3 Things In Biotech, March 16: Lilly's Advisory, Solid's Downfall, Inovio's Heps Up

The FDA convenes a meeting to discuss Lilly's rheumatology drug

Company: Eli Lilly (LLY)

Therapy: Baricitinib

Disease: Moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis

News: The FDA is convening a meeting of the Arthritis Advisory Committee to provide insight into the application submitted by LLY for baricitinib in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The original application in this disease was rejected by the agency due to a lack of clinical trial data and safety concerns, which LLY has endeavored to rectify. This meeting will take place on April 23.

Looking forward: This is an odd story, as it was the ascension of a new FDA commissioner that prompted the re-application, without any new data acquired. LLY is firm in its belief that the safety data are not particularly alarming. So it's going to be somewhat telling to see what the ultimate outcome is, as it could signal a different direction for the FDA that many analysts have been anticipating in the Trump era.

Overall, an interesting move, and an approval here would allow LLY to tap into a market worth over a billion dollars.

Solid Biosciences has a bad day in Duchenne

Company: Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Therapy: SGT-001

Disease: Duchenne muscular dystrophy

News: SLDB announced that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on its phase 1/2 IGNITE-DMD study. This hold was implemented after a serious adverse event was observed in the first patient dosed. The company divulged that the patient was able to receive treatment and go home without symptoms, but the hold will persist for now.

Looking forward: This is one big reason that companies hold their breath in phase 1, as the FDA is very sensitive to safety concerns, especially early on when those are not defined at all. So I can understand the agency being hyper cautious. We don't know many details of this adverse event that put the patient in the hospital; however, I feel it is likely SLDB will be able to get in front of the issue and implement effective monitoring and management, although without knowing what the adverse event was, it's tough to predict.

With the company taking such a huge hit, right now could be a favorable high-risk/high-reward time for an investment, since news of a clinical hold lift would help it recover swiftly.

Inovio's Hep B vaccine shows promise

Company: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Therapy: INO-1800

Disease: Hepatitis B virus infection

News: INO announced that its phase 1 clinical trial investigating INO-1800, a DNA vaccine against Hepatitis B infection, has met its objective of safety and tolerability. In addition, preliminary efficacy findings indicated that the vaccine led to generation of cytotoxic T cells that seem to have markers indicating they could be retained in the liver.

Looking forward: Favorable safety is a good first step for INO-1800, and the fact that the T cells isolated from patients could recognize components of Hepatitis B virus gives an early sign of efficacy, as well. These findings definitely bode well for the continuing development of its vaccine.

However, it is very early for this program, and I would forego buying on this news alone at this time.

