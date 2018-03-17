Why I Love Spotify But Not Its IPO

Music has been my passion from a very young age, and consuming music is a daily ritual for me. As a CD collector, I initially opposed the likes of streaming services that didn't support the artist, and I much preferred the physical touch of a CD with its lush artwork. However, as much as I hated myself for doing so, I quickly fell in love with Spotify (Pending:SPOT).

Those who use the streaming service will attest that its easy-to-use interface and breadth of available music make using Spotify an enjoyable and seamless experience. It's intuitive, comprehensive and provides hardcore music fans with pretty much everything they need. My personal favourite feature is Spotify's "related artists" through which I am always discovering new artists that are either inspired by or fit in the same genre as my favourite jams.

What's more, its incredibly low pricing of $14.99 for six family members per month for Premium makes the service a steal. With the family deal, it's around $2.50 per month per person for the latest unlimited, high-quality music. For those of us who were used to paying upwards of $10 for the latest album on CD, Spotify really does feel like a bargain.

Clearly, I'm not alone in my love for Spotify either. In its latest update, the company declared it has 71 million paid Premium subscribers. In contrast, competitors Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Music only has 36 million paid subscribers. Furthermore, paid subscribers grew 46% year over year last year.

Additionally, over my many years of using Spotify, I've built up a number of playlists with thousands of songs. Switching to another service is simply not an option for me as I would have to start from scratch building them up again on another service. I'm locked in. Whilst I'm aware there are a few third-party apps that claim to facilitate transferring playlists from one streaming service to another, it still seems like far too much effort to achieve very little.

Despite owning an Apple Macbook Pro and iPhone, I really don't feel like I would benefit from shifting over to Apple Music, let alone other services such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

So when I first heard rumours in 2017 about Spotify going public, my interest was certainly peaked. As a loyal user of the service who genuinely loves it and will continue to use it for the foreseeable future, I felt excited for the IPO.

However, after detaching my emotional sentiment to the service, I began considering how sustainable Spotify actually is. Over the many years of using and loving the service, I had assumed Spotify was raking in the money. I was right, but also very wrong. Whilst the company pulled in almost $5 billion last year, a $1.5 billion net loss was reported for the same period. That's a loss of a gargantuan size by any measure.

Will it be profitable anytime soon? Not likely. As mentioned earlier, one of the reasons I love Spotify is its low price. Jacking up its subscription fees would give me a reason to jump ship. Even my awesome playlists might be worth jeopardising if competitors can retain a lower price than Spotify. In any case, I doubt Spotify will risk it, which means it will continue to not turn a profit for a while.

This brings us on to Spotify's competitors. As already mentioned, tech giants Apple, Google and Amazon all have music streaming services. Competition is healthy, but when you've got any of the big 3 as your nemesis, let alone all three, you've got your work cut out for you.

Analysts predict Spotify's valuation to be over $23 billion. If true, the $1.5 billion annual loss is even more significant. Apple, Google and Amazon can each all afford to invest and lose more than $1.5 billion to make their streaming services more competitive if they want to.

Apple, which is Spotify's biggest competitor, has started to take the music game more seriously. Subscriber growth increased 75% in 2016 and some are predicting its subscriber growth in the US to surpass Spotify by this summer. Additionally, Apple products including the Apple Watch and new smart speaker HomePod exclusively rely on Apple Music. Whilst you can control Spotify through the Apple Watch and HomePod, you won't enjoy the full potential that these products have to offer unless you use Apple Music.

In any case, Apple has the cash to splash at its streaming service without thinking twice. In its most recent quarter, Apple reported cash of $285.1 billion. If Apple decides one morning to throw $5 billion at its streaming service, it would feel like a drop in the ocean to it. Spotify simply does not have the means to survive such a fight.

The same goes for Google and Amazon. Google has Google Play Music and Amazon has Amazon Music. What's more, Google has Google Home Smart Speaker and Amazon has Amazon Echo. This is where the real competition lies - which tech giant can provide the best streaming service and speaker duo?

Even if the trio of tech giants don't actively go out of their way to crush Spotify by injecting billions into their own streaming service, by competing amongst themselves, Spotify will eventually be squeezed out.

As a Spotify user and fan, I would certainly feel sad if I'm forced to jump over to one of the other streaming services. It's a fantastic service, and as it stands, I would recommend it to anyone. However, as a long-term investment, I simply wouldn't touch it. Having said that, I wish Spotify all the best with its IPO, and I sincerely hope I'll be using Spotify long into the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.