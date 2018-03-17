Global Equities: Is Cash Still King?

By Gordon Mackay

In this video update, Global Equities Portfolio Manager Gordon Mackay explains that while cash still dominates when it comes to global payments, a number of companies are well placed to benefit from the growing trend away from cash to paperless payments, and explains key considerations when assessing these kinds of opportunities.

We believe that long-term secular trends are a very important part of the process, because as long-term investors, we want to be able to focus on trends that are likely to play out over many years, if not decades, rather than trying to be too focused on shorter-term. Paperless payments are a very important long-term structural trend, because if you look at the economy from a global perspective, cash still accounts for 60% of all transactions. Now that has been declining over time, but we think there is still a very strong long-term opportunity there for additional growth of card and electronic payments. And there are a number of key facilitators of that trend.

The first is very obvious, and that is just the continued growth of e-commerce, where even in developed economies, such as the U.S., e-commerce, online retail, still only represents around a low double-digit percentage of total retail sales. And if you think about less-developed markets, then clearly the opportunity is even greater.

A second key enabler is the increasing proliferation of mobile point of sale technology. So that is whereby a merchant can accept payment through the use of a smartphone or a tablet, and this is a key enabler in emerging markets where there simply isn't the same type of infrastructure, terminal infrastructure, that we see here in the West.

And then finally, the continued growth of mobile wallets and also the growth of Internet of Things, the proliferation of connected devices, we believe will also be a key facilitator in the growth of electronic and card payments.

And Mastercard, you know, because of these three key drivers, they believe that they can take their merchant acceptance from around 43 million worldwide today to over 100 million in the next three years. American Express actually is one of the most enduring global franchises, having been established way back in 1850. American Express, we think, is quite unique compared to its peers, because it owns and controls the whole ecosystem. So rather than just being simply a card issuer or a merchant acquirer or an operator of the network, American Express controls all three and therefore it captures all the economics of the business.

The key challenges for that area would be potentially, regulation. You have seen a number of regulations evolve over the years, both in the U.S. market and also here in Europe. This month we have the implementation of PSD2, Payment Services Directive 2. However in the past, these companies have managed to successfully navigate those regulatory challenges.

A second potential challenge for companies in that space would be new payment technologies and how those may impact companies' business models. However, it is worth emphasizing that was a very, it tends to be a very strong network effect within this space, which is very hard to disrupt. So if you are an American Express cardholder, you are used to receiving your rewards, your benefits from using that card, then it would be quite difficult, I think, to encourage that consumer to switch to a different alternative payment method, unless there were compelling reasons to do so. But these are things that we are constantly thinking about and engaging with, with company management when we meet with them.

