter or maybe two or three in sequence it could be that this is ratio increases a little bit, but in the long run it would be there where it is.

In terms of margin development, I think in the area of asset margins you are totally right. We see given the strength of the banks, we see it decreasing margin everywhere. Still we believe that in the portfolio of what we have in Russia, we could adjust also in the product mix. So in the last years, you were right that we saw quite a lot of activities in the mortgage portfolio.

On the other hand given our small market share, I think there are always opportunities for us as well, but you're right, the margin pressure is there, partly this will be compensated by higher portion of unsecured loans where the margin is definitely higher. Overall, all speaking about margins, we think that with increasing rates in other markets on the deposit side where in some markets margins are zero or close to zero, this margins could be improved.

I mean in Bulgaria you specifically asked about this, we mentioned it not because it would make or will make the difference for the Group, but we had been for many years very careful in Bulgaria. I think our COO there has totally restructured, rebuilt the organization, and given the achievements, what they have, they find now new opportunities, so we found it worth to mention, but right, it will not fully change or at this market alone could not change the picture.

Yes. I forgot the second question on Russia which is digital one, we will not establish or at least we have still now no thinking that we want to establish fully digitalized standalone bank, we believe we can increase this in our services by doing more on the frontend side, so at the end it's about the change in the customer behavior in Russia, so people more and more like to use also these internet based, web based whatever digital channels.

And we believe we have found ways to even in areas where we do not have a branch, we could onboard new customers which in the past was not so easy. So, this is what we have assumed, but definitely as of now not in our bank, mobile services we believe will in combination with some web based be good enough to increase the customer base.

Martin Grüll

And maybe I can comment on the changed guidance, of cost income ratio, I think reflect or have reflected for almost one year that it's going to be difficult to achieve the 50% and I think we even said that it would head towards the 55%, so that should not come as a major surprise. And we simply have to admit that a year ago we saw that we will achieve a lower cost base and for the reasons I mentioned before, that seems to be unrealistic.

Alan Webborn

That’s very helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Victor Galliano from Barclays. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Victor Galliano

Hi good afternoon. Thanks for the opportunity. My main questions have been answered, but just to follow-up on Russia, could you give us a little bit more color in terms of what you see as the competitive environment there in retail, in mortgage, in the corporate and SME segments and what we might expect to see you doing in terms of offsetting potentially that pressure on margins that you foresee. I saw you had some pretty strong fee growth in 2017 and then now in the fourth quarter as well. Do you think you will be able to make up for that on the fee side. Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Thank you for your question. Indeed what we see is the change in the banking structure, we see more and more bank getting nationalized, so the market share of this stage is strong and clearly [Bear] (Ph) and some others are strong competitors.

I think on the other hand, in the regions where we are active in especially in the Moscow region and the St. Pete regions. These are regions which are very big population. I think Moscow region has more inhabitant than in many of our small countries in total.

So I think the customers base in this area is still very strong and by again improving our distribution channels we believe that we can make a decent business and what we see from market that there is a segment of customers which likes, the way we perform and so we believe that we are there and we have something to offer.

This also true for corporate and mid market. So I think we have a good relationship manager team there which can cover some more in the these customers have and I think the process is what we are permanently improving are as good as the customers expectance. So this, I think there is very small too, but we can make use of the opportunities there.

Yes. The fee business, I think with the growing customers base, the fee is coming in the areas of transaction and the other standard products what we have to offer, really the fee what we get in the capital markets depends on the development there. I don’t see as of now any negative change in the market structure. So we still believe that our capital markets people there can earn their fees as in the past.

Victor Galliano

Thanks. Just a quick follow-up on, what are you seeing in terms of other international players from banks. Are you seeing increased activity by them on the resale side or the corporate side or more less the same.

Johann Strobl

I think that rather got a little bit Russian played and in international one. So I think there are two other competitors, whom you know quite well and they are active in the rest of the international banks. In the retail area till now what I see are rather small. So if there, it’s rather the Russians, but also Private Russian banks like Tinkoff and other have built an impressive track record.

Victor Galliano

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Johannes Thormann from HSBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Johannes Thormann

Good afternoon, Johannes Thormann, HSBC. One follow-up question on your IT cost. Can you share with us the size of your IT budget? Is there any total amount or percentage of your cost base? And then, just also help us understanding, as many there is banks they are talking about implementing one core banking system for their whole groups. How many banking systems do you still operate in your markets and does this never come down until which time? And the second question is as a simple question on the 2018 tax rate and also the mid-term tax rate outlook. Thank you.

Johann Strobl

I start with core banking systems. So we will carefully watch what you described and see how others are acting on that. So there we will not be a leader. Each of our banks has its own core banking system, some of them even two, most many, but we have more core banking systems than what we have banks.

We have decided that we gradually go in a different direction, which simply means that in the old days, core banking system had been rather more and more equipped with additional functions driven by regulators or other products needs or whatever. What we do is we take these functions out. So we keep the core banking systems.

But a couple of years ago, we have decided for the time being not to develop one core banking system for the Group. If someone in the future would find one which we believe it would fit and it’s a very efficient one, we might consider it as well.

What we do is we build a sort of layer, a group-wide layer so that we have the opportunity to develop on the front end, one solution group wide, this will come step-by-step. And wire this layer, this will be then connected to the many core banking systems what we have.

So this is rather this integration, having one layer between the core banking systems and then more and more product-by-product or channel-by-channel moving to as more a set of applications, which are reusable, probably in all the countries, but definitely most of the countries.

And in this area we are making quite well progress. So this layer is let's say to be more or less finished by the end of the year and in with some layers, like in the mobile banking area we already started to develop on that and this layer will also create an opportunity for us to cooperate more efficient with index.

Martin Grüll

Questions on FX rate and also IT, expense, so the IT expense booked on the other administrative expenses is €292 million of us - €292million for 2017. And with regard to the tax rate, so we had 23% and we expect around 25% going forward.

Johannes Thormann

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you all for your questions. [Operator Instructions] As there are no further questions at this time, I would like to hand the call back over to your host Mrs. Langer for any additional or closing remarks. Thank you.

Susanne Langer

Thank you for your questions, I hope to see most of you tomorrow in London at our Investor Day. The next scheduled conference call will take place on the 15th of May when we will publish the results for the first quarter of 2018. Thank you once again for your participation and good bye from Vienna.

Johann Strobl

Thank you, good bye.

Martin Grüll

Good bye.

