Technically Speaking For The Week Of March 12-16

The 1990s had a profound impact on me both politically and economically. I still have very fond memories of Clinton. Despite all the controversy, he was not only highly intelligent but also one of the rawest political operators the country has seen. Economically, the 1990s boom was one of the country's strongest in terms of GDP, job growth, and overall sentiment. The Treasury department even retired the 30-year bond at the end of the decade, thanks to several years of budgetary surplus. Those dates, unfortunately, are long gone. The budget deficit is back:

There was a large fiscal stimulus at the end of the GFC, which sent the deficit to its highest level as a percent of GDP since the Great Depression. Progress was made through 2015 when the deficit reached about 2½% of GDP. But the US just printed the largest deficit since 2012, a situation which will only grow worse in the coming years. This comes when we're closer to the next recession than we'd like to admit. Let's just say this situation does not give me the "warm fuzzies."

One of the many economic puzzles that is occurring during this expansion has been weak wage growth. Even with the unemployment rate slightly above 4%, wage growth is still lackluster. San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams argues that the Phillips curve is still in play, it just hasn't kicked in yet. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard argues that the Phillips curve is no longer in effect. The Reserve Bank of Australia recently published its latest bulletin which included research on wage growth in developed countries. According to the abstract:

Nominal wage growth in advanced economies has been sluggish, despite tight labour markets. This article finds that, in most economies, low wage growth does not reflect a weaker relationship with unemployment. Instead, lower productivity growth, the difficulty of cutting wages following the global financial crisis and a decline in labour's bargaining power help explain some of the wage sluggishness. There also appears to be a common, but yet unidentified, factor that has weighed on wages over the past two years.

While I doubt this paper will quell the debate, it is a welcome addition to the academic literature.

You'll recall that the 2.9% year-over-year wage increase in February's employment report tanked the markets, as traders believed the larger-than-expected increase would cause the Fed to raise rates at a pace faster than its projected three for the year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest CPI data on Tuesday. Its conclusions should call traders' nerves. While the headline level of 2.2% is above the Fed's 2% target, the core rate of 1.8% shows that prices are still contained. I interpret this as placing the Fed back in the three hikes this year camp.

Turning to the markets, we see that the Treasury market outperformed the equity indexes this week:

This is actually good news. The recent Treasury market sell-off was a primary cause of the stock market correction. However, it's starting to look like the Treasury market is done selling off. The market's drop is modest.

1Q earnings growth was solid:

The estimated (year-over-year) revenue growth rate for Q1 2018 is 7.2%. All eleven sectors are expected to report year over-year growth in revenues. Three sectors are predicted to report double-digit growth in revenues: Materials, Energy, and Information Technology. The estimated (year-over-year) earnings growth rate for Q1 2018 is 17.0%. If 17.0% is the final growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the highest earnings growth reported by the index since Q1 2011 (19.5%). It will also mark the fourth time in the past five quarters that the index has reported double-digit earnings growth. All eleven sectors are expected to report year-over-year growth in earnings. Seven sectors are expected to report double-digit earnings growth, led by the Energy, Materials, Information Technology, and Financials sectors.

The only problem is that that market is still very expensive. The SPYs PE is nearly 25 and the QQQs is slightly higher than 27. Even on a forward basis (17.25 and 21, respectively), it's a pricey market. This is not a fatal flaw and is a poor indicator of future performance. It does, however, mean that traders (not to mention trading programs) are more apt to pull the trigger on sell orders, increasing the possibility of a potential sell-off.

Let's turn to the charts, starting with the Treasury market:

The TLTs (long-end of the Treasury market) rallied from Monday to early Wednesday morning, rising about 2 points. They then consolidated their gains for the rest of the week in two .5 ranges.

In contrast, the SPYs dropped 5.5-6 points in a downward sloping channel on Tuesday and early Wednesday before trending sideways in a 2-point range for the rest of the week. This is a nice, disciplined move on the part of the market.

The general trend for the SPYs on the 2-week chart is upward. But we see a gap higher on March 9, followed by a round top, then 2-day consolidation at the 272-273 level. Considering the sharp sell-off the market experienced a few months ago, this "three steps forward, two steps back" move higher is a welcome development. The market is developing multiple support levels in the event of a sell-off.

The SPYs consolidated in a symmetrical triangle pattern after their sharp sell-off. Last week, prices moved down the top trend line of the triangle. But notice that the 10-, 20-, and 50-day EMAs are now moving higher. And volatility is lower.

If any average will pull the rest of the indexes higher, it's the QQQ, which broke through top-side resistance and sold-off to previous highs for support last week. The rising MACD bodes well for a future move higher.

The IWMs are interesting technically because there are two ways to interpret the chart. First of all, there's a potential double-top (notice the lower volume on the second peak). But when we tie this performance in with the rising MACD, strong earnings season, and solid economic fundamentals, it's more likely we'll see a move higher.

Next week, there is no major market-moving moves. We will get a complete picture of the housing market (new and existing home sales) as well as durable goods orders.

