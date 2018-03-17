Boxing Match: How Cloud Storage Players Dropbox And Box Stack Up

Dropbox (Pending:DBX) plans to raise $612 million in the largest IPO from a US tech company since Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in 1Q17. It plans to price its offering towards the end of the week ahead.

Valued at $10 billion in January 2014, Dropbox's offering will set the tone for other tech IPOs with high valuations and heavy losses. At the midpoint of the $16 to $18 range, it would command a fully diluted market value of $7.6 billion and an enterprise value of $7.0 billion.

Fellow cloud storage provider Box (NYSE:BOX), which IPO'd in early 2015, is a natural comp for evaluating Dropbox's valuation. Both are leaders in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Content Collaboration Platforms.

Dropbox is being pitched at 6.3x trailing sales, a premium to Box's 5.4x. That's not surprising given Dropbox's larger scale, faster growth, and greater profitability. However, we note that Dropbox's consumer-based model differs from enterprise-focused Box. Unlike Box, Dropbox cites high-growth collaboration software provider Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) as a competitor, which also has a low-touch sales model (and a much higher multiple at 18x LTM sales).

Dropbox's key selling points

Dropbox has $1.1 billion in annual sales with 28% MRQ growth. That's a rare opportunity: in the past three years, only five tech IPOs (5%) had over $1 billion in LTM sales, and of those, only Square (NYSE:SQ) had 20%+ growth. Gross margin has doubled over the past two years to 67% in 2017, and should continue to rise. Its freemium model improves the bottom line; 90% of revenue is generated from self-serve channels, and sales and marketing expenses as a percent of revenue are less than half the level of Box. That has led to an attractive free cash flow conversion, pulling in $260 million in 2017. High-growth tech IPOs have outperformed; since 2015, the 55 software IPOs have averaged a first-day pop of 26%, and a total return of 110%. And in a vote of confidence, shareholder and partner Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is investing $100 million in a concurrent private placement at the IPO price.

How Dropbox could drop

Dropbox's main competition includes Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). That is a daunting group with extensive resources and near-ubiquitous consumer presence through hardware and online accounts. Insiders are selling 25% of the IPO, including the founder and CEO. While improving, operating losses are still massive at -$114 million in 2017, along with a titanic $1.5 billion accumulated deficit. As Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Snap showed last year, highly-valued, highly-unprofitable companies can crash through the floor of peer multiples.