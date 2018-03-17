Don't Compare Dropbox To Box, But It May Be A Better Buy

Dropbox has many opportunities to accelerate growth through enterprise partner channels and converting free customers to paid as more and more content is stored in the cloud and as competitors exit.

CNBC reported on a roadshow slide showing long-term targets for gross margins at 76-78%, up from 68% in 2017. Dropbox plans operating targets between 18% and 20%, up from 5% in 2017.

Dropbox's gross margins have risen from 33% in 2015 to 68% in 2017. It is cash flow positive, its technology is best in class, sticky, and meets enterprise standards.

Dropbox generates $1.1B in revenue, 90% via self-service from 11M paying customers, amongst 500M total users. Buyers are primarily individuals and business teams who love its superior functionality.

Dropbox priced its IPO between $16 and $18 (valuation around $7.1B, down from $10B in 2014). Its actual IPO price will likely be higher and pop before most investors can buy.

Thesis

Potential Dropbox (DBX) investors should not compare it to Box (BOX). A careful review of Dropbox's S-1 reveals that the majority of its paid customers are individuals and teams of workers, not enterprises. This was a surprise to many, including me.

While Dropbox's team growth could come from enterprise sales, it would most likely happen via third-party partners; we know that seeds are being planted there (More on this later).

Moreover, Dropbox offers a large variety of file extensions and upload and download speeds that most business-grade competitors, including Box, do not. This provides a better user experience, especially for creatives, many of whom work for large businesses - think advertising, training videos, presentations, etc.

A great deal of growth will come organically as some of its 500M users will want to keep more and more content in Dropbox and will have to pay for the privilege. Box and other enterprise file sync and share (EFSS) vendors aren't aggressively after these customers, many of whom already use Dropbox.

Worth noting too is that the EFSS market is overcrowded and at least some of those businesses will be sold or go out of business. Those users will then be forced to reexamine their choice of vendors.

Product Basics

Dropbox identifies itself as a "global collaboration platform where more and more content is created, accessed, and shared with the world." Most Dropbox users view it as a file storage platform where they can keep, share and sync their files in the cloud.

In the S-1, Dropbox says it has, more or less, accomplished its mission of helping people access their most important information anytime from any device.

Its new focus is on helping its customers reduce "the inordinate amount of time and energy the world wastes on 'work about work'-tedious tasks like searching for content, switching between applications, and managing workflows." To use Dropbox this way, users would need to store a great deal of content on Dropbox which would require paid Dropbox Plus ($9.99/month) or Dropbox Professional ($19.99/month) subscriptions.

Dropbox for Business accounts (standard $12.50/month, advanced $20.00/month, enterprise (prices by Dropbox sales team)) provide advanced features such as administrative tools, event tracking, remote wipe, enterprise mobility management, and such. These can also be found in many of the Enterprise File Sync(hronization) and Sharing solutions on the market, but some of them will be acquired by larger vendors that will shutter them as standalone businesses. If this is difficult to fathom, consider, theoretically, what would likely happen if someone like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) acquired Dropbox, its market would then become mostly Salesforce users. In fact, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) acquired EFSS vendor WatchDox and it is no longer seen as a standalone product.

Dropbox has 11 million (out of 500 million total) paid users now. Around half of these users use Dropbox at their jobs (Source: Dropbox's S-1). Dropbox's future growth is dependent not only on acquiring new users but also more importantly converting freemium users to paid accounts. As consumers and workers store more and more files in the cloud, users might convert to paid accounts out of necessity; after all, Dropbox provides users with 2GB of storage through its free service, and larger amounts via paid individual and business plans. For current Dropbox users, and there are as many as 489 million who aren't spending a dime, it may be easier to pay than to switch to a substandard service.

Dropbox has APIs (application programming interfaces) into some of the world's most widely used platforms ranging from ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Salesforce, SAP (NYSE:SAP), Slack (Private:SLACK), among more than 80 others. The APIs make it easy for users to work with content in Dropbox from these services. Again, with the amount of content growing in the cloud as fast as it is, users will have to pay for storage.

Dropbox stores its data primarily in its own infrastructure which helps its margins because it is using AWS less.

Dropbox and Box offer increasingly different products. While Dropbox could get more serious about the enterprise, and it may be (it may already have the right product), its product portfolio is aimed toward "freelancers and solo workers" and "teams and businesses of any size." Box, on the other hand, is hell-bent on becoming a contender in "enterprise cloud collaboration." It watched its share price plunge 23% as it lowered its expectations for the next few quarters while it makes the transition. Dropbox has not even alluded to this sort of thing and has less than a handful of job openings in corporate sales. Box, on the other hand, has around 90.

Compensation Question

There's one big question that hasn't been asked by analysts and investors: Why is Quentin Clark, Dropbox's senior vice president of engineering, product and design, who didn't join the company until September of 2017 being paid so much?

According to the S-1, he is the third highest compensated Dropbox employee. Though his $400,000 annual salary was adjusted to $130,513 (because he didn't work at Dropbox most of 2017), his signing bonus (paid in 2017) was $340,000, his stock awards $34,080,000, non-equity incentive plan compensation $84,055, and commuting reimbursement $16,136 total $34,650,704.

It's worth asking why the company hired him and what it is expecting from him (Consider that Dropbox COO Dennis Woodside doesn't earn as much). Perhaps Dropbox is looking for the former Microsoft and SAP executive to build deep partnerships with tech companies. This year alone deals with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Salesforce have been inked. Worth noting too is that during the unveiling of the S-1 and just four days after Dropbox's deepened partnership with Salesforce was announced, Dropbox said it will sell $100 million in stock to Salesforce, right after the IPO, "at a price per share equal to the initial offering price."

The Financials

Though Dropbox's financials have already been well covered by Gary Alexander here, these are the fundamentals:

Dropbox is looking to raise $576-648 million by selling 36 million shares at $16-18 per share.

This makes Dropbox's valuation between $7 billion and $7.9 billion after accounting for outstanding stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs).

This is about one-third lower than Dropbox's valuation of $10B during its last round of funding in 2014. Some private investors will be underwater, but some, like Fidelity, have already marked it down in 2016.

Dropbox reported $1.1 billion in revenues for 2017, bettering $845 million in 2016 and $604 million in 2015.

The company says its average revenue per paying user is $111.91.

Top line growth is slowing. Billings grew 26% in 2017, trailing revenue growth (31% in 2017 and 28% in Q4).

Dropbox is cash flow break-even, but it's unprofitable. It reported a loss of $112 million in 2017, which is an improvement from $210 million in 2016 and $326 million in 2015.

Dropbox CEO has already taken austerity measures once, which shows that he knows how and is willing to do it. Former eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and HP (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Meg Whitman also sits on Dropbox's Board of Directors and is there to provide guidance.

Value Dropbox On Its Own Merits

It's worth considering whether Shira Ovide's opinion in Bloomberg Gadfly is on the money. She wrote:

"We've Been Thinking About Dropbox All Wrong: It's a consumer software company with a side hustle."

Looking at the numbers, that is the case.

The reason Dropbox watchers are confused is that the company has told the public over and over again that Dropbox for Business is its future, but as the S-1 points out, that hasn't materialized yet. And there's nothing wrong with being a consumer play that workers bring to the office. Dropbox's margins are small but its potential for a massive paid user base is huge given its 500 million users, many of whom will store fewer and fewer files locally and more and more in the cloud. Having to spend $9.99 per month may not be enough to turn off many of its happy users.

Dropbox's best enterprise play might be via partnerships with enterprise software vendors, like Salesforce, and the many others whose doors Quentin Clark hasn't knocked on yet. It's with this kind of growth that Dropbox might become successful in the business world, but you shouldn't bank on it or hope that Dropbox and Box are actively pursuing the same customers. Just look at the numbers of salespeople each is hiring.

Buy, or don't buy, Dropbox based on the facts at hand, and whether you believe CEO Drew Houston can profitably run the business, he hasn't done a bad job up until now, and it's hard to tell that its actual competition has put a dent in its growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.