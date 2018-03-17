What Now For Global Equity Income Investors?

By Ben Lofthouse

In this video update Ben Lofthouse, Head of Global Equity Income, assesses markets from an income perspective and examines the outlook for dividend growth.

The global markets recently have been quite choppy after a very good run for a few years. And mainly, that has come through because global growth, particularly in the U.S., growth has been a bit stronger than people expected. So you know it's all good news and it's good news for earnings and it's good news for dividend growth. So for income inventors, the dividend in growth is coming through strongly, but we have seen a little bit of adjustment in the market while it absorbs that. So in terms of valuations around the world, we're definitely seeing more interesting valuations outside the U.S. I would say that the opportunities are quite specific, they're quite stock specific. Stocks are sometimes trading at discounts and have high payout ratios, so higher yields that we find elsewhere in the world. We've just published our dividend study and it shows that dividend growth last year was around 7% and we're expecting a similar amount this year. What it really is driving that is partly global growth has picked up over the last few years and so particularly from the U.S. and actually China has been much stronger than people have expected. We're seeing finally, we're seeing growth in Europe that is above trend in recent years. But the other factor is the resources industries, so oil is higher than it has been for the last couple of years. Certainly we've seen a rebound in things like iron ore and zinc and all sorts of materials. And that's really helping some quite big sectors and some big companies to maintain their dividends and actually to increase them after cutting them a few years ago.

Two sectors where we're seeing some interesting trends around the world that are perhaps have reversed over the last few years have been particularly the banking sector, where a few years ago, we were seeing cuts around the world particularly as banks sorted out their balance sheets. And actually, we've had a lot more clarity there. A lot of the capital raising has been done and the economic growth is helping those banks as well in terms of realizing bad debts. And so we're seeing better growth than people would expect from the banking sector. And that's quite inherent across the board.

And the other area that quite interesting is oil. So the oil sector a couple of years ago received a pretty hefty shock in terms of the oil price fall that was very unexpected and it took them quite a while to adjust to that. But they're focusing on generating cash and so actually, for the first time many years, they're covering their dividends. So even when oil was 100, they quite often weren't covering their dividends with cash. What we're seeing is now, many of them are.

